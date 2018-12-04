Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 26, 2018 through December 2, 2018:

Bill Adonus, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 29, 2018, 1321 N 18th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Crutchfield Tina, 34, of Bells; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2018, 152 w and 70/79; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/ expired license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Dunagan Holly, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 27, 2018, 112 Chester Cove; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Holland Cathy, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2018, Humboldt Pawn Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Miller Tracy, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2018, 409 Honeysuckle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 26,2018 through December 2, 2018.

Angie Michelle Heathcott, w/f, 41 –attachment order

Ronyea Devron McClellan, b/m, 30 – capias

Stephen Caprice Overstreet, b/m, 37 – capias

Jason Scott Thomas, w/m, 46 – capias

Ashley Nichole Akers, w/f, 35 –accessory after the fact

Geoffrey Richard Akers, w/m, 33 –accessory after the fact

James Kevin Blurton, w/m, 47 –contempt of court

Archie Lee Cannon, b/m, 52 – capias

Quentin Jerrod Childress, b/m, 21 – capias

Brandon Lee Crandall, w/m, 35 – capias, domestic assault

David Stuart Foster, w/m, 38 – domestic assault

Jessica Michelle Foster, w/f, 37 – domestic assault

Jennifer Lee Gunnels, w/f, 33 –grounds for arrest without warrant

Graden Lee Lewis, w/m, 41 – capias

Julius Olajuon Mcelrath, b/m, 33 – sex offender registry

Tracy Michelle Miller, w/f, 45 –attachment order

Tony Dewayne Montgomery, w/m, 52 –simple possession/ casual exchange

Sabrina Lynn Montgomery, w/f, 33 –joyriding, capias

Kevin Dwight Patterson, w/m, 51 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Michael Scott Sanders, w/m, 30 –aggravated assault

Shawn Steven Smith, w/m, 36 –violation of probation

Bernie Edward Young, w/m, 24 – capias

Real Estate Transfers

Marvin Yoder to Ben Dodd and wife, Elizabeth Dodd and to the Bob McCurdy Revocable Trust – Dyer – $120,000

Carlos Wade Peridore and wife, Kimberli D. Peridore to Robert Curtis Halbrook – Trenton – $86,500

Paul Tucker and wife, Darla Tucker to Linda Arlene Pierce – Trenton – $245,000

Richard Harp and wife, Lavonne Harp to Santos Bolanos-Trinidad and wife, Gricelda Gonzalez-Vazquez – Humboldt – $61,000

Tony Marie Walker Prosser and James Elliott Walker to Benny B. Doyle and Nancy T. Osborne – Dyer – $29,900

Safestar, Inc. to Jeff Morris – Trenton – $30,250

Gregory T. Ayers to Jason Tilley and wife, Jessica Tilley – Milan – $160,685

Rhonda Pruett, Cindy Cooper and Mike Pruett to Tammy Draper – Dyer – $25,000

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction – $52,000

Josh Youmans to Wanda Elder – Medina – $120,000

Daniel Gilbert and wife, April Gilbert to Roger Legate and wife, Brenda Legate – Milan – $120,000

Marriages

Marvin Jerome Rodish, Jr. of Humboldt and Judith Diane Lessenberry Rodish of Humboldt

David Anthony Hazzard of Trenton and Kimberly Ann Cooley Jackson of Trenton

Logan Heath Schultz of Humboldt and Kathryn Learray Woods of Medina

Robert Ryan Spears of Milan and Melissa Ann Parks of Milan

Damari Deshun Kizer of Trenton and Tareasa Gale Christian of Trenton

James David Kirkwood of Medina and Melinda Ellen King Hays of Medina

Daniel Jay Gurley of Milan and Melissa Dawn Yarbrough of Milan

Chase Richard Willer of Milan and Janna Marie Martenie of Humboldt

Patrick Neill Hinson of Trenton and Brandy Suzanne Keeling of Trenton

Jacob Eugene Hunt of Dyer and Kathryn Paige Cox of Dyer

Christopher Adam Baugh of Medina and Nicole Scheele of Medina

Stephen Phillips Fortner of Trenton and Jennifer Leigh Webb Turnage of Trenton

Jacob Allen Blackburn of Dyer and Halee Alexis Hughes of Dyer

Divorces

Amy Doyle vs Keith Doyle