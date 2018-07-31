Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 23, 2018 through July 29, 2018:

Bolin, Sherry Louise, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/25/2018, 217 N. 19th Avenue; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.

Clouse, Andrew Blake, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2018, 3301 East End Drive; Charges: public intoxication, burglary, possession of burglary tools. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Gooch, Terrance Ray, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/23/2018, Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.

Haynes, James Harold, 71, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/23/2018, 1409 N. 19th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Yarbrough.

Ivie, Cardell Anthony, 39, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2018, Brownsville; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Inv. Kevin Hill.

Morris, Dennis Edward, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/23/2018, 22nd Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault, false imprisonment. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Owens, Anthony Nicholas, 22, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2018, Shelby County CJC; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Thomas, Billy, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2018, Mitchell Street and 14th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 23, 2018 through July 29, 2018.

Candace Diane Axtens, w/f, 26 -capias

Ladarrius Romonte Bailey, b/m, 20 –theft of property, burglary

Jesse Tyler Baker, w/m, 23 –attachment order

Sherry Louise Bolin, w/f, 32 –burglary, vandalism

Mariaha Laneisha Brooks, b/f, 19 -assault

Carroll Simon Butler, w/m, 37 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Cain Michael Clement, w/m, 22 –Schedule II drug violations

Evelyn Marie Curtis, w/f, 41 -capias

Tony Benard Fly, b/m, 39 –Schedule II drug violations

Lesenda Malana Gregory, w/f, 26 -capias

Steven Owen Jarvis, w/m, 40 –attachment order

Dennis Edward Morris, w/m, 47 –attachment order

Anthony Nichols Owens, b/m, 23 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Roger Dan Collins, w/m, 41 –violation of parole

Brandon Lee Crandall, w/m, 35 –aggravated assault, retaliation for past action

Derrick Randell Cross, w/m, 33 -capias

Roy Lee Ellis, w/m, 48 –attachment order

Leonard Ray Ferguson, b/m, 44 -capias

Johnathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 33 -capias

Dylan Lee Hudspeth, w/m, 20 -capias

Joshua Ryan Hutson, w/m, 29 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, capias, possession of legend drugs without a prescription

Christopher Jay Laird, w/m, 37 -capias

Jessica Faye McCaskill, w/f, 24 –capias, escape

Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 24 -capias

April Nicole Parker, w/f, 39 –duty to give info and aid

Jeremy David Pounds, w/m, 22 –capias, criminal trespass, vandalism

Michael Raymor Sanders, b/m, 36 –violation of sex offender live work restrictions, violation of probation

Joshua Maurice Simpson, b/m, 22 –theft of property, burglary

Michael Lee Tate, w/m, 58 -capias

Court Report

General Sessions

Jesse Riggs – vandalism

Michael Rowan – contempt of court

Mary Choate – contempt of court

Brandie Pudley – contempt of court

Michael Tate – contempt of court

Terrance Gooch – public intoxication

Billy Autrey – theft up to $1,000

Jameson Galloway – resisting arrest

Jeremy Walton – contempt of court

Corey Spears – evading arrest

Paul Vaughn – domestic assault

Alice Allen – driving without DL

Tray Casey – driving without DL

Denton Wardlow – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jerry Riggs – possession of drug paraphernalia

Melissa Robinson – VBCL

Jason Stegall – theft under $1,000

Leah Gunn – theft under $1,000

Taqkari Johnson Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI, evading arrest

Valerie Curry – domestic assault

Sherman Dowell – contempt of court

Civil

Midland Funding LLC vs Johnny Smith

Midland Funding LLC vs Christy Wyatt

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Lauren Rae Sundy

Cash LLC vs Shannon B. Betts

LVNV Funding LLC vs Carolyn V. Hicks

John W. Moore vs Lisa Doyle

H and P Properties vs Artie M. Barrett

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Vance Duck

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Carolyn Mays and Willis Mays

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Stephanie Wiggins

Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper vs Derek Miller or occupants

Brad Webster vs Apprecia Taylor

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as trustee for the registered holders of Morgan Stanley ABS vs Henry Hunt or current occupants

Ledic Management dba Waddell Gardens vs John Kennon/occupants

Robert Chapman vs Teresa Turner and occupants

Sugar Creek LLC vs Lacy Riley and Darin Riley

Marriage Licenses

Allison Gail Moore Kuykendall of Humboldt and Kerry Dean Kuykendall of Humboldt

Richard Lee Nance of Dyersburg and Latoya Nakeicha Smith of Humboldt

Christian Allyn Coleman of Milan and Margrette Elizabeth Wilson of Milan

David Clay Jamieson of Humboldt and Madaline Grace Manzanarez of Humboldt

Reymond Montez Lewis, Sr. of Humboldt and Shakira Michelle Campbell of Humboldt

Hunter William Dycus of Murfreesboro and Meredith Rhea Goodman of Selmer

Michael Christopher Skinner of Rutherford and Samaira Elquitta Shontai White of Rutherford

Divorces

Christy N. Spencer vs Paris H. Spencer

Real Estate Transfers

Jacob D. Anderson and wife, Sarah T. Anderson to Hannah M. Blair and Colton J. Stewart – Milan – $155,000

Michael Heuss to Christopher S. Coffman – Trenton – $81,000

JPMorgan Chase Bank to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan D. Smith – Humboldt – $24,000

Janine R. Anderson and husband, David A. Anderson to Eleanor Bell – Milan – $87,500

Amber Gammons to Tyler A. Bolton and Taylor Beth Fuqua – Dyer – $100,000

Titus Suarez and wife, Charity Suarez and Carl Ray Shaw and Michael Shaw to Kevin D. Yoder – Rutherford – $142,500

Frances Cunningham to George Lockard – 14th CD – $14,560

Madison Leigh Cartwright to Cody Pillow – Yorkville – $44,300

Christopher J. Wiser and wife, Julie A. Wiser to Shelly N. Melugin and husband, Jason Melugin – Medina – $178,400

Tyler Singleton and wife, Jenni B. Singleton to Jason T. Smith and wife, Rebecca Smith – Humboldt – $345,600

Regions Bank to Mona Morrison – Milan – $68,000

Ricky Langston and wife, Paula Langston to Timothy Dewayne Hill and wife, Deleah Dawson Hill – Dyer – $80,000

Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $155,000

Pamela Camille Pearce and husband, Floyd Brentwood Pearce to Rodney Grimes and wife, Amber Grimes – Medina – $279,900

Daniel E. Nelson to Justin M. Giambelluca – Milan – $15,000

Craig Keith Coltharp and wife, Jennifer H. Coltharp to Randall B. Leech and wife, Kourtney D. Leech – Medina – $206,000

Danny Alford and Shelia Martin to Errika Uniqua Stephens – Humboldt – $70,000