Your Right to Know

Property Transfers

Edna R. Leitherland to TTRN Medical Services, PLLC – Dyer – $85,000

Thomas Harold Pinkley and wife, Jean Wilson Pinkley to David Fortenberry and wife, Penelope J. Fortenberry – Humboldt – $160,000

Richard Carlton Redmond, Suzanne Redmond Hall, Jacqueline Gowan Redmond, James Ryan Redmond and Alexis Redmond Pratt to Jason M. Clark and wife, Jennifer C. Clark – Trenton – $114,000

George Hurt to Marilyn A. Vaughn and husband, Paul L. Vaughn – Dyer – $120,000

Hannah K. Buckingham to Ronald E. Perry – Medina – $81,000

Sunburst, LLC to Robert Phillips – Humboldt – $65,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Vencot Watson and wife, Marsha Watson – Medina – $287,818.25

Sammy Milligan and wife, Fonda Milligan to Jeff Johnson – Trenton – $75,000

Mollie M. McLin, William D. Jenkins, Jessie W. Jenkins, Willie J. Russell, Deborah J. Finch, Jeffery Arnold and Reina Farris to Keith Ritter and wife, Beth Ritter – Dyer – $38,000

Joey Parks and wife, Krista Parks to William Andrew Scruggs – Trenton – $350,000

James W. Thompson and wife, Nancy Thompson to James L. Goodman – Dyer – $15,000

Steven A. Leatherland and wife, Jane H. Leatherland to Michael D. Nance – $16,000

Paul Stephen James, Jr. and Rhonda J. Deal to Elizabeth Ann James – Humboldt – $50,000

Donald Rhea McEwen and wife, Lisa Carol McEwen to Caleb W. Knott – Milan – $121,000

Johnny Wayne White, as Trustee of the Harold White Trust, to Anthony Trent Tucker – Rutherford – $20,000

Tim Watts to Ken Davis and wife, Karen Davis – Medina – $57,000

Charlotte Hoppers, Art Hoppers, Stephen Turner, II, and Elizabeth Turner to KennethTozer, III – Trenton – $116,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Tina Rogers and husband, Jeffrey L. Rogers – Milan – $112,000

Michael Scott Nelson to Jordan M. Anthony – Humboldt – $115,000

Town of Gibson to Bret McMillion – Gibson – $40,000

Jimmy McMillion and wife, Brenda McMillion to Town of Gibson – Gibson

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Janet J. Harris – Medina – $190,000

Kimberly Anne Ellison, n/k/a Kimberly Anne Garland, to Hannah K. Blurton and husband, Robert J. Blurton – Trenton – $119,000

Carl Turner and wife, Quoneka Turner to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $3,000

Joseph Carl Johnson and wife, Danielle Johnson to John Patrick Dollar and wife, Callie Watts Dollar – Humboldt – $310,000

Lesley Richardson, n/k/a Lesley Goodwin, to Lydia E. Kee and Micah Heard Kee – Trenton – $150,000

Angie T. Price to Nicholas M. Dunlap and wife, Tatonia Dunlap – Trenton – $85,000

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Tim L. Young – Dyer – $39,000

Lyle Swingler to Carington M. Keller and Brittney B. Keller – Humboldt – $105,000

Steven A. Leatherland and wife, Jane H. Leatherland to Nickolas A. Friend and wife, Ashley H. Friend – Humboldt – $285,000

Brittney Gabarra, n/k/a Brittney Keller, to Lyle Swingler – Trenton – $105,000

Lee Temple and wife, D. Dawn Temple to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Trenton – $9,500

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Marriages

Eric Brandon Horne of Trenton and Abby Denice Plunk Johnson of Trenton

Timothy Wayne Sanderson of Medina and Melissa Carol Stoltz Qualls of Centerville

William Dylan Cole of Dyer and Amanda Paige Burress of Dyer

Deven Clay Stephens of Fayetteville, NC and Victoria Lynn McMillion of Cedar Grove

William Dale Fisher of Bradford and Sharon Kay Scott Lannom of Bradford

John Connell Crenshaw of Humboldt and Julie Kathleen Beck Moore of Medina

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Food Inspections

T&G Miracle Day Care, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

T&G Miracle Day Care, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Hicks – Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

China House, Milan, complete inspection, 78 score, five criticals

Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, two criticals

Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Kinder Academy Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

El Vallarta, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

Main Street Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 97

Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Wall Street Grill Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

White Squirrel Deli, Kenton, complete inspection, 98 score

El Vallarta, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, two criticals

Northside Catering, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Divorces

Tammy Dickerson vs. Ryan Dickerson

Norman Thorton Robinson vs. Emilia Magdalena Castillo

Maranda Jeanne Higgins Willis vs. Paul Edward Willis

Rickey Tatum vs. Mary Ann Tatum

Celinda Hill Bell vs. Donald Wayne Bell, Jr.

Christopher Eugene Moore vs. Lindsay Jean Moore

Tabitha McCord vs. Steven McCord

James S. Hubble vs. Shirley Kaye Hubble

Myrna Carol Phifer vs. Bobby Joe Phifer

Kelsey Hopper vs. Austin Hopper

Misty Shawn Simmons vs. Matthew Robert Simmons

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Building Permits

Brandon and Krystal Gammons, 14 Jack Spence Road, Rutherford

Nicholas and Breana Mayfield, 528 Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt

David L. Brewer, 67 Old Bethlehem Road, Rutherford

John Alexander, 17 Twin Creek Road, Trenton

Roger Turner, 679 Humboldt- Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt