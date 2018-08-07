Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 3, 2018 through August 5, 2018:
Clark, Carlos Dewayne, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/05/2018, Regal Inn A217; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Cooper, Kendria Ta’Chell, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/05/2018, 208 S. 16th Avenue; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Cunningham, Torrance Lemuel, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/31/2018, 307 S. 16th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Dance, Tiniki Michelle, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/03/2018, 118 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Middlebrook, Perry Quentice, 22, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/05/2018, Tennessee Motel; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 30, 2018 through August 5, 2018.
Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, w/m, 26 –simple possession/casual exchange
Isaac Shane Bobbitt, b/m, 21 –attachment order
James Anderson Buckingham, w/m, 49 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Cain Michael Clement, w/m, 22 –Schedule II drug violations
Thomas Nelson Copley, w/m, 56 –criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license
Ashley Marie Hall, w/f, 33 -capias
Michael Author Jones, b/m, 33 –capias, statutory rape
Shiquaja Kidd, u/f, 18 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, capias
Betty Ann Morris, w/f, 72 –worthless checks
Rodney Stigmond Turner, b/m, 54 –failure to appear
Jeremy Ross Walton, w/m, 27 –hold for other agency
Mark Wayne Crittendon Jr., b/m, 27 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Bradley Gene Hutchens, w/m, 35 –driving on revoked/suspended license, other, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest
Jeremy Edward Kidd, w/m, 27 -court
Savannah Leigh King, w/f, 32 –aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Darren Davon Knight, w/m, 25 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation
William Michael Lofton, w/m, 39 -capias
Crish Franklin Malone Jr., w/m, 38 –harassment (non-verbal threat), grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Jacob Dale Powell, w/m, 25 –criminal trespass
Elton Zaccheaus Williams, b/m, 41 -capias
Court Report
General Sessions
Jamie McClinton – simple possession of Schedule VI
William Cunningham – simple possession of Schedule VI
Javnte Walker – simple possession of Schedule VI
Shelia Edwards – public intoxication
Lesenda Greg – failure to appear, theft up to $1,000
Andy Franks – driving on revoked DL
Jessica McCaskill – simple possession of Schedule VI, escape misdemeanor
Tommy Lovell – cruelty to animals
Samantha Crabtree – DUI, reckless driving, child endangerment
Marriage Licenses
Dakota Allen Coffman of Milan and Katelyn Dawn Hammon of Milan
Jesley Alan Miller of Swanton, MD and Rhonda Elaine Yoder of Bradford
Noah Locota Cristofori of Humboldt and Kaitlind Elaine Partin of Humboldt
Divorces
Steve Sherfield vs. Sadonna Sherfield
Joseph Samuel Gregory vs. Allie Beth Gregory
Aja Leigh Sanford vs. Jacob Lynn Sanford
April Nicole Wyatt vs. Bradley Glenn Wyatt
Jacob Douglas Davis vs. Casey Oliver Davis
Kimberly E. Bailey vs. Priscilla J. Bailey
Ricky Campbell vs. Redonna Campbell
Inspections
Domino’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 96 score, 1 critical
Humboldt Senior Citizens Center, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Humboldt Senior Citizens Center, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 98 score
Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
Milan Christian Care Center Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Hardee’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Pop’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Momz Honkeytonk, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Mom & Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
Hicks-Phelan VFW Lounge, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score
McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
El Gallero #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals
Subway, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Hannah’s and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Toyami Steak House II, Humboldt, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
Building Permits
Bobby Dabbs, 1 Jim Bob Scruggs Road, Humboldt
Bailey Herndon, 12 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
Dustin Twyman, 37 Old Turkey Creek Road, Humboldt
Ralph Jones Jr., 195 Flippen Schoolhouse Road, Milan
Corey McLemore, 74 Old Turkey Creek Road, Humboldt
Mack Zarecor, 96 Scott Road, Newbern
Centerpointe, Builders, 142 Stavely Road, Humboldt
David Gammons, 29 Northerns Chapel Road, Rutherford
Josh Boals, 276 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt
Morgan Hopkins, 105 East Tenth Street, Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Ray T. Whitwell and wife, Linda F. Whitwell to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Milan – $45,000
Jerry S. Faulkner and Shelby J. Faulkner to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Rutherford – $49,900
William Jeffrey Johnstone and Dana Dee Johnstone to John Dong – Bradford – $500,000
Jana Montgomery to Jason Eaton – $20,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Blake Allen and wife, Heather Allen – Medina – $351,900
John L. Johnson and wife, Hazel G. Johnson to Kirby Owen Powell and wife, Patricia S. Powell – Medina – $300,000
Marinell D. Bradberry and Teresa K. Patterson to Raymond Simmons and wife, Gena Simmons – Humboldt – $168,500
Larry S. Eubanks and wife, Rosemary L. Eubanks to Michael Gray and wife, Tina M. Gray – 2nd CD – $31,500
Frank Jarone Bryant and Mary A. Bryant to Annmarie Wilson – 2nd CD – $4,500
Todd M. Adams to Lynn Mooney – 13th CD – $70,000
Larry G. Hart, Executor of and for the Estate of Billy G. Hart, to Larry T. Eddings and wife, Robbie J. Eddings – 13th CD – $10,000
Levi J. Vondenhuevel and wife, Mallory L. Vondenhuevel to Delbert Hudgins and wife, Lori Hudgins – Milan – $63,500
Tara Clark to Steve Sutberry and Chris Dycus – Dyer – $11,000
Bret McMillion, Brock Porter and Andrew Porter to McMillion Construction – Medina – $70,000
Centerpointe Builders, LLC to Joshua P. Beck and wife, Devin R. Beck – Medina – $255,000
OCM Investments to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Milan – $80,000
James L. Warren and wife, Deborah K. Warren to Betty J. Hayes – Trenton – $4,000
Paul N. Jackson and wife, Janet R. Jackson to Rian E. Massie and husband, Andrew T. Massie – Humboldt – $150,000
Robert M. Graning and wife, Judy A. Graning to Stephen D. Ray and wife, Kelly J. Ray – Medina – $208,000
Ronnie Piercey and wife, Vickie Piercey to John Olson and wife, Kristi Olsen – Humboldt – $30,000
Leticia S. Browning to Terry Abbitt and wife, Linda Abbitt – Humboldt – $150,000
Billy W. Cherry and wife, Jennifer L. Cherry to David W. Walker – Medina – $100,000
John B. Routon and wife, Alice L. Routon – Milan – $186,000
Lynn Denton to Bobby Dabbs – Humboldt – $52,000
Allen Brown, Dewayne Brown, Pamela Denise Hardwick, Christopher Keith Brown, Cynthia Smith, Jonathan Bryan Brown, Guy Nicholas Brown, Darron Wayne Brown, Thomas Griffin Brown and Ramona Brown, as parent and natural guardian for Katelyn Delaney Brown and Zachery Colin Brown, to Frederick Alan McLeary – Milan – $79,000
Barry Bates and wife, Alecia Bates to Terence D. Camp and wife, Martha C. Camp – Medina – $256,500
Keith D. Davis and wife, Misty R. Davis to Victor A. Cates and wife, Andrea S. Cates – Medina – $175,000
Gary Smith and wife, Leanne Smith to Angela D. Herndon – Trenton – $110,000
Scotty L. Hager to Tyler Schneck and wife, Krysta Schneck – Medina – $218,000
Gena R. Simmons and husband, Raymond Simmons to Harlee G. Henderson – Humboldt – $86,000
Mark Farris and wife, Paula Farris to Michael Freer and wife, Deborah Freer – Humboldt – $371,000
Terria G. Hughes Cochran to Sean A. Bongiovanni, Michael Bongiovanni and wife, Dawn Bongiovanni – Medina – $101,000
Joseph M. Hunt to Walter Miles, Jr. – Dyer – $2,000
Richard D. Bell and wife, Donna J. Bell to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – Humboldt – $16,000
Richard G. Hensley and wife, Patricia T. Hensley to Michael Jones and Timothy W. Jones – Humboldt – $65,000
John F. Warmath, Sr. to Ronnie L. Swafford – Humboldt – $19,000
Danna Jo Britt, n/k/a Danna Jo Britt Jerman, to John C. Crenshaw and Julie K. Moore – Humboldt – $59,000
Lynn Arnold to William C. Southard and wife, Kindsey Southard – Milan – $12,000
Joyce Cole to Madaline Manzanarez and David Jamieson – Milan – $125,000
Ken Galey to Terry Johnson and wife, Wendi Johnson – Humboldt – $25,000
Curtis Young and wife, Bethany Young to Chynna McCaskill – Milan – $80,000
Tommy K. Gardner, a/k/a Tommie K. Gardner to John Weaver – Milan – $35,000
Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. to Christopher Temple and wife, Kari Temple – Trenton – $60,000
Larry W. Scott and wife, Shirley A. Scott to Temple Landscaping, LLC – Trenton – $16,000
Dement Construction Company to Sun Partners, GP. –Gibson County – $220,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to John R. McNaughton and wife, Megan L. McNaughton – Medina – $228,900
Beverly J. Tyson, Deborah Lynn Yarbrough, Theresia V. Bledsoe, Dolores L. Barber, Debbiemaria Gamble, Darryl M. Boykin and Delphia M. Boykin to Kizzy Kali – Humboldt – $11,000
Jason T. Smith and wife, Rebecca Smith to Adam Harrison and wife, Christina Y. Harrison – Medina – $198,500
William P. Fortner to Dr. Alan Yates, d/b/a First Street Vision – Trenton – $340,000
MTGLQ Investors, LP to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $45,000
Janice Taylor, Melissa Walker, Bobby Cook and Donnie Cook to Jeanie Coleman – Trenton – $58,500
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Roy Smith – Trenton – $1,500