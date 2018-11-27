Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 19,2018 through November 25,2018:

Beasley Therse, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 20,2018, Exxon; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Bolin Sherry, 32 of Dyer; Arrest date and location: November 25,2018, 158 Freemont St. Dyer; Charges: 911 calls in non-emergency situations, filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Breininger Samantha, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 21, 2018, HPD; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Butler Michael, 44, of Milan; Arrest date and location: November 22,2018, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.

Dorsey Kelvin, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 20,2018, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.

Hernandez Richard, 52, of Cedar Grove; Arrest date and location: November 22,2018, 45 bypass by Kappis; Charges: public intoxication, manufacturing/ delivering/ selling controlled substance, manufacturing/ delivering/ selling controlled substance. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.

Lancaster Antonio, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 20,2018, Exxon; Charges: manufacture/selling controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 19, 2018 through November 25, 2018.

Samantha Annette Breininger, w/f, 27 – violation of order of protection/ restraining order, domestic assault

Jevon Marcel Elliot, b/m, 43 – fugitive from justice

James Arthur Shull, w/m, 46 –Capias, failure to

appear

Colton Edward- Andrew Barber, w/m, 26 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Amanda Gail Blackmon, w/f, 47 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/ casual exchange, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, driving on revoked suspended license, habitual traffic offender

James Brice Carlton, w/m, 52 – Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

Ashley Leon Carruthers, b/m, 42 – forgery, theft of property

James Michael Hamra Jr., w/m, 43 – improper lane usage, driving on revoked/suspended license

Alicia Brooke Hoag, w/f, 32 – theft of property, driving without license

Bobby Joe Hoffman, w/m, 52 – attachment order

Jeremy Edward Kidd, w/m, 28 – theft of property

Julie Marie Landrum, w/f, 48 –violation of probation

Cheri Lynn Leyhue, w/f, 38 – capias

Shawn Tyler Nolen, w/m, 65 – contempt of court

Real Estate Transfers

Sherry Sue Roehs and Jessica Michelle Roehs to Victor Parkins – Milan – $59,000

Linnie W. Walden and Steven B. Walden, Co-Trustees of the Walden Family Trust to Jack Joyner – Milan – $67,200

Michael Blake Roberson to Lisa Balderrama – Bradford – $84,900

John W. Fortner, Jr. and wife, Patricia F. Fortner to Cookie Kingery Eckard – Trenton – $277,000

Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church to Manuel Mata and wife, Gwen Mata – Milan – $50,000

Mary Love and James Williamson to Henry Adkisson, Sr. and Dawn L. Adkisson – Milan – $15,000

Jo Ann Simmons and Ann S. Fisher, by Jo Ann Simmons, her Attorney-in-Fact, to Bradley E. Scruggs and wife, Mary Diane Scruggs – Trenton – $26,750

Larry Johnson and wife, Cynthia Johnson to Harold L. Marcus and wife, Kathy D. Marcus – Humboldt – $50,000

Jere Thomas Appleton, Joe Allen Appleton, Nicolas Burns Appleton, and Melissa Anne Appleton, the devisees of the Estate of Dorothy Fly Appleton, to Bryce Erin Appleton – Milan – $37,500

Thomas E. Hubbard and wife, Carol S. Hubbard to James L. Hill and wife, Sharon B. Hill – Trenton – $142,500

David Hassell to Gary T. Moore – Dyer – $11,500

Kelly Donal Schrotberger to Jon William Meacham and wife, Meagan Katherine Meacham – Medina – $253,000

Luke 1610, LLC to EternalArya, LLC – Humboldt – $450,000

Joe Porter to Frank G. Sorrells, III – Trenton – $125,000

H. Jack Holmes, J. Randall Page, Walter Duffey, Walter O. Smith, Catherine Smith Matlock and Marcus K. Smith to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $950,000

Patrick S. McHale, individually and as the administrator of the Estate of Patrick J. McHale, to Melanie Oliver and husband, John Scott Oliver – Milan – $145,000