Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 10,2018 through December 23,2018:
Brown Nassel, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 10,2018, Regal Inn; Charges: criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Galloway Jameson, 19, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: December 11, 2018, 6th St. Park; Charges: aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, contributing to delinquency of a minor. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Noonan Netanya, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 13, 2018, Wal-Mart; Charges: driving/revoked/suspended/expired/ license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.
Thaxter Cenkevias, 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: December 16,2018, 1126 N 5th Ave.; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Marriages
Samantha Joe Reasons of Medina and Alexander Ryan Janes of Medina
Justin Paul Lees of Trenton and Jessica Nicole Sutton of Trenton
Brannon Miller Motes of Medina and Kayla Claire Mathenia of Trenton
Tommy Joe Ross of Milan and Chelsea Nicole Phifer of Milan
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
Trenton
Bradley Scott Flippin, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Bradley Scott Flippin, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Sabrina Lynn Ricketts, joyriding amended to leaving scene
Robert Donald Lovell, meth amended to simple
James Brice Carlton, simple possession/casual exchange
Colton Andrew Barber, spotlighting
James Brice Carlton, spotlighting
Colton Edward Andrew Barber, meth amended to simple
Jeremy Fuller, driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Nolanna F. Trimble, driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Zachary D. Harmon, driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Richard A. Conrad, driving while license revoked
Christopher R. Kuykendall, evading arrest
Tonya Johnson Farmer, amended to simple Sch. II (misdemeanor A)
Eden Hood, domestic assault
Bradley Kopp, driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Shawn Nolen, meth amended to simple Sch. II
Jeremy Lindley, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing, bond $100,000
Irvin Epperson, bound over to Grand Jury after waived preliminary hearing
James Shull, plea failure to appear mis attempt
Jacob Tilley, plea diversion simple Sch. VI drugs
Charles Lee Ricketts, plea possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Brian J. Ivy, R&Q, $300 paid, release today, review status 1/29/19
Shawn T. Nolen, tested positive for Sch. II and Sch. VI, contempt, 10 days, reset 11/27/18
Carolyn K. Hughes, revoke driver’s license until paid
Kevin D. Patterson, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Adrain M. Wiggins II, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Tina L. Needham, plea possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Jonathan Keith Lancaster, drivers to exercise due care
Pamela G. Frazier, driving while license suspended
Zishon M. Pirate, Sch. VI drugs
Jacob Cain Rinks, DUI first offense
Donald K. Huddling, meth-possession or casual exchange
James Kenneth Levingston, public intoxication
Summer Michelle Parker, simple possession/casual exchange
Chesley Jeff Scobey, aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass
Chelsea Jeff Scobey, driving while license revoked
Parker Warren, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Tristin M. Wilson, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Evern Deshone Wade, contraband in penal facility amended to simple contraband in penal facility
Property Transfers
Lisa Marie Siler to Patrick J. Sawyer and wife, Patricia E. Sawyer – Trenton – $73,968
Jo Ann Simmons to Krista M. Peck – Trenton – $68,475
Sunburst, LLC to Roy Lee Mays – Humboldt – $10,000
Brandon Keith Brasher, individually and as Executor of the Estate of Peggy M. Brasher Williams, Brandon Keith Brasher and wife, Melonie Brasher and David Wayne Brasher to Andrea Leigh Taylor and husband, Jessie David Taylor – Milan – $66,600
John Robinson and wife, Frances Robinson to Ryan Hicks and Nathan Newsom – Dyer – $140,000
Pedro Vaca and wife, Maria Perez to Jonathan Murphree and Clarence Murphree – Milan – $210,000
Gwendolyn Rae Blankenship to Mark C. Sharp, Jr. – Kenton – $79,000
Robert G. Hatchett, Jr. and wife, Peggy A. Hatchett to Bradley Arnold – 13th CD – $2,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Savannah L. Estes and husband, Andrew Estes – Medina – $199,900
Ben David Belew, Kim Belew Riggs and John David Belew to William Earl Taylor, Debra Lynn Taylor and Heather Thomas – Milan – $88,000
Jo Ann Simmons and Ann S. Fisher, by Jo Ann Simmons, her Attorney-in-Fact, to John W. Moore – Trenton – $12,500
Ann S. Fisher, by Jo Ann Simmons, her Attorney-in-Fact, to John W. Moore – Trenton – $8,000
Centennial Bank to Frank West and Jerry Belew – Trenton – $20,000
Zachary Hill and Amanda Hill to Carter Scott McMackin – Dyer – $80,000
Lovonda Diane Morris Lusk to Daniel Gilbert and wife, April Gilbert – Milan – $93,000
John L. Warmath to Alan Davis and wife, Tessa L. Davis – Trenton – $117,500
Jo Ann Simmons to Jason L. Harrison and wife, Kristie L. Harrison – Trenton – $33,275
Sam M. Doaks, III to Sam M. Doaks, Jr. – Trenton – $20,000
Terry C. Jacobs to Nathaniel J. Crenshaw and wife, Chelsea Danca Todd and James H. Crenshaw, Jr. – Humboldt – $265,000
Rory Foren and wife, Kelly Foren to Kevin Basham and wife, Tarsha Basham – Medina – $105,000
Eddie R. Pruett and wife, Jessica Bell Pruett to Kevin Basham and wife, Tarsha Basham – Medina – $90,000
Kristin R. Williford to Ryan Hall and wife, Gayra Hall – Medina – $114,500
Manish Patel to Lee N. Gill – Humboldt – $80,000
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to KOKA Development, LLC – Medina – $175,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry W. Allen and wife, Sharon K. Allen – Milan – $52,000
Jo Ann Simmons to Vernon M. Little and wife, Teresa S. Little – Trenton – $25,250