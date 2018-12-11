Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 3, 2018 through December 9, 2018:

Cole, Marcus, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 5, 2018, HPD; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Riggs, David, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 5, 2018, 2725 Old Gibson Rd.; Charges: trespass criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Scott, Tyrone, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 3, 2018, 501 18th Ave.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Thacker, Sandra, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 5, 2018, 908 N 18th Ave.; Charges: burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Vickers, Jason, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 4, 2018, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Woodrell, Michael, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: December 5, 2018, general sessions court; Charges: burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 3, 2018 through December 9, 2018.

Brittany Michelle Bryant, w/f, 28 –child abuse or neglect (non- violent)

Robert Nelson Burrow, w/m, 25 –aggravated assault, vandalism

Ronald Eugene Burton, b/m, 73 – capias

Monica Ann Hendrix, w/f, 40 – capias, theft of property, forgery

Laquashe M Pettigrew, b/f, 20 – capias

Xavier Dewayne Williams, b/m, 31 –Schedule II drug violations

Carol Ann Adkisson, w/f, 41 –contributing to the dependency of a child

Cecilee Brooke Anderson, w/f, 23 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, driving on revoked/ suspended license

Kevin Oneil Huddleston, b/m, 35 –capias

Robert Brian Martin, w/m, 50 –attachment order, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Danielle Nicole Martin, w/f, 27 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, attachment order

Carlos Ray McCoy Jr., w/m, 53 –capias, attachment order

Roy Wayne Nelson, w/m, 40 –manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines

Cody Lynn Reeves, w/m, 19 – capias

Joshua Lowe Rhoden, w/m, 25 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 49 –contempt of court

Stephen Louis Tatum, w/m, 30 – driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law, violation of stop sign law

Jeremy Scott Vineyard, w/m, 30 – capias

James Alton Williams, w/m, 39 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Lisa Dianne Wolfe, w/f, 38 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/ delivering/ selling/ possession of controlled substance

Michael Steven Woodrell, w/m, 35 – capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, theft of property, vandalism, burglary

Divorces

Jacqueline L. Brown vs Stephen M. Brown

Court Report

Sylvester Holmes – alter plates attempt

Lisa Wolfe – possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by a felon

Andy Riggs – simple possession of meth, driving on roadways laned for traffic

Michael Kee – possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by felon, disorderly conduct

Tammy Newton – simple possession, failure to appear

Sherry Bolin – 911 call non-emergency, false reports (3 counts), burglary, vandalism

Tyrone Scott – domestic assault

Samantha Breininger – simple assault

Tina Crutchfield – driving without DL

Anthony Farmer – driving without DL