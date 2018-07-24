Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 16, 2018 through July 22, 2018:

Boyland, Jessie Junior, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/20/2018, 1704 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Bryson, Deddrick Andre, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Edwards, Sheila Ann, 40, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2018, McDonald’s; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Galloway, Jameson Lamar, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2018, 2321 Maple Circle; Charges: trespass – criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Jackson, Nicole Elaine, 36, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 07/16/2018, 3853 Seymour Loop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Jelks, Timothy, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2018, Spangler Drive and Autumwoods Apartments; Charges: domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Knight, Jessica Nichole, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2018, Exxon; Charges: driving under influence, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

McHaney, Martavious Lashun, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2018, 722 N. 24th Avenue; Charges: reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.

Rinks, Jason Patrick, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2018, Mitchell Street and 21st Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Robinson, Melissa Kathryn, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/19/2018, 350 Forest Lake; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 15, 2018 through July 22, 2018.

Ables, Scotty Lynn, w/m, 30 -capias

Benjamin Lamont Bradford, b/m, 44 –violation of probation

Carroll Simon Butler, w/m, 36 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Cody Lynn Cruse, w/m, 22 –aggravated burglary, theft of property

Julie Ann Murray, w/f, 44 –driving without license

Dexter Travon Patterson, b/f, 22 –domestic assault

Christy Anna Saulters, w/f, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Anna Marie Tucker, w/f, 19 -capias

Cassy Marie Adkins, w/f, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Brian Cecil Dean, w/m, 44 –driving on revoked/suspended license, capias

Imesha Tishwan Donaldson, b/f, 20 –theft of property (shoplifting)

Brandie Nichole Dudley, w/f, 37 –failure to appear

Jake Christopher Eddings, w/m, 32 –domestic assault

Angela Lee Ham, w/f, 35 –Schedule II drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations

Franklin Shane Latham, w/m, 44 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Michael Robert Lowden, w/m, 32 –revocation or suspension of sentence, Schedule II drug violations

Amber Marie Oswalt, w/m, 21 –Schedule II drug violations

Patrick Anthony Pierson, w/m, 57 -capias

Timothy Paul Pitts Jr., w/m, 35 –attachment order

Michael Dee Rowan, w/m, 50 -capias

Court Report

General Sessions

Robert Brown – domestic assault

Allen Johnson – domestic assault

Cody Johnson – evading arrest

Althon Smith – escape, vandalism, domestic assault

Javon Elliott – assault

Billy Bright – simple possession of Schedule VI

Reda Thomas – DUI

Michael Fesmire – theft under $1,000

John McCoy – reckless driving

Marriage Licenses

David Hunter Ashburn of Humboldt and Lindsey Marie Peterson of Humboldt

James Robert Cowden of Humboldt and Jennifer Nicole Ryan Ivy of Humboldt

Gary Lynn Sanders of McKenzie and Jeanna Marie Wallsmith Brand of Rutherford

Divorces

Kimberly L. Forbes vs Jeffrey A. Forbes

Real Estate Transfers

elena Arnold to Dillon West – Milan – $114,500

Alma Joyce Douglas and Timothy B. Spellings, with Ruby Inez Spellings retaining a life estate interest, to Ramona Baltimore and husband, Jerry Baltimore – Trenton – $78,000

Tommy R. Carter and wife, Brenda Gale Carter to Jeff Lowe and Thomas P. Hopper – Medina – $101,360

Phillip Fitzgerald and wife, Becky Fitzgerald to Marrio Green and wife, Tara Green – Humboldt – $77,000

Paramount Holdings. LLC to RL Ventures, LLC – Medina – $42,000

Dorothy Shutes to Ivory D. Shutes – Humboldt – $15,500

Sam Hamady and wife, Marcena Hamady to Jesse A. Dean, III and wife, Kelli Dean – Humboldt – $570,000

Jerry Willis and wife, Marilyn Willis to Allen Sherrick and wife, Audrey Sherrick – Trenton – $10,000

Michael D. Gann and wife, Yolanda R. Gann to Robert W. Kramer and wife, Juanita S. Kramer – Medina – $164,900

William Talley and wife, Brenda L. Talley to John Wayne Short – Trenton – $120,000

Michael Belyew to Shawna K. Meyer and Roland Meyer, II – Trenton – $174,900

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Benjamin DiChiara and wife, Monique DiChiara – Medina – $203,000

James Andrew Crisp. Jr. to Frank G. Sorrells, III and wife, Vickie Sorrells – $5,000

RE NO. ONE, LLC to Edward O. Guidotti, as Trustee of the Guidotti 1996 Revocable Trust – Trenton – $1,100,000

Stephen Coleman and wife, Cassaundra Coleman to Troy Joseph Schmidgall and wife, Kelly Lisa Schmidgall – Milan – $18,000

Midlothian Hardee’s LLC to RE NO. ONE LLC – Trenton – 1,050,000

Toni Woods to Dorothy Elizabeth Martindale, Elizabeth Ann Bessinger, Terry Lynn Clark and Rhonda Louise Miller – Humboldt – $110,000

Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Secretary of Veterans Affairs – Dyer – $45,387

Joseph S. Gregory and wife, Tracey L. Gregory to Joseph S. Gregory, II – Milan – $123,000

Prevention & Strengthening Solution, Inc. to Zana Elaine Ferguson – Humboldt – $49,000

Patricia Gayle Hensley to Angela Mueller – Trenton – $60,000

Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith to Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall – Humboldt – $140,000

Winford J. Vaughn and Wilma O. Vaughn, Trustees under the Winford J. Vaughn Trust and Winford J. Vaughn and Wilma O. Vaughn, Trustees under the Wilma O. Vaughn Trust to Innovative Development Partners, a general partnership composed of Christopher Crider, Terri Crider, Cary Henson and James C. Henson, II – Medina – $1,400,000

Terrance Vaughn and wife, Dana Vaughn to Innovative Development Partners, a general partnership comprised of Christopher Crider, Terri Crider, Gary Henson and James C. Henson, II – Medina – $1,400,000

Centennial Bank to Curtis A. Taylor and wife, Diane P. Taylor – Trenton – $18,000

Celia C. Jordan and husband, Frank E. Jordan to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $158,515

Matthew Curtis and wife, Julie Curtis to Patricia Williams – Milan – $199,900

Jeffrey W. Crittendon and wife, Amanda B. Crittendon to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Dyer – $57,000

Cynthia A. Rogers, a/k/a Cynthia Jewell Rogers, n/k/a Cynthia Page to Christy E. Clevenger Murphy – Dyer – $30,000

Gaye W. Reginald to Lexie V. Tusing and husband, James P. Tusing – Medina – $216,000

Jill Bradbury Greer and Greg Greer to Jimmy Ward and wife, Linda Ward – Medina – $74,500