Your Right to Know

Court Report

General Sessions

Tyler Davis – driving without DL

Nassel Brown – criminal impersonation

Tracy Fesmire – simple assault domestic

Eric Caldwell – driving without DL

Josh Bivens – simple possession of Schedule II

Hannah McMillan – best interest plea

Civil

Midland Funding LLC vs Bobby Hardy

Midland Funding LLC vs Antwain Barham

Midland Funding LLC vs Derrick Graves

Midland Funding LLC vs Sherry Regina Donald

The Jackson Clinic vs Luther Carter

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs James Bufford

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs William E. Scarbrough

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Joyce Wynn

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Regina Waymack

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Thomas Emery and Stephanie Emery

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Tony Rodgers

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Jason Dover

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Eric Thornhill

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Trent Green

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Alina Coffman and Andrew Coffman

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Anna Rimmer and Jonathan Rimmer

Justine Watt vs Joshua Ivy

Betty Kay Caldwell vs Regina Riggs

Norwood Properties vs Shemiah Johnson

Tammy Bass vs Darrell Mason

Joshua Arnold vs Chayuana Harris

Joshua Arnold vs Demika Clay

Joshua Arnold vs Telesa Conway

Joshua Arnold vs Ken Hunt

Harold Jarvis and Julia Jarvis vs James Yelverton Jr.

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 01/14/2019 through 01/20/2019.

Tommy James Bynum, b/m, 28 – domestic assault, interference with emergency call

Quatavious Quavon Cole, b/m, 21 – aggravated assault

Jimmy Donald Kidd, w/m, 32 – mfg/del/sell of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of weapon in commission of felony

Brian Lee Ross, w/m, 49 – resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk

Marriages

James Christopher Harvey of Milan and Lena Marie Marcus of Milan

Jason Wayne Kolwyck of Dyer and Lisa Marie King of Dyer

Divorces

Felicia Pierce Robinson vs Timothy Ray Robinson

John Hammond Henley vs Crystal Dawn Henley

Real Estate Transfers

Joseph Carl Johnson and wife, Danielle Johnson to John Patrick Dollar and wife, Callie Watts Dollar – Humboldt – $310,000

Lesley Richardson, n/k/a Lesley Goodwin, to Lydia E. Kee and Micah Heard Kee – Trenton – $150,000

Angie T. Price to Nicholas M. Dunlap and wife, Tatonia Dunlap – Trenton – $85,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Tim L. Young – Dyer – $39,000

Lyle Swingler to Carington M. Keller and Brittney B. Keller – Humboldt – $105,000

Steven A. Leatherland and wife, Jane H. Leatherland to Nickolas A. Friend and wife, Ashley H. Friend – Humboldt – $285,000

Brittney Gabarra, n/k/a Brittney Keller, to Lyle Swingler – Trenton – $105,000

Lee Temple and wife, D. Dawn Temple to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $9,500

James L. Hudson to Harvey Gillon – Trenton – $12,500

Gail Harris Mathis to Eddie D. Harris – Milan – $20,000

Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan

James Batson Day, as Trustee of the James Batson and Janellen Baker Day Revocable Trust, to Ted Sample – Dyer – $100,000

Judy Carolyn Baker to Ted Sample – Dyer – $100,000

Jim G. Taylor to Bart Richardson and wife, Toni Richardson – Bradford – $75,000

Deborah Hartigan to William Dean Pendergrass – 18th CD – $18,500

Willa Jane Yarbrough and Patricia Lynn Yarbrough Reed to William T. Griggs and wife, Brenda B. Griggs – Kenton – $58,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Blackrock Holdings – Medina – $100,000

John F. Warmath, Sr. to Roger Swaim – Humboldt – $22,500

Jason W. Wiles and wife, Kathey J. Wiles to Mary Carmen Cano and husband, Cesar Arturo Hernandez – Humboldt – $45,000

Jimmy McNabb and wife, Lisa McNabb to Tegrah Resources, LLC – Milan – $40,000

Gary Don Thompson to Jonah Watt Horner and wife, Jaynee Camille Horner – 5th CD – $525,000

Jeffrey A. Ladd and wife, Tammy Ladd to Steven Agee and wife, Andrea Agee – Dyer – $400,000

Sam D. Jones and wife, Robin R. Jones to James J. Simpson, II and wife, Ashley N. Simpson – Milan – $190,000

Robert N. Walker and wife, Lynn G. Walker to Samuel Jones and wife, Robin Jones – Medina – $295,000

Ann S. Fisher to Joshua C. Hayes and Timothy G. Jones – Trenton – $15,750

JoAnn Simmons and Dianne Dorsett to Joshua C. Hayes and Timothy G. Jones – Trenton – $48,500

Troye W. Scarbrough and wife, Beth P. Scarbrough to Daniel A. White and wife, Carolyn A. White – Trenton – $120,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #364 – Medina – $28,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #317 – Medina – $28,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #296 – Medina – $47,500

Jimmy R. Williams to Charles William Rust and wife, Betty Ann Rust – Milan – $50,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #301 – Medina – $47,500