Your Right to Know
Property Transfers
Edna R. Leitherland to TTRN Medical Services, PLLC – Dyer – $85,000
Thomas Harold Pinkley and wife, Jean Wilson Pinkley to David Fortenberry and wife, Penelope J. Fortenberry – Humboldt – $160,000
Richard Carlton Redmond, Suzanne Redmond Hall, Jacqueline Gowan Redmond, James Ryan Redmond and Alexis Redmond Pratt to Jason M. Clark and wife, Jennifer C. Clark – Trenton – $114,000
George Hurt to Marilyn A. Vaughn and husband, Paul L. Vaughn – Dyer – $120,000
Hannah K. Buckingham to Ronald E. Perry – Medina – $81,000
Sunburst, LLC to Robert Phillips – Humboldt – $65,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Vencot Watson and wife, Marsha Watson – Medina – $287,818.25
Sammy Milligan and wife, Fonda Milligan to Jeff Johnson – Trenton – $75,000
Mollie M. McLin, William D. Jenkins, Jessie W. Jenkins, Willie J. Russell, Deborah J. Finch, Jeffery Arnold and Reina Farris to Keith Ritter and wife, Beth Ritter – Dyer – $38,000
Joey Parks and wife, Krista Parks to William Andrew Scruggs – Trenton – $350,000
James W. Thompson and wife, Nancy Thompson to James L. Goodman – Dyer – $15,000
Steven A. Leatherland and wife, Jane H. Leatherland to Michael D. Nance – $16,000
Paul Stephen James, Jr. and Rhonda J. Deal to Elizabeth Ann James – Humboldt – $50,000
Donald Rhea McEwen and wife, Lisa Carol McEwen to Caleb W. Knott – Milan – $121,000
Johnny Wayne White, as Trustee of the Harold White Trust, to Anthony Trent Tucker – Rutherford – $20,000
Tim Watts to Ken Davis and wife, Karen Davis – Medina – $57,000
Charlotte Hoppers, Art Hoppers, Stephen Turner, II, and Elizabeth Turner to KennethTozer, III – Trenton – $116,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Tina Rogers and husband, Jeffrey L. Rogers – Milan – $112,000
Michael Scott Nelson to Jordan M. Anthony – Humboldt – $115,000
Town of Gibson to Bret McMillion – Gibson – $40,000
Jimmy McMillion and wife, Brenda McMillion to Town of Gibson – Gibson
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Janet J. Harris – Medina – $190,000
Kimberly Anne Ellison, n/k/a Kimberly Anne Garland, to Hannah K. Blurton and husband, Robert J. Blurton – Trenton – $119,000
Carl Turner and wife, Quoneka Turner to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $3,000
Joseph Carl Johnson and wife, Danielle Johnson to John Patrick Dollar and wife, Callie Watts Dollar – Humboldt – $310,000
Lesley Richardson, n/k/a Lesley Goodwin, to Lydia E. Kee and Micah Heard Kee – Trenton – $150,000
Angie T. Price to Nicholas M. Dunlap and wife, Tatonia Dunlap – Trenton – $85,000
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Tim L. Young – Dyer – $39,000
Lyle Swingler to Carington M. Keller and Brittney B. Keller – Humboldt – $105,000
Steven A. Leatherland and wife, Jane H. Leatherland to Nickolas A. Friend and wife, Ashley H. Friend – Humboldt – $285,000
Brittney Gabarra, n/k/a Brittney Keller, to Lyle Swingler – Trenton – $105,000
Lee Temple and wife, D. Dawn Temple to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $9,500
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Marriages
Eric Brandon Horne of Trenton and Abby Denice Plunk Johnson of Trenton
Timothy Wayne Sanderson of Medina and Melissa Carol Stoltz Qualls of Centerville
William Dylan Cole of Dyer and Amanda Paige Burress of Dyer
Deven Clay Stephens of Fayetteville, NC and Victoria Lynn McMillion of Cedar Grove
William Dale Fisher of Bradford and Sharon Kay Scott Lannom of Bradford
John Connell Crenshaw of Humboldt and Julie Kathleen Beck Moore of Medina
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Food Inspections
T&G Miracle Day Care, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
T&G Miracle Day Care, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Hicks – Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
China House, Milan, complete inspection, 78 score, five criticals
Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, two criticals
Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Kinder Academy Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
El Vallarta, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Main Street Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97
Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Wall Street Grill Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
White Squirrel Deli, Kenton, complete inspection, 98 score
El Vallarta, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, two criticals
Northside Catering, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Divorces
Tammy Dickerson vs. Ryan Dickerson
Norman Thorton Robinson vs. Emilia Magdalena Castillo
Maranda Jeanne Higgins Willis vs. Paul Edward Willis
Rickey Tatum vs. Mary Ann Tatum
Celinda Hill Bell vs. Donald Wayne Bell, Jr.
Christopher Eugene Moore vs. Lindsay Jean Moore
Tabitha McCord vs. Steven McCord
James S. Hubble vs. Shirley Kaye Hubble
Myrna Carol Phifer vs. Bobby Joe Phifer
Kelsey Hopper vs. Austin Hopper
Misty Shawn Simmons vs. Matthew Robert Simmons
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Building Permits
Brandon and Krystal Gammons, 14 Jack Spence Road, Rutherford
Nicholas and Breana Mayfield, 528 Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt
David L. Brewer, 67 Old Bethlehem Road, Rutherford
John Alexander, 17 Twin Creek Road, Trenton
Roger Turner, 679 Humboldt- Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt