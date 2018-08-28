Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 20, 2018 through August 26, 2018:

Carey, Natalia Maria, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/25/2018, 411 N. 6th Avenue; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.

Corbin, Andrea Lorenn, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/20/2018, 814 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Evans, Brandon Devon, 37, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 08/20/2018, Kappis parking lot; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Mealer, Leroy William, 22, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: 08/24/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Oldham, Rickey Lee, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/21/2018, 1016 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: aggravated burglary, assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Reed, Jaquez J’Shun, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/25/2018, 411 N. 6th Avenue; Charges: simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.

Smith, Emma Jean, 61, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/25/2018, Mitchell Street at 16th Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Woodrell, Michael Steven, 34, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 08/26/2018, 1751 E. Main Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for August 20, 2018 through August 26, 2018.

Marcellous Omar Campbell, b/m, 30 -capias

Leroy William Mealer, w/m, 22 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Darryl Lloyd Walker, b/m, 50 -capias

Lenorise Beasley, b/m, 55 –attachment order

Marcus Ray Bell, w/m, 22 –theft of property

Thomas Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 46 –failure to appear

Gregory Dent Boswell, w/m, 48 -capias

Dallas Ray Brogdon, w/m, 32 -capias

Eric Thomas Cagle, w/m, 36 –attachment order

Douglas Timothy Denton, w/m, 40 –capias, leaving scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, immediate notice of accident

Rikki Angela Duncan, w/f, 35 -capias

Leah Nichole Gunn, w/f, 31 –capias, theft of property

Ronnie Wilson Hampton II, w/m, 40 –contempt of court, capias

Thomas Hamilton Hastings, w/m, 36 –domestic assault

Michael Alan Hill, w/m, 37 –attachment order

Holly Diane Hudson, w/f, 32 -capias

Abagail Lou Ann Kennedy, w/f, 27 –violation of probation (circuit)

Michael Shane Kosark, w/m, 44 –improper lane usage, violation of registration law, driving under the influence first offense, failure to provide insurance

Franklin Shane Latham, w/m, 44 –violation of probation

Robin Corey Needham, w/m, 38 –domestic assault, public intoxication

Amanda Lee Pittman, w/f, 25 -capias

Michael Wayne Welch, w/m, 38 -joyriding

Hunter Mills White, w/m, 27 –evading arrest, capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Jeremy Pounds – vandalism up to $1,000

Tim Goff Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI

Marcus Cole – driving on revoked DL with priors

Chris Laird – worthless checks up to $1,000

Chris Barnett – domestic assault

James Williams – resisting arrest

Marriage Licenses

Matthew Paul Bradshaw of Milan and Jennifer Renee Garity Mogren of Milan

James Starling Thomas of Trenton and Chassity Naccole Connally Strube of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

James Greene, Josh Thompson and David Haynes, Trustees of the Bethany Church of Christ, to Kenneth W. Huey – Trenton – $100

Mary J. Bragg to Blake A. Daniels – Trenton – $67,000

David B. Leneave and wife, Carol C. Leneave to Lorenzo Blockett and wife, Tiffanie Blockett, a/k/a Tiffanie Bumpas – Milan – $80,000

Lorene S. Johnson to Marshall W. Pearson – Milan – $85,900

Carthage Dye and wife, Lori Dye to Steven Clark – Rutherford – $140,000

Kathy Long to Justin Paul Brister and wife, Kendall Paige Brister – Bradford – $115,000

Josh Youmans to Thomas Hartigan and Robert Garland – Medina – $68,000

Ian West and wife, Marsha West to Matthew W. Wicker and wife, Stephanie A. Wicker – Medina – $159,000

Walker Scovell Huey and Joshua Lynn Arnold to Greg Namrow – Milan – $63,500

Brandon K. Brasher and wife, Melonie J. Brasher, by and through her attorney-in-fact Brandon K. Brasher, to Aaron Evans and wife, Melissa Evans – Medina – $139,900

Justin T. Hallett to James Edwin Norman – Trenton – $325,000

James Wright to Steven Whitney and wife, Jennifer L. Whitney – Dyer – $23,390.41

Michael Chunn to Calvin Scott and wife, Debra Scott – Bradford – $13,000

Billy Joe Eakes to Robert Wayne Dawson – Rutherford – $9,500

Waltermary, LLC to John B. Routon and wife, Alice L. Routon – Milan – $109,900

Joe F. Darnell to David Bryant – Bradford – $6,000

Joyce Coleman to Judy Battaglia – Milan – $63,900

Amy M. Reynolds, f/k/a Amy M. Haynes to Ronald Lynn Hutson and wife, Trena Jean Hutson – Trenton – $9,000

Billy Kirk and wife, Michelle Kirk to Hawley Bolton and wife, June Bolton – Bradford – $5,000

John Caleb Mitchell and wife, Jada M. Mitchell to Ashley Brooke Vanlandingham Adler – Medina – $280,000

Barry Parcell, by Kenneth J. Parcell attorney-in-fact, to Alisha B. Mulhall – Humboldt – $84,900

John F. Warmath to Ronnie L. Swafford – Humboldt – $5,500