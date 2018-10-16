Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 8, 2018 through October 14, 2018:

Adams, Joan Sharon, 76, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2018, Highway 45 Bypass and Chere Carol Road; Charges: driving under the influence, failure to yield right of way. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Bell, Marcus Ray, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/08/2018, 2239 Barrett Lane; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Miller, Tyler Clay, 31, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/13/2018, East Main Street and Chere Carol Road; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on right side of road. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Pewitte, Atonio Jacques, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2018, 14th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, no city sticker. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 8, 2018 through October 14, 2018.

Marcus Ray Bell, w/m, 22 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked/suspended license, traffic hazard, Schedule II drug violations

Deandre L. Bufford, b/m, 29 –capias, theft of property

Ronald Eugene Campbell, w/m, 44 -capias

William James Clayton, w/m, 41 –attachment order

Dennis Timothy Green, w/m, 41 –contempt of court

Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 31 –disorderly conduct, theft of property

Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 30 -capias

Michael Dee Rowan, w/m, 50 –contempt of court

Sammie Dee Sanders, b/m, 57 –contraband in penal institution

Parker Laine Warren, w/f, 36 –simple possession/casual exchange

Misty Nicole Brewer, w/f, 34 -capias

Daniel Shaw Coleman, w/m, 23 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Carson James Duncan, w/m, 19 –domestic assault

Deyquan Fitch, b/m, 18 –theft of property, aggravated robbery, burglary

Alexis Glover, w/f, 20 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Alicia Corey Griffith, w/f, 27 –failure to appear

Joe Richard Harmon, w/m, 31 –contempt of court

William Floyd King, w/m, 46 -capias

Joshua Ray Montgomery, w/m, 34 –burglary, grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Cody Lynn Reeves, w/m, 19 –violation of order of protection contempt, stalking

Brittany Nicole Vaden, w/f, 31 –attachment order

Roderick Dionsae Williams, b/m, 32 -capias

John Allen Yarbrough Jr, w/m, 24 -capias

Court Report

General Sessions

Severo Duran – DUI

Terraca Johnson – Driving without DL with priors

Kristen Weathers – driving without DL

Shane Akins – driving on revoked DL with priors

Gregory Barnes – theft up to $1,000

John Yarbrough – public intoxication

Food Inspections

Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection 100 score

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Bradford Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Yorkville Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score

El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score

Little People Day Care, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Building Permits

American Tower Corporation, 8150 North First Street, Milan

Tammy Schaffer, 76 Mathis Crossing, Milan

Barbara and Brian Tritt, 176 St. Rt. 186S, Humboldt

Dyer Builders, 219 St. Rt. 186S, Humboldt

Stephen and Tammy Rose, 420 Laneview-Concord Road, Trenton

Nathan Yoder, 51 Salem Road, Rutherford

Sammy Edmiston, 39 Gumwoods Road, Trenton

Tim Osmer, 669 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt

Tim Jackson, 14 Kilzer Loop Road, Humboldt

Charles and Bonnie Tosh, 183 Gravette’s Crossing W, Rutherford

Ryan and Makiya Rinks, 300 Taylor Road, Bradford

Bert Brown, 16A old Burlington Road, Milan

Marriage Licenses

Jonathan Lynn Alexander of Humboldt and Anna Marie Green of Humboldt

Jacob Franklin Gilliland of Rutherford and Randi Elizabeth Adams of Rutherford

Trevor Lee Mutter of Guthrie, Kentucky and Hannah Leigh Blankenship of Guthrie, Kentucky

Mark Lynn Galley of Greenfield and Katlin Alizabeth Warf of Greenfield

Michael Neal Drumwright of Trenton and Kelly Diane Castleman of Trenton

Ryan Scott Mingle of Dyer and Kaitlyn Brook Carlton of Dyer

Jordan Paul Utter of Jackson and Susan Gail Adams of Jackson

Brad Steven Stafford of Martin and Haley Brook Branum of Martin

Lannie Joe Mosier of Atwood and Whitney Brooke Cunningham of Atwood

Crystal Dawn Weinmann of Medina and Joseph Thomas Carroll of Medina

Michael Kevin Reid of Winchester and Jessica Claire Richardson of Winchester

Austin Douglas Thompson of Dyer and Olivia Langston Hunt of Dyer

Divorces

Leigh Ann Conner vs Timothy Conner

Paige Edwards vs. George Edmond Edwards

Sabrina Nicole Coffman vs. William Shane Coffman

Richelle Ann Fortner Tinsley vs. Michael Wayne Tinsley

Granville Earl Pipes vs. Lori Kay Loveless

Real Estate Transfers

James Wayne Fletcher and wife, Julie Fletcher to Joe McGregor and wife, Cindy McGregor – 12th CD – $40,000

Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince to Daniela Castlelan and husband, Daniel Castlelan – Milan – $65,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Derek H. Blankenship and wife, Natalie B. Blankenship – Medina – $265,626.43

L & D Rentals, LLC, Lori Anne Nelson and Dale Nelson to Luz Maria Poole – Bradford – $19,000

Bryan Wilson to Bobby Cliff and Billy J. Cliff – Trenton – $4,400

Melessa L. Moore and Ricky Lee Nelson to Jack Joyner – Milan – $56,000

Robert C. Cummings and wife, Nicole Cummings to Cong Keng Lin and Tong Tong Lang – 2nd CD – $128,000

Robert Bartholomew to Kevin Reynolds – Humboldt – $66,000

Jeffery Dale Cooper and wife, Belinda Renee Cooper to Glenn Cooper – Bradford – $86,700

Calvin Johnson to Tracy Dowdy – Humboldt – $77,000

Jerry L. Gordon and wife, Nancy R. Gordon to The Town of Gibson, Tennessee – Gibson

Brennen Ward and wife, Brittany Ward to Keith Hill and wife, Ashley Hill – Medina – $136,500

Brent D. Johnson and wife, Kristi M. Johnson to Robert Oliver and wife, Nancy Oliver – Milan – $164,900

Robert A. Carlton to William Inman and wife, Crystal Inman – Trenton – $6,500

Jerry Faulkner and Shelby Faulkner to Timothy W. Taylor – Kenton – $102,000

Beverly Belew, f/k/a Forrester to Troy D. Curry and wife, Rita Curry – Medina – $155,900

Jeff Stinson to Carthell Jack Finch and wife, Deborah Ann Finch and Blake Spellings – Gibson and Crockett Counties – $1,900,000

Justin T. Lee and wife, Lauren Lee to Debbie Payne – Medina – $135,000

David J. Wilbert and wife, Janet Rasmussen Wilbert to George L. Blackmon and wife, Pawnee Eagle – Medina – $340,000

Clark Family Holding, LLC to Christa Ann Heisler and husband, Stephen Henry Heisler – Milan – $188,000

Clark Family Holdings, KKC to Stephen Connell – Medina – $199,900

Kenneth R. Casey and wife, Deborah Casey to Chance E. Williams and wife, Sarah C. Williams – Dyer – $181,000

Phillip F. Jenkins and wife, Jacque Meade Jenkins to Maegan Sisk – Milan – $63,900

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. to Stanley Evans and Joe Evans – Kenton – $25,000

Richard G. Smith and wife, Anna M. Smith to Matthew S. Sumner and wife, Haley B. Summer – Trenton – $130,000

Steve Poteete and wife, Beth Poteete to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith – Humboldt – $55,000

Henry Lewis and wife, Brenda Lewis to Bobby L. Brittain – Humboldt – $257,000

Stacy Balentine to Kevin Duck and wife, Angela Duck – Trenton – $35,000

Sally Ann Dowland Hamaguchi, Emily Mills Dowland Hermansen, by and through attorney-in-fact Sally Ann Dowland Hamaguchi and Hal Norman Dowland, by and through attorney–in-fact Sally Ann Dowland Hamaguchi to Cody Tucker and wife, Cassandra Tucker – Milan – $157,500

Andrew Arnold to Tammy Honeycutt Frazier – Rutherford – $1

William Timothy Scott to Alan Sims – Dyer – $9,409

Patricia E. Dawson, Sara Nicole Allen and Audrey Laci Dawson to Jason Lewis and wife, Susannah Lewis – Humboldt – $150,000

Centennial Bank to Richard Hopkins – Milan – $16,000

Patricia H. Halliburton to Jeremy Butler and wife, Amanda Butler – Kenton – $98,300

Kristy J. Odle, n/k/a Kristy J. Brogdon, to Steven B. Knockaert – Medina – $155,000

SG Capital Partners, LLC to The Dexter Group Trust, C/O Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee – Milan – $19,689.26

Jason A. Bowen and wife, Tiffany L. Bowen to James Thomas Mays and wife, Brandi Nicole Mays – Trenton – $117,500

Michael Scott Lovelace to Mike Hawks – Humboldt – $21,000