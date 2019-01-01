Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 17,2018 through December 23, 2018:

Curry, Valerie, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 21, 2018, crossing; Charges: investigation. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Hamman, Steven, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 19, 2018, 17th at Campbell; Charges: driving revoked/ suspended/ expired license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Way.

Hobson, Zion, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 19, 2018, 513 S. 19th Avenue; Charges: burglary, theft of property, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Land, Ralph, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 20, 2018, 705 Front Street; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Slates, James, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 18, 2018, Humboldt police department; Charges: picked up for other agency, possession SCH II. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Property Transfers

Leigh C. House to Connie R. Reeves – Humboldt – $123,500

Angel Hendrix and Cathy Burns Wheeler to Marvin R. Horst and wife, Esther E. Horst – Trenton – $60,000

Justin Smith and wife, Cherie Smith to Josh Youmans – Humboldt – $40,000

Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Barry John Nabours – Humboldt – $5,250

William Robert Blackburn, by James Senter, his Conservator, to Jerry Albea – Humboldt – $62,000

William Russell Courtney, Sr. and wife, Peggy Courtney to Timothy R. Rainey – Milan – $96,000

Alan D. Mallard and wife, Lacee J. Mallard and Clayton Harris Mallard to Virginia Adkins and Shelley Marie Gant and Timothy Shane Adkins – Milan – $120,000

Eunice Browning Evans to Dorothea McManis – 13th CD – $118,000

Aleta Gorgon Brown to Danny Wayne Parker and wife, Pamela Gay Parker – Rutherford

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael R. Presson – Medina – $36.000

Jo Ann Simmons to David W. Wilbanks – Trenton – $32,450

Billy Lee Stallings, Kesha Joy Patterson and Suzanne Stout Evans to Troy Odell Jenkins and wife, Deborah Sue Jenkins – Bradford – $70,000

James E. Moore, Trustee of the James E. and Mary E. Moore Revocable Living Trust to Seth Kolwyck and wife, Cierra Kolwyck – Humboldt – $77,500

Brian Weatherford and wife, Ginger Weatherford to David Michael Smith and wife, Lydia Smith – Humboldt – $53,000

Norma G. Reynolds to Dorothea J. McManis – Bradford – $92,500