Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 24, 2018 through September 30, 2018:

Bynum, Tommy James, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 28, 2018, Regal Inn; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Cunningham, Butch Kelly, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 28,2018, Warren Road.; Charges: possession of substance with intent to manufacture Schedule II. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Duran, Severo Mejia, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 29, 2018, 18th Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.

Finch, Chasity Nicole, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 27, 2018, 3525 Chere Carol Road; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Haile,Tammy Leeann, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 28, 2018, McDonalds; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Jackson, Bruce Milton, 57, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2018, 18th Avenue at Ferrell Street; Charges: violation of light law, financial responsibility law, driving under the influence, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Lee, Octavius Shakur, 21, of Milan; Arrest date and location: September 25, 2018, Humboldt Municipal Building; Charges: Picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Asst. Chief Ables.

Mckinley, William Nathaniel, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: theft of property, aggravated burglary, vandalism. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams

Morris, Courtney Nicole, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: September 26, 2018, Humboldt Medical Center Emergency Room; Charges: child abuse and neglect, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Willaims.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 24, 2018 through September 30, 2018.

Marcellous Omar Campbell, b/m, 30 –resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), capias, vandalism

Daniel Lee Corley, w/m, 51 –theft of property

Chasity Nicole Finch, w/f, 33 –attachment order

Haley Marie Fowler, w/f, 20 –attachment order

Timothy Eric Higgs, b/m, 47 -capias

Shawn Christopher Riley, w/m, 39 -capias

James Thomas Turner, w/m, 45 -capias

Frank Benard Burns, b/m, 55 -capias

Emma-Leigh Opal Butler, w/f, 24 -capias

Daniel Lee Corley, w/m, 51 –burglary, violation of probation

Butch Kelly Cunningham, w/m, 31 –capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Meagan Ann Daughenbaugh, w/f, 24 –domestic assault

Tammy Leeann Haile, w/f, 36 –attachment order, evading arrest

James Coty Jones, w/m, 35 –attachment order

Octavius Shakur Lee, b/m, 21 –hold for other agency

James Dillan Moore, w/m, 26 –capias, escape

Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 31 -capias

William Jared Rose, w/m, 60 –criminal simulation, forgery, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information

Mitzi Ann Shepard, w/f, 55 –driving under the influence first offense

Nolanna Faye Trimbel, w/f, 36 –contempt of court

Kristine Whitaker, w/f, 39 -burglary

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Darren French – domestic assault

Sylvester Holmes – criminal trespass

Teddy Priser – contempt of court

April Vestal – contempt of court

Haley Fowler – contempt of court

Leon Holmes – criminal contempt violation of order of protection

Vernon Weathers – simple possession of Schedule VI

Toylon Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI

Angeletta Taylor – driving on suspended DL

Ronda Johnson – child neglect misdemeanor

Jeffrey Thomas – DUI

Civil

Harpeth Financial Services dba Advance Financial vs Tamela Pettigrew

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Susan Green

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Jalisa Lawrence

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Jeffrey Fitzpatrick

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Marquetta Pirtle

Marriage Licenses

Daniel Wayne Martin of Milan and April Nicole Webb Warmath of Milan

Zachary Lee Maness of Trenton and Emily Ann George of Trenton

Terrance Tobiah Rodgers of Rutherford and Deidre Rochelle Jackson of Trenton

Tyler Albert Bolton of Dyer and Taylor Beth Fuqua of Rutherford

Miranda Carol Doyle Danall of Rutherford and Andrew Lee Coffman of Cedar Grove

William Tyler Barbour of Milan and Amber Nichole Replogle of Milan

Chase Anthony Rainey of Trenton and Frankie Lynn Hall of Rutherford

Daniel Blake Hall of Milan and Kayla Michelle Reeves of Milan

Nathan Daniel Curry of Lavinia and Alicia Michelle Chandler of Milan