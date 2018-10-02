Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 24, 2018 through September 30, 2018:
Bynum, Tommy James, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 28, 2018, Regal Inn; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Cunningham, Butch Kelly, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 28,2018, Warren Road.; Charges: possession of substance with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Duran, Severo Mejia, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 29, 2018, 18th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.
Finch, Chasity Nicole, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 27, 2018, 3525 Chere Carol Road; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Haile,Tammy Leeann, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 28, 2018, McDonalds; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Jackson, Bruce Milton, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2018, 18th Avenue at Ferrell Street; Charges: violation of light law, financial responsibility law, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Lee, Octavius Shakur, 21, of Milan; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2018, Humboldt Municipal Building; Charges: Picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Asst. Chief Ables.
Mckinley, William Nathaniel, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: theft of property, aggravated burglary, vandalism. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams
Morris, Courtney Nicole, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2018, Humboldt Medical Center Emergency Room; Charges: child abuse and neglect, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Willaims.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 24, 2018 through September 30, 2018.
Marcellous Omar Campbell, b/m, 30 –resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), capias, vandalism
Daniel Lee Corley, w/m, 51 –theft of property
Chasity Nicole Finch, w/f, 33 –attachment order
Haley Marie Fowler, w/f, 20 –attachment order
Timothy Eric Higgs, b/m, 47 -capias
Shawn Christopher Riley, w/m, 39 -capias
James Thomas Turner, w/m, 45 -capias
Frank Benard Burns, b/m, 55 -capias
Emma-Leigh Opal Butler, w/f, 24 -capias
Daniel Lee Corley, w/m, 51 –burglary, violation of probation
Butch Kelly Cunningham, w/m, 31 –capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license
Meagan Ann Daughenbaugh, w/f, 24 –domestic assault
Tammy Leeann Haile, w/f, 36 –attachment order, evading arrest
James Coty Jones, w/m, 35 –attachment order
Octavius Shakur Lee, b/m, 21 –hold for other agency
James Dillan Moore, w/m, 26 –capias, escape
Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 31 -capias
William Jared Rose, w/m, 60 –criminal simulation, forgery, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information
Mitzi Ann Shepard, w/f, 55 –driving under the influence first offense
Nolanna Faye Trimbel, w/f, 36 –contempt of court
Kristine Whitaker, w/f, 39 -burglary
Court Report
General Sessions
Darren French – domestic assault
Sylvester Holmes – criminal trespass
Teddy Priser – contempt of court
April Vestal – contempt of court
Haley Fowler – contempt of court
Leon Holmes – criminal contempt violation of order of protection
Vernon Weathers – simple possession of Schedule VI
Toylon Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI
Angeletta Taylor – driving on suspended DL
Ronda Johnson – child neglect misdemeanor
Jeffrey Thomas – DUI
Civil
Harpeth Financial Services dba Advance Financial vs Tamela Pettigrew
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Susan Green
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Jalisa Lawrence
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Jeffrey Fitzpatrick
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Marquetta Pirtle
Marriage Licenses
Daniel Wayne Martin of Milan and April Nicole Webb Warmath of Milan
Zachary Lee Maness of Trenton and Emily Ann George of Trenton
Terrance Tobiah Rodgers of Rutherford and Deidre Rochelle Jackson of Trenton
Tyler Albert Bolton of Dyer and Taylor Beth Fuqua of Rutherford
Miranda Carol Doyle Danall of Rutherford and Andrew Lee Coffman of Cedar Grove
William Tyler Barbour of Milan and Amber Nichole Replogle of Milan
Chase Anthony Rainey of Trenton and Frankie Lynn Hall of Rutherford
Daniel Blake Hall of Milan and Kayla Michelle Reeves of Milan
Nathan Daniel Curry of Lavinia and Alicia Michelle Chandler of Milan