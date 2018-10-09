Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 1, 2018 through October 7, 2018:
Adams, Joan Sharon, 76, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at Chere Carol Road; Charges: driving under the influence, failure to yield right-of-way. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Blackwell, Brannon Lance, 20, of Union City; Arrest date and location: 10/05/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated child abuse/neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Johnson, Ronnie Lynn, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2018, 8th Avenue and McLin Street; Charges: driving under the influence, stop sign violation, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Pewitte, Antonio Jacques, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2018, 14th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, no city sticker. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Rich, Anna Marie, 33, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2018, 3628 East End Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
White, Terry Gene, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2018, Highway 45 and Viking Drive; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 1, 2018 through October 7, 2018.
Jaylan Marcell Floyd, b/m, 25 –capias
William Floyd King, w/m, 46 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Demetric Antonio Lemons, b/m, 27 –attachment order
Michael Bee Miller, w/m, 40 –attachment order
Chesley Joe Scobey, w/m, 22 -capias
Alice Marie Allen, w/f, 42 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Daniel Shane Bratcher, w/m, 38 -capias
Ronnie Wilson Hampton II, w/m, 40 -capias
Tadd Barkley Martin, w/m, 39 –violation of probation
Jeremy Sean McFarland, w/m, 29 –bond revoked
Thomas Lee Miller, w/m, 51 –criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Teddy Wayne Morgan, w/m, 26 –driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense
Melissa Kathryn Robinson, w/f, 40 –attachment order
Tabitha Leigh Whitney, w/f, 31 –violation of light law, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of registration law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Bradley Ray Whitney, w/m, 38 -capias
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Jaquez Reed – simple possession Schedule VI
Shenece Sims – simple assault domestic
Tommy Bynum – driving on revoked with priors
Perrez Hilson – simple possession Schedule VI
Kadeisha Scott – cruelty to animals
James Powell – driving without a license
Robert M. Clark – simple possession Schedule VI
Greg Hills – simple possession Schedule II, simple possession Schedule II
Geramy Pitts – misdemeanor evading, simple possession Schedule VI, evading misdemeanor, evading misdemeanor
Thomas Cunningham – simple possession Schedule VI
Michael Woodrell – evading arrest
CLARIFICATION
Last week’s court report listing included Jeffery Thomas. This is not the Jeffery Martin Thomas of Humboldt.
Trenton Court Report
Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
Timothy Pitts, vehicular assault amended to DUI first offense
Rickey Sweatt, driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Timothy Mays, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Timothy Mays, revoked to serve at 75 percent concurrent with circuit
Joshua Maurice Simpson, theft under $1,000
Dustin Vinson, vandalism up to $1,000
Marcellous Campbell, furlough to enter and complete rehab if arranged, reset 10/31/18 9 a.m. Humboldt
Melissa Ann Scobey, did the A/D, revoked for 10 days, see Carey 10/4/18, reset 10/9/18 9 a.m.
April Vestal, did complete inpatient, possession for Sch. VI, revoke for 10 days, then reinstate on super/aftercare- Carey; reset 10/18/18 9 a.m.
Evan M. Estes, amended to driving without
Colton Barber, theft up to $1,000
Marcus Ray Bell, preliminary, $5,000, bound over
Mark Robbins, simple possession of Sch. VI
Jarvis Taylor, DUI first offense
James Buckingham, harassment
Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Tessa Dence Goodman, amended to attempt on forgery
Christopher Allen Moore, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Glen Thomas Scott Jr., simple possession/casual exchange (2.6 grams marijuana)
Darius Riding, bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Jennifer Gunnells, one count simple possession/casual exchange of Sch. V
Vince E. Reynolds, resist stop, arrest, search
Kelly D. Grooms, DUI second offense
Tyler L. Graves, contributing to the delinquency of a child
Vince E. Reynolds, meth amended to simple possession of Sch. II
Relenzia Doyle, vandalism
Erika Spinks, driving while license suspended
Ashley Tidwell, criminal impersonation
Ashley Tidwell, driving while license suspended
Richard Wilfred Obrochta, DUI first offense
Thomas Dalton Walker, simple assault
Mario Coc Tiul, simple assault
Michael Welch, joyriding
Michael B. Gregory, simple possession of Sch. II
James Jones, amended to driving without
Sebastian Tuil Coc, plea driving without a license
David Shelby, DUI first offense
David Shelby, driving while license revoked second offense
Jason Sparks, driving while license revoked
Hunter White, evading arrest
Real Estate Transfers
Lynn Arnold to Morris A. Davis – Milan – $114,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 302 – Medina – $47,500
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Lot 295 – Medina – $47,500
Robert M. White, Imogene White King, Alex M. Dameron, Kevin Mills White and Justin Conrad White to Gustavo Nava – Humboldt – $97,500
David F. Gardner and wife, Pamela K. Gardner to Payton Cross – Medina – $127,000
W.S. Rowland, FLP to Robert Faulkner – Humboldt – $48,500
Terry DeBerry and wife, Holly DeBerry to Robert D. Riggs and wife, Kimberly K. Riggs – Medina – $250,000
Gail Phelan, Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr., Leann Phelan, Paul E. Phelan and Marilyn P. MacMillan to Bryan Wilson – $28,000
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Scott Reeves – Dyer – $39,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Tina Marie Riggins – Medina – $259,900
Zena Elaine Ferguson to Cortez Tucker and wife, Gina Dieudonne – Humboldt – $39,000
Brian C. Tritt and wife, Barbara E. Tritt to James E. Riggins, Jr. – Medina – $232,000
James E. Riggins, Jr. and Tina Riggins to Ronald Barger – Medina – $335,900
Kevin Duck and wife, Angie Duck to Wallace T. Brown – Dyer – $24,000 Earl William Dinwiddie to Patricia A. Gibson – Milan – $148,000