Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 17, 2018 through September 23, 2018:

Hilson, Perrez D’Qurzar, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/22/2018, The Gathering Place; Charges: picked up for other agency, possession of Schedule VI drugs, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Holmes, Leon Thomas, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/21/2018, 909 17th Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Holmes, Silvester, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/17/2018, 316 S. 16th Avenue; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Johnson, Robert Dudley, 63, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 09/17/2018, Central Avenue and Elm Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Inv. Kevin Hill.

McHugh, Crystal Dawn, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/21/2018, Hardee’s parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Riggs, Jesse Lee, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/21/2018, 18th Avenue and Ferrell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Sheriff’s Report

The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 17, 2018 through September 23, 2018.

Austin Ray Gearin, w/m, 19 –contempt of court

James Lee Gearin Jr., w/m, 22 –driving without license

Andre Ryan Lee, b/m, 36 –criminal impersonation, theft of property

Carolyn Dianne McCaig, w/f, 22 -capias

Melissa Ann Scobey, w/f, 48 -capias

Tacarra Lynette Turner, b/f, 23 –capias, assault, attachment order

Charles Edward Cliff, b/m, 48 –criminal trespass

Joseph Andrew Curtis, w/m, 26 –violation of probation

Tiniki Michelle Dance, b/f, 28 –contempt of court

Jeremy Lynn Hubble, w/m, 26 -capias

Michael Morris Jeffery, b/m, 43 –theft of property, willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults

Brandy Nicole Kilburn, w/f, 23 –capias, worthless checks

Tamaba Trinise Leke, b/f, 32 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates, capias

Graden Lee Lewis, w/m, 41 –driving on revoked/suspended license,

Brandon Anthony Monroe, b/m, 20 –attachment order

Holly Renae O’Dell, w/f, 32 –domestic assault

Teddy Gene Priser, w/m, 45 –attachment order

Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 30 –manufacture/delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Antonio Lamar Reynolds, b/m, 30 –attachment order

April Michelle Vestal, w/f, 32 -capias

Dustin James Vinson, w/m, 27 -capias

Scott Gregory Woodruff II, w/m, 29 -capias

Don Howard Wright, w/m, 63 –worthless checks

Court Report

The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records.

General Sessions

James Jones – DUI (2nd)

Rachel McCorkle – failure to give immediate notice on an accident

Billy Matthews – attempt violation of sexual offender registry

Melissa Brinkley – driving on cancelled DL

Aracely Martinez – driving on cancelled DL

Norman Dunn – assault

Benjamin Grant – domestic assault

John Prescott – driving without DL

Stephanie McKeel – reckless endangerment misdemeanor, resisting arrest

Amanda Pittman – child abuse/neglect, theft under $1,000

Suzanne Pongrate – driving without DL

Gregory Barnes – driving without DL

Thomas Crawford – DUI

Civil

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Michael Horton

Barclays Bank Delaware vs Alexandra N. Williams

Courtney W. Carrington vs Elijah N. Morris

Bank of America NA vs Robert D. Pinkerton

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Marquetta Hawk

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Alicia Simone Price

James Haynes vs Jonathan Barnett and Amanda Whitaker

Kristina McCormick vs Raven Reece

Baskerville Funeral Home Inc. vs Robert Williams

Joshua Arnold vs Dixie Johnson

J.C. Teague vs James Ward and Kimberly Ward

Annie Wise vs Krystal West

Chad Hamilton and Shannon Hale vs Austin Williford

Cathey Dianne Holland vs Joseph Harrison Dunn

Marriage Licenses

Daniel Wayne Martin of Milan and April Nicole Webb Warmath of Milan

Zachary Lee Maness of Trenton and Emily Ann George of Trenton

Terrance Tobiah Rodgers of Rutherford and Deidre Rochelle Jackson of Trenton

Tyler Albert Bolton of Dyer and Taylor Beth Fuqua of Rutherford

Miranda Carol Doyle Danall of Rutherford and Andrew Lee Coffman of Cedar Grove

William Tyler Barbour of Milan and Amber Nichole Replogle of Milan

Chase Anthony Rainey of Trenton and Frankie Lynn Hall of Rutherford

Daniel Blake Hall of Milan and Kayla Michelle Reeves of Milan

Nathan Daniel Curry of Lavinia and Alicia Michelle Chandler of Milan

Divorces

Sarah Paschall vs David B. Paschall

Bethany M. Smoyer vs Blake Anthony Smoyer

Gary Brown vs Serena Brown

Real Estate Transfers

Lloyd M. Saxsma to Heather Michelle Meece and spouse, Megan Nicole Meece – Trenton – $18,000

Patricia L. Rose to Robert T. Patterson – Trenton – $34,000

Randall Bruce Leech to Chadwin G. Johnson and wife, Emily S. Johnson – Medina – $120,000

Zachary P. Berkley to Dylan Powers and wife, Kaitlin K. Powers – Medina – $129,000

John Alsobrook and George Robert Alsobrook, Jr. to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – 25,000

Austin Combs Warren and wife, Patricia Ann Warren to Tiffanie Hayes and Roger Hayes – Milan – $73,400

Adam Wright to Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan B. Malady – Milan – $99,900

Betty Bruce, Brian Bruce and Angie Swafford, n/k/a Angie Stafford to Megan Elyse Fuller Smith – Milan – $80,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Megan Reece and William Eric Flowers – Milan – $194,900

Harry Jetton, Nelson Grimes and Mitchell O. Moore, Trustees of the Neboville Church of Christ to Sarah Taylor, Ray Scott and Bobby Carlton, Trustees of the Neboville Methodist Church – 8th CD – $3,000

Charlotte Click to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – $7,200

Phillip Fitzgerald and wife, Rebecca Fitzgerald to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – $7,200 Luis Enrique Salazar to Swindle Properties, LP – 1st CD – $57,000

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to George Karathanasis – Humboldt – $43,000

Sheryl Carroll, sole heir at law of Virginia Mae Guy, to Scott Reeves – $25,300

Phillip Fitzgerald and wife, Rebecca Fitzgerald to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – $7,200

Robert M. Cates, Joye C. Thetford and Donna C. Rinks to Ryan Rinks and wife, Makiya Rinks – Bradford – $55,000

Jacob Ralston Whitaker and wife, Emily Brooke Tigner, n/k/a Emily Whitaker, to Rita K. Autry and husband, Kevin Autry – Medina – $174,900