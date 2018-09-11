Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 27, 2018 through September 9, 2018:
Barnes, Gregory Jajuan, 21, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/28/2018, Westside Grocery; Charges: theft – criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Boline, Sherry Louise, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/28/2018, 412 S. 18th Avenue; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
Cobb, Dawson Dirk, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/31/2018, 521 Mockingbird Lane; Charges: domestic assault, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Comer, Willie Howard, 43, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/29/2018, 2884 N. Central Avenuye; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.
Fly, Tony Leonard, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/29/2018, 119 S. 7th Avenue; Charges: theft – criminal simulation, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
French, Darren Dwight, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2018, #6 Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Hoskins, Xena Lashelle, 20, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 08/31/2018, Dynamics Family Medical; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Hunt, Chauncey Desmond, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2018, 1606 Etheridge Street; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Levingston, James Kenneth, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2018, 707 N. 21st Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Milstead, Chelsie Lynne Marie, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/02/2018, 2700 East End Drive; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Patterson, Haley Annette, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2018, Carl Perkins Center; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Sims, Shenece Lasha, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/30/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Sgt. Wilson.
Brannon, Mary Ann, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/09/2018, 2721 Old Gibson Road; Charges: public intoxication, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Butler, James Otis, 79, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/04/2018, Maytag Laundry; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Coleman, Tequila Caprice, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2018, Flash Market; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Davis, Kenneth Lyle, 57, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 09/04/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Gaston, Marvin Bryce, 40, of McKenzie; Arrest date and location: 09/06/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Hughes, Bradley Gerard, 41, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2018, East Main Street and VA Home; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, window tinted. Arresting officer: Sa. Kenny Rich.
Ivy, Jeffery Lynn, 55, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 09/07/2018, 15 Hadley Drive; Charges: driving under the influence, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
McCoy, Michael Theldon, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2018, 2061 Central Avenue; Charges: violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Smith, Toylon Lavar, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/06/2018, 2381 Maple Circle; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Stuckey, Frank Lennelle, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/07/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: rape of a child (less than (13) years of age, sexual: incest. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Thomas, Courtney O’Neil, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/06/2018, 409 Morris Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Tyus, Lawanda Rena, 40, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at East Main Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for August 27, 2018 through September 9, 2018.
James Kevin Blurton, w/m, 47 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Melissa Lee Brinkley, w/f, 32 –hold for other agency
Lesley Shemeka Brown, b/f, 39 –theft of property
Dawson Dirk Cobb, w/m, 18 -capias
Joseph Grant Coker, w/m, 30 –failure to appear
Carrie Marie Hayes, w/f, 33 –contempt of court, capias
James Ray Jones, b/m, 30 -capias
Amanda Marshall Kincaid, w/f, 29 –attachment order
Monleto Deshawn Nunnally, b/m, 37 –domestic assault
Jasmine Marie Pearson, b/f, 24 –criminal trespass
Jason Charles Sparks, w/m, 43 -capias
James Clifford Williams, b/m, 53 –attachment order
Melissa Lee Brinkley, w/f, 32 –capias, attachment order
Ricky Earl Davis, w/m, 43 –contempt of court, failure to appear, aggravated assault
Jonathan William Eaves, w/m, 40 -capias
Joshua Jacob Faircloth, w/m, 32 –reckless driving, driving under the influence first offense
Adam Black Henson Jr., w/m, 19 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Cathey Diane Holland, w/f, 51 –worthless checks
Tadarius Damon Holliday, b/m, 28 -capias
Jeremy Lee Lindley, w/m, 35 -capias
Robert Donald Lovell, w/m, 36 –driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations
Mary Diane Martin, w/f, 70 -capias
Jacob McBride, u/m, 19 –capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Christopher Allen Moore, w/m, 27 –criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Cornelius Marquis Sharp, b/m, 31 –capias, violation of probation
David Wayne Shelby, w/m, 39 –driving on revoked/suspended license, capias
Caminski Jawun Crawford, b/m, 32 -court
Donnie Earl Faulkner, w/m, 46 –theft of property
Monica L. Feruson, w/f, 30 -harassment
Chad Anthony Fletcher, w/m, 40 -capias
Aubrey Randall Knight, w/m, 32 –habitual traffic offender
Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 48 –hold for other agency
Erika Marchelle Spinks, b/f, 21 -capias
Shundarion Dayqwhon Taylor, b/m, 22 -court
Noah Lee Allen, b/m, 36 –contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage
James Scott Call, w/m, 38 -court
Joshua Mandrell Clay, b/m, 29 –driving under the influence first offense, public intoxication, stopping, standing or parking prohibited, violation of implied consent law
Joshua Valeriy Craft, w/m, 29 –public intoxication
Kenneth Lyle Davis, w/m, 58 –violation of parole
Relenzia Devonna Doyle, w/f, 35 -capias
Terry Harold Drake, w/m, 50 –contempt of court
Donnie Earl Faulkner, w/m, 46 –identity theft/use of another’s information
Chad Anthony Flethcher, w/m, 40 -court
Marcus Derrel Glenn, b/m, 37 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Jennifer Lee Gunnells, w/f, 33 -capias
Coy Lydell Hathcock, w/m, 57 –aggravated assault
Bryan Eric Johnson, w/m, 31 –violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Amanda Kemp –evading arrest, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Jacob Wayne Larty, w/m, 37 –contraband in penal institution, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Billy James Matthews –sex offender registry
Corliss Ray Milan, b/m, 23 -court
Matthew Tyler Pillow, w/m, 28 -capias
Geramy Allen Pitts, 44 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent), simple possession/casual exchange, escape, theft of property, hit and run of a person, evading arrest, failure to appear, failure to yield, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of parole
Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 48 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting arrest
Correy Dujuan Reynolds, b/m, 29 -capias
Halee McKenna Sanders, u/f, 20 –theft of property
Lucus Oliver Thornton, w/m, 32 -court
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Leah Gunn – public intoxication
Kimberly Pierce – attempt theft
Daniel White – simple possession Schedule IV
Vince Baggett – simple possession of Schedule II meth, child abuse
Michael Hill – contempt of court
Jeff Buchanan – simple possession of Schedule VI
Carrie – contempt of court
Carrie Bradford – driving on revoked DL
Dennis Morris – domestic assault, false imprisonment
James Rinks – contempt of court (2 counts)
Gary Archibald – driving without DL
Amanda Bailey – driving without DL
Parker Ripley – driving without DL
Tammy Newton – simple possession of Schedule VI
Tina Sims – theft under $1,000
Civil
Investment Retrievers Inc as assignee of Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation vs Carl Slaughter
Joe Gunn vs Tim Wardlow
Charles P. Wilson Foundation Inc. vs Atashe Whitmore
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Desernae Donald
Deutche Bank National Trust Co. as trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc. vs Gerald Messerschmidt and Lois Messerschmidt
Jim Skiles vs Mark Bari and Amanda Bari
Trenton Court Report
Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions Court of Gibson Co. in Trenton
Oscar Joshua Ramirez Jr. – DUI first offense
Corinthian Dayshawn Gunn – vandalism
Andrew Paul Gray – DUI first offense
Zina Sue Edwards – theft
Tina Ramsey – paraphernalia
Autumn Cannon – aggravated assault
Jeffrey A. Cunningham – theft up to $1,000
Douglas T. Denton – meth
Darren D. Knight – simple possession Sch. II
Tierria N. Robinson – DUI first offense
Ronald Hampton – domestic assault
Christopher Reece – worthless checks
Jeremy Scott Vinyard – simple assault
Clay Farrell – assault
Ladarrius R. Bailey – theft up to $1,000
Robin J. Craig – public intoxication
Matthew White – reckless driving
Shawna L. Grace – simple possession Sch. V
Jeffrey W. Bolin – simple domestic assault
Wayne Scott – driving without a license
Christian Jackson – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Christian Jackson – bound over to Grand jury after waived preliminary hearing
Jeremy Gordon – evading arrest
Sarah Jean Ramirez – bound over to Grand Jury after waived preliminary hearing
Angela Dawn Smith – driving without a license
Michael Jonathon Harris – prohibited weapons
Jake Eddings – domestic assault
Johnathon Crowe – simple possession Sch. II
David Adams – DUI first offense
Bradley Dillon Selph – evading arrest Class A
Kaylie Nicole Hurley – simple possession Sch. II
Michael L. Denton – DUI first offense
Cassy M. Adkins – amended to simple possession
Franklin Coleman – amended to DUI first offense
Michael Gooch – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
William M. Lofton – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Amber M. Oswalt – amended to simple possession
Charles Clark – amended to disorderly conduct
Joseph Henry – harassment
Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Sweet Retreat Bake Shop, Bradford, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
Sweet Retreat Bake Shop, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Emery’s Burger Barn, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical
TLC, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
McDonald’s Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals
Toyami Steak House II, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical
South Gibson County Elementary School Cafeteria, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Emery’s Burger Barn, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
South Gibson County Middle School Cafeteria, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Dana’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Toyami Steak House, II, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
South Gibson County High School, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score
Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Bradford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Bradford Senior Center, complete inspection, 100 score
Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals
Sweet Retreat Bake Shop Truck, Bradford, complete inspection, 100 score
Building Permits
William H. Talley, 53 Jim Jackson Road, Humboldt
Barry and Martha Hinson, 58 Marion Dodd Loop, Trenton
Payton Featherston, 10 Arnold Road, Bradford
Edna Leitherland, 152 Seedtick Road, Yorkville
Rodney Allen, 454 Blackmon Road, Medina
Albert Valentine, 150A Gravette’s Crossing W, Rutherford
Beau Eddings, 66 Will Orr Road, Dyer
Tyson Foods, 7 Anderson Road, Humboldt
RH Construction, 100 Cades Loop Road, Trenton
Aaron Webb, 87 McMurry Road, Trenton
Barry Allen, 41 Kambridge Drive, Medina
Nelson Cunningham, 30B Browning Hills Road, Milan
Richard Tucker, 384 Concord-Cades Road, Trenton
Darrell Huey, 33 Kambridge Drive, Medina
Clark Homes, 109 Bob Witt Road, Medina
Clint Sturgeon, 1 Quail Ridge, Trenton
Wilma Champion, 137 Park Circle, Trenton
Bob Wilson, 118 Halliburton Street, Trenton
Marriage Licenses
Kevin Neil Reed of Kenton and Tina Cheryl Eddlemon Vinson of Kenton
Helen Veronica Parsons of Milan and Willie Oursley Hunt of Milan
Whitney Gail Derrick of Trenton and Steven Lawrence Sains of Trenton
Zachary Clayton Powers of Memphis and Amanda Kamylle Hills of Memphis
Blake Austin Burke of Bradford and Stephanie Nicole Taylor of Greenfield
Divorces
Valorie Joan Leach vs. Corey Lynn Leach
Kecia Taylor vs. Derrick Taylor
Trysta Peterson vs. Nathan Peterson
Real Estate Transfers
U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. to William D. Gordon – Dyer – $22,500
DTH REO, Inc. to Charles Nathan Talley – Bradford – $29,000
William Karsner Hodges to Hazel Rose, LLC – Trenton
Jason Batts to Jeffrey A. Lyell and wife, Melanie J. Lyell – Rutherford – $146,000
Jerry Paul Wilson, Jr. and wife, Katie Rebecca Wilson to Kayla N Hilliard – Milan – $140,900
Barbara Jean Rogier to Johnny W. Mullens, Jr. – Humboldt – $32,000
Josh B. Hazlewood to Damon B. Hollis – Rutherford – $145,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jacob H. Plunk and wife, Jaydin D. Plunk – Medina – $271,137
James Patterson Freeman and wife, Kaitlin Dudley Freeman to Stephanie Taylor and Blake Burke – Bradford – $75,000
Steve Skelton and wife, Christy Skelton to Amanda P. Burress – Dyer – $92,500
Brent Lee Autry to Carl A. Ouellette and wife, Mary M. Ouellette – Trenton – $2,877
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Paul Mahan and wife, Morgan Mahan – Medina – $246,600
Joe D. Scarbrough and wife, Martha J. Scarbrough to Andrew Bomar and wife, Tiffany Bomar – Humboldt – $59,600
Ozella Coleman to Kent D. Coleman – Trenton – $11,900
James Long and wife, Julia Long to Lauren K. Wade – 18th CD – $97,400
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Thomas Mikkelsen and Cindy Mikkelsen – Dyer – $24,250
Harry W. Graves. Jr. to Josh Youmans – Medina – $15,000
Brandon Kilburn and wife, Ashley Kilburn to David Russell and wife, Teresa Russell – Bradford – $17,800
Keith Cunningham to John Robert Eddlemon, Dennis Blair Eddlemon and Magel Irene Eddlemon – Trenton – $6,000
Mike McCullar and wife, Susan McCullar, as Trustees of the Mike and Susan McCullar Revocable Living Trust to Linda Rogers – Rutherford – $5,000
James Brown and wife, Betty Brown to Marcella Cole – Humboldt – $143,000
Ryan Rinks to Blair Nicole Kelley – Bradford – $63,500
Beverly Johnson Skinner, by and through attorney-in-fact Hollis Skinner, to Guillermo Capetillo and wife, Maria Marilu Vega Torres – Trenton – $5,000