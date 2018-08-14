Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 6, 2018 through August 12, 2018:

Boxley, William Earl, 54, of Los Angeles, Calif.; Arrest date and location: 08/06/2018, 116 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Brannon, Mary Ann, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2018, Spangler Park; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Brown, Cassie Michelle, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2018, 727 N. 24th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession without prescription unlawful. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Dailey, Michael Douglass, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2018, 1313 Dunagan Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Epperson, Steven DePaul, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2018, 1820 Mitchell Street; Charges: felony evading in vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Gillom, Melodie Lynn, 37, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2018, Plaza shopping center; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Gunn, Leah Nicole, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2018, Highway 45 Bypass near East End Drive; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.

Milstead, Chelsie Lynne Marie, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2018, 1313 Dunagan; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Newberry, Larry James, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/06/2018, 1006 N. 12th Avenue; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.

Spinks, Robert L., 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/11/2018, 918 Patton Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for August 6, 2018 through August 12, 2018.

Brian Allen Echols, w/m, 60 –violation of probation

Jeremy Joseph Hill, b/m, 26 –driving on revoked/suspended license

John Shane Landrum, w/m, 54 -court

Timothy Mays Junior, b/m, 37 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry, violation of conditions of community supervision

Michelle Reed McLaughlin, w/f, 39 –willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults

Elijah Neal Morris, w/m, 35 –violation of probation (circuit)

Terrell Ramone Pharms, b/m, 35 –bond revoked

Jennifer Nicole Power, w/f, 36 –harassment (non-verbal threat)

Cameron Treon Banks, b/m, 22 –stalking, extortion, domestic assault

Christopher Alan Barnett, w/m, 37 –domestic assault

Joshua William Bivens, w/m, 31 -capias

Daniel Evans Braden, w/m, 59 –disorderly conduct, resisting stop, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Colby Anderson Criswell, w/m, 27 -capias

Hamilton Wesley Ellis, w/m, 37 –domestic assault

Octavious Devoun Ferguson, b/m, 21 –unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, coercion of witness (threat), evading arrest, violation of probation, capias

Kaylie Nicole Hurley, w/f, 24 –Schedule II drug violations, forgery, theft of property

Rayshon Lewis Johnson, b/m, 34 -capias

Harlon Terrell Jones, w/m, 57 -stalking

Amanda Marshall Kincaid, w/f, 29 –worthless checks, driving on revoked/suspended license

Cheri Lynn Leyhue, w/f, 38 -capias

Tyler Chase Messerschmidt, w/m, 24 –domestic assault

Rachel Lynn Morgan, w/f, 23 -capias

Elijah Neal Morris, w/m, 35 –attachment order, capias

Cody Dean Newitt, w/m, 33 –theft of property, criminal simulation, forgery, identity theft/use of another’s information

Tyler Blake O’Connor, w/m, 23 –aggravated assault

Christopher Michael Reece, w/m, 39 –capias, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license

David Edward Rinks, w/m, 39 -capias

Christopher Thomas Robinson, w/m, 37 -capias

Jeremy Scott Vineyard, w/m, 30 –assault, theft of property

Marriage Licenses

Colton Wilson Hickerson of Trenton and Kristin Elisha Nelson of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Tommy R. Carter and wife, Brenda Gale Carter to Mary Varner and husband, Brent W. Varner – Medina – $5,000

Rachelle Goins to Christopher Donovan Dycus and Steve King Sutberry – Humboldt – $20,000

Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to Darrel Huey – Medina – $37,500

Paul Ellis to Jason Creswell Strayhorn – Milan – $53,000

Tammy Abbott, n/k/a Tammy Jordan, to Barbara Dowden Biggs – Medina – $169,900

Stephen B. Howard to Bradley Heimbach Dani Freshour – Humboldt

David B. Paschall and wife, Sarah E. Paschall to Jess Wheeler – 1st CD – $115,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina

Gary Mack Lollar to Barry Bates and wife, Alecia Bates – Humboldt – $65,000

Bobby Joe Stewart and wife, Brenda Jane Stewart to Billy Hanks and wife, Doris Hanks – Milan – $10,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Feng Jiao Lin – Medina – $281,500

Judy Hicks to West Tennessee Holdings, LLC – Medina – $109,900

Clint P. Patterson and wife, Stacy M. Patterson to Barry Matthews and wife, Allison Matthews – Milan – $187,000

Judith Warren, Successor Trustee of the Trust for Alice S. Parramore and Mary S. Baumann or the survivor with the remainder to Beverly Baumann, n/k/a Beverly Baumann Coleman, Fred Baumann, III and John W. Parramore, Jr. – Trenton – $226,000

Sherry Moore, Dylan Porch and Kylie Porch to Michael Manning and wife, Jackie Manning – Bradford – $6,000

Eleanor E. Bell to Rodger D. Martin and wife, Cheryl D. Martin – Milan – $98,000

Judith Warren, Successor Trustee of the Trust for Alice S. Parramore and Mary S. Baumann or the survivor with the remainder to Beverly Baumann, n/k/a Beverly Baumann Coleman, Fred Bauman, III and John W. Parramore, Jr. to John W. Parramore, Jr. – Trenton – $226,000

Mary Katherine McCage to Judi Lynn Heavner – Medina – $115,000