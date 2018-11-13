Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 5, 2018 through November 11, 2018:
Bivens, Joshua Williams, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/2018, Lucky’s Automotive; Charges: possession of Schedule II drugs. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Blalock, Haley Brooke, 18, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 308 Flora Circle; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
Burns, Corey Demon, 44, of Ramer; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 2716 Central Avenue; Charges: methamphetamine – possession or casual exchange, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Collins, Rayon Lane, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2018, 608 N. 23rd Avenue; Charges: attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Galloway, Jameson Lamar, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2018, 321 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Golden, Kenneth Warren, 56, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2018, 3659 East End Drive; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.
Gray, Vanessa Lyn, 36, of Bethel Springs; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 2716 N. Central Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, felony evading in vehicle, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Holder, Russell, 70, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2018, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Holmes, Silvester, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 16th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Baxter.
Martin, Erica Joy, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/10/2018, 2579 Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Miller, Daniel Franklin, 38, of Selmer; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, 2716 N. Central Avenue; Charges: methamphetamines – possession or casual exchange, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Peeler, Benjamin, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2018, 31st Avenue and Laurel Street; Charges: violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence, leaving scene of accident, failure to report accident, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Robinson, Travis Louis, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2018, East Main Street and Barr Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, speeding, violation of registration law, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 5, 2018 through November 11, 2018.
Donald Neel Barber, w/m, 49 –capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Emanuel Donald, b/m, 23 -other
Pamela Gail Frazier, w/f, 55 -capias
Jason Wayne Gordon, w/m, 43 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Scottie Lee Harris, b/m, 36 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of light law, contraband in penal institution
Brian James Ivy, w/m, 33 -capias
Robert Donald Lovell, w/m, 37 -capias
Courtney O’Neil Thomas, b/m, 32 -court
Christopher Layne Barnes, w/m, 43 –harassment (non-verbal threat)
Corey Dedmond Burns, b/m, 44 -capias
Shayna Renee Casey, w/f, 32 -capias
Tequila Caprice Coleman, b/f, 46 -capias
Silvester Homes, b/m, 55 -capias
Donald Kenneth Hudkins, w/m, 36 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Keith Thomas Johnson Sr., b/m, 64 –driving under the influence first offense
Daniel Frank Miller, w/m, 38 –aggravated robbery
Vanessa Lyn Parker, w/f, 36 -capias
Benjamin Peeler III, b/m, 30 –unlawful photographing in violation of privacy
Sherra Tocarra Smith, b/f, 31 -capias
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Jeffrey Pritchard – simple possession Meth
Terry Wynn – reckless driving
Ester Goodrich – DUI
Sherita Emerson – driving without DL
Courtney O. Thomas – driving without DL, violation of sex offender attempt
Amy Greene – driving on revoked DL with priors
Brandy Kilburn – forgery up to $1,000 attempt, escape misdemeanor
Civil
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Christopher Simpson
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Gander Mtn Mastercard vs Vernon W. Hobock
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Care Credit vs Patricia McCord
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Victoria’s Secret vs Brandi Haynes
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Goody’s vs Felicia Guyton
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Amazon vs Zinay Clark
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Katie Lacewell
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Goody’s vs Ginger Brown
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Karen Edwards aka Edwards Karen
LVNV Funding LLC vs Chester Epperson
LVNV Funding LLC assignee of Credit One Bank NA vs Nicole Reddick
Crown Asset Management LLC successor in interest to CityBank NA vs Billy Wayne Alexander
West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Jarvis Rashun Porter
West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Travis L. Holland
West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Derik D. Taylor
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank vs Karaleigh R. McCormick
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Amy Hart
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Jacqueline Freeman
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Johnny W. Patrick
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Brittney S. Martin
Progressive Hawaii Insurance vs Malcolm M. Warren
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Larry E. Neely
Cash LLC vs Kiara Williams Dotson
BancorpSouth vs Talitha Joyce
Barclays Bank Delaware vs Chad Jacobs
Revenue Maximization Consultants Corp. final assignee of Defender Direct vs James Patterson
Auto Owners insurance vs Robert Jenkins Excavating Inc.
Autovest LLC vs Chantel Elizabeth Campbell and Quantavius Jamar Sherron
Autovest LLC vs Carlos Rinks Jr. and Hidi Rinks
Cash LLC vs Mitchell Carnell
Emergency Coverage Corporation dba Huntingdon Emergency Department vs Jerry L. Morgan
Transsouth Healthcare vs Paulette G. Hurdle
The Jackson Clinic vs Jesse Champion
The Jackson Clinic vs Vicky Bryant
American Express national Bank vs Kathleen Smith
Devonna Burnett vs Elton Williamson
Firstbank vs Brock Knop
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Chasity Pittman and Donald T. Wilbert
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Webbank vs Bertie Ann Sorrell
Capital One Bank (UAA) NA vs Cynthia S. Todd
Heights Finance Corporation (TN P&L) vs Caitly Yeager and Robert Yeager
Josue Zarate vs Monica Ferguson
Mike Hawks vs Denise Noble dba Blue Chip Concrete
Joshua Arnold vs Brittany Donald
Joshua Arnold vs Tim Booth
Hugh Youmans or Rhetta Youmans vs Brandon Barton and Dawn Houchens
Cach LLC vs Christopher Pipkin
Mike and Shirley Gregory vs Southeast Restoration
Mike Hawks vs Dorthea Beasley
Barbara Rogier vs Debbie Bradley, Stephanie Roe and Michael Watson
Todd Halford vs Anthony Cartwright and Savanja Crawford
Todd Halford vs Angel Dotson
Trenton Court Report
Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions Court of Gibson Co. in Trenton
Mason Sanders – Sch. IV drugs amended to simple Sch. IV drugs
Jacob Larty – meth amended to simple Sch. II
Austen H. Commander – simple Sch. VI
Robert Jones – meth amended to Simple II
Eric Shane Fubion – bound over to Grand Jury after waived preliminary hearing
Candance Dianne Axtens – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Keith Thomas Johnson – DUI first offense
Samantha E. Crabtree – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Chris Cannon – simple possession, evading arrest
Chris Cannon – simple Sch. II
Lisa Powell – simple possession/casual exchange Sch. IV
Tommy Ray Waddle Jr. – plea driving without
Charles B. Sanders – Sch. VI drugs amended to simple Sch. VI
Hubert Keith Cook – theft up to $1,000
Brandy M. White – meth amended to simple Sch. II, diversion
Ronnie K. Rae – driving while license revoked
Coy Hathcock – PH held, amended domestic assault to simple assault
Sandra R. Thacker – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Travis Tull – domestic assault amended to simple assault
Eric Smith Rucker – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Jeffrey Davis – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Michael Raynor Sanders – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Kerry Phillips – DUI first offense amended to reckless driving
Michael Raynor Sanders – domestic assault amended to simple assault
Jacob Powell – vandalism under $1,000
Dontavious T. Collins – Sch. VI possession
Michael Raynor Sanders – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Michael Raynor Sanders – domestic assault amended to simple domestic
Sammie Sanders – community supervision violation
Elijah N. Morris – P.D., meth amended to simple Sch. II
Erica S. Adams – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Johnn Battle – simple possession meth
James Berry – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
James Berry – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Justin Murphy – simple Sch. II
Dennis Green – domestic assault
Rachel Morgan – paraphernalia
Caitlynn Joe Dycus – simple Sch. VI possession (diversion)
Christopher Harvey – simple possession Sch. VI
Michael Justin Williams – DUI first offense
Thomas Lee Miller – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia
Jeremy McFarland – meth amended to simple Sch. II
Emani Symmone Melton – driving while license suspended