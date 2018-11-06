Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 29, 2018 through November 4, 2018:
Bearden, Destiny, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2018, 1821 McKnight Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Bradford, Ronnie, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31,2018, 650 Westside Drive; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Cole, Johnny, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 2, 2018, 1610 Penn Street; Charges: DUI, driving rev/susp/exp license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Harris, Kendan, 20, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: November 3,2018, 2337 Maple Circle; Charges: theft of property, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, poss of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.
Kee, Michael, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 30,2018, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, poss of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
McClellan, Kadejah, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 1,2018, Clerk’s office; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.
Pankey, Justin, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 3,2018, 3500 Old Gibson Rd; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Pearson, Jasmine, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 2,2018, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Powell, Brianna, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 4, 2018, 1900 Avondale Road; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired/license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Reed, Jaquez, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2018, 3500 Old Gibson Road; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest / stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Riggs, David, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2018, 2725 Old Gibson Road; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Thomas, Billy, 48, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 1,2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Wade, Evern, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2018, 124 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 29, 2018 through November 4, 2018.
Johnny James Cole, b/m, 55 –attachment order
Carlie Elizabeth Irwin, w/f, 23 –worthless checks
Jonathan Allen King, w/m, 26 –domestic assault
Evern Deshone Wade, b/f, 41 –contraband in penal institution
Collin Everett Warf, w/m, 18 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling possession of controlled substances
Randall Edward Williams, w/m, 49 –domestic assault
James Franklin Campbell, w/m, 48 –simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license
Brandon Deric DeBerry, b/m, 36 –improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license
John William Hinson, w/m, 53 -capias
Michael Alston Kee, w/m, 35 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with danger felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 19 -capias
Deanna Jeanett Lynn, w/f, 46 –contempt of court
Eric Caprice Mayberry, b/m, 39 –failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance, failure to appear
Courtney Nicole Morris, w/f, 24 –contempt of court
Mariquiaus Dreshaw Pettigrew, b/m, 26 –aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault
Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 30 -capias
Michael Douglas Smith, w/m, 25 –domestic assault, capias, aggravated assault
Robert Michael Solberg, w/m, 34 –criminal trespass
Dominique Detray Vaughn, b/m, 24 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Scott Randall Walls, w/m, 39 –theft of property
Tristin Michelle Wilson, w/f, 32 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Kenneth Harper – vandalism
Amanda Mears – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jeffrey Ivy – reckless driving
Stephanie Jones Hartwig – misuse of 911
Stephanie Politis – possession of drug paraphernalia
Jewel Moore – DUI
Todd Ingram – contempt of court
Joseph Pierson – financial responsibility
Jimmy Gladney – theft under $1,000
Jennifer Crouch – contempt of court
Travis Brown – domestic assault
Brianna Powell – simple domestic assault
Billy King – DUI
Food Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Subway, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
El Sombero, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, two criticals
La Carrata Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 96 score
The Coffee Shop, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Milan Golf and Country Club, follow-up inspection, 97 score
McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Maria’s, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Grandpa’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
BCLC Kids, LLC, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Creamers, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Creamers, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
McDonald’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Maria’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
MSG Food Truck, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical
MSG Food Truck, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Todd Family Fun Farm, Yorkville, complete inspection, 100 score
Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Toyami Steak House, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score, four criticals
Toyami Steak House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Little Peoples Jump Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, 98 score
To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Little Miracles Day Care, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Gibson County Golf Course, Dyer, complete inspection, 98 score
Marriage Licenses
Mark Emerson Hurley of Medina and Jeanie Marie Burkett of Medina
Matthew Lee Marbrey of Newbern and Melissa Annette Rawdon Hill of Dyer
Andrew Joseph Denning of Bradford and Brittany Gail Sherrill of Lutts
Jocelyne Rae Adams Moore of Bradford and Micheal Gene Hubble of Bradford
Garrett Zane Ritter of Dyer and Veronica Nicole Smith of Dyer