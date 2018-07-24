Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 16, 2018 through July 22, 2018:
Boyland, Jessie Junior, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/20/2018, 1704 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Bryson, Deddrick Andre, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Edwards, Sheila Ann, 40, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2018, McDonald’s; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Galloway, Jameson Lamar, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2018, 2321 Maple Circle; Charges: trespass – criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Jackson, Nicole Elaine, 36, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 07/16/2018, 3853 Seymour Loop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Jelks, Timothy, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2018, Spangler Drive and Autumwoods Apartments; Charges: domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Knight, Jessica Nichole, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2018, Exxon; Charges: driving under influence, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
McHaney, Martavious Lashun, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2018, 722 N. 24th Avenue; Charges: reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.
Rinks, Jason Patrick, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2018, Mitchell Street and 21st Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Robinson, Melissa Kathryn, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/19/2018, 350 Forest Lake; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 15, 2018 through July 22, 2018.
Ables, Scotty Lynn, w/m, 30 -capias
Benjamin Lamont Bradford, b/m, 44 –violation of probation
Carroll Simon Butler, w/m, 36 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Cody Lynn Cruse, w/m, 22 –aggravated burglary, theft of property
Julie Ann Murray, w/f, 44 –driving without license
Dexter Travon Patterson, b/f, 22 –domestic assault
Christy Anna Saulters, w/f, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Anna Marie Tucker, w/f, 19 -capias
Cassy Marie Adkins, w/f, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Brian Cecil Dean, w/m, 44 –driving on revoked/suspended license, capias
Imesha Tishwan Donaldson, b/f, 20 –theft of property (shoplifting)
Brandie Nichole Dudley, w/f, 37 –failure to appear
Jake Christopher Eddings, w/m, 32 –domestic assault
Angela Lee Ham, w/f, 35 –Schedule II drug violations, Schedule VI drug violations
Franklin Shane Latham, w/m, 44 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Michael Robert Lowden, w/m, 32 –revocation or suspension of sentence, Schedule II drug violations
Amber Marie Oswalt, w/m, 21 –Schedule II drug violations
Patrick Anthony Pierson, w/m, 57 -capias
Timothy Paul Pitts Jr., w/m, 35 –attachment order
Michael Dee Rowan, w/m, 50 -capias
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Robert Brown – domestic assault
Allen Johnson – domestic assault
Cody Johnson – evading arrest
Althon Smith – escape, vandalism, domestic assault
Javon Elliott – assault
Billy Bright – simple possession of Schedule VI
Reda Thomas – DUI
Michael Fesmire – theft under $1,000
John McCoy – reckless driving
Marriage Licenses
David Hunter Ashburn of Humboldt and Lindsey Marie Peterson of Humboldt
James Robert Cowden of Humboldt and Jennifer Nicole Ryan Ivy of Humboldt
Gary Lynn Sanders of McKenzie and Jeanna Marie Wallsmith Brand of Rutherford
Divorces
Kimberly L. Forbes vs Jeffrey A. Forbes
Real Estate Transfers
elena Arnold to Dillon West – Milan – $114,500
Alma Joyce Douglas and Timothy B. Spellings, with Ruby Inez Spellings retaining a life estate interest, to Ramona Baltimore and husband, Jerry Baltimore – Trenton – $78,000
Tommy R. Carter and wife, Brenda Gale Carter to Jeff Lowe and Thomas P. Hopper – Medina – $101,360
Phillip Fitzgerald and wife, Becky Fitzgerald to Marrio Green and wife, Tara Green – Humboldt – $77,000
Paramount Holdings. LLC to RL Ventures, LLC – Medina – $42,000
Dorothy Shutes to Ivory D. Shutes – Humboldt – $15,500
Sam Hamady and wife, Marcena Hamady to Jesse A. Dean, III and wife, Kelli Dean – Humboldt – $570,000
Jerry Willis and wife, Marilyn Willis to Allen Sherrick and wife, Audrey Sherrick – Trenton – $10,000
Michael D. Gann and wife, Yolanda R. Gann to Robert W. Kramer and wife, Juanita S. Kramer – Medina – $164,900
William Talley and wife, Brenda L. Talley to John Wayne Short – Trenton – $120,000
Michael Belyew to Shawna K. Meyer and Roland Meyer, II – Trenton – $174,900
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Benjamin DiChiara and wife, Monique DiChiara – Medina – $203,000
James Andrew Crisp. Jr. to Frank G. Sorrells, III and wife, Vickie Sorrells – $5,000
RE NO. ONE, LLC to Edward O. Guidotti, as Trustee of the Guidotti 1996 Revocable Trust – Trenton – $1,100,000
Stephen Coleman and wife, Cassaundra Coleman to Troy Joseph Schmidgall and wife, Kelly Lisa Schmidgall – Milan – $18,000
Midlothian Hardee’s LLC to RE NO. ONE LLC – Trenton – 1,050,000
Toni Woods to Dorothy Elizabeth Martindale, Elizabeth Ann Bessinger, Terry Lynn Clark and Rhonda Louise Miller – Humboldt – $110,000
Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Secretary of Veterans Affairs – Dyer – $45,387
Joseph S. Gregory and wife, Tracey L. Gregory to Joseph S. Gregory, II – Milan – $123,000
Prevention & Strengthening Solution, Inc. to Zana Elaine Ferguson – Humboldt – $49,000
Patricia Gayle Hensley to Angela Mueller – Trenton – $60,000
Danny Smith and wife, Joan Smith to Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall – Humboldt – $140,000
Winford J. Vaughn and Wilma O. Vaughn, Trustees under the Winford J. Vaughn Trust and Winford J. Vaughn and Wilma O. Vaughn, Trustees under the Wilma O. Vaughn Trust to Innovative Development Partners, a general partnership composed of Christopher Crider, Terri Crider, Cary Henson and James C. Henson, II – Medina – $1,400,000
Terrance Vaughn and wife, Dana Vaughn to Innovative Development Partners, a general partnership comprised of Christopher Crider, Terri Crider, Gary Henson and James C. Henson, II – Medina – $1,400,000
Centennial Bank to Curtis A. Taylor and wife, Diane P. Taylor – Trenton – $18,000
Celia C. Jordan and husband, Frank E. Jordan to Crosswynd Partners – Medina – $158,515
Matthew Curtis and wife, Julie Curtis to Patricia Williams – Milan – $199,900
Jeffrey W. Crittendon and wife, Amanda B. Crittendon to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Dyer – $57,000
Cynthia A. Rogers, a/k/a Cynthia Jewell Rogers, n/k/a Cynthia Page to Christy E. Clevenger Murphy – Dyer – $30,000
Gaye W. Reginald to Lexie V. Tusing and husband, James P. Tusing – Medina – $216,000
Jill Bradbury Greer and Greg Greer to Jimmy Ward and wife, Linda Ward – Medina – $74,500