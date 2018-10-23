Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 15, 2018 through October 21, 2018:
Beckham, Ashley, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/18/2018, McDonald’s; Charges: driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.
Brown, Travis David, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/19/2018, 1907 Vine Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Byrd, Joseph Randall, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/16/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at Hardee’s; Charges: driving under the influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Coleman, Franklin Shaw, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/21/2018, 22 Bates Coleman Road; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, felony evading in a vehicle, disobeying traffic signals, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Fetters, Lauren Brooke, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/17/2018, 112 Chester Cove; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Gladney, Jimmy David, 51, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 10/18/2018, Trenton Highway; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Holmes, Leon Thomas, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/15/2018, 903 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.
Michael Alston Kee, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/18/2018, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
McCaine, Joseph Howard, 24, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 10/17/2018, 112 Chester Cover; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 15, 2018 through October 21, 2018.
Kimberly Leanne Barnes, w/f, 34 –failure to appear
Kenneth Carnell Belew, b/m, 65 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Autumn Lynn Cannon, w/f, 42 –domestic assault, identity theft/use of another’s information, fraudulent uses/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card
Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 21 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant, attachment order
Christy Gale Eubanks, w/f –attachment order
James Lee Sr. Gearin, w/m, 42 –violation of probation
Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 35 -capias
Anthony Aaron Hogue, w/m, 57 –domestic assault
Amber Marie Oswalt, w/f, 21 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 26 –Schedule II drug violations
Jeremy Douglas Carlton, w/m, 21 –tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Charles Adrian Cato Jr., w/m, 29 –simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Christopher Dale Clark, w/m, 21 –reckless endangerment, aggravated assault
Bradley Wayne Crouch, w/m, 36 –capias
Nicole Alleen Gapen, w/f, 35 –violation of probation
Clarence Edward Spinks, b/m, 40 -capias
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Severo Duran – DUI
Terraca Johnson – driving without DL with priors
Kristen Weathers – driving without DL
Shane Akins – driving on revoked DL with priors
Gregory Barnes – theft up to $1,000
John Yarbrough – public intoxication
Marriage Licenses
Christopher Michael Blackwell of Humboldt and Patricia Kaye Doss of Humboldt
Nicholas Garrett Lange of Milan and Dylan Dion Walker of Milan
Kenny Joe Wiggins of Milan and Theresa Manufou West of Milan
Boone Elliott Bufkin of Atwood and Morgan Leann Bass of Atwood
Divorces
Leigh Ann Conner vs Timothy Conner
Real Estate Transfers
Linda M. Gardner and husband, Michael A. Gardner to Todd Halford – Trenton – $19,500
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition, Corp. to Clarence Murphree – Medina – $130,000
Elsie M. Arnold to Charlie J. Moore and wife, Lorrie A. Moore – Milan – $155,000
Michelle Ann Rainey to Clifford Horne, Jr. – Bradford – $90,000
Scott Alan Beasley to Jack Cline – Milan – $29,000
Jerry Summers, by and through co-attorneys-in-fact, Kimberly Dawn Spain and Jamison Lewis Summers to Kim Spain and husband, David Spain and Jamison L. Summers and wife, Angela D. Summers – Bradford – $43,500
David Garmany to Preston Holt – 18th CD – $87,000
Bill Thompson and wife, Mary Jane Thompson to Gary A. White and wife, Melinda J. White – Dyer – $1,000
John C. Sims, Wilda Kay Sims-Record, Katie Alisa Reid Barnett, William Michael Record, Michael Dale Record, Jeffrey Michael Record and Derek Michael Record to John C. Sims and Wilda Kay Sims-Record (Exhibit A) and to William Michael Record, Michael Dale Record, Jeffrey Michael Record and Derek Michael Record (Exhibit B) – 9th CD – $700,000
Rebecca K. Sims to Andrew Davis – Milan – $14,700
Jackie L. Wilkerson and wife, Sharron J. Wilkerson to Cassandra R. Walker and husband, Corinthians Walker – Humboldt – $104,900
Ryan K. Butler and wife, Laura L. Butler to John Foren and wife, Rachel Foren – Milan – $265,000
Ronnie C. Russell and wife, Lizzie L. Russell to Jimmy L. Rodgers – Milan – $109,000
Dan P. Rosson, Susa R. Rowley and the Estate of Doris C. Rosson to Virginia Parks Williamson – 24th CD – $315,000
Tracy T. White and Leigh Anne White to Tracy T. White – Bradford – $12,175
Trent C. Davis to Chancellor S. Fortenberry and wife, Jannifer B. Fortenberry – Medina – $218,500
Glenda Criswell to Dorothy Dianne Powell Trenton – $57,400
Harold Eugene Hanks, Rosetta Lynn Hanks, Pamela Jo Hanks Tilley, Linda Ann Hanks Zapata and Nancy Lou Hanks Hudgins to Blake Spellings and Brian McDaniel -23rd CD – $160,060
Keith Cunningham to John Robert Eddlemon, Dennis Blair Eddlemon and Magel Irene Eddlemon – Trenton – $4,000
Brian Coleman and wife, Lisa Coleman to Marion Talley and wife, Dorothy Talley – 11th CD – $25,000
Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to Ryan Hall – Milan – $67,000
Deborah Cloys to Jonathon Alan Brooks – Milan – $77,000