Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 20, 2018 through August 26, 2018:
Carey, Natalia Maria, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/25/2018, 411 N. 6th Avenue; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.
Corbin, Andrea Lorenn, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/20/2018, 814 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Evans, Brandon Devon, 37, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 08/20/2018, Kappis parking lot; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Mealer, Leroy William, 22, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: 08/24/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Oldham, Rickey Lee, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/21/2018, 1016 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: aggravated burglary, assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Reed, Jaquez J’Shun, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/25/2018, 411 N. 6th Avenue; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.
Smith, Emma Jean, 61, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/25/2018, Mitchell Street at 16th Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Woodrell, Michael Steven, 34, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 08/26/2018, 1751 E. Main Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for August 20, 2018 through August 26, 2018.
Marcellous Omar Campbell, b/m, 30 -capias
Leroy William Mealer, w/m, 22 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Darryl Lloyd Walker, b/m, 50 -capias
Lenorise Beasley, b/m, 55 –attachment order
Marcus Ray Bell, w/m, 22 –theft of property
Thomas Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 46 –failure to appear
Gregory Dent Boswell, w/m, 48 -capias
Dallas Ray Brogdon, w/m, 32 -capias
Eric Thomas Cagle, w/m, 36 –attachment order
Douglas Timothy Denton, w/m, 40 –capias, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, immediate notice of accident
Rikki Angela Duncan, w/f, 35 -capias
Leah Nichole Gunn, w/f, 31 –capias, theft of property
Ronnie Wilson Hampton II, w/m, 40 –contempt of court, capias
Thomas Hamilton Hastings, w/m, 36 –domestic assault
Michael Alan Hill, w/m, 37 –attachment order
Holly Diane Hudson, w/f, 32 -capias
Abagail Lou Ann Kennedy, w/f, 27 –violation of probation (circuit)
Michael Shane Kosark, w/m, 44 –improper lane usage, violation of registration law, driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide insurance
Franklin Shane Latham, w/m, 44 –violation of probation
Robin Corey Needham, w/m, 38 –domestic assault, public intoxication
Amanda Lee Pittman, w/f, 25 -capias
Michael Wayne Welch, w/m, 38 -joyriding
Hunter Mills White, w/m, 27 –evading arrest, capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Jeremy Pounds – vandalism up to $1,000
Tim Goff Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI
Marcus Cole – driving on revoked DL with priors
Chris Laird – worthless checks up to $1,000
Chris Barnett – domestic assault
James Williams – resisting arrest
Marriage Licenses
Matthew Paul Bradshaw of Milan and Jennifer Renee Garity Mogren of Milan
James Starling Thomas of Trenton and Chassity Naccole Connally Strube of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
James Greene, Josh Thompson and David Haynes, Trustees of the Bethany Church of Christ, to Kenneth W. Huey – Trenton – $100
Mary J. Bragg to Blake A. Daniels – Trenton – $67,000
David B. Leneave and wife, Carol C. Leneave to Lorenzo Blockett and wife, Tiffanie Blockett, a/k/a Tiffanie Bumpas – Milan – $80,000
Lorene S. Johnson to Marshall W. Pearson – Milan – $85,900
Carthage Dye and wife, Lori Dye to Steven Clark – Rutherford – $140,000
Kathy Long to Justin Paul Brister and wife, Kendall Paige Brister – Bradford – $115,000
Josh Youmans to Thomas Hartigan and Robert Garland – Medina – $68,000
Ian West and wife, Marsha West to Matthew W. Wicker and wife, Stephanie A. Wicker – Medina – $159,000
Walker Scovell Huey and Joshua Lynn Arnold to Greg Namrow – Milan – $63,500
Brandon K. Brasher and wife, Melonie J. Brasher, by and through her attorney-in-fact Brandon K. Brasher, to Aaron Evans and wife, Melissa Evans – Medina – $139,900
Justin T. Hallett to James Edwin Norman – Trenton – $325,000
James Wright to Steven Whitney and wife, Jennifer L. Whitney – Dyer – $23,390.41
Michael Chunn to Calvin Scott and wife, Debra Scott – Bradford – $13,000
Billy Joe Eakes to Robert Wayne Dawson – Rutherford – $9,500
Waltermary, LLC to John B. Routon and wife, Alice L. Routon – Milan – $109,900
Joe F. Darnell to David Bryant – Bradford – $6,000
Joyce Coleman to Judy Battaglia – Milan – $63,900
Amy M. Reynolds, f/k/a Amy M. Haynes to Ronald Lynn Hutson and wife, Trena Jean Hutson – Trenton – $9,000
Billy Kirk and wife, Michelle Kirk to Hawley Bolton and wife, June Bolton – Bradford – $5,000
John Caleb Mitchell and wife, Jada M. Mitchell to Ashley Brooke Vanlandingham Adler – Medina – $280,000
Barry Parcell, by Kenneth J. Parcell attorney-in-fact, to Alisha B. Mulhall – Humboldt – $84,900
John F. Warmath to Ronnie L. Swafford – Humboldt – $5,500