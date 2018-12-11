Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 3, 2018 through December 9, 2018:
Cole, Marcus, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 5, 2018, HPD; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Riggs, David, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 5, 2018, 2725 Old Gibson Rd.; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Scott, Tyrone, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 3, 2018, 501 18th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Thacker, Sandra, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 5, 2018, 908 N 18th Ave.; Charges: burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.
Vickers, Jason, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 4, 2018, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Woodrell, Michael, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 5, 2018, general sessions court; Charges: burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 3, 2018 through December 9, 2018.
Brittany Michelle Bryant, w/f, 28 –child abuse or neglect (non- violent)
Robert Nelson Burrow, w/m, 25 –aggravated assault, vandalism
Ronald Eugene Burton, b/m, 73 – capias
Monica Ann Hendrix, w/f, 40 – capias, theft of property, forgery
Laquashe M Pettigrew, b/f, 20 – capias
Xavier Dewayne Williams, b/m, 31 –Schedule II drug violations
Carol Ann Adkisson, w/f, 41 –contributing to the dependency of a child
Cecilee Brooke Anderson, w/f, 23 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/ suspended license
Kevin Oneil Huddleston, b/m, 35 –capias
Robert Brian Martin, w/m, 50 –attachment order, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Danielle Nicole Martin, w/f, 27 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, attachment order
Carlos Ray McCoy Jr., w/m, 53 –capias, attachment order
Roy Wayne Nelson, w/m, 40 –manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines
Cody Lynn Reeves, w/m, 19 – capias
Joshua Lowe Rhoden, w/m, 25 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 49 –contempt of court
Stephen Louis Tatum, w/m, 30 – driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law, violation of stop sign law
Jeremy Scott Vineyard, w/m, 30 – capias
James Alton Williams, w/m, 39 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Lisa Dianne Wolfe, w/f, 38 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/ delivering/ selling/ possession of controlled substance
Michael Steven Woodrell, w/m, 35 – capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, theft of property, vandalism, burglary
Divorces
Jacqueline L. Brown vs Stephen M. Brown
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
Sylvester Holmes – alter plates attempt
Lisa Wolfe – possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by a felon
Andy Riggs – simple possession of meth, driving on roadways laned for traffic
Michael Kee – possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by felon, disorderly conduct
Tammy Newton – simple possession, failure to appear
Sherry Bolin – 911 call non-emergency, false reports (3 counts), burglary, vandalism
Tyrone Scott – domestic assault
Samantha Breininger – simple assault
Tina Crutchfield – driving without DL
Anthony Farmer – driving without DL