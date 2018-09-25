Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 17, 2018 through September 23, 2018:
Hilson, Perrez D’Qurzar, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/22/2018, The Gathering Place; Charges: picked up for other agency, possession of Schedule VI drugs, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Holmes, Leon Thomas, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/21/2018, 909 17th Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Holmes, Silvester, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/17/2018, 316 S. 16th Avenue; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Johnson, Robert Dudley, 63, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 09/17/2018, Central Avenue and Elm Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Inv. Kevin Hill.
McHugh, Crystal Dawn, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/21/2018, Hardee’s parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Riggs, Jesse Lee, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/21/2018, 18th Avenue and Ferrell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 17, 2018 through September 23, 2018.
Austin Ray Gearin, w/m, 19 –contempt of court
James Lee Gearin Jr., w/m, 22 –driving without license
Andre Ryan Lee, b/m, 36 –criminal impersonation, theft of property
Carolyn Dianne McCaig, w/f, 22 -capias
Melissa Ann Scobey, w/f, 48 -capias
Tacarra Lynette Turner, b/f, 23 –capias, assault, attachment order
Charles Edward Cliff, b/m, 48 –criminal trespass
Joseph Andrew Curtis, w/m, 26 –violation of probation
Tiniki Michelle Dance, b/f, 28 –contempt of court
Jeremy Lynn Hubble, w/m, 26 -capias
Michael Morris Jeffery, b/m, 43 –theft of property, willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults
Brandy Nicole Kilburn, w/f, 23 –capias, worthless checks
Tamaba Trinise Leke, b/f, 32 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates, capias
Graden Lee Lewis, w/m, 41 –driving on revoked/suspended license,
Brandon Anthony Monroe, b/m, 20 –attachment order
Holly Renae O’Dell, w/f, 32 –domestic assault
Teddy Gene Priser, w/m, 45 –attachment order
Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 30 –manufacture/delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Antonio Lamar Reynolds, b/m, 30 –attachment order
April Michelle Vestal, w/f, 32 -capias
Dustin James Vinson, w/m, 27 -capias
Scott Gregory Woodruff II, w/m, 29 -capias
Don Howard Wright, w/m, 63 –worthless checks
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
James Jones – DUI (2nd)
Rachel McCorkle – failure to give immediate notice on an accident
Billy Matthews – attempt violation of sexual offender registry
Melissa Brinkley – driving on cancelled DL
Aracely Martinez – driving on cancelled DL
Norman Dunn – assault
Benjamin Grant – domestic assault
John Prescott – driving without DL
Stephanie McKeel – reckless endangerment misdemeanor, resisting arrest
Amanda Pittman – child abuse/neglect, theft under $1,000
Suzanne Pongrate – driving without DL
Gregory Barnes – driving without DL
Thomas Crawford – DUI
Civil
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Michael Horton
Barclays Bank Delaware vs Alexandra N. Williams
Courtney W. Carrington vs Elijah N. Morris
Bank of America NA vs Robert D. Pinkerton
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Marquetta Hawk
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Alicia Simone Price
James Haynes vs Jonathan Barnett and Amanda Whitaker
Kristina McCormick vs Raven Reece
Baskerville Funeral Home Inc. vs Robert Williams
Joshua Arnold vs Dixie Johnson
J.C. Teague vs James Ward and Kimberly Ward
Annie Wise vs Krystal West
Chad Hamilton and Shannon Hale vs Austin Williford
Cathey Dianne Holland vs Joseph Harrison Dunn
Marriage Licenses
Daniel Wayne Martin of Milan and April Nicole Webb Warmath of Milan
Zachary Lee Maness of Trenton and Emily Ann George of Trenton
Terrance Tobiah Rodgers of Rutherford and Deidre Rochelle Jackson of Trenton
Tyler Albert Bolton of Dyer and Taylor Beth Fuqua of Rutherford
Miranda Carol Doyle Danall of Rutherford and Andrew Lee Coffman of Cedar Grove
William Tyler Barbour of Milan and Amber Nichole Replogle of Milan
Chase Anthony Rainey of Trenton and Frankie Lynn Hall of Rutherford
Daniel Blake Hall of Milan and Kayla Michelle Reeves of Milan
Nathan Daniel Curry of Lavinia and Alicia Michelle Chandler of Milan
Divorces
Sarah Paschall vs David B. Paschall
Bethany M. Smoyer vs Blake Anthony Smoyer
Gary Brown vs Serena Brown
Real Estate Transfers
Lloyd M. Saxsma to Heather Michelle Meece and spouse, Megan Nicole Meece – Trenton – $18,000
Patricia L. Rose to Robert T. Patterson – Trenton – $34,000
Randall Bruce Leech to Chadwin G. Johnson and wife, Emily S. Johnson – Medina – $120,000
Zachary P. Berkley to Dylan Powers and wife, Kaitlin K. Powers – Medina – $129,000
John Alsobrook and George Robert Alsobrook, Jr. to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – 25,000
Austin Combs Warren and wife, Patricia Ann Warren to Tiffanie Hayes and Roger Hayes – Milan – $73,400
Adam Wright to Jonas Malady and wife, Maegan B. Malady – Milan – $99,900
Betty Bruce, Brian Bruce and Angie Swafford, n/k/a Angie Stafford to Megan Elyse Fuller Smith – Milan – $80,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Megan Reece and William Eric Flowers – Milan – $194,900
Harry Jetton, Nelson Grimes and Mitchell O. Moore, Trustees of the Neboville Church of Christ to Sarah Taylor, Ray Scott and Bobby Carlton, Trustees of the Neboville Methodist Church – 8th CD – $3,000
Charlotte Click to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – $7,200
Phillip Fitzgerald and wife, Rebecca Fitzgerald to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – $7,200 Luis Enrique Salazar to Swindle Properties, LP – 1st CD – $57,000
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to George Karathanasis – Humboldt – $43,000
Sheryl Carroll, sole heir at law of Virginia Mae Guy, to Scott Reeves – $25,300
Phillip Fitzgerald and wife, Rebecca Fitzgerald to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – $7,200
Robert M. Cates, Joye C. Thetford and Donna C. Rinks to Ryan Rinks and wife, Makiya Rinks – Bradford – $55,000
Jacob Ralston Whitaker and wife, Emily Brooke Tigner, n/k/a Emily Whitaker, to Rita K. Autry and husband, Kevin Autry – Medina – $174,900