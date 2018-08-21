Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 13, 2018 through August 19, 2018:
Campbell, Marcellous Omar, 30, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2018, Family Dollar; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.
Coleman, John Derrick, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/14/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Pearson, Brian Adrian, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2018, McKnight Street and 5th Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for August 13, 2018 through August 19, 2018.
Eric Thomas Nolen, w/m, 46 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, seatbelt law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Savannah Nicole Powell, w/f, 28 –false reports/statements, capias
Shannon Star Scott, w/f, 22 –capias
Tyler Cain Smith, w/m, 22 – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of stop sign law
Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, w/m, 27 –theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Matthew Lee White, w/m, 19 –reckless driving, speeding
James Alton Williams, w/m, 39 –resisting arrest, violation of probation
Antwione Lavell Williams, b/m, 35 -capias
Ronnie Hampton II, w/m, 40 –capias, domestic assault, false imprisonment
Scottie Lee Harris, b/m, 36 –simple possession/casual exchange, violation of light law, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Anthony Bernard Johnson, b/m, 44 -capias
Skye Lenier King, w/m, 36 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Stephanie Deanne McKeel, w/f, 50 –improper lane usage, vandalism, violation of light law, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), violation of stop sign law, reckless endangerment
Shawna Lynn Allen, w/f, 34 –simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
James Thomas Berry, w/m, 40 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of light law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Emma-Leigh Opal Butler, w/f, 24 –domestic assault
Brandie Nichole Carson, w/f, 39 -capias
Joshua Luke Clifton, w/m, 31 -capias
Mark Daniel Cole, w/m, 51 -capias
Rosa Levette Cox, b/f, 46 –attachment order
Robin James Craig, w/m, 59 –public intoxication
Karen Rene Curtis, w/f, 24 –attachment order
Jacque Gebrod Evans, b/m, 27 -capias
Joshua Nathanie Francis, w/m, 28 –hold for other agency
John Edward Hampton, w/m, 52 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
James Thomas Berry, w/m, 40 –unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture
Joshua William Bivens, w/m, 31 –theft of property
Evelyn Marie Curtis, w/f, 41 -capias
Anthony Lawrence Gooch, b/m, 55 -assault
Randal Keith Smith, w/m, 29 -capias
Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, w/m, 27 –domestic
Marriage Licenses
Bobby Leon Brittain of Humboldt and Alma Imogene White King of Humboldt
Elijah Edward Ellis of Humboldt and Jessica Marie Austin of Humboldt
James Kalynn Scott of Bradford and Hayli Marie Serrault of Bradford
Jessie James Glenn, Jr. of Humboldt and Kenyatta Shantae Landers of Humboldt
Tony Wayne Luther of Humboldt and Michelle Rene Alexander Luther of Humboldt
Justin Lee Owens of Greenfield and Crystal Jane Harrison of Greenfield
Divorces
Leland Winchester vs Deborah Winchester
Real Estate Transfers
John E. Nissley and wife, Sarah Viola Nissley to Dan A. Horst and wife, Margaret R. Horst – 14th CD – $39,500
Jonathan R. Reynolds to Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins – Milan – $42,500
J.L. Campbell and wife, Billie Campbell to William Joseph Stewart and spouse, Ethan Grey Stewart – Humboldt – $94,900
Janice Dunnagan and Nancy Knott to John A. Nunley and wife, Katherine E. Nunley – Trenton – $35,000
Todd L. Garber and wife, Revkah L. Garber to Matthew W. Chicantek and wife, Jenifer Chicantek – Medina – $299,500
Walker Huey to Shawn Patrick Bradley – Milan – $71,000
Dusty Wayne Dyer to Valarie Marie Smith – $33,000
William Alex Ward and wife, Britney Elaine Ward to Caleb Louis Simmons and wife, Rebecca Lynn Simmons –Medina – $214,900
D&B Properties, Inc., S.A. Dewitt, L.P., Penny Guthrie and Mark Roberson to Gibson County Real Estate Investors, LLC – Medina – $575,000
Yvette Riadon to Tracy R. Hayes and wife, Tracy K. Hayes – Milan – $93,500
Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Ashton Capps and spouse, Dayton Capps – Newbern – $55,000
Keith N. Beard and wife, Lianne Beard to Eric Hein and wife, Sally A. Hein – Bradford – $45,000
Anthony Richardson and Patricia Richardson to Norman Reid and Tami Reid – Medina – $198,000
Maegan Rae Davis and Joe D. King, II by and through his attorney-in-fact, Meagan Rae Davis, to Warner B. Dunlap, Sr. – Humboldt – $205,000
Russell Fowlkes Dudley and wife, Jo Alice Dudley to Danny Ray Grooms – Trenton -$15,000
Johnny Witherspoon to Tyler Bolin and wife, Latoya Bolin – Rutherford – $75,000
Katherine Knight and husband, Carl Knight, III to Samuel Wade Reeves – Milan – $159,200
Michael H. Huddleston and wife, Bonnie H. Huddleston to Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter – Medina – $35,000
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to Darrel Huey – Medina – $112,500
Joseph Paul Hayes, Trustee of the John Richard Hayes Revocable Trust, to Linda Johnson – Dyer – $235,000
Thomas A. Mikkelsen and wife, Cynthia Ann Mikkelsen, a/k/a Cindy Mikkelsen, to Phillip Lee Darnall, Jr – Dyer – $114,000
Raymond E. Roberson and Rachel E. Barber to Thomas Mikkelsen and wife, Cindy Mikkelsen – Dyer – $30,000
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to Barry Allen and wife, Sharon Allen – Medina – $37,500
Brint Mallard to Dustin S. Ellis and wife, Sherry K. Ellis – Bradford – $17,500
The City of Trenton to Robert Earl Bell and wife, Peggy Bell – Trenton – $20,000
Teresa J. Joyner to Paul W. Proctor and wife, Mary A. Proctor – Humboldt – $84,400
Jeremy Johnstone to Nicholas Cates and wife, Kathy R. Cates – Bradford – $80,000
Jeanne Benge to Meegan DeFosse – Bradford – $72,000
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Michael Carter – Milan – $78,477
Nick Cates and wife, Kathy Cates to Jeremy F. Johnstone and wife, Ashley B. Johnstone – Bradford – $185,000
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Patricia Christian – Trenton – $50,000
Jeffrey D. Clark and wife, Kristy M. Clark to Clint P. Patterson and wife, Stacy M. Patterson – $346,000
Michael Jason Ricketts and wife, Shea Annette Ricketts to Samuel Timothy Young and wife, Natasha Dawn Young – Milan – $238,000