Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 10,2018 through December 23,2018:

Brown Nassel, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 10,2018, Regal Inn; Charges: criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Galloway Jameson, 19, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2018, 6th St. Park; Charges: aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, contributing to delinquency of a minor. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Noonan Netanya, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 13, 2018, Wal-Mart; Charges: driving/revoked/suspended/expired/ license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.

Thaxter Cenkevias, 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 16,2018, 1126 N 5th Ave.; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Marriages

Samantha Joe Reasons of Medina and Alexander Ryan Janes of Medina

Justin Paul Lees of Trenton and Jessica Nicole Sutton of Trenton

Brannon Miller Motes of Medina and Kayla Claire Mathenia of Trenton

Tommy Joe Ross of Milan and Chelsea Nicole Phifer of Milan

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Trenton

Bradley Scott Flippin, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Bradley Scott Flippin, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Sabrina Lynn Ricketts, joyriding amended to leaving scene

Robert Donald Lovell, meth amended to simple

James Brice Carlton, simple possession/casual exchange

Colton Andrew Barber, spotlighting

James Brice Carlton, spotlighting

Colton Edward Andrew Barber, meth amended to simple

Jeremy Fuller, driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Nolanna F. Trimble, driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Zachary D. Harmon, driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Richard A. Conrad, driving while license revoked

Christopher R. Kuykendall, evading arrest

Tonya Johnson Farmer, amended to simple Sch. II (misdemeanor A)

Eden Hood, domestic assault

Bradley Kopp, driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Shawn Nolen, meth amended to simple Sch. II

Jeremy Lindley, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing, bond $100,000

Irvin Epperson, bound over to Grand Jury after waived preliminary hearing

James Shull, plea failure to appear mis attempt

Jacob Tilley, plea diversion simple Sch. VI drugs

Charles Lee Ricketts, plea possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Brian J. Ivy, R&Q, $300 paid, release today, review status 1/29/19

Shawn T. Nolen, tested positive for Sch. II and Sch. VI, contempt, 10 days, reset 11/27/18

Carolyn K. Hughes, revoke driver’s license until paid

Kevin D. Patterson, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Adrain M. Wiggins II, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Tina L. Needham, plea possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jonathan Keith Lancaster, drivers to exercise due care

Pamela G. Frazier, driving while license suspended

Zishon M. Pirate, Sch. VI drugs

Jacob Cain Rinks, DUI first offense

Donald K. Huddling, meth-possession or casual exchange

James Kenneth Levingston, public intoxication

Summer Michelle Parker, simple possession/casual exchange

Chesley Jeff Scobey, aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass

Chelsea Jeff Scobey, driving while license revoked

Parker Warren, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Tristin M. Wilson, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Evern Deshone Wade, contraband in penal facility amended to simple contraband in penal facility

Property Transfers

Lisa Marie Siler to Patrick J. Sawyer and wife, Patricia E. Sawyer – Trenton – $73,968

Jo Ann Simmons to Krista M. Peck – Trenton – $68,475

Sunburst, LLC to Roy Lee Mays – Humboldt – $10,000

Brandon Keith Brasher, individually and as Executor of the Estate of Peggy M. Brasher Williams, Brandon Keith Brasher and wife, Melonie Brasher and David Wayne Brasher to Andrea Leigh Taylor and husband, Jessie David Taylor – Milan – $66,600

John Robinson and wife, Frances Robinson to Ryan Hicks and Nathan Newsom – Dyer – $140,000

Pedro Vaca and wife, Maria Perez to Jonathan Murphree and Clarence Murphree – Milan – $210,000

Gwendolyn Rae Blankenship to Mark C. Sharp, Jr. – Kenton – $79,000

Robert G. Hatchett, Jr. and wife, Peggy A. Hatchett to Bradley Arnold – 13th CD – $2,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Savannah L. Estes and husband, Andrew Estes – Medina – $199,900

Ben David Belew, Kim Belew Riggs and John David Belew to William Earl Taylor, Debra Lynn Taylor and Heather Thomas – Milan – $88,000

Jo Ann Simmons and Ann S. Fisher, by Jo Ann Simmons, her Attorney-in-Fact, to John W. Moore – Trenton – $12,500

Ann S. Fisher, by Jo Ann Simmons, her Attorney-in-Fact, to John W. Moore – Trenton – $8,000

Centennial Bank to Frank West and Jerry Belew – Trenton – $20,000

Zachary Hill and Amanda Hill to Carter Scott McMackin – Dyer – $80,000

Lovonda Diane Morris Lusk to Daniel Gilbert and wife, April Gilbert – Milan – $93,000

John L. Warmath to Alan Davis and wife, Tessa L. Davis – Trenton – $117,500

Jo Ann Simmons to Jason L. Harrison and wife, Kristie L. Harrison – Trenton – $33,275

Sam M. Doaks, III to Sam M. Doaks, Jr. – Trenton – $20,000

Terry C. Jacobs to Nathaniel J. Crenshaw and wife, Chelsea Danca Todd and James H. Crenshaw, Jr. – Humboldt – $265,000

Rory Foren and wife, Kelly Foren to Kevin Basham and wife, Tarsha Basham – Medina – $105,000

Eddie R. Pruett and wife, Jessica Bell Pruett to Kevin Basham and wife, Tarsha Basham – Medina – $90,000

Kristin R. Williford to Ryan Hall and wife, Gayra Hall – Medina – $114,500

Manish Patel to Lee N. Gill – Humboldt – $80,000

Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to KOKA Development, LLC – Medina – $175,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry W. Allen and wife, Sharon K. Allen – Milan – $52,000

Jo Ann Simmons to Vernon M. Little and wife, Teresa S. Little – Trenton – $25,250