Your Right to Know
Court Report
General Sessions
Tyler Davis – driving without DL
Nassel Brown – criminal impersonation
Tracy Fesmire – simple assault domestic
Eric Caldwell – driving without DL
Josh Bivens – simple possession of Schedule II
Hannah McMillan – best interest plea
Civil
Midland Funding LLC vs Bobby Hardy
Midland Funding LLC vs Antwain Barham
Midland Funding LLC vs Derrick Graves
Midland Funding LLC vs Sherry Regina Donald
The Jackson Clinic vs Luther Carter
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs James Bufford
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs William E. Scarbrough
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Joyce Wynn
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Regina Waymack
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Thomas Emery and Stephanie Emery
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Tony Rodgers
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Jason Dover
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Eric Thornhill
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Trent Green
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Alina Coffman and Andrew Coffman
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Regional vs Anna Rimmer and Jonathan Rimmer
Justine Watt vs Joshua Ivy
Betty Kay Caldwell vs Regina Riggs
Norwood Properties vs Shemiah Johnson
Tammy Bass vs Darrell Mason
Joshua Arnold vs Chayuana Harris
Joshua Arnold vs Demika Clay
Joshua Arnold vs Telesa Conway
Joshua Arnold vs Ken Hunt
Harold Jarvis and Julia Jarvis vs James Yelverton Jr.
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 01/14/2019 through 01/20/2019.
Tommy James Bynum, b/m, 28 – domestic assault, interference with emergency call
Quatavious Quavon Cole, b/m, 21 – aggravated assault
Jimmy Donald Kidd, w/m, 32 – mfg/del/sell of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of weapon in commission of felony
Brian Lee Ross, w/m, 49 – resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk
Marriages
James Christopher Harvey of Milan and Lena Marie Marcus of Milan
Jason Wayne Kolwyck of Dyer and Lisa Marie King of Dyer
Divorces
Felicia Pierce Robinson vs Timothy Ray Robinson
John Hammond Henley vs Crystal Dawn Henley
Real Estate Transfers
Joseph Carl Johnson and wife, Danielle Johnson to John Patrick Dollar and wife, Callie Watts Dollar – Humboldt – $310,000
Lesley Richardson, n/k/a Lesley Goodwin, to Lydia E. Kee and Micah Heard Kee – Trenton – $150,000
Angie T. Price to Nicholas M. Dunlap and wife, Tatonia Dunlap – Trenton – $85,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Tim L. Young – Dyer – $39,000
Lyle Swingler to Carington M. Keller and Brittney B. Keller – Humboldt – $105,000
Steven A. Leatherland and wife, Jane H. Leatherland to Nickolas A. Friend and wife, Ashley H. Friend – Humboldt – $285,000
Brittney Gabarra, n/k/a Brittney Keller, to Lyle Swingler – Trenton – $105,000
Lee Temple and wife, D. Dawn Temple to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $9,500
James L. Hudson to Harvey Gillon – Trenton – $12,500
Gail Harris Mathis to Eddie D. Harris – Milan – $20,000
Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan
James Batson Day, as Trustee of the James Batson and Janellen Baker Day Revocable Trust, to Ted Sample – Dyer – $100,000
Judy Carolyn Baker to Ted Sample – Dyer – $100,000
Jim G. Taylor to Bart Richardson and wife, Toni Richardson – Bradford – $75,000
Deborah Hartigan to William Dean Pendergrass – 18th CD – $18,500
Willa Jane Yarbrough and Patricia Lynn Yarbrough Reed to William T. Griggs and wife, Brenda B. Griggs – Kenton – $58,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Blackrock Holdings – Medina – $100,000
John F. Warmath, Sr. to Roger Swaim – Humboldt – $22,500
Jason W. Wiles and wife, Kathey J. Wiles to Mary Carmen Cano and husband, Cesar Arturo Hernandez – Humboldt – $45,000
Jimmy McNabb and wife, Lisa McNabb to Tegrah Resources, LLC – Milan – $40,000
Gary Don Thompson to Jonah Watt Horner and wife, Jaynee Camille Horner – 5th CD – $525,000
Jeffrey A. Ladd and wife, Tammy Ladd to Steven Agee and wife, Andrea Agee – Dyer – $400,000
Sam D. Jones and wife, Robin R. Jones to James J. Simpson, II and wife, Ashley N. Simpson – Milan – $190,000
Robert N. Walker and wife, Lynn G. Walker to Samuel Jones and wife, Robin Jones – Medina – $295,000
Ann S. Fisher to Joshua C. Hayes and Timothy G. Jones – Trenton – $15,750
JoAnn Simmons and Dianne Dorsett to Joshua C. Hayes and Timothy G. Jones – Trenton – $48,500
Troye W. Scarbrough and wife, Beth P. Scarbrough to Daniel A. White and wife, Carolyn A. White – Trenton – $120,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #364 – Medina – $28,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #317 – Medina – $28,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #296 – Medina – $47,500
Jimmy R. Williams to Charles William Rust and wife, Betty Ann Rust – Milan – $50,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot #301 – Medina – $47,500