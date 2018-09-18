Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 10, 2018 through September 16, 2018:

Cooper, Philip Ray, 56, of Middleton; Arrest date and location: 09/16/2018, 1804 Main Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Cunningham, Thomas William, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/10/2018, 2236 Mullins Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver, sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

DeBerry, James Alan, 30, of Kansas City, Mo.; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, Highway 45 and East End Drive; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Elam, Courtney Emanuel, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, Avondale Street and Highway 45; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Graves, Terrence Eugene, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2018, 603 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Kail, Timothy Benton, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, Rachel’s Diner; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Patrick, Gary Bernard, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2018, 11 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Prescott, John Derrick, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, 701 N. 21st Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Wade, Larry Donnell, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2018, 09/14/2018; Charges: Westside Grocery. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Young, Canesha Keyunna, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2018, 3500 Old Gibson Road; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 10, 2018 through September 16, 2018.

Joshua Bradley Ainsworth, w/m, 30 –theft of property, forgery, identity theft/use of another’s information

Valerie Jenise Brown, b/f, 54 –violation of probation

Tylor Ryan Davis, w/m, 22 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Courtney Emanuel Elam, b/m, 37 –attachment order

Evan Matthew Estes, w/m, 36 -capias

Gregory Raymond Hills, w/m, 25 -capias

Nehemia Quillon Jackson, b/m, 26 –hold for other agency, attachment order

Chelsie Lynne-Marie Milstead, w/f, 21 –contempt of court

Shawn Tyler Nolen, w/m, 65 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, Schedule VI drug violations

Gary Bernard Patrick, b/m, 47 –attachment order

Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 25 –hold for other agency

John Derrick Prescott, b/m, 47 –attachment order, capias

Nolanna Faye Trimble, w/f, 37 -capias

Joshua Bradley Ainsworth, w/m, 30 –domestic assault, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information

Amanda Michelle Betterman, w/f, 38 –false report/statements

Timothy Guy Coffman, w/m, 43 –theft of property, criminal trespass

Jerry Louis Fitzgerald Jr., b/m, 39 -court

Nehemiah Quillon Jackson, b/m, 26 –aggravated assault

Anthony Shane Mann, w/m, 44 –attachment order

Jeremy Sean McFarland, w/m, 29 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license

Devon Blake McClain, w/m, 23 –failure to appear

William Dale Morgan, w/m, 38 -capias

Justin Franklin Murphy, w/m, 37 –evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Joshua Allen Parrish, w/m, 27 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Gary Bernard Patrick, b/m, 47 -capias

Roger Dale Qualls, w/m, 51 –simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 22 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Brandy Michele White, w/f, 39 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence

Jeremy Alan Wilson, w/m, 30 –attachment order

James Gordon Yarbrough, w/m, 42 –criminal trespass, miscellaneous

Marriage Licenses

Cody Dewayne Holland of Dyer and Jessica Nicole Sweatt Holley of Dyer

Douglas Baskin Sams of Milan and Molly Jana Wallsmith of Milan

Richard Wayne Rainwater of Murfreesboro and Gina Dawn King of Aurora, Colorado

Logan Grant Terry of Dyersburg and Tiffani Breanna Marie Byrd of Dyer

Heath Wayne Brewer of Lexington and April Nicole Ramey Smith of Dyer

Dakota Scott Wilson of Milan and Bianca Marea Wheeler of Milan

Justin Anthony Kraemer of Atwood and Kalena Merea Bragg of Atwood

Jesse Lee Fletcher of Dyer and Justine Nicole Lucas Mashburn of Dyer

Clay Robert Brewer of Rutherford and Carey Holland Sloan of Rutherford

Terry Wade Bledsoe, II of Trenton and Elizabeth Brooke Baldwin of Trenton

Matthew Ashley Chapman of Jackson and Kellie Dawn Kimble of Trenton

Roger Dewayne Coble of Trenton and Jennifer Wren Williams of Trenton

Bryant Dante Herron of Trenton and Jasmine Marie Turner of Trenton

Divorces

Philip Talley vs. Kimberly talley

Eric Miachel Junker vs. Jennifer Leigh Junker

James Garland Kilburn vs. Michelle Renee Kilburn

Courtni Giles vs. John Michael Giles

Julia Faye Newbert vs. Paul Dennis Newbert

Leslie R. Hall vs Daniel J. Hall

Real Estate Transfers

Brint Mallard to Steve Wesley Smith and Sherry Kay Ellis Milan – $9,250

Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith to Janet DiChiara – Humboldt – $63,000

Darrel Huey to Katie L. Blankenship and husband, Michael A. Blankenship – Humboldt – $345,900

Joshua Sutcliffe and wife, Tracy Sutcliffe to James Fletcher and wife, Julia Fletcher – 18th CD – $4,500

Deborah Parkins Ayers, Melanie Parkins Day, Tamara Parkins Dunnebacke, Paris Parkins, Scarlet Parkins Elliott, Crystal Parkins Goldie and Victor Bob Parkins to Denton Clay Parkins – Milan – $257,556.25

Paula Johnson to Teresa D. Cupples – Milan – $26,500

Jason Bentley and wife, Alejandra Bentley to Adam M. Lassiter and wife, Alynn H. Lassiter – Medina – $255,000

Michael Dewayne Nance and wife, Susan Marie Nance to Jonathan E. Williams and wife, Tiffany L. Williams – Trenton – $144,000

William Blake Patterson and wife, Kelli Patterson to Michael D. Nance and wife, Susan Nance – Humboldt – $290,00

David Parlow and wife, Gina Parlow to Colby Burmeister and wife, Courtney Burmeister – Trenton – $110,000

Leigh Ann Coker and Paige Bills to Clarence Hixson and wife, Teena Hixson – Trenton – $10,000

Jordan Massengill to Ryan Schultz – Bradford – $96,200

Kim D. Weis to Brandy Behrens Abbott and husband, Matthew Russell Abbott – Trenton – $99,900

The Industrial Development Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to Tyson Farms Inc, Humboldt – $569,162

The Industrial Board of Gibson County, Tennessee to Humboldt Board of Public Utilities – Humboldt – $3,700

Mildred S. David and Stephen C. Mullins to Jimmy Turner and wife, Pam Turner – Trenton – $14,500

Brandie Lynn Forrester, Daren Scott Langston and Jessie Warren Langston, heirs at law of Jessie L. Horton, to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $45,000

Norma Cole Scroggins, a/k/a Norma Dean Scroggins to Gladys Myrtle Wilcox – Trenton – $20,000

George Matesi, Steven Chandler, Patty Biondi, n/k/a Patty McConnell, Michael Soch, Sharon Soch and Bobbie Soch to Jason E. Wall and wife, Brittney N. Wall – $70,000

Constance E. Robison to Chad M. Karnes and wife, Kristine J. Gibbs-Karnes – Humboldt – $125,250

Sherry Moore, Dylan Porch and Kylie Porch to Christina D. Bowen – Bradford – $87,000

ACS Humboldt Land TN, LLC to GFK – Humboldt – $300,000

Larry H. Johnson to Julie Feisthamel – Humboldt – $50,500

Patricia Jarrett to Michael Llewellyn Berwick – Humboldt – $300,000