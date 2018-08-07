Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 3, 2018 through August 5, 2018:

Clark, Carlos Dewayne, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/05/2018, Regal Inn A217; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Cooper, Kendria Ta’Chell, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/05/2018, 208 S. 16th Avenue; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Cunningham, Torrance Lemuel, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/31/2018, 307 S. 16th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Dance, Tiniki Michelle, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/03/2018, 118 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Middlebrook, Perry Quentice, 22, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/05/2018, Tennessee Motel; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 30, 2018 through August 5, 2018.

Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, w/m, 26 –simple possession/casual exchange

Isaac Shane Bobbitt, b/m, 21 –attachment order

James Anderson Buckingham, w/m, 49 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Cain Michael Clement, w/m, 22 –Schedule II drug violations

Thomas Nelson Copley, w/m, 56 –criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Ashley Marie Hall, w/f, 33 -capias

Michael Author Jones, b/m, 33 –capias, statutory rape

Shiquaja Kidd, u/f, 18 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, capias

Betty Ann Morris, w/f, 72 –worthless checks

Rodney Stigmond Turner, b/m, 54 –failure to appear

Jeremy Ross Walton, w/m, 27 –hold for other agency

Mark Wayne Crittendon Jr., b/m, 27 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Bradley Gene Hutchens, w/m, 35 –driving on revoked/suspended license, other, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest

Jeremy Edward Kidd, w/m, 27 -court

Savannah Leigh King, w/f, 32 –aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Darren Davon Knight, w/m, 25 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation

William Michael Lofton, w/m, 39 -capias

Crish Franklin Malone Jr., w/m, 38 –harassment (non-verbal threat), grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Jacob Dale Powell, w/m, 25 –criminal trespass

Elton Zaccheaus Williams, b/m, 41 -capias

Court Report

General Sessions

Jamie McClinton – simple possession of Schedule VI

William Cunningham – simple possession of Schedule VI

Javnte Walker – simple possession of Schedule VI

Shelia Edwards – public intoxication

Lesenda Greg – failure to appear, theft up to $1,000

Andy Franks – driving on revoked DL

Jessica McCaskill – simple possession of Schedule VI, escape misdemeanor

Tommy Lovell – cruelty to animals

Samantha Crabtree – DUI, reckless driving, child endangerment

Marriage Licenses

Dakota Allen Coffman of Milan and Katelyn Dawn Hammon of Milan

Jesley Alan Miller of Swanton, MD and Rhonda Elaine Yoder of Bradford

Noah Locota Cristofori of Humboldt and Kaitlind Elaine Partin of Humboldt

Divorces

Steve Sherfield vs. Sadonna Sherfield

Joseph Samuel Gregory vs. Allie Beth Gregory

Aja Leigh Sanford vs. Jacob Lynn Sanford

April Nicole Wyatt vs. Bradley Glenn Wyatt

Jacob Douglas Davis vs. Casey Oliver Davis

Kimberly E. Bailey vs. Priscilla J. Bailey

Ricky Campbell vs. Redonna Campbell

Inspections

Domino’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score, 1 critical

Humboldt Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Humboldt Senior Citizens Center, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 98 score

Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Hardee’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Pop’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Momz Honkeytonk, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Mom & Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

Hicks-Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score

McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

El Gallero #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals

Subway, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Toyami Steak House II, Humboldt, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

Building Permits

Bobby Dabbs, 1 Jim Bob Scruggs Road, Humboldt

Bailey Herndon, 12 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

Dustin Twyman, 37 Old Turkey Creek Road, Humboldt

Ralph Jones Jr., 195 Flippen Schoolhouse Road, Milan

Corey McLemore, 74 Old Turkey Creek Road, Humboldt

Mack Zarecor, 96 Scott Road, Newbern

Centerpointe, Builders, 142 Stavely Road, Humboldt

David Gammons, 29 Northerns Chapel Road, Rutherford

Josh Boals, 276 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

Morgan Hopkins, 105 East Tenth Street, Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Ray T. Whitwell and wife, Linda F. Whitwell to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Milan – $45,000

Jerry S. Faulkner and Shelby J. Faulkner to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Rutherford – $49,900

William Jeffrey Johnstone and Dana Dee Johnstone to John Dong – Bradford – $500,000

Jana Montgomery to Jason Eaton – $20,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Blake Allen and wife, Heather Allen – Medina – $351,900

John L. Johnson and wife, Hazel G. Johnson to Kirby Owen Powell and wife, Patricia S. Powell – Medina – $300,000

Marinell D. Bradberry and Teresa K. Patterson to Raymond Simmons and wife, Gena Simmons – Humboldt – $168,500

Larry S. Eubanks and wife, Rosemary L. Eubanks to Michael Gray and wife, Tina M. Gray – 2nd CD – $31,500

Frank Jarone Bryant and Mary A. Bryant to Annmarie Wilson – 2nd CD – $4,500

Todd M. Adams to Lynn Mooney – 13th CD – $70,000

Larry G. Hart, Executor of and for the Estate of Billy G. Hart, to Larry T. Eddings and wife, Robbie J. Eddings – 13th CD – $10,000

Levi J. Vondenhuevel and wife, Mallory L. Vondenhuevel to Delbert Hudgins and wife, Lori Hudgins – Milan – $63,500

Tara Clark to Steve Sutberry and Chris Dycus – Dyer – $11,000

Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to McMillion Construction – Medina – $70,000

Centerpointe Builders, LLC to Joshua P. Beck and wife, Devin R. Beck – Medina – $255,000

OCM Investments to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Milan – $80,000

James L. Warren and wife, Deborah K. Warren to Betty J. Hayes – Trenton – $4,000

Paul N. Jackson and wife, Janet R. Jackson to Rian E. Massie and husband, Andrew T. Massie – Humboldt – $150,000

Robert M. Graning and wife, Judy A. Graning to Stephen D. Ray and wife, Kelly J. Ray – Medina – $208,000

Ronnie Piercey and wife, Vickie Piercey to John Olson and wife, Kristi Olsen – Humboldt – $30,000

Leticia S. Browning to Terry Abbitt and wife, Linda Abbitt – Humboldt – $150,000

Billy W. Cherry and wife, Jennifer L. Cherry to David W. Walker – Medina – $100,000

John B. Routon and wife, Alice L. Routon – Milan – $186,000

Lynn Denton to Bobby Dabbs – Humboldt – $52,000

Allen Brown, Dewayne Brown, Pamela Denise Hardwick, Christopher Keith Brown, Cynthia Smith, Jonathan Bryan Brown, Guy Nicholas Brown, Darron Wayne Brown, Thomas Griffin Brown and Ramona Brown, as parent and natural guardian for Katelyn Delaney Brown and Zachery Colin Brown, to Frederick Alan McLeary – Milan – $79,000

Barry Bates and wife, Alecia Bates to Terence D. Camp and wife, Martha C. Camp – Medina – $256,500

Keith D. Davis and wife, Misty R. Davis to Victor A. Cates and wife, Andrea S. Cates – Medina – $175,000

Gary Smith and wife, Leanne Smith to Angela D. Herndon – Trenton – $110,000

Scotty L. Hager to Tyler Schneck and wife, Krysta Schneck – Medina – $218,000

Gena R. Simmons and husband, Raymond Simmons to Harlee G. Henderson – Humboldt – $86,000

Mark Farris and wife, Paula Farris to Michael Freer and wife, Deborah Freer – Humboldt – $371,000

Terria G. Hughes Cochran to Sean A. Bongiovanni, Michael Bongiovanni and wife, Dawn Bongiovanni – Medina – $101,000

Joseph M. Hunt to Walter Miles, Jr. – Dyer – $2,000

Richard D. Bell and wife, Donna J. Bell to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – $16,000

Richard G. Hensley and wife, Patricia T. Hensley to Michael Jones and Timothy W. Jones – Humboldt – $65,000

John F. Warmath, Sr. to Ronnie L. Swafford – Humboldt – $19,000

Danna Jo Britt, n/k/a Danna Jo Britt Jerman, to John C. Crenshaw and Julie K. Moore – Humboldt – $59,000

Lynn Arnold to William C. Southard and wife, Kindsey Southard – Milan – $12,000

Joyce Cole to Madaline Manzanarez and David Jamieson – Milan – $125,000

Ken Galey to Terry Johnson and wife, Wendi Johnson – Humboldt – $25,000

Curtis Young and wife, Bethany Young to Chynna McCaskill – Milan – $80,000

Tommy K. Gardner, a/k/a Tommie K. Gardner to John Weaver – Milan – $35,000

Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. to Christopher Temple and wife, Kari Temple – Trenton – $60,000

Larry W. Scott and wife, Shirley A. Scott to Temple Landscaping, LLC – Trenton – $16,000

Dement Construction Company to Sun Partners, GP. –Gibson County – $220,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to John R. McNaughton and wife, Megan L. McNaughton – Medina – $228,900

Beverly J. Tyson, Deborah Lynn Yarbrough, Theresia V. Bledsoe, Dolores L. Barber, Debbiemaria Gamble, Darryl M. Boykin and Delphia M. Boykin to Kizzy Kali – Humboldt – $11,000

Jason T. Smith and wife, Rebecca Smith to Adam Harrison and wife, Christina Y. Harrison – Medina – $198,500

William P. Fortner to Dr. Alan Yates, d/b/a First Street Vision – Trenton – $340,000

MTGLQ Investors, LP to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $45,000

Janice Taylor, Melissa Walker, Bobby Cook and Donnie Cook to Jeanie Coleman – Trenton – $58,500

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Roy Smith – Trenton – $1,500