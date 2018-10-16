Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 8, 2018 through October 14, 2018:
Adams, Joan Sharon, 76, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2018, Highway 45 Bypass and Chere Carol Road; Charges: driving under the influence, failure to yield right of way. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Bell, Marcus Ray, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2018, 2239 Barrett Lane; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Miller, Tyler Clay, 31, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/13/2018, East Main Street and Chere Carol Road; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on right side of road. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Pewitte, Atonio Jacques, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2018, 14th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, no city sticker. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 8, 2018 through October 14, 2018.
Marcus Ray Bell, w/m, 22 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, traffic hazard, Schedule II drug violations
Deandre L. Bufford, b/m, 29 –capias, theft of property
Ronald Eugene Campbell, w/m, 44 -capias
William James Clayton, w/m, 41 –attachment order
Dennis Timothy Green, w/m, 41 –contempt of court
Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 31 –disorderly conduct, theft of property
Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 30 -capias
Michael Dee Rowan, w/m, 50 –contempt of court
Sammie Dee Sanders, b/m, 57 –contraband in penal institution
Parker Laine Warren, w/f, 36 –simple possession/casual exchange
Misty Nicole Brewer, w/f, 34 -capias
Daniel Shaw Coleman, w/m, 23 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Carson James Duncan, w/m, 19 –domestic assault
Deyquan Fitch, b/m, 18 –theft of property, aggravated robbery, burglary
Alexis Glover, w/f, 20 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Alicia Corey Griffith, w/f, 27 –failure to appear
Joe Richard Harmon, w/m, 31 –contempt of court
William Floyd King, w/m, 46 -capias
Joshua Ray Montgomery, w/m, 34 –burglary, grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Cody Lynn Reeves, w/m, 19 –violation of order of protection contempt, stalking
Brittany Nicole Vaden, w/f, 31 –attachment order
Roderick Dionsae Williams, b/m, 32 -capias
John Allen Yarbrough Jr, w/m, 24 -capias
Court Report
General Sessions
Severo Duran – DUI
Terraca Johnson – Driving without DL with priors
Kristen Weathers – driving without DL
Shane Akins – driving on revoked DL with priors
Gregory Barnes – theft up to $1,000
John Yarbrough – public intoxication
Food Inspections
Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection 100 score
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Bradford Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Yorkville Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score
El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score
Little People Day Care, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Building Permits
American Tower Corporation, 8150 North First Street, Milan
Tammy Schaffer, 76 Mathis Crossing, Milan
Barbara and Brian Tritt, 176 St. Rt. 186S, Humboldt
Dyer Builders, 219 St. Rt. 186S, Humboldt
Stephen and Tammy Rose, 420 Laneview-Concord Road, Trenton
Nathan Yoder, 51 Salem Road, Rutherford
Sammy Edmiston, 39 Gumwoods Road, Trenton
Tim Osmer, 669 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt
Tim Jackson, 14 Kilzer Loop Road, Humboldt
Charles and Bonnie Tosh, 183 Gravette’s Crossing W, Rutherford
Ryan and Makiya Rinks, 300 Taylor Road, Bradford
Bert Brown, 16A old Burlington Road, Milan
Marriage Licenses
Jonathan Lynn Alexander of Humboldt and Anna Marie Green of Humboldt
Jacob Franklin Gilliland of Rutherford and Randi Elizabeth Adams of Rutherford
Trevor Lee Mutter of Guthrie, Kentucky and Hannah Leigh Blankenship of Guthrie, Kentucky
Mark Lynn Galley of Greenfield and Katlin Alizabeth Warf of Greenfield
Michael Neal Drumwright of Trenton and Kelly Diane Castleman of Trenton
Ryan Scott Mingle of Dyer and Kaitlyn Brook Carlton of Dyer
Jordan Paul Utter of Jackson and Susan Gail Adams of Jackson
Brad Steven Stafford of Martin and Haley Brook Branum of Martin
Lannie Joe Mosier of Atwood and Whitney Brooke Cunningham of Atwood
Crystal Dawn Weinmann of Medina and Joseph Thomas Carroll of Medina
Michael Kevin Reid of Winchester and Jessica Claire Richardson of Winchester
Austin Douglas Thompson of Dyer and Olivia Langston Hunt of Dyer
Divorces
Leigh Ann Conner vs Timothy Conner
Paige Edwards vs. George Edmond Edwards
Sabrina Nicole Coffman vs. William Shane Coffman
Richelle Ann Fortner Tinsley vs. Michael Wayne Tinsley
Granville Earl Pipes vs. Lori Kay Loveless
Real Estate Transfers
James Wayne Fletcher and wife, Julie Fletcher to Joe McGregor and wife, Cindy McGregor – 12th CD – $40,000
Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince to Daniela Castlelan and husband, Daniel Castlelan – Milan – $65,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Derek H. Blankenship and wife, Natalie B. Blankenship – Medina – $265,626.43
L & D Rentals, LLC, Lori Anne Nelson and Dale Nelson to Luz Maria Poole – Bradford – $19,000
Bryan Wilson to Bobby Cliff and Billy J. Cliff – Trenton – $4,400
Melessa L. Moore and Ricky Lee Nelson to Jack Joyner – Milan – $56,000
Robert C. Cummings and wife, Nicole Cummings to Cong Keng Lin and Tong Tong Lang – 2nd CD – $128,000
Robert Bartholomew to Kevin Reynolds – Humboldt – $66,000
Jeffery Dale Cooper and wife, Belinda Renee Cooper to Glenn Cooper – Bradford – $86,700
Calvin Johnson to Tracy Dowdy – Humboldt – $77,000
Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to The Town of Gibson, Tennessee – Gibson
Brennen Ward and wife, Brittany Ward to Keith Hill and wife, Ashley Hill – Medina – $136,500
Brent D. Johnson and wife, Kristi M. Johnson to Robert Oliver and wife, Nancy Oliver – Milan – $164,900
Robert A. Carlton to William Inman and wife, Crystal Inman – Trenton – $6,500
Jerry Faulkner and Shelby Faulkner to Timothy W. Taylor – Kenton – $102,000
Beverly Belew, f/k/a Forrester to Troy D. Curry and wife, Rita Curry – Medina – $155,900
Jeff Stinson to Carthell Jack Finch and wife, Deborah Ann Finch and Blake Spellings – Gibson and Crockett Counties – $1,900,000
Justin T. Lee and wife, Lauren Lee to Debbie Payne – Medina – $135,000
David J. Wilbert and wife, Janet Rasmussen Wilbert to George L. Blackmon and wife, Pawnee Eagle – Medina – $340,000
Clark Family Holding, LLC to Christa Ann Heisler and husband, Stephen Henry Heisler – Milan – $188,000
Clark Family Holdings, KKC to Stephen Connell – Medina – $199,900
Kenneth R. Casey and wife, Deborah Casey to Chance E. Williams and wife, Sarah C. Williams – Dyer – $181,000
Phillip F. Jenkins and wife, Jacque Meade Jenkins to Maegan Sisk – Milan – $63,900
U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. to Stanley Evans and Joe Evans – Kenton – $25,000
Richard G. Smith and wife, Anna M. Smith to Matthew S. Sumner and wife, Haley B. Summer – Trenton – $130,000
Steve Poteete and wife, Beth Poteete to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $55,000
Henry Lewis and wife, Brenda Lewis to Bobby L. Brittain – Humboldt – $257,000
Stacy Balentine to Kevin Duck and wife, Angela Duck – Trenton – $35,000
Sally Ann Dowland Hamaguchi, Emily Mills Dowland Hermansen, by and through attorney-in-fact Sally Ann Dowland Hamaguchi and Hal Norman Dowland, by and through attorney–in-fact Sally Ann Dowland Hamaguchi to Cody Tucker and wife, Cassandra Tucker – Milan – $157,500
Andrew Arnold to Tammy Honeycutt Frazier – Rutherford – $1
William Timothy Scott to Alan Sims – Dyer – $9,409
Patricia E. Dawson, Sara Nicole Allen and Audrey Laci Dawson to Jason Lewis and wife, Susannah Lewis – Humboldt – $150,000
Centennial Bank to Richard Hopkins – Milan – $16,000
Patricia H. Halliburton to Jeremy Butler and wife, Amanda Butler – Kenton – $98,300
Kristy J. Odle, n/k/a Kristy J. Brogdon, to Steven B. Knockaert – Medina – $155,000
SG Capital Partners, LLC to The Dexter Group Trust, C/O Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee – Milan – $19,689.26
Jason A. Bowen and wife, Tiffany L. Bowen to James Thomas Mays and wife, Brandi Nicole Mays – Trenton – $117,500
Michael Scott Lovelace to Mike Hawks – Humboldt – $21,000