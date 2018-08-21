Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 13, 2018 through August 19, 2018:

Campbell, Marcellous Omar, 30, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2018, Family Dollar; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.

Coleman, John Derrick, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/14/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Pearson, Brian Adrian, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2018, McKnight Street and 5th Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for August 13, 2018 through August 19, 2018.

Eric Thomas Nolen, w/m, 46 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, seatbelt law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Savannah Nicole Powell, w/f, 28 –false reports/statements, capias

Shannon Star Scott, w/f, 22 –capias

Tyler Cain Smith, w/m, 22 – driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of stop sign law

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, w/m, 27 –theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Matthew Lee White, w/m, 19 –reckless driving, speeding

James Alton Williams, w/m, 39 –resisting arrest, violation of probation

Antwione Lavell Williams, b/m, 35 -capias

Ronnie Hampton II, w/m, 40 –capias, domestic assault, false imprisonment

Scottie Lee Harris, b/m, 36 –simple possession/casual exchange, violation of light law, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Anthony Bernard Johnson, b/m, 44 -capias

Skye Lenier King, w/m, 36 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Stephanie Deanne McKeel, w/f, 50 –improper lane usage, vandalism, violation of light law, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), violation of stop sign law, reckless endangerment

Shawna Lynn Allen, w/f, 34 –simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

James Thomas Berry, w/m, 40 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, violation of light law, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Emma-Leigh Opal Butler, w/f, 24 –domestic assault

Brandie Nichole Carson, w/f, 39 -capias

Joshua Luke Clifton, w/m, 31 -capias

Mark Daniel Cole, w/m, 51 -capias

Rosa Levette Cox, b/f, 46 –attachment order

Robin James Craig, w/m, 59 –public intoxication

Karen Rene Curtis, w/f, 24 –attachment order

Jacque Gebrod Evans, b/m, 27 -capias

Joshua Nathanie Francis, w/m, 28 –hold for other agency

John Edward Hampton, w/m, 52 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

James Thomas Berry, w/m, 40 –unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture

Joshua William Bivens, w/m, 31 –theft of property

Evelyn Marie Curtis, w/f, 41 -capias

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, b/m, 55 -assault

Randal Keith Smith, w/m, 29 -capias

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, w/m, 27 –domestic

Marriage Licenses

Bobby Leon Brittain of Humboldt and Alma Imogene White King of Humboldt

Elijah Edward Ellis of Humboldt and Jessica Marie Austin of Humboldt

James Kalynn Scott of Bradford and Hayli Marie Serrault of Bradford

Jessie James Glenn, Jr. of Humboldt and Kenyatta Shantae Landers of Humboldt

Tony Wayne Luther of Humboldt and Michelle Rene Alexander Luther of Humboldt

Justin Lee Owens of Greenfield and Crystal Jane Harrison of Greenfield

Divorces

Leland Winchester vs Deborah Winchester

Real Estate Transfers

John E. Nissley and wife, Sarah Viola Nissley to Dan A. Horst and wife, Margaret R. Horst – 14th CD – $39,500

Jonathan R. Reynolds to Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins – Milan – $42,500

J.L. Campbell and wife, Billie Campbell to William Joseph Stewart and spouse, Ethan Grey Stewart – Humboldt – $94,900

Janice Dunnagan and Nancy Knott to John A. Nunley and wife, Katherine E. Nunley – Trenton – $35,000

Todd L. Garber and wife, Revkah L. Garber to Matthew W. Chicantek and wife, Jenifer Chicantek – Medina – $299,500

Walker Huey to Shawn Patrick Bradley – Milan – $71,000

Dusty Wayne Dyer to Valarie Marie Smith – $33,000

William Alex Ward and wife, Britney Elaine Ward to Caleb Louis Simmons and wife, Rebecca Lynn Simmons –Medina – $214,900

D&B Properties, Inc., S.A. Dewitt, L.P., Penny Guthrie and Mark Roberson to Gibson County Real Estate Investors, LLC – Medina – $575,000

Yvette Riadon to Tracy R. Hayes and wife, Tracy K. Hayes – Milan – $93,500

Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Ashton Capps and spouse, Dayton Capps – Newbern – $55,000

Keith N. Beard and wife, Lianne Beard to Eric Hein and wife, Sally A. Hein – Bradford – $45,000

Anthony Richardson and Patricia Richardson to Norman Reid and Tami Reid – Medina – $198,000

Maegan Rae Davis and Joe D. King, II by and through his attorney-in-fact, Meagan Rae Davis, to Warner B. Dunlap, Sr. – Humboldt – $205,000

Russell Fowlkes Dudley and wife, Jo Alice Dudley to Danny Ray Grooms – Trenton -$15,000

Johnny Witherspoon to Tyler Bolin and wife, Latoya Bolin – Rutherford – $75,000

Katherine Knight and husband, Carl Knight, III to Samuel Wade Reeves – Milan – $159,200

Michael H. Huddleston and wife, Bonnie H. Huddleston to Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter – Medina – $35,000

Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to Darrel Huey – Medina – $112,500

Joseph Paul Hayes, Trustee of the John Richard Hayes Revocable Trust, to Linda Johnson – Dyer – $235,000

Thomas A. Mikkelsen and wife, Cynthia Ann Mikkelsen, a/k/a Cindy Mikkelsen, to Phillip Lee Darnall, Jr – Dyer – $114,000

Raymond E. Roberson and Rachel E. Barber to Thomas Mikkelsen and wife, Cindy Mikkelsen – Dyer – $30,000

Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to Barry Allen and wife, Sharon Allen – Medina – $37,500

Brint Mallard to Dustin S. Ellis and wife, Sherry K. Ellis – Bradford – $17,500

The City of Trenton to Robert Earl Bell and wife, Peggy Bell – Trenton – $20,000

Teresa J. Joyner to Paul W. Proctor and wife, Mary A. Proctor – Humboldt – $84,400

Jeremy Johnstone to Nicholas Cates and wife, Kathy R. Cates – Bradford – $80,000

Jeanne Benge to Meegan DeFosse – Bradford – $72,000

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Michael Carter – Milan – $78,477

Nick Cates and wife, Kathy Cates to Jeremy F. Johnstone and wife, Ashley B. Johnstone – Bradford – $185,000

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Patricia Christian – Trenton – $50,000

Jeffrey D. Clark and wife, Kristy M. Clark to Clint P. Patterson and wife, Stacy M. Patterson – $346,000

Michael Jason Ricketts and wife, Shea Annette Ricketts to Samuel Timothy Young and wife, Natasha Dawn Young – Milan – $238,000