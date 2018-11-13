Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 5, 2018 through November 11, 2018:

Bivens, Joshua Williams, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/2018, Lucky’s Automotive; Charges: possession of Schedule II drugs. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Blalock, Haley Brooke, 18, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 308 Flora Circle; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

Burns, Corey Demon, 44, of Ramer; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 2716 Central Avenue; Charges: methamphetamine – possession or casual exchange, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Collins, Rayon Lane, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2018, 608 N. 23rd Avenue; Charges: attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Galloway, Jameson Lamar, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2018, 321 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Golden, Kenneth Warren, 56, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2018, 3659 East End Drive; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.

Gray, Vanessa Lyn, 36, of Bethel Springs; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 2716 N. Central Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, felony evading in vehicle, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Holder, Russell, 70, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2018, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Holmes, Silvester, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 16th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Baxter.

Martin, Erica Joy, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/10/2018, 2579 Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Miller, Daniel Franklin, 38, of Selmer; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 2716 N. Central Avenue; Charges: methamphetamines – possession or casual exchange, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Peeler, Benjamin, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2018, 31st Avenue and Laurel Street; Charges: violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, leaving scene of accident, failure to report accident, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Robinson, Travis Louis, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, East Main Street and Barr Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, speeding, violation of registration law, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 5, 2018 through November 11, 2018.

Donald Neel Barber, w/m, 49 –capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Emanuel Donald, b/m, 23 -other

Pamela Gail Frazier, w/f, 55 -capias

Jason Wayne Gordon, w/m, 43 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Scottie Lee Harris, b/m, 36 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of light law, contraband in penal institution

Brian James Ivy, w/m, 33 -capias

Robert Donald Lovell, w/m, 37 -capias

Courtney O’Neil Thomas, b/m, 32 -court

Christopher Layne Barnes, w/m, 43 –harassment (non-verbal threat)

Corey Dedmond Burns, b/m, 44 -capias

Shayna Renee Casey, w/f, 32 -capias

Tequila Caprice Coleman, b/f, 46 -capias

Silvester Homes, b/m, 55 -capias

Donald Kenneth Hudkins, w/m, 36 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Keith Thomas Johnson Sr., b/m, 64 –driving under the influence first offense

Daniel Frank Miller, w/m, 38 –aggravated robbery

Vanessa Lyn Parker, w/f, 36 -capias

Benjamin Peeler III, b/m, 30 –unlawful photographing in violation of privacy

Sherra Tocarra Smith, b/f, 31 -capias

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Jeffrey Pritchard – simple possession Meth

Terry Wynn – reckless driving

Ester Goodrich – DUI

Sherita Emerson – driving without DL

Courtney O. Thomas – driving without DL, violation of sex offender attempt

Amy Greene – driving on revoked DL with priors

Brandy Kilburn – forgery up to $1,000 attempt, escape misdemeanor

Civil

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Christopher Simpson

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Gander Mtn Mastercard vs Vernon W. Hobock

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Care Credit vs Patricia McCord

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Victoria’s Secret vs Brandi Haynes

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Goody’s vs Felicia Guyton

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Amazon vs Zinay Clark

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Katie Lacewell

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Goody’s vs Ginger Brown

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Karen Edwards aka Edwards Karen

LVNV Funding LLC vs Chester Epperson

LVNV Funding LLC assignee of Credit One Bank NA vs Nicole Reddick

Crown Asset Management LLC successor in interest to CityBank NA vs Billy Wayne Alexander

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Jarvis Rashun Porter

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Travis L. Holland

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Derik D. Taylor

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank vs Karaleigh R. McCormick

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Amy Hart

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Jacqueline Freeman

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Johnny W. Patrick

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Brittney S. Martin

Progressive Hawaii Insurance vs Malcolm M. Warren

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Larry E. Neely

Cash LLC vs Kiara Williams Dotson

BancorpSouth vs Talitha Joyce

Barclays Bank Delaware vs Chad Jacobs

Revenue Maximization Consultants Corp. final assignee of Defender Direct vs James Patterson

Auto Owners insurance vs Robert Jenkins Excavating Inc.

Autovest LLC vs Chantel Elizabeth Campbell and Quantavius Jamar Sherron

Autovest LLC vs Carlos Rinks Jr. and Hidi Rinks

Cash LLC vs Mitchell Carnell

Emergency Coverage Corporation dba Huntingdon Emergency Department vs Jerry L. Morgan

Transsouth Healthcare vs Paulette G. Hurdle

The Jackson Clinic vs Jesse Champion

The Jackson Clinic vs Vicky Bryant

American Express national Bank vs Kathleen Smith

Devonna Burnett vs Elton Williamson

Firstbank vs Brock Knop

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Chasity Pittman and Donald T. Wilbert

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Webbank vs Bertie Ann Sorrell

Capital One Bank (UAA) NA vs Cynthia S. Todd

Heights Finance Corporation (TN P&L) vs Caitly Yeager and Robert Yeager

Josue Zarate vs Monica Ferguson

Mike Hawks vs Denise Noble dba Blue Chip Concrete

Joshua Arnold vs Brittany Donald

Joshua Arnold vs Tim Booth

Hugh Youmans or Rhetta Youmans vs Brandon Barton and Dawn Houchens

Cach LLC vs Christopher Pipkin

Mike and Shirley Gregory vs Southeast Restoration

Mike Hawks vs Dorthea Beasley

Barbara Rogier vs Debbie Bradley, Stephanie Roe and Michael Watson

Todd Halford vs Anthony Cartwright and Savanja Crawford

Todd Halford vs Angel Dotson

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions Court of Gibson Co. in Trenton

Mason Sanders – Sch. IV drugs amended to simple Sch. IV drugs

Jacob Larty – meth amended to simple Sch. II

Austen H. Commander – simple Sch. VI

Robert Jones – meth amended to Simple II

Eric Shane Fubion – bound over to Grand Jury after waived preliminary hearing

Candance Dianne Axtens – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Keith Thomas Johnson – DUI first offense

Samantha E. Crabtree – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Chris Cannon – simple possession, evading arrest

Chris Cannon – simple Sch. II

Lisa Powell – simple possession/casual exchange Sch. IV

Tommy Ray Waddle Jr. – plea driving without

Charles B. Sanders – Sch. VI drugs amended to simple Sch. VI

Hubert Keith Cook – theft up to $1,000

Brandy M. White – meth amended to simple Sch. II, diversion

Ronnie K. Rae – driving while license revoked

Coy Hathcock – PH held, amended domestic assault to simple assault

Sandra R. Thacker – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Travis Tull – domestic assault amended to simple assault

Eric Smith Rucker – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Jeffrey Davis – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Michael Raynor Sanders – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Kerry Phillips – DUI first offense amended to reckless driving

Michael Raynor Sanders – domestic assault amended to simple assault

Jacob Powell – vandalism under $1,000

Dontavious T. Collins – Sch. VI possession

Michael Raynor Sanders – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Michael Raynor Sanders – domestic assault amended to simple domestic

Sammie Sanders – community supervision violation

Elijah N. Morris – P.D., meth amended to simple Sch. II

Erica S. Adams – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Johnn Battle – simple possession meth

James Berry – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

James Berry – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Justin Murphy – simple Sch. II

Dennis Green – domestic assault

Rachel Morgan – paraphernalia

Caitlynn Joe Dycus – simple Sch. VI possession (diversion)

Christopher Harvey – simple possession Sch. VI

Michael Justin Williams – DUI first offense

Thomas Lee Miller – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia

Jeremy McFarland – meth amended to simple Sch. II

Emani Symmone Melton – driving while license suspended