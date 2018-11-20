Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 12 through November 16:
Brown, Breanna, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2018, Soy Drive; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Buchanan, Dennis, 19, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2018, 821 N 23rd Street.; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Bush, Whitney, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2018; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Felts, Charles, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 14,2018, 2505 Spangler Drive.; Charges: criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Hardee, Sarah, 18, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: November 13, 2018, 821 N 23rd Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Heldreth, Nicole, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 17, 2018, 2579 Hwy 45 Bypass; Charges: driving revoked/ suspended/expired license, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.
Holmes, Bobbie, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 12, 2018, 120 South 6th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Huspon, Carlos, 18, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: November 13, 2018, 821 North 23rd street; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Taylor, Monte, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 16, 2018; Charges: murder 1st degree.
Williams, Justin, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 18, 2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: theft of property- merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Williams, Tyryn, 25, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 18, 2018, Walmart; Charges: theft of property- merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl.Kesterson.
Yarbrough, James, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 13,2018, 2354 Maple Circle; Charges: assault, resisting arrest/ stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Sheriff’s Report
Sheriff's Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 12, 2018 through November 18,2018.
Amber Nichole Coker, w/f, 28 – capias
Dallas Chase Davidson, w/m, 23 –domestic assault
Tyler Christian Lee Evans, w/m, 21 –contempt of court
Athena Kamaya Freeman, w/f, 40 –attachment order
Eden Marlena Hood, w/f, 25 –domestic assault
Carolyn Kay Hughes, u/f, 30 – capias
Duncan Eric Johnson, b/m, 55 –habitual motor offense, capias
Timothy Benton Kail, w/m, 33 –contempt of court
Amanda Joe Kemp, w/f, 28 – capias
Mickel Vashwon Marable, b/m, 19 – capias
Michael Dewayne Maxwell, b/m, 41 –simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates
Edward Bernard McCrady, b/m, 49 –violation of probation, attachment order
Jacob Travis Tilley, w/m, 20 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance
Noble Nelson Tolley, w/m, 48 –capias, aggravated assault
Brandan Lee Baker, w/m, 21 – capias
Mart Anthony Griggs, w/m, 33 –Schedule VI drug violations
Duncan Eric Johnson, b/m, 55 – capias
Kerry Jo Phillips, w/f, 39 –driving under the influence
Jacob Cain Rinks, w/m, 22 –driving under the influence
Kelsey Demond Rose, b/m, 31 –false imprisonment, aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call (911 calls)
Monte Cortez Taylor, b/m, 37 –attachment order
Melissa Diane Williams, w/f, 54 –animals run at large
Court Report
Court Report
General Sessions
James Levingston – domestic assault
Tammy Haile – evading arrest, contempt of court
Shelby Farner – assault
Damarrius Cobb – vandalism
Brandon Hawkins – DUI
Benjamin Peeler III – DUI
Lawanda Tyus – DUI
Marriage Licenses
Colton James Stewart of Milan and Hannah Marie Blair of Cedar Grove
Clarence Edward Thurmond of Dyersburg and Kasey Michelle Wooley of Trenton
Austin Taylor McMullen of Humboldt and April Nicole Gordon of Humboldt
Colton Chase Farmer of Medina and Taylor Kimery Sharp of Medina
Christopher James Wade of Humboldt and Sheina Dorsel Palmer of Humboldt
Christopher Daniel Crutchfield of Humboldt and Maghan Michele Smith of Humboldt
Jordan Kyle Hurst of Dyer and Gracie Celeste Terry of Dyer
Kyle Douglas Craig of Jackson and Callie Leeann Summers of Trenton
Richard Shelby Hargrove of Milan and Anderia Lou Briley Hardin of Milan
Gary Don Thompson of Trenton and Shelley Carol Milligan Baker of Trenton
Talmadge Dwayne Vinson of Medina and Linda Lou Sutton Evans of Bradford
Terry Lynn Jones of Milan and Amy Renee Belew Ary of Milan
Taylor Joe Roberts of Dyer and Mary Katherine Phillips of Humboldt
Gregory Travis Stockton of Jacksonville, Arkansas and Katherine Ann Hipps Amos of Jacksonville, Arkansas
Eric Steven Arment of Henderson and Hope Nichelle Rogers of Jacks Creek
Jeffrey Martin Nee of Trenton and Lisa Joyce Polland Davis of Trenton
Paul Andrew Kilzer of Humboldt and Sharon Renee Sessions Rayder of Humboldt
Divorces
Amanda K. Vernon vs James D. Vernon
Kristen Farrell vs. Clay Farrell
Christopher Earl Mealer vs. Sundie Marie Mealer
Melanie Summers Waddle vs. Tommy Ray Waddle
Shari Gail Short vs. Crawford Edward Short
Tiffany Nichole Hood vs. Timothy Wayne Hood
Ricky L. Smith vs. Sandra Hicks Smith
Yolanda Holmes vs Ricky Holmes
Building Permits
Bryan Alexander, 19 Rushing Cove, Milan
Tom Woods, 44 Manner Frank Road, Milan
Jordan Massengill, 184 John Martin Road, Bradford
Ryan Pope, 32 Jack Dozier Road, Dyer
John and Misty Bost, 5 Walter Kee Drive, Medina
Mark Farris, 84 Hunter Jones Road, Milan
Michael Gray, 2 Gilmore Lane, Humboldt
Jonathan Friedman, 164 Herd Law Road, Trenton
Precision Auto Body, 146 Milan Highway, Milan
Patterson Freeman, 21Melvin Connell Road, Bradford
Brad Simmons, 135 Tollie Markham Road, Dyer
Kyle Raspberry, 139 McRee School House Road, Trenton
Abby Johnson, 127 Sammons Circle, Trenton
Blue Wave Dev. Services, 1207 South College Street, Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
James Yearwood to Justin Mercer and wife, Kristen Mercer – Trenton – $281,240
Thomas C. Moten and wife, Sandra K. Moten to Rodney L. Bosley – Medina – $191,750
Pamela Mayfield, n/k/a Pamela Woody, to Brandon T. Petty and wife, Ashton L. Petty – Trenton – $125,000
Monica J. Young to Ryan Hall and wife, Gayra Hall – Medina – $105,000
Robert Craig Claybrook to Deborah Hardin, a/k/a Debbie Hardin, – Trenton – $9,000
Shayla Lynn Smith, n/k/a Shayla Alexander to Jeffrey Hayden Whitby and Meagan Renee Flick – Medina – $185,000
Teri Ford Walker and Trayce, a/k/a Tracye Young Brooks to Gauge Reynolds and wife, Tara N. Rose – Bradford – $77,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Richard Kody Alexander and wife, Shayla Lynn Alexander – Humboldt – $365,900
Stephen L. Spahr and wife, Sharon J. Spahr to Gregory Sizemore and wife, Tammi Sizemore – Medina – $223,000
Joshua D. Johnson and wife, Nicole C. Johnson to Jason Belew and wife, Caroline Belew – Medina – $183,000
Jimmy Wayne Wallace to Robert Dodd and wife, Ellen Dodd – 6th CD – $5,160
Tommy Galloway, Sandra Belew and Brenda Wright to Kenneth W. Allen – Milan – $53,000
Lois Callins to J C Teague Humboldt – $40,000
Keith N. Beard and wife, Lianne Beard to Ron Woody and wife, Pamela Woody – Milan – $159,900
Spencer Walker and wife, Ashten Walker to Christopher A. Cook, Jr. and wife, Hailey N. Cook – Medina – $125,000
Danielle Bradley and Colten McAlister to Jacob A. Blackburn – Rutherford – $66,000
Dominique Arzola and wife, Rebecca L. Fondren to Spencer Walker and wife, Ashten Walker – Medina -$184,900
Anthony Doyle and wife, Tiffany Doyle to Jason B. Suratt – Bradford – $136,000
Ditech Financial LLC to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $55,100
Glynn Edmonds to Gibson County Utility District – Gibson – $10,000
Carolyn Harvey to Thomas C. Samara – Milan – $75,000
Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to Hakim Hart – Milan – $99,000
Wilbert Services, LLC to Timmy Martin and wife, Delinda Martin – Milan – $101,700
Bradley Duncan to William Boppel and wife, Eileen Boppel – Medina – $155,000
Amber Nicole Charles and Michelle Lea Price to Gary Paschall and wife, Deborah Paschall – Humboldt – $26,500
Merit Management, LLC to Amanda McCollum – Dyer – $11,000
Kenneth Barr and wife, Sandra Barr to Andrew Montana Malone and wife, Kimberly Moore Malone – Medina – $42,000
Roger Linn Oliver and wife, Patsy Ann Oliver to Mary E. Luther and husband, Brandon Luther – Medina – $229,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Roger L. Oliver and wife, Patsy A. Oliver – Medina – $345,900
Judy D. Lopez to Ernest Decker – 5th CD – $8,000
Georgia Community Investments, LLC to For Your Decor, LLC – Milan – $40,000
Sunburst, LLC to Juan Cano and Luis Cano – Humboldt – $14,500
Anthony Rodgers and wife, Phelicia Rodgers to David Gordon and wife, Tanna Gordon – 13th CD – $23,000
Charles Keith Steele, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Roger Dale Greenup, Paul Anthony Steele, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Jordan Greenup, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Jenna Greenup, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Grayson Greenup, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Linda Greenup Badgett, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup, Pamela Greenup Williams, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Roger Dale Greenup and Roger Dale Greenup to Scarlett Mazny – Bradford – $72,100
Sammy Elgin and Brenda Elgin to Ryan Fincher – Humboldt – $49,906.46
Bradford Box to Jeff Stinson – Dyer – $60,000
Elijah Cates and wife, Mandolyn Cates to Joseph Riley Smith – Milan – $74,300
Harris Rentals, LLC to Michael A. Carter and wife, Sarah Carter – Medina – $110,000
Delbert R. Hughes and wife, Lori D. Hughes to Elijah Cates and wife, Mandolyn Cates – Milan – $117,000
Michael Boerner to Marcus Vaughn – Milan – $155,000
Michael D. Nance to Kenneth Bowman and wife, Kathy Bowman – Humboldt – $85,000
Tammy K. Draper to Joseph Manuel Martinez – Rutherford – $78,000
Nathan H. Moffatt and wife, Candace D. Moffatt to Garrett Young and wife, Madison Brooke Young – Rutherford – $114,500
Walker Huey to Brandon D. Wolfe – Milan – $172,500
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to James H. Benson, Judy L. Benson and Kristy Michelle Garrett, Co-Trustees of the Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust – Humboldt – $425,000
Chancellor S. Fortenberry and wife, Jennifer B. Fortenberry to Jacob M. Cockrum and wife, Alyssa L. Cockrum – Medina – $190,000
Jerry Mack Lee to David Gene Lee, Sr. and David Gene Lee, Jr. – 5th CD – $30,000
McCallum Construction Company, Inc. to James Paul Berkley and wife, Donna J. Berkley – Medina – $167,400
Gary Moore and wife, Robbie Moore and Pat Moore and wife, Donna Moore to Jacob A. Lynn and Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – 2nd CD – $13,000
Jo Ann Simmons to Matthew A. Hall and wife, Gina Marie Hall – Trenton – $23,000
Glenda Marie Kilzer and Don David Mallard to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership – 14th CD – $47,000
Helen B. Campbell to Richard Rushing and wife, Rebecca Rushing – Milan – $45,000
D.L. Bunch, Jr. to Robert Joseph Moore, Jr. and wife, Kathleen Fox Moore – Trenton – $17,802
Raymond Kubalewski and wife, Dorothy Jean Kubalewski to Justin Lee Owens and Crystal Jane Harrison – 22nd CD – $63,800
James Kaleb Dinwiddie to Tyson P. Greene – Dyer – $100,000
Hunter Lee Taylor to Tana Goff and Andrew Hawk – Milan – $156,000
Peggy G. Haney to Bruce Roger Moore and wife, Theeraporn Moore – Milan – $10,000
Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. and Christopher Temple and Kari Temple to Daniel Albert Kitzman – Trenton – $150,000
Jo Ann Simmons to Benjamin F. Arnold – Trenton – $14,500
Ron Petty Construction Company to Colin Perry and wife, Lindsey Perry – Milan – $159,900
Larry Marvin Bunch and wife, Judy Bunch to Justin Wayne Bunch and wife, Rhonda Nicole Bunch – Trenton – $80,000
Kenneth B. Samples and wife, Paige Samples to Ross Jones – Rutherford – $65,000