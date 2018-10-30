Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 22, 2018 through October 27, 2018:

Brown, Travis David, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/22/2018, 1923 North Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Cunningham, Jeffrey Allan, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Baxter.

Duryea, Peggy Lynn, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2018, 2222 East Main Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Glenn, Christopher Markell, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2018, Main Street and Chere Carol Road; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Hayes, Jasmine Lashae, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/23/2018, 121 Chester Cove; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.

Johnson, Irencciea Ariannah, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2018, Stigall; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: SRO Hudson.

Politis, Stephanie Ann, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2018, Humboldt Public Library parking lot; Charges: picked up for other agency, fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Powell, Brianna Chata, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/22/2018, 1513 Fitzgerald Street; Charges: domestic assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Sweat, Heaven Darlene, 39, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2018, East End Drive by Jones Chevrolet; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Woodrell, Michael Steven, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2018, 2329 East End Drive at Maverick; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 22, 2018 through October 28, 2018.

Amber Nichole Coker, w/f, 28 -capias

Bradley Scott Flippin, w/m, 21 -burglary

Andy Roy Riggs, w/m, 49 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage

Shontrez Dominic Smith, b/m, 27 -other

Billy O’Brien Thomas Jr., b/m, 29 –domestic assault, criminal trespass

Amanda Nicole Cathey, w/f, 29 –violation of probation

Damrrius Markeish Cobb, b/m, 31 –domestic assault, vandalism

William Harold Cooper, w/m, 69 -capias

Jennifer Lynn Crouch, w/f, 37 -capias

Jeffrey Allen Cunningham, w/m, 34 -capias

Christopher Brian Cutting, w/m, 30 –failure to appear

Jerry Lee Fortner, w/m, 36 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Johnathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 33 –reckless endangerment, domestic assault

Todd Aithen Ingram, w/m, 25 -capias

Robert Christopher Jones, w/m, 53 –violation of registration law, Schedule II drug violations

Kenneth Ray Jones, b/m, 38 -capias

Janice Maria Ann Landaverde, w/f, 27 –aggravated assault, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

John Daren Mays, w/m, 49 –harassment (non-verbal threat)

Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 31 –domestic assault, aggravated assault

Charles Brian Sanders, w/m, 42 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, Schedule IV drug violations

Kimberly Ann Stewart, w/f, 54 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Terrence Lavour Swift, b/m, 35 –false imprisonment, aggravated assault

Jeffery Jerome Thomas, b/m, 53 –attachment order, capias

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Jessica Knight – DUI

Yolanda Watson – driving without DLChelsie Milstead – public intoxication

Leon Holmes – violation of order of protection

Tyrone Cunningham – driving on revoked DL, financial responsibility, speeding

Brian Van Horn – driving without DL

Johnny Stewart – simple possession of Schedule VI

Cassie Brown – simple possession of Schedule VI

DeAndre Bufford – theft under $1,000

Johnny Spinks – reckless driving

Kimberly Barnes – contempt of court

Joseph McCaine – domestic assault

Lauren Fetters – domestic assault

Marriage Licenses

Allyson Michelle Wadley of Milan and Patrick Shea Harris of Milan

John Randolph Haywood, III of Humboldt and Katie McCausland Posey of Humboldt

Devin Jerome Woods of Kenton and Jacqulyn Summer Coble of Kenton

Ricky Lane Loucks of Milan and Robin Lynn Marsh Latham of Milan

Cory Stephen Sandefer of Milan and Holly Crystal West of Milan

Travis Lee Johnson of Milan and Margaret Gabriele Morris of Milan

Andrew Hildebrand, Sr. of Blytheville, AR and Helen Letitia Brown Autrey of Trenton

David Lee Manns, II of Humboldt and Lesley Ann Coleman of Humboldt

Divorces

Amber Mitchell vs Ian Mitchell

Kimberly Malinow vs Kevin A. Malinow

Real Estate Transfers

Timothy J. Curtis to David Holley – Dyer – $4,500

James D. Horne and wife, Donna L. Horne to Kenneth Ray Casey and wife, Deborah Kay Casey – Trenton – $123,500

U.S. Bank National Association to Clarence Hill – Gibson County – $22,000

Robert Taylor Nicodemus and wife, Kara Barnes Nicodemus to Jeremy Raines and wife, Leah Noe Raines – Humboldt – $320,000

William Jerry Flippin, William Jerry Flippin, Jr., Floyd Senter Flippin and Thomas Houston Flippin to Frank Gerard and wife, Camille Gerard – Milan – $162,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (215 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (227 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (265 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000

Steven V. Kee, Trustee of the Janet Pauline Kee Trust, to Rodreques McKinney and wife, Cheri McKinney – Humboldt – $78,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (271 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (326 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (318 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000

Donald Hudson to Maxwell Williams – Trenton – $40,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (222 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – (208 Saddlebrook Drive) – Medina – $36,000

The John Richard Hayes Revocable Trust to Joey Hays and wife, Shirley J. Hays – Dyer – $53,500

Diane Yarbrough to Lucas Lamar and wife, Madison Lamar- Trenton – $10,000

Thomas Preston Caldwell and wife, Valerie S. Caldwell to Jeremy G. Gonzales and wife, Jeri L. Gonzales – Milan – $11,000

Michael Barron and wife, Paula Barron to Zachary Hopper – Dyer – $103,500

Senior Way, Inc. to Don E. Lassetter and wife, Joan Lassetter – Milan – $83,900

Paul Brawley to Tony D. Wilson – Milan – $55,000

Blake Spellings and Brian McDaniel to Donald L. Perkins and Michael Lynn Johnson – 23rd CD – $185,000

Joseph P. Barnes and wife, Cathy L. Barnes to Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA – Milan

Regions Bank to Jacob Taylor Humboldt – $35,000