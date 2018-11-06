Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 29, 2018 through November 4, 2018:

Bearden, Destiny, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2018, 1821 McKnight Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Bradford, Ronnie, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31,2018, 650 Westside Drive; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Cole, Johnny, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 2, 2018, 1610 Penn Street; Charges: DUI, driving rev/susp/exp license, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Harris, Kendan, 20, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: November 3,2018, 2337 Maple Circle; Charges: theft of property, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, poss of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: SGT Hill.

Kee, Michael, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 30,2018, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: manufacturing/delivering/selling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, poss of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

McClellan, Kadejah, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 1,2018, Clerk’s office; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.

Pankey, Justin, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 3,2018, 3500 Old Gibson Rd; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Pearson, Jasmine, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 2,2018, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Powell, Brianna, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 4, 2018, 1900 Avondale Road; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired/license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Reed, Jaquez, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2018, 3500 Old Gibson Road; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest / stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Riggs, David, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2018, 2725 Old Gibson Road; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Thomas, Billy, 48, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 1,2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Wade, Evern, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2018, 124 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 29, 2018 through November 4, 2018.

Johnny James Cole, b/m, 55 –attachment order

Carlie Elizabeth Irwin, w/f, 23 –worthless checks

Jonathan Allen King, w/m, 26 –domestic assault

Evern Deshone Wade, b/f, 41 –contraband in penal institution

Collin Everett Warf, w/m, 18 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing/delivering/selling possession of controlled substances

Randall Edward Williams, w/m, 49 –domestic assault

James Franklin Campbell, w/m, 48 –simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

Brandon Deric DeBerry, b/m, 36 –improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license

John William Hinson, w/m, 53 -capias

Michael Alston Kee, w/m, 35 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with danger felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 19 -capias

Deanna Jeanett Lynn, w/f, 46 –contempt of court

Eric Caprice Mayberry, b/m, 39 –failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance, failure to appear

Courtney Nicole Morris, w/f, 24 –contempt of court

Mariquiaus Dreshaw Pettigrew, b/m, 26 –aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault

Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 30 -capias

Michael Douglas Smith, w/m, 25 –domestic assault, capias, aggravated assault

Robert Michael Solberg, w/m, 34 –criminal trespass

Dominique Detray Vaughn, b/m, 24 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Scott Randall Walls, w/m, 39 –theft of property

Tristin Michelle Wilson, w/f, 32 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Court Report

General Sessions

Kenneth Harper – vandalism

Amanda Mears – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jeffrey Ivy – reckless driving

Stephanie Jones Hartwig – misuse of 911

Stephanie Politis – possession of drug paraphernalia

Jewel Moore – DUI

Todd Ingram – contempt of court

Joseph Pierson – financial responsibility

Jimmy Gladney – theft under $1,000

Jennifer Crouch – contempt of court

Travis Brown – domestic assault

Brianna Powell – simple domestic assault

Billy King – DUI

Food Inspections

Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Subway, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

El Sombero, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, two criticals

La Carrata Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 96 score

The Coffee Shop, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Milan Golf and Country Club, follow-up inspection, 97 score

McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Maria’s, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Grandpa’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

BCLC Kids, LLC, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Creamers, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Creamers, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

McDonald’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Maria’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

MSG Food Truck, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical

MSG Food Truck, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Todd Family Fun Farm, Yorkville, complete inspection, 100 score

Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Toyami Steak House, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score, four criticals

Toyami Steak House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Little Peoples Jump Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, 98 score

To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Little Miracles Day Care, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Gibson County Golf Course, Dyer, complete inspection, 98 score

Marriage Licenses

Mark Emerson Hurley of Medina and Jeanie Marie Burkett of Medina

Matthew Lee Marbrey of Newbern and Melissa Annette Rawdon Hill of Dyer

Andrew Joseph Denning of Bradford and Brittany Gail Sherrill of Lutts

Jocelyne Rae Adams Moore of Bradford and Micheal Gene Hubble of Bradford

Garrett Zane Ritter of Dyer and Veronica Nicole Smith of Dyer