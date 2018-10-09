Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 1, 2018 through October 7, 2018:

Adams, Joan Sharon, 76, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at Chere Carol Road; Charges: driving under the influence, failure to yield right-of-way. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Blackwell, Brannon Lance, 20, of Union City; Arrest date and location: 10/05/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Johnson, Ronnie Lynn, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2018, 8th Avenue and McLin Street; Charges: driving under the influence, stop sign violation, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Pewitte, Antonio Jacques, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2018, 14th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, no city sticker. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Rich, Anna Marie, 33, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2018, 3628 East End Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

White, Terry Gene, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2018, Highway 45 and Viking Drive; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 1, 2018 through October 7, 2018.

Jaylan Marcell Floyd, b/m, 25 –capias

William Floyd King, w/m, 46 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Demetric Antonio Lemons, b/m, 27 –attachment order

Michael Bee Miller, w/m, 40 –attachment order

Chesley Joe Scobey, w/m, 22 -capias

Alice Marie Allen, w/f, 42 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Daniel Shane Bratcher, w/m, 38 -capias

Ronnie Wilson Hampton II, w/m, 40 -capias

Tadd Barkley Martin, w/m, 39 –violation of probation

Jeremy Sean McFarland, w/m, 29 –bond revoked

Thomas Lee Miller, w/m, 51 –criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Teddy Wayne Morgan, w/m, 26 –driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense

Melissa Kathryn Robinson, w/f, 40 –attachment order

Tabitha Leigh Whitney, w/f, 31 –violation of light law, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of registration law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Bradley Ray Whitney, w/m, 38 -capias

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Jaquez Reed – simple possession Schedule VI

Shenece Sims – simple assault domestic

Tommy Bynum – driving on revoked with priors

Perrez Hilson – simple possession Schedule VI

Kadeisha Scott – cruelty to animals

James Powell – driving without a license

Robert M. Clark – simple possession Schedule VI

Greg Hills – simple possession Schedule II, simple possession Schedule II

Geramy Pitts – misdemeanor evading, simple possession Schedule VI, evading misdemeanor, evading misdemeanor

Thomas Cunningham – simple possession Schedule VI

Michael Woodrell – evading arrest

CLARIFICATION

Last week’s court report listing included Jeffery Thomas. This is not the Jeffery Martin Thomas of Humboldt.

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Timothy Pitts, vehicular assault amended to DUI first offense

Rickey Sweatt, driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Timothy Mays, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Timothy Mays, revoked to serve at 75 percent concurrent with circuit

Joshua Maurice Simpson, theft under $1,000

Dustin Vinson, vandalism up to $1,000

Marcellous Campbell, furlough to enter and complete rehab if arranged, reset 10/31/18 9 a.m. Humboldt

Melissa Ann Scobey, did the A/D, revoked for 10 days, see Carey 10/4/18, reset 10/9/18 9 a.m.

April Vestal, did complete inpatient, possession for Sch. VI, revoke for 10 days, then reinstate on super/aftercare- Carey; reset 10/18/18 9 a.m.

Evan M. Estes, amended to driving without

Colton Barber, theft up to $1,000

Marcus Ray Bell, preliminary, $5,000, bound over

Mark Robbins, simple possession of Sch. VI

Jarvis Taylor, DUI first offense

James Buckingham, harassment

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Tessa Dence Goodman, amended to attempt on forgery

Christopher Allen Moore, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Glen Thomas Scott Jr., simple possession/casual exchange (2.6 grams marijuana)

Darius Riding, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Jennifer Gunnells, one count simple possession/casual exchange of Sch. V

Vince E. Reynolds, resist stop, arrest, search

Kelly D. Grooms, DUI second offense

Tyler L. Graves, contributing to the delinquency of a child

Vince E. Reynolds, meth amended to simple possession of Sch. II

Relenzia Doyle, vandalism

Erika Spinks, driving while license suspended

Ashley Tidwell, criminal impersonation

Ashley Tidwell, driving while license suspended

Richard Wilfred Obrochta, DUI first offense

Thomas Dalton Walker, simple assault

Mario Coc Tiul, simple assault

Michael Welch, joyriding

Michael B. Gregory, simple possession of Sch. II

James Jones, amended to driving without

Sebastian Tuil Coc, plea driving without a license

David Shelby, DUI first offense

David Shelby, driving while license revoked second offense

Jason Sparks, driving while license revoked

Hunter White, evading arrest

Real Estate Transfers

Lynn Arnold to Morris A. Davis – Milan – $114,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 302 – Medina – $47,500

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 295 – Medina – $47,500

Robert M. White, Imogene White King, Alex M. Dameron, Kevin Mills White and Justin Conrad White to Gustavo Nava – Humboldt – $97,500

David F. Gardner and wife, Pamela K. Gardner to Payton Cross – Medina – $127,000

W.S. Rowland, FLP to Robert Faulkner – Humboldt – $48,500

Terry DeBerry and wife, Holly DeBerry to Robert D. Riggs and wife, Kimberly K. Riggs – Medina – $250,000

Gail Phelan, Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr., Leann Phelan, Paul E. Phelan and Marilyn P. MacMillan to Bryan Wilson – $28,000

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Scott Reeves – Dyer – $39,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tina Marie Riggins – Medina – $259,900

Zena Elaine Ferguson to Cortez Tucker and wife, Gina Dieudonne – Humboldt – $39,000

Brian C. Tritt and wife, Barbara E. Tritt to James E. Riggins, Jr. – Medina – $232,000

James E. Riggins, Jr. and Tina Riggins to Ronald Barger – Medina – $335,900

Kevin Duck and wife, Angie Duck to Wallace T. Brown – Dyer – $24,000 Earl William Dinwiddie to Patricia A. Gibson – Milan – $148,000