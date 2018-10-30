Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 22, 2018 through October 27, 2018:
Brown, Travis David, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/22/2018, 1923 North Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Cunningham, Jeffrey Allan, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Baxter.
Duryea, Peggy Lynn, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2018, 2222 East Main Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Glenn, Christopher Markell, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2018, Main Street and Chere Carol Road; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Hayes, Jasmine Lashae, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/23/2018, 121 Chester Cove; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
Johnson, Irencciea Ariannah, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2018, Stigall; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: SRO Hudson.
Politis, Stephanie Ann, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2018, Humboldt Public Library parking lot; Charges: picked up for other agency, fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Powell, Brianna Chata, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/22/2018, 1513 Fitzgerald Street; Charges: domestic assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Sweat, Heaven Darlene, 39, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2018, East End Drive by Jones Chevrolet; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Woodrell, Michael Steven, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2018, 2329 East End Drive at Maverick; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 22, 2018 through October 28, 2018.
Amber Nichole Coker, w/f, 28 -capias
Bradley Scott Flippin, w/m, 21 -burglary
Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 49 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage
Shontrez Dominic Smith, b/m, 27 -other
Billy O’Brien Thomas Jr., b/m, 29 –domestic assault, criminal trespass
Amanda Nicole Cathey, w/f, 29 –violation of probation
Damrrius Markeish Cobb, b/m, 31 –domestic assault, vandalism
William Harold Cooper, w/m, 69 -capias
Jennifer Lynn Crouch, w/f, 37 -capias
Jeffrey Allen Cunningham, w/m, 34 -capias
Christopher Brian Cutting, w/m, 30 –failure to appear
Jerry Lee Fortner, w/m, 36 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Johnathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 33 –reckless endangerment, domestic assault
Todd Aithen Ingram, w/m, 25 -capias
Robert Christopher Jones, w/m, 53 –violation of registration law, Schedule II drug violations
Kenneth Ray Jones, b/m, 38 -capias
Janice Maria Ann Landaverde, w/f, 27 –aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
John Daren Mays, w/m, 49 –harassment (non-verbal threat)
Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 31 –domestic assault, aggravated assault
Charles Brian Sanders, w/m, 42 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, Schedule IV drug violations
Kimberly Ann Stewart, w/f, 54 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Terrence Lavour Swift, b/m, 35 –false imprisonment, aggravated assault
Jeffery Jerome Thomas, b/m, 53 –attachment order, capias
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Jessica Knight – DUI
Yolanda Watson – driving without DLChelsie Milstead – public intoxication
Leon Holmes – violation of order of protection
Tyrone Cunningham – driving on revoked DL, financial responsibility, speeding
Brian Van Horn – driving without DL
Johnny Stewart – simple possession of Schedule VI
Cassie Brown – simple possession of Schedule VI
DeAndre Bufford – theft under $1,000
Johnny Spinks – reckless driving
Kimberly Barnes – contempt of court
Joseph McCaine – domestic assault
Lauren Fetters – domestic assault
Marriage Licenses
Allyson Michelle Wadley of Milan and Patrick Shea Harris of Milan
John Randolph Haywood, III of Humboldt and Katie McCausland Posey of Humboldt
Devin Jerome Woods of Kenton and Jacqulyn Summer Coble of Kenton
Ricky Lane Loucks of Milan and Robin Lynn Marsh Latham of Milan
Cory Stephen Sandefer of Milan and Holly Crystal West of Milan
Travis Lee Johnson of Milan and Margaret Gabriele Morris of Milan
Andrew Hildebrand, Sr. of Blytheville, AR and Helen Letitia Brown Autrey of Trenton
David Lee Manns, II of Humboldt and Lesley Ann Coleman of Humboldt
Divorces
Amber Mitchell vs Ian Mitchell
Kimberly Malinow vs Kevin A. Malinow
Real Estate Transfers
Timothy J. Curtis to David Holley – Dyer – $4,500
James D. Horne and wife, Donna L. Horne to Kenneth Ray Casey and wife, Deborah Kay Casey – Trenton – $123,500
U.S. Bank National Association to Clarence Hill – Gibson County – $22,000
Robert Taylor Nicodemus and wife, Kara Barnes Nicodemus to Jeremy Raines and wife, Leah Noe Raines – Humboldt – $320,000
William Jerry Flippin, William Jerry Flippin, Jr., Floyd Senter Flippin and Thomas Houston Flippin to Frank Gerard and wife, Camille Gerard – Milan – $162,500
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (215 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (227 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (265 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000
Steven V. Kee, Trustee of the Janet Pauline Kee Trust, to Rodreques McKinney and wife, Cheri McKinney – Humboldt – $78,500
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (271 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (326 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (318 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000
Donald Hudson to Maxwell Williams – Trenton – $40,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (222 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (208 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000
The John Richard Hayes Revocable Trust to Joey Hays and wife, Shirley J. Hays – Dyer – $53,500
Diane Yarbrough to Lucas Lamar and wife, Madison Lamar- Trenton – $10,000
Thomas Preston Caldwell and wife, Valerie S. Caldwell to Jeremy G. Gonzales and wife, Jeri L. Gonzales – Milan – $11,000
Michael Barron and wife, Paula Barron to Zachary Hopper – Dyer – $103,500
Senior Way, Inc. to Don E. Lassetter and wife, Joan Lassetter – Milan – $83,900
Paul Brawley to Tony D. Wilson – Milan – $55,000
Blake Spellings and Brian McDaniel to Donald L. Perkins and Michael Lynn Johnson – 23rd CD – $185,000
Joseph P. Barnes and wife, Cathy L. Barnes to Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA – Milan
Regions Bank to Jacob Taylor Humboldt – $35,000