Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 12 through November 16:

Brown, Breanna, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2018, Soy Drive; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Buchanan, Dennis, 19, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2018, 821 N 23rd Street.; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Bush, Whitney, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2018; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Felts, Charles, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 14,2018, 2505 Spangler Drive.; Charges: criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Hardee, Sarah, 18, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: November 13, 2018, 821 N 23rd Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Heldreth, Nicole, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 17, 2018, 2579 Hwy 45 Bypass; Charges: driving revoked/ suspended/expired license, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.

Holmes, Bobbie, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2018, 120 South 6th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Huspon, Carlos, 18, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: November 13, 2018, 821 North 23rd street; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Taylor, Monte, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 16, 2018; Charges: murder 1st degree.

Williams, Justin, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 18, 2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: theft of property- merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Williams, Tyryn, 25, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 18, 2018, Walmart; Charges: theft of property- merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl.Kesterson.

Yarbrough, James, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 13,2018, 2354 Maple Circle; Charges: assault, resisting arrest/ stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 12, 2018 through November 18,2018.

Amber Nichole Coker, w/f, 28 – capias

Dallas Chase Davidson, w/m, 23 –domestic assault

Tyler Christian Lee Evans, w/m, 21 –contempt of court

Athena Kamaya Freeman, w/f, 40 –attachment order

Eden Marlena Hood, w/f, 25 –domestic assault

Carolyn Kay Hughes, u/f, 30 – capias

Duncan Eric Johnson, b/m, 55 –habitual motor offense, capias

Timothy Benton Kail, w/m, 33 –contempt of court

Amanda Joe Kemp, w/f, 28 – capias

Mickel Vashwon Marable, b/m, 19 – capias

Michael Dewayne Maxwell, b/m, 41 –simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates

Edward Bernard McCrady, b/m, 49 –violation of probation, attachment order

Jacob Travis Tilley, w/m, 20 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance

Noble Nelson Tolley, w/m, 48 –capias, aggravated assault

Brandan Lee Baker, w/m, 21 – capias

Mart Anthony Griggs, w/m, 33 –Schedule VI drug violations

Duncan Eric Johnson, b/m, 55 – capias

Kerry Jo Phillips, w/f, 39 –driving under the influence

Jacob Cain Rinks, w/m, 22 –driving under the influence

Kelsey Demond Rose, b/m, 31 –false imprisonment, aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls)

Monte Cortez Taylor, b/m, 37 –attachment order

Melissa Diane Williams, w/f, 54 –animals run at large

Court Report

General Sessions

James Levingston – domestic assault

Tammy Haile – evading arrest, contempt of court

Shelby Farner – assault

Damarrius Cobb – vandalism

Brandon Hawkins – DUI

Benjamin Peeler III – DUI

Lawanda Tyus – DUI

Marriage Licenses

Colton James Stewart of Milan and Hannah Marie Blair of Cedar Grove

Clarence Edward Thurmond of Dyersburg and Kasey Michelle Wooley of Trenton

Austin Taylor McMullen of Humboldt and April Nicole Gordon of Humboldt

Colton Chase Farmer of Medina and Taylor Kimery Sharp of Medina

Christopher James Wade of Humboldt and Sheina Dorsel Palmer of Humboldt

Christopher Daniel Crutchfield of Humboldt and Maghan Michele Smith of Humboldt

Jordan Kyle Hurst of Dyer and Gracie Celeste Terry of Dyer

Kyle Douglas Craig of Jackson and Callie Leeann Summers of Trenton

Richard Shelby Hargrove of Milan and Anderia Lou Briley Hardin of Milan

Gary Don Thompson of Trenton and Shelley Carol Milligan Baker of Trenton

Talmadge Dwayne Vinson of Medina and Linda Lou Sutton Evans of Bradford

Terry Lynn Jones of Milan and Amy Renee Belew Ary of Milan

Taylor Joe Roberts of Dyer and Mary Katherine Phillips of Humboldt

Gregory Travis Stockton of Jacksonville, Arkansas and Katherine Ann Hipps Amos of Jacksonville, Arkansas

Eric Steven Arment of Henderson and Hope Nichelle Rogers of Jacks Creek

Jeffrey Martin Nee of Trenton and Lisa Joyce Polland Davis of Trenton

Paul Andrew Kilzer of Humboldt and Sharon Renee Sessions Rayder of Humboldt

Divorces

Amanda K. Vernon vs James D. Vernon

Kristen Farrell vs. Clay Farrell

Christopher Earl Mealer vs. Sundie Marie Mealer

Melanie Summers Waddle vs. Tommy Ray Waddle

Shari Gail Short vs. Crawford Edward Short

Tiffany Nichole Hood vs. Timothy Wayne Hood

Ricky L. Smith vs. Sandra Hicks Smith

Yolanda Holmes vs Ricky Holmes

Building Permits

Bryan Alexander, 19 Rushing Cove, Milan

Tom Woods, 44 Manner Frank Road, Milan

Jordan Massengill, 184 John Martin Road, Bradford

Ryan Pope, 32 Jack Dozier Road, Dyer

John and Misty Bost, 5 Walter Kee Drive, Medina

Mark Farris, 84 Hunter Jones Road, Milan

Michael Gray, 2 Gilmore Lane, Humboldt

Jonathan Friedman, 164 Herd Law Road, Trenton

Precision Auto Body, 146 Milan Highway, Milan

Patterson Freeman, 21Melvin Connell Road, Bradford

Brad Simmons, 135 Tollie Markham Road, Dyer

Kyle Raspberry, 139 McRee School House Road, Trenton

Abby Johnson, 127 Sammons Circle, Trenton

Blue Wave Dev. Services, 1207 South College Street, Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

James Yearwood to Justin Mercer and wife, Kristen Mercer – Trenton – $281,240

Thomas C. Moten and wife, Sandra K. Moten to Rodney L. Bosley – Medina – $191,750

Pamela Mayfield, n/k/a Pamela Woody, to Brandon T. Petty and wife, Ashton L. Petty – Trenton – $125,000

Monica J. Young to Ryan Hall and wife, Gayra Hall – Medina – $105,000

Robert Craig Claybrook to Deborah Hardin, a/k/a Debbie Hardin, – Trenton – $9,000

Shayla Lynn Smith, n/k/a Shayla Alexander to Jeffrey Hayden Whitby and Meagan Renee Flick – Medina – $185,000

Teri Ford Walker and Trayce, a/k/a Tracye Young Brooks to Gauge Reynolds and wife, Tara N. Rose – Bradford – $77,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Richard Kody Alexander and wife, Shayla Lynn Alexander – Humboldt – $365,900

Stephen L. Spahr and wife, Sharon J. Spahr to Gregory Sizemore and wife, Tammi Sizemore – Medina – $223,000

Joshua D. Johnson and wife, Nicole C. Johnson to Jason Belew and wife, Caroline Belew – Medina – $183,000

Jimmy Wayne Wallace to Robert Dodd and wife, Ellen Dodd – 6th CD – $5,160

Tommy Galloway, Sandra Belew and Brenda Wright to Kenneth W. Allen – Milan – $53,000

Lois Callins to J C Teague Humboldt – $40,000

Keith N. Beard and wife, Lianne Beard to Ron Woody and wife, Pamela Woody – Milan – $159,900

Spencer Walker and wife, Ashten Walker to Christopher A. Cook, Jr. and wife, Hailey N. Cook – Medina – $125,000

Danielle Bradley and Colten McAlister to Jacob A. Blackburn – Rutherford – $66,000

Dominique Arzola and wife, Rebecca L. Fondren to Spencer Walker and wife, Ashten Walker – Medina -$184,900

Anthony Doyle and wife, Tiffany Doyle to Jason B. Suratt – Bradford – $136,000

Ditech Financial LLC to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $55,100

Glynn Edmonds to Gibson County Utility District – Gibson – $10,000

Carolyn Harvey to Thomas C. Samara – Milan – $75,000

Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to Hakim Hart – Milan – $99,000

Wilbert Services, LLC to Timmy Martin and wife, Delinda Martin – Milan – $101,700

Bradley Duncan to William Boppel and wife, Eileen Boppel – Medina – $155,000

Amber Nicole Charles and Michelle Lea Price to Gary Paschall and wife, Deborah Paschall – Humboldt – $26,500

Merit Management, LLC to Amanda McCollum – Dyer – $11,000

Kenneth Barr and wife, Sandra Barr to Andrew Montana Malone and wife, Kimberly Moore Malone – Medina – $42,000

Roger Linn Oliver and wife, Patsy Ann Oliver to Mary E. Luther and husband, Brandon Luther – Medina – $229,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Roger L. Oliver and wife, Patsy A. Oliver – Medina – $345,900

Judy D. Lopez to Ernest Decker – 5th CD – $8,000

Georgia Community Investments, LLC to For Your Decor, LLC – Milan – $40,000

Sunburst, LLC to Juan Cano and Luis Cano – Humboldt – $14,500

Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers to David Gordon and wife, Tanna Gordon – 13th CD – $23,000

Charles Keith Steele, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Roger Dale Greenup, Paul Anthony Steele, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Jordan Greenup, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Jenna Greenup, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Grayson Greenup, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Linda Greenup Badgett, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Pamela Greenup Williams, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup and Roger Dale Greenup to Scarlett Mazny – Bradford – $72,100

Sammy Elgin and Brenda Elgin to Ryan Fincher – Humboldt – $49,906.46

Bradford Box to Jeff Stinson – Dyer – $60,000

Elijah Cates and wife, Mandolyn Cates to Joseph Riley Smith – Milan – $74,300

Harris Rentals, LLC to Michael A. Carter and wife, Sarah Carter – Medina – $110,000

Delbert R. Hughes and wife, Lori D. Hughes to Elijah Cates and wife, Mandolyn Cates – Milan – $117,000

Michael Boerner to Marcus Vaughn – Milan – $155,000

Michael D. Nance to Kenneth Bowman and wife, Kathy Bowman – Humboldt – $85,000

Tammy K. Draper to Joseph Manuel Martinez – Rutherford – $78,000

Nathan H. Moffatt and wife, Candace D. Moffatt to Garrett Young and wife, Madison Brooke Young – Rutherford – $114,500

Walker Huey to Brandon D. Wolfe – Milan – $172,500

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to James H. Benson, Judy L. Benson and Kristy Michelle Garrett, Co-Trustees of the Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust – Humboldt – $425,000

Chancellor S. Fortenberry and wife, Jennifer B. Fortenberry to Jacob M. Cockrum and wife, Alyssa L. Cockrum – Medina – $190,000

Jerry Mack Lee to David Gene Lee, Sr. and David Gene Lee, Jr. – 5th CD – $30,000

McCallum Construction Company, Inc. to James Paul Berkley and wife, Donna J. Berkley – Medina – $167,400

Gary Moore and wife, Robbie Moore and Pat Moore and wife, Donna Moore to Jacob A. Lynn and Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – 2nd CD – $13,000

Jo Ann Simmons to Matthew A. Hall and wife, Gina Marie Hall – Trenton – $23,000

Glenda Marie Kilzer and Don David Mallard to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – 14th CD – $47,000

Helen B. Campbell to Richard Rushing and wife, Rebecca Rushing – Milan – $45,000

D.L. Bunch, Jr. to Robert Joseph Moore, Jr. and wife, Kathleen Fox Moore – Trenton – $17,802

Raymond Kubalewski and wife, Dorothy Jean Kubalewski to Justin Lee Owens and Crystal Jane Harrison – 22nd CD – $63,800

James Kaleb Dinwiddie to Tyson P. Greene – Dyer – $100,000

Hunter Lee Taylor to Tana Goff and Andrew Hawk – Milan – $156,000

Peggy G. Haney to Bruce Roger Moore and wife, Theeraporn Moore – Milan – $10,000

Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. and Christopher Temple and Kari Temple to Daniel Albert Kitzman – Trenton – $150,000

Jo Ann Simmons to Benjamin F. Arnold – Trenton – $14,500

Ron Petty Construction Company to Colin Perry and wife, Lindsey Perry – Milan – $159,900

Larry Marvin Bunch and wife, Judy Bunch to Justin Wayne Bunch and wife, Rhonda Nicole Bunch – Trenton – $80,000

Kenneth B. Samples and wife, Paige Samples to Ross Jones – Rutherford – $65,000