Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 10, 2018 through September 16, 2018:
Cooper, Philip Ray, 56, of Middleton; Arrest date and location: 09/16/2018, 1804 Main Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Cunningham, Thomas William, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/10/2018, 2236 Mullins Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver, sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
DeBerry, James Alan, 30, of Kansas City, Mo.; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, Highway 45 and East End Drive; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Elam, Courtney Emanuel, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, Avondale Street and Highway 45; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Graves, Terrence Eugene, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2018, 603 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Kail, Timothy Benton, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, Rachel’s Diner; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Patrick, Gary Bernard, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2018, 11 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Prescott, John Derrick, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, 701 N. 21st Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Wade, Larry Donnell, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, 09/14/2018; Charges: Westside Grocery. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Young, Canesha Keyunna, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2018, 3500 Old Gibson Road; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 10, 2018 through September 16, 2018.
Joshua Bradley Ainsworth, w/m, 30 –theft of property, forgery, identity theft/use of another’s information
Valerie Jenise Brown, b/f, 54 –violation of probation
Tylor Ryan Davis, w/m, 22 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Courtney Emanuel Elam, b/m, 37 –attachment order
Evan Matthew Estes, w/m, 36 -capias
Gregory Raymond Hills, w/m, 25 -capias
Nehemia Quillon Jackson, b/m, 26 –hold for other agency, attachment order
Chelsie Lynne-Marie Milstead, w/f, 21 –contempt of court
Shawn Tyler Nolen, w/m, 65 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, Schedule VI drug violations
Gary Bernard Patrick, b/m, 47 –attachment order
Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 25 –hold for other agency
John Derrick Prescott, b/m, 47 –attachment order, capias
Nolanna Faye Trimble, w/f, 37 -capias
Joshua Bradley Ainsworth, w/m, 30 –domestic assault, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information
Amanda Michelle Betterman, w/f, 38 –false report/statements
Timothy Guy Coffman, w/m, 43 –theft of property, criminal trespass
Jerry Louis Fitzgerald Jr., b/m, 39 -court
Nehemiah Quillon Jackson, b/m, 26 –aggravated assault
Anthony Shane Mann, w/m, 44 –attachment order
Jeremy Sean McFarland, w/m, 29 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license
Devon Blake McClain, w/m, 23 –failure to appear
William Dale Morgan, w/m, 38 -capias
Justin Franklin Murphy, w/m, 37 –evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license
Joshua Allen Parrish, w/m, 27 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Gary Bernard Patrick, b/m, 47 -capias
Roger Dale Qualls, w/m, 51 –simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 22 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Brandy Michele White, w/f, 39 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence
Jeremy Alan Wilson, w/m, 30 –attachment order
James Gordon Yarbrough, w/m, 42 –criminal trespass, miscellaneous
Marriage Licenses
Cody Dewayne Holland of Dyer and Jessica Nicole Sweatt Holley of Dyer
Douglas Baskin Sams of Milan and Molly Jana Wallsmith of Milan
Richard Wayne Rainwater of Murfreesboro and Gina Dawn King of Aurora, Colorado
Logan Grant Terry of Dyersburg and Tiffani Breanna Marie Byrd of Dyer
Heath Wayne Brewer of Lexington and April Nicole Ramey Smith of Dyer
Dakota Scott Wilson of Milan and Bianca Marea Wheeler of Milan
Justin Anthony Kraemer of Atwood and Kalena Merea Bragg of Atwood
Jesse Lee Fletcher of Dyer and Justine Nicole Lucas Mashburn of Dyer
Clay Robert Brewer of Rutherford and Carey Holland Sloan of Rutherford
Terry Wade Bledsoe, II of Trenton and Elizabeth Brooke Baldwin of Trenton
Matthew Ashley Chapman of Jackson and Kellie Dawn Kimble of Trenton
Roger Dewayne Coble of Trenton and Jennifer Wren Williams of Trenton
Bryant Dante Herron of Trenton and Jasmine Marie Turner of Trenton
Divorces
Philip Talley vs. Kimberly talley
Eric Miachel Junker vs. Jennifer Leigh Junker
James Garland Kilburn vs. Michelle Renee Kilburn
Courtni Giles vs. John Michael Giles
Julia Faye Newbert vs. Paul Dennis Newbert
Leslie R. Hall vs Daniel J. Hall
Real Estate Transfers
Brint Mallard to Steve Wesley Smith and Sherry Kay Ellis Milan – $9,250
Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith to Janet DiChiara – Humboldt – $63,000
Darrel Huey to Katie L. Blankenship and husband, Michael A. Blankenship – Humboldt – $345,900
Joshua Sutcliffe and wife, Tracy Sutcliffe to James Fletcher and wife, Julia Fletcher – 18th CD – $4,500
Deborah Parkins Ayers, Melanie Parkins Day, Tamara Parkins Dunnebacke, Paris Parkins, Scarlet Parkins Elliott, Crystal Parkins Goldie and Victor Bob Parkins to Denton Clay Parkins – Milan – $257,556.25
Paula Johnson to Teresa D. Cupples – Milan – $26,500
Jason Bentley and wife, Alejandra Bentley to Adam M. Lassiter and wife, Alynn H. Lassiter – Medina – $255,000
Michael Dewayne Nance and wife, Susan Marie Nance to Jonathan E. Williams and wife, Tiffany L. Williams – Trenton – $144,000
William Blake Patterson and wife, Kelli Patterson to Michael D. Nance and wife, Susan Nance – Humboldt – $290,00
David Parlow and wife, Gina Parlow to Colby Burmeister and wife, Courtney Burmeister – Trenton – $110,000
Leigh Ann Coker and Paige Bills to Clarence Hixson and wife, Teena Hixson – Trenton – $10,000
Jordan Massengill to Ryan Schultz – Bradford – $96,200
Kim D. Weis to Brandy Behrens Abbott and husband, Matthew Russell Abbott – Trenton – $99,900
The Industrial Development Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to Tyson Farms Inc, Humboldt – $569,162
The Industrial Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt – $3,700
Mildred S. David and Stephen C. Mullins to Jimmy Turner and wife, Pam Turner – Trenton – $14,500
Brandie Lynn Forrester, Daren Scott Langston and Jessie Warren Langston, heirs at law of Jessie L. Horton, to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $45,000
Norma Cole Scroggins, a/k/a Norma Dean Scroggins to Gladys Myrtle Wilcox – Trenton – $20,000
George Matesi, Steven Chandler, Patty Biondi, n/k/a Patty McConnell, Michael Soch, Sharon Soch and Bobbie Soch to Jason E. Wall and wife, Brittney N. Wall – $70,000
Constance E. Robison to Chad M. Karnes and wife, Kristine J. Gibbs-Karnes – Humboldt – $125,250
Sherry Moore, Dylan Porch and Kylie Porch to Christina D. Bowen – Bradford – $87,000
ACS Humboldt Land TN, LLC to GFK – Humboldt – $300,000
Larry H. Johnson to Julie Feisthamel – Humboldt – $50,500
Patricia Jarrett to Michael Llewellyn Berwick – Humboldt – $300,000