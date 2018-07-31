Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 23, 2018 through July 29, 2018:
Bolin, Sherry Louise, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/25/2018, 217 N. 19th Avenue; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.
Clouse, Andrew Blake, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2018, 3301 East End Drive; Charges: public intoxication, burglary, possession of burglary tools. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Gooch, Terrance Ray, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/23/2018, Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.
Haynes, James Harold, 71, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/23/2018, 1409 N. 19th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl Yarbrough.
Ivie, Cardell Anthony, 39, of Brownsville; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2018, Brownsville; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Inv. Kevin Hill.
Morris, Dennis Edward, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/23/2018, 22nd Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault, false imprisonment. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Owens, Anthony Nicholas, 22, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2018, Shelby County CJC; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Thomas, Billy, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2018, Mitchell Street and 14th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 23, 2018 through July 29, 2018.
Candace Diane Axtens, w/f, 26 -capias
Ladarrius Romonte Bailey, b/m, 20 –theft of property, burglary
Jesse Tyler Baker, w/m, 23 –attachment order
Sherry Louise Bolin, w/f, 32 –burglary, vandalism
Mariaha Laneisha Brooks, b/f, 19 -assault
Carroll Simon Butler, w/m, 37 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Cain Michael Clement, w/m, 22 –Schedule II drug violations
Evelyn Marie Curtis, w/f, 41 -capias
Tony Benard Fly, b/m, 39 –Schedule II drug violations
Lesenda Malana Gregory, w/f, 26 -capias
Steven Owen Jarvis, w/m, 40 –attachment order
Dennis Edward Morris, w/m, 47 –attachment order
Anthony Nichols Owens, b/m, 23 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Roger Dan Collins, w/m, 41 –violation of parole
Brandon Lee Crandall, w/m, 35 –aggravated assault, retaliation for past action
Derrick Randell Cross, w/m, 33 -capias
Roy Lee Ellis, w/m, 48 –attachment order
Leonard Ray Ferguson, b/m, 44 -capias
Johnathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 33 -capias
Dylan Lee Hudspeth, w/m, 20 -capias
Joshua Ryan Hutson, w/m, 29 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, capias, possession of legend drugs without a prescription
Christopher Jay Laird, w/m, 37 -capias
Jessica Faye McCaskill, w/f, 24 –capias, escape
Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 24 -capias
April Nicole Parker, w/f, 39 –duty to give info and aid
Jeremy David Pounds, w/m, 22 –capias, criminal trespass, vandalism
Michael Raymor Sanders, b/m, 36 –violation of sex offender live work restrictions, violation of probation
Joshua Maurice Simpson, b/m, 22 –theft of property, burglary
Michael Lee Tate, w/m, 58 -capias
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Jesse Riggs – vandalism
Michael Rowan – contempt of court
Mary Choate – contempt of court
Brandie Pudley – contempt of court
Michael Tate – contempt of court
Terrance Gooch – public intoxication
Billy Autrey – theft up to $1,000
Jameson Galloway – resisting arrest
Jeremy Walton – contempt of court
Corey Spears – evading arrest
Paul Vaughn – domestic assault
Alice Allen – driving without DL
Tray Casey – driving without DL
Denton Wardlow – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jerry Riggs – possession of drug paraphernalia
Melissa Robinson – VBCL
Jason Stegall – theft under $1,000
Leah Gunn – theft under $1,000
Taqkari Johnson Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI, evading arrest
Valerie Curry – domestic assault
Sherman Dowell – contempt of court
Civil
Midland Funding LLC vs Johnny Smith
Midland Funding LLC vs Christy Wyatt
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Lauren Rae Sundy
Cash LLC vs Shannon B. Betts
LVNV Funding LLC vs Carolyn V. Hicks
John W. Moore vs Lisa Doyle
H and P Properties vs Artie M. Barrett
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Vance Duck
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Carolyn Mays and Willis Mays
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Stephanie Wiggins
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper vs Derek Miller or occupants
Brad Webster vs Apprecia Taylor
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as trustee for the registered holders of Morgan Stanley ABS vs Henry Hunt or current occupants
Ledic Management dba Waddell Gardens vs John Kennon/occupants
Robert Chapman vs Teresa Turner and occupants
Sugar Creek LLC vs Lacy Riley and Darin Riley
Marriage Licenses
Allison Gail Moore Kuykendall of Humboldt and Kerry Dean Kuykendall of Humboldt
Richard Lee Nance of Dyersburg and Latoya Nakeicha Smith of Humboldt
Christian Allyn Coleman of Milan and Margrette Elizabeth Wilson of Milan
David Clay Jamieson of Humboldt and Madaline Grace Manzanarez of Humboldt
Reymond Montez Lewis, Sr. of Humboldt and Shakira Michelle Campbell of Humboldt
Hunter William Dycus of Murfreesboro and Meredith Rhea Goodman of Selmer
Michael Christopher Skinner of Rutherford and Samaira Elquitta Shontai White of Rutherford
Divorces
Christy N. Spencer vs Paris H. Spencer
Real Estate Transfers
Jacob D. Anderson and wife, Sarah T. Anderson to Hannah M. Blair and Colton J. Stewart – Milan – $155,000
Michael Heuss to Christopher S. Coffman – Trenton – $81,000
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan D. Smith – Humboldt – $24,000
Janine R. Anderson and husband, David A. Anderson to Eleanor Bell – Milan – $87,500
Amber Gammons to Tyler A. Bolton and Taylor Beth Fuqua – Dyer – $100,000
Titus Suarez and wife, Charity Suarez and Carl Ray Shaw and Michael Shaw to Kevin D. Yoder – Rutherford – $142,500
Frances Cunningham to George Lockard – 14th CD – $14,560
Madison Leigh Cartwright to Cody Pillow – Yorkville – $44,300
Christopher J. Wiser and wife, Julie A. Wiser to Shelly N. Melugin and husband, Jason Melugin – Medina – $178,400
Tyler Singleton and wife, Jenni B. Singleton to Jason T. Smith and wife, Rebecca Smith – Humboldt – $345,600
Regions Bank to Mona Morrison – Milan – $68,000
Ricky Langston and wife, Paula Langston to Timothy Dewayne Hill and wife, Deleah Dawson Hill – Dyer – $80,000
Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall to Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith – Humboldt – $155,000
Pamela Camille Pearce and husband, Floyd Brentwood Pearce to Rodney Grimes and wife, Amber Grimes – Medina – $279,900
Daniel E. Nelson to Justin M. Giambelluca – Milan – $15,000
Craig Keith Coltharp and wife, Jennifer H. Coltharp to Randall B. Leech and wife, Kourtney D. Leech – Medina – $206,000
Danny Alford and Shelia Martin to Errika Uniqua Stephens – Humboldt – $70,000