Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 26, 2018 through December 2, 2018:
Bill Adonus, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 29, 2018, 1321 N 18th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Crutchfield Tina, 34, of Bells; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2018, 152 w and 70/79; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/ expired license, financial responsibility law, violation registration law, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Dunagan Holly, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 27, 2018, 112 Chester Cove; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Holland Cathy, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2018, Humboldt Pawn Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Miller Tracy, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 30, 2018, 409 Honeysuckle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 26,2018 through December 2, 2018.
Angie Michelle Heathcott, w/f, 41 –attachment order
Ronyea Devron McClellan, b/m, 30 – capias
Stephen Caprice Overstreet, b/m, 37 – capias
Jason Scott Thomas, w/m, 46 – capias
Ashley Nichole Akers, w/f, 35 –accessory after the fact
Geoffrey Richard Akers, w/m, 33 –accessory after the fact
James Kevin Blurton, w/m, 47 –contempt of court
Archie Lee Cannon, b/m, 52 – capias
Quentin Jerrod Childress, b/m, 21 – capias
Brandon Lee Crandall, w/m, 35 – capias, domestic assault
David Stuart Foster, w/m, 38 – domestic assault
Jessica Michelle Foster, w/f, 37 – domestic assault
Jennifer Lee Gunnels, w/f, 33 –grounds for arrest without warrant
Graden Lee Lewis, w/m, 41 – capias
Julius Olajuon Mcelrath, b/m, 33 – sex offender registry
Tracy Michelle Miller, w/f, 45 –attachment order
Tony Dewayne Montgomery, w/m, 52 –simple possession/ casual exchange
Sabrina Lynn Montgomery, w/f, 33 –joyriding, capias
Kevin Dwight Patterson, w/m, 51 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Michael Scott Sanders, w/m, 30 –aggravated assault
Shawn Steven Smith, w/m, 36 –violation of probation
Bernie Edward Young, w/m, 24 – capias
Real Estate Transfers
Marvin Yoder to Ben Dodd and wife, Elizabeth Dodd and to the Bob McCurdy Revocable Trust – Dyer – $120,000
Carlos Wade Peridore and wife, Kimberli D. Peridore to Robert Curtis Halbrook – Trenton – $86,500
Paul Tucker and wife, Darla Tucker to Linda Arlene Pierce – Trenton – $245,000
Richard Harp and wife, Lavonne Harp to Santos Bolanos-Trinidad and wife, Gricelda Gonzalez-Vazquez – Humboldt – $61,000
Tony Marie Walker Prosser and James Elliott Walker to Benny B. Doyle and Nancy T. Osborne – Dyer – $29,900
Safestar, Inc. to Jeff Morris – Trenton – $30,250
Gregory T. Ayers to Jason Tilley and wife, Jessica Tilley – Milan – $160,685
Rhonda Pruett, Cindy Cooper and Mike Pruett to Tammy Draper – Dyer – $25,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction – $52,000
Josh Youmans to Wanda Elder – Medina – $120,000
Daniel Gilbert and wife, April Gilbert to Roger Legate and wife, Brenda Legate – Milan – $120,000
Marriages
Marvin Jerome Rodish, Jr. of Humboldt and Judith Diane Lessenberry Rodish of Humboldt
David Anthony Hazzard of Trenton and Kimberly Ann Cooley Jackson of Trenton
Logan Heath Schultz of Humboldt and Kathryn Learray Woods of Medina
Robert Ryan Spears of Milan and Melissa Ann Parks of Milan
Damari Deshun Kizer of Trenton and Tareasa Gale Christian of Trenton
James David Kirkwood of Medina and Melinda Ellen King Hays of Medina
Daniel Jay Gurley of Milan and Melissa Dawn Yarbrough of Milan
Chase Richard Willer of Milan and Janna Marie Martenie of Humboldt
Patrick Neill Hinson of Trenton and Brandy Suzanne Keeling of Trenton
Jacob Eugene Hunt of Dyer and Kathryn Paige Cox of Dyer
Christopher Adam Baugh of Medina and Nicole Scheele of Medina
Stephen Phillips Fortner of Trenton and Jennifer Leigh Webb Turnage of Trenton
Jacob Allen Blackburn of Dyer and Halee Alexis Hughes of Dyer
Divorces
Amy Doyle vs Keith Doyle