Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 27, 2018 through September 9, 2018:

Barnes, Gregory Jajuan, 21, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/28/2018, Westside Grocery; Charges: theft – criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Boline, Sherry Louise, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/28/2018, 412 S. 18th Avenue; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

Cobb, Dawson Dirk, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/31/2018, 521 Mockingbird Lane; Charges: domestic assault, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Comer, Willie Howard, 43, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/29/2018, 2884 N. Central Avenuye; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.

Fly, Tony Leonard, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/29/2018, 119 S. 7th Avenue; Charges: theft – criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

French, Darren Dwight, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2018, #6 Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Hoskins, Xena Lashelle, 20, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 08/31/2018, Dynamics Family Medical; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Hunt, Chauncey Desmond, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2018, 1606 Etheridge Street; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Levingston, James Kenneth, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2018, 707 N. 21st Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Milstead, Chelsie Lynne Marie, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/02/2018, 2700 East End Drive; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Patterson, Haley Annette, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2018, Carl Perkins Center; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Sims, Shenece Lasha, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Sgt. Wilson.

Brannon, Mary Ann, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/09/2018, 2721 Old Gibson Road; Charges: public intoxication, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Butler, James Otis, 79, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/04/2018, Maytag Laundry; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Coleman, Tequila Caprice, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2018, Flash Market; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Davis, Kenneth Lyle, 57, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 09/04/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Gaston, Marvin Bryce, 40, of McKenzie; Arrest date and location: 09/06/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Hughes, Bradley Gerard, 41, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2018, East Main Street and VA Home; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, window tinted. Arresting officer: Sa. Kenny Rich.

Ivy, Jeffery Lynn, 55, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 09/07/2018, 15 Hadley Drive; Charges: driving under the influence, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

McCoy, Michael Theldon, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2018, 2061 Central Avenue; Charges: violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Smith, Toylon Lavar, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/06/2018, 2381 Maple Circle; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Stuckey, Frank Lennelle, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/07/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: rape of a child (less than (13) years of age, sexual: incest. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Thomas, Courtney O’Neil, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/06/2018, 409 Morris Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Tyus, Lawanda Rena, 40, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at East Main Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for August 27, 2018 through September 9, 2018.

James Kevin Blurton, w/m, 47 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Melissa Lee Brinkley, w/f, 32 –hold for other agency

Lesley Shemeka Brown, b/f, 39 –theft of property

Dawson Dirk Cobb, w/m, 18 -capias

Joseph Grant Coker, w/m, 30 –failure to appear

Carrie Marie Hayes, w/f, 33 –contempt of court, capias

James Ray Jones, b/m, 30 -capias

Amanda Marshall Kincaid, w/f, 29 –attachment order

Monleto Deshawn Nunnally, b/m, 37 –domestic assault

Jasmine Marie Pearson, b/f, 24 –criminal trespass

Jason Charles Sparks, w/m, 43 -capias

James Clifford Williams, b/m, 53 –attachment order

Melissa Lee Brinkley, w/f, 32 –capias, attachment order

Ricky Earl Davis, w/m, 43 –contempt of court, failure to appear, aggravated assault

Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 40 -capias

Joshua Jacob Faircloth, w/m, 32 –reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense

Adam Black Henson Jr., w/m, 19 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Cathey Diane Holland, w/f, 51 –worthless checks

Tadarius Damon Holliday, b/m, 28 -capias

Jeremy Lee Lindley, w/m, 35 -capias

Robert Donald Lovell, w/m, 36 –driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations

Mary Diane Martin, w/f, 70 -capias

Jacob McBride, u/m, 19 –capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Christopher Allen Moore, w/m, 27 –criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Cornelius Marquis Sharp, b/m, 31 –capias, violation of probation

David Wayne Shelby, w/m, 39 –driving on revoked/suspended license, capias

Caminski Jawun Crawford, b/m, 32 -court

Donnie Earl Faulkner, w/m, 46 –theft of property

Monica L. Feruson, w/f, 30 -harassment

Chad Anthony Fletcher, w/m, 40 -capias

Aubrey Randall Knight, w/m, 32 –habitual traffic offender

Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 48 –hold for other agency

Erika Marchelle Spinks, b/f, 21 -capias

Shundarion Dayqwhon Taylor, b/m, 22 -court

Noah Lee Allen, b/m, 36 –contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage

James Scott Call, w/m, 38 -court

Joshua Mandrell Clay, b/m, 29 –driving under the influence first offense, public intoxication, stopping, standing or parking prohibited, violation of implied consent law

Joshua Valeriy Craft, w/m, 29 –public intoxication

Kenneth Lyle Davis, w/m, 58 –violation of parole

Relenzia Devonna Doyle, w/f, 35 -capias

Terry Harold Drake, w/m, 50 –contempt of court

Donnie Earl Faulkner, w/m, 46 –identity theft/use of another’s information

Chad Anthony Flethcher, w/m, 40 -court

Marcus Derrel Glenn, b/m, 37 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Jennifer Lee Gunnells, w/f, 33 -capias

Coy Lydell Hathcock, w/m, 57 –aggravated assault

Bryan Eric Johnson, w/m, 31 –violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Amanda Kemp –evading arrest, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Jacob Wayne Larty, w/m, 37 –contraband in penal institution, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Billy James Matthews –sex offender registry

Corliss Ray Milan, b/m, 23 -court

Matthew Tyler Pillow, w/m, 28 -capias

Geramy Allen Pitts, 44 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, escape, theft of property, hit and run of a person, evading arrest, failure to appear, failure to yield, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of parole

Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 48 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting arrest

Correy Dujuan Reynolds, b/m, 29 -capias

Halee McKenna Sanders, u/f, 20 –theft of property

Lucus Oliver Thornton, w/m, 32 -court

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Leah Gunn – public intoxication

Kimberly Pierce – attempt theft

Daniel White – simple possession Schedule IV

Vince Baggett – simple possession of Schedule II meth, child abuse

Michael Hill – contempt of court

Jeff Buchanan – simple possession of Schedule VI

Carrie – contempt of court

Carrie Bradford – driving on revoked DL

Dennis Morris – domestic assault, false imprisonment

James Rinks – contempt of court (2 counts)

Gary Archibald – driving without DL

Amanda Bailey – driving without DL

Parker Ripley – driving without DL

Tammy Newton – simple possession of Schedule VI

Tina Sims – theft under $1,000

Civil

Investment Retrievers Inc as assignee of Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation vs Carl Slaughter

Joe Gunn vs Tim Wardlow

Charles P. Wilson Foundation Inc. vs Atashe Whitmore

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Desernae Donald

Deutche Bank National Trust Co. as trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc. vs Gerald Messerschmidt and Lois Messerschmidt

Jim Skiles vs Mark Bari and Amanda Bari

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions Court of Gibson Co. in Trenton

Oscar Joshua Ramirez Jr. – DUI first offense

Corinthian Dayshawn Gunn – vandalism

Andrew Paul Gray – DUI first offense

Zina Sue Edwards – theft

Tina Ramsey – paraphernalia

Autumn Cannon – aggravated assault

Jeffrey A. Cunningham – theft up to $1,000

Douglas T. Denton – meth

Darren D. Knight – simple possession Sch. II

Tierria N. Robinson – DUI first offense

Ronald Hampton – domestic assault

Christopher Reece – worthless checks

Jeremy Scott Vinyard – simple assault

Clay Farrell – assault

Ladarrius R. Bailey – theft up to $1,000

Robin J. Craig – public intoxication

Matthew White – reckless driving

Shawna L. Grace – simple possession Sch. V

Jeffrey W. Bolin – simple domestic assault

Wayne Scott – driving without a license

Christian Jackson – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Christian Jackson – bound over to Grand jury after waived preliminary hearing

Jeremy Gordon – evading arrest

Sarah Jean Ramirez – bound over to Grand Jury after waived preliminary hearing

Angela Dawn Smith – driving without a license

Michael Jonathon Harris – prohibited weapons

Jake Eddings – domestic assault

Johnathon Crowe – simple possession Sch. II

David Adams – DUI first offense

Bradley Dillon Selph – evading arrest Class A

Kaylie Nicole Hurley – simple possession Sch. II

Michael L. Denton – DUI first offense

Cassy M. Adkins – amended to simple possession

Franklin Coleman – amended to DUI first offense

Michael Gooch – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

William M. Lofton – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Amber M. Oswalt – amended to simple possession

Charles Clark – amended to disorderly conduct

Joseph Henry – harassment

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Sweet Retreat Bake Shop, Bradford, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

Sweet Retreat Bake Shop, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Emery’s Burger Barn, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical

TLC, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

McDonald’s Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals

Toyami Steak House II, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical

South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Emery’s Burger Barn, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Dana’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Toyami Steak House, II, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

South Gibson County High School, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score

Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Bradford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Bradford Senior Center, complete inspection, 100 score

Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals

Sweet Retreat Bake Shop Truck, Bradford, complete inspection, 100 score

Building Permits

William H. Talley, 53 Jim Jackson Road, Humboldt

Barry and Martha Hinson, 58 Marion Dodd Loop, Trenton

Payton Featherston, 10 Arnold Road, Bradford

Edna Leitherland, 152 Seedtick Road, Yorkville

Rodney Allen, 454 Blackmon Road, Medina

Albert Valentine, 150A Gravette’s Crossing W, Rutherford

Beau Eddings, 66 Will Orr Road, Dyer

Tyson Foods, 7 Anderson Road, Humboldt

RH Construction, 100 Cades Loop Road, Trenton

Aaron Webb, 87 McMurry Road, Trenton

Barry Allen, 41 Kambridge Drive, Medina

Nelson Cunningham, 30B Browning Hills Road, Milan

Richard Tucker, 384 Concord-Cades Road, Trenton

Darrell Huey, 33 Kambridge Drive, Medina

Clark Homes, 109 Bob Witt Road, Medina

Clint Sturgeon, 1 Quail Ridge, Trenton

Wilma Champion, 137 Park Circle, Trenton

Bob Wilson, 118 Halliburton Street, Trenton

Marriage Licenses

Kevin Neil Reed of Kenton and Tina Cheryl Eddlemon Vinson of Kenton

Helen Veronica Parsons of Milan and Willie Oursley Hunt of Milan

Whitney Gail Derrick of Trenton and Steven Lawrence Sains of Trenton

Zachary Clayton Powers of Memphis and Amanda Kamylle Hills of Memphis

Blake Austin Burke of Bradford and Stephanie Nicole Taylor of Greenfield

Divorces

Valorie Joan Leach vs. Corey Lynn Leach

Kecia Taylor vs. Derrick Taylor

Trysta Peterson vs. Nathan Peterson

Real Estate Transfers

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. to William D. Gordon – Dyer – $22,500

DTH REO, Inc. to Charles Nathan Talley – Bradford – $29,000

William Karsner Hodges to Hazel Rose, LLC – Trenton

Jason Batts to Jeffrey A. Lyell and wife, Melanie J. Lyell – Rutherford – $146,000

Jerry Paul Wilson, Jr. and wife, Katie Rebecca Wilson to Kayla N Hilliard – Milan – $140,900

Barbara Jean Rogier to Johnny W. Mullens, Jr. – Humboldt – $32,000

Josh B. Hazlewood to Damon B. Hollis – Rutherford – $145,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jacob H. Plunk and wife, Jaydin D. Plunk – Medina – $271,137

James Patterson Freeman and wife, Kaitlin Dudley Freeman to Stephanie Taylor and Blake Burke – Bradford – $75,000

Steve Skelton and wife, Christy Skelton to Amanda P. Burress – Dyer – $92,500

Brent Lee Autry to Carl A. Ouellette and wife, Mary M. Ouellette – Trenton – $2,877

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Paul Mahan and wife, Morgan Mahan – Medina – $246,600

Joe D. Scarbrough and wife, Martha J. Scarbrough to Andrew Bomar and wife, Tiffany Bomar – Humboldt – $59,600

Ozella Coleman to Kent D. Coleman – Trenton – $11,900

James Long and wife, Julia Long to Lauren K. Wade – 18th CD – $97,400

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Thomas Mikkelsen and Cindy Mikkelsen – Dyer – $24,250

Harry W. Graves. Jr. to Josh Youmans – Medina – $15,000

Brandon Kilburn and wife, Ashley Kilburn to David Russell and wife, Teresa Russell – Bradford – $17,800

Keith Cunningham to John Robert Eddlemon, Dennis Blair Eddlemon and Magel Irene Eddlemon – Trenton – $6,000

Mike McCullar and wife, Susan McCullar, as Trustees of the Mike and Susan McCullar Revocable Living Trust to Linda Rogers – Rutherford – $5,000

James Brown and wife, Betty Brown to Marcella Cole – Humboldt – $143,000

Ryan Rinks to Blair Nicole Kelley – Bradford – $63,500

Beverly Johnson Skinner, by and through attorney-in-fact Hollis Skinner, to Guillermo Capetillo and wife, Maria Marilu Vega Torres – Trenton – $5,000