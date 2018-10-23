Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 15, 2018 through October 21, 2018:

Beckham, Ashley, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/18/2018, McDonald’s; Charges: driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.

Brown, Travis David, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/19/2018, 1907 Vine Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Byrd, Joseph Randall, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/16/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at Hardee’s; Charges: driving under the influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Coleman, Franklin Shaw, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/21/2018, 22 Bates Coleman Road; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, felony evading in a vehicle, disobeying traffic signals, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Fetters, Lauren Brooke, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/17/2018, 112 Chester Cove; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Gladney, Jimmy David, 51, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 10/18/2018, Trenton Highway; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Holmes, Leon Thomas, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/15/2018, 903 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.

Michael Alston Kee, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/18/2018, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

McCaine, Joseph Howard, 24, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 10/17/2018, 112 Chester Cover; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 15, 2018 through October 21, 2018.

Kimberly Leanne Barnes, w/f, 34 –failure to appear

Kenneth Carnell Belew, b/m, 65 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Autumn Lynn Cannon, w/f, 42 –domestic assault, identity theft/use of another’s information, fraudulent uses/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card

Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 21 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant, attachment order

Christy Gale Eubanks, w/f –attachment order

James Lee Sr. Gearin, w/m, 42 –violation of probation

Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 35 -capias

Anthony Aaron Hogue, w/m, 57 –domestic assault

Amber Marie Oswalt, w/f, 21 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 26 –Schedule II drug violations

Jeremy Douglas Carlton, w/m, 21 –tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Charles Adrian Cato Jr., w/m, 29 –simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 21 –reckless endangerment, aggravated assault

Bradley Wayne Crouch, w/m, 36 –capias

Nicole Alleen Gapen, w/f, 35 –violation of probation

Clarence Edward Spinks, b/m, 40 -capias

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Severo Duran – DUI

Terraca Johnson – driving without DL with priors

Kristen Weathers – driving without DL

Shane Akins – driving on revoked DL with priors

Gregory Barnes – theft up to $1,000

John Yarbrough – public intoxication

Marriage Licenses

Christopher Michael Blackwell of Humboldt and Patricia Kaye Doss of Humboldt

Nicholas Garrett Lange of Milan and Dylan Dion Walker of Milan

Kenny Joe Wiggins of Milan and Theresa Manufou West of Milan

Boone Elliott Bufkin of Atwood and Morgan Leann Bass of Atwood

Divorces

Leigh Ann Conner vs Timothy Conner

Real Estate Transfers

Linda M. Gardner and husband, Michael A. Gardner to Todd Halford – Trenton – $19,500

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition, Corp. to Clarence Murphree – Medina – $130,000

Elsie M. Arnold to Charlie J. Moore and wife, Lorrie A. Moore – Milan – $155,000

Michelle Ann Rainey to Clifford Horne, Jr. – Bradford – $90,000

Scott Alan Beasley to Jack Cline – Milan – $29,000

Jerry Summers, by and through co-attorneys-in-fact, Kimberly Dawn Spain and Jamison Lewis Summers to Kim Spain and husband, David Spain and Jamison L. Summers and wife, Angela D. Summers – Bradford – $43,500

David Garmany to Preston Holt – 18th CD – $87,000

Bill Thompson and wife, Mary Jane Thompson to Gary A. White and wife, Melinda J. White – Dyer – $1,000

John C. Sims, Wilda Kay Sims-Record, Katie Alisa Reid Barnett, William Michael Record, Michael Dale Record, Jeffrey Michael Record and Derek Michael Record to John C. Sims and Wilda Kay Sims-Record (Exhibit A) and to William Michael Record, Michael Dale Record, Jeffrey Michael Record and Derek Michael Record (Exhibit B) – 9th CD – $700,000

Rebecca K. Sims to Andrew Davis – Milan – $14,700

Jackie L. Wilkerson and wife, Sharron J. Wilkerson to Cassandra R. Walker and husband, Corinthians Walker – Humboldt – $104,900

Ryan K. Butler and wife, Laura L. Butler to John Foren and wife, Rachel Foren – Milan – $265,000

Ronnie C. Russell and wife, Lizzie L. Russell to Jimmy L. Rodgers – Milan – $109,000

Dan P. Rosson, Susa R. Rowley and the Estate of Doris C. Rosson to Virginia Parks Williamson – 24th CD – $315,000

Tracy T. White and Leigh Anne White to Tracy T. White – Bradford – $12,175

Trent C. Davis to Chancellor S. Fortenberry and wife, Jannifer B. Fortenberry – Medina – $218,500

Glenda Criswell to Dorothy Dianne Powell Trenton – $57,400

Harold Eugene Hanks, Rosetta Lynn Hanks, Pamela Jo Hanks Tilley, Linda Ann Hanks Zapata and Nancy Lou Hanks Hudgins to Blake Spellings and Brian McDaniel -23rd CD – $160,060

Keith Cunningham to John Robert Eddlemon, Dennis Blair Eddlemon and Magel Irene Eddlemon – Trenton – $4,000

Brian Coleman and wife, Lisa Coleman to Marion Talley and wife, Dorothy Talley – 11th CD – $25,000

Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to Ryan Hall – Milan – $67,000

Deborah Cloys to Jonathon Alan Brooks – Milan – $77,000