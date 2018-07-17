Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 9, 2018 through July 15, 2018:

Bolin, Sherry Louise, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/15/2018, 207 North 19th Avenue; Charges: burglary, vandalism. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

Brooks, Kadaysha Marie, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/14/2018, 2352 Maple Circle; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Charles Allen Crawford, 23, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2018, 1915 Hawks Loop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Foly Junior Echols, 43, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/14/2018, Highway 45 and Brady Nelson Road; Charges: speeding, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of registration law, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Gray, Tory Tanaka, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/13/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

Johnson, Allen Benard, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2018, 1016 N. 12th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.

Johnson, Tyrece Parnell, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2018, 1321 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of Schedule II drugs. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Perry, Rochie O’Brian, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2018, Fort Hill Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Quarles, Cordero Cortez, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/09/2018, 1500 East Main Street; Charges: criminal impersonation, simple possession, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.

Samples, Larry Damon, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/15/2018, 2506 McDearmon Street; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of Schedule II drugs, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Stewart, Johnny Lee, 75, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/12/2018, 6th Avenue and Maple Street; Charges: driving under the influence, simple possession, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 9, 2018 through July 15, 2018.

Kristen Darlene Burkhead, w/g, 33 –hold for other agency

Justin Leigh Butler, w/m, 24 –Schedule VI drug violations

Johnathan Dewayne Choate, w/m, 35 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Charles Allen Crawford, b/m, 23 -capias

Shawn Matthew Flowers, w/m, 30 -capias

Jeremy Glenn Fuller, w/m, 27 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Dalantus Jarqua Fussell, b/m, 25 -capias

Derek Allen Hilliard, w/m, 32 –Schedule VI drug violations

Gaylon Dale Holland, w/m, 54 -assault

Calandre Antrione Hunt, b/m, 31 -capias

Cody Devon Johnson, b/m, 29 -capias

Grayson Andrew Knight, w/m, 19 –criminal trespass

Lovie Sherida Martin, b/f, 40 –worthless checks

Jeremiah Jerome Mays, b/m, 28 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Donald Anthony Morris, w/m, 39 –violation of probation

Amy Jean Nicholas, w/f, 20 -capias

Roche O’Brian Perry, b/m, 35 –domestic assault

Joshua Ray Powell, w/m, 32 –attachment order

Beulah Vernell Powell, b/f, 63 –driving without license

Jacob Dale Powell, w/m, 24 –vandalism, assault

Cordero Cortez Quarles, b/m, 27 –attachment order, violation of probation

Terry Dewight Rainey, w/m, 31 –driving without license

Charlotte J. Reasons, w/f, 68 -assault

Christopher Jacob Reynolds, w/m, 28 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Jesse Lee Riggs, w/m, 46 –domestic assault

Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 –reckless endangerment

Ronney Mathew Rogers, w/m, 34 –habitual traffic offender

Christy Anna Saulters, w/f, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Deonta Ladvious Simmons, b/m, 23 –theft of property

Desmond Darnell Simpson, b/m, 28 –open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Effraim Skerrett, w/m, 39 –solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct

Troy Omar Tall, b/m, 23 -capias

Amber Nicole Vasquez, w/f, 21 –driving under the influence

Dominique Detray Vaughn, b/m, 24 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Jeremy Scott Vinyard, w/m, 30 -capias

Krystal Santana West, b/f, 32 –Schedule VI drug violations

Brittany M. Bryant, w/f, 28 – hold for other agency

Tina Sue Clifton, w/f, 40 –Schedule II drug violations

Zackery Scott Eversole, w/m, 28 –aggravated burglary, evading arrest, assault

Shawn Andrew Hood, w/m, 33 -capias

William Michael Lofton, w/m, 39 -stalking

Ryan David Truett, w/m, 38 -capias

Montreal Larmar Warren, b/m, 23 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, Schedule VI drug violations

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

David ford – evading arrest

Johnathan Williams – obstruction of legal process

Dexter Patterson – domestic assault

Cordero Quarles – evading arrest

Charles Roberts – simple possession of Schedule VI

Tim Coffman – theft up to $1,000

Roderick Coble – theft up to $1,000

Jeffrey Moody – worthless checks up to $1,000 (2 checks)

Shaun Somers – domestic assault

Ben Vinson – simple possession meth

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions Court of Gibson County – Trenton

Carroll S. Butler – sexual offender registration form violation amended to sexual offender registration form violation attempt

Michael Cottner – driving while license suspended

Carolyn Dianne McCaig – theft of property $1,000-$2,500 amended to theft under $1,000

Jimmy Lynn Adair – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Kevin A. Thompson – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Anthony Floyd – Sch. II drugs amended to simple possession Sch. II

Malik Hicks – assault-physical contact

Jeffrey D. Collins – content of court attempt

Stephanie Balentine – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Deanna M. Caldwell – simple possession Sch. II

Cody S. Little – Sch. VI drugs amended to simple possession Sch. VI

Travis D. Lovell – vandalism up to $1,000

Gary N. Pickard – DUI second offense

Lisa R. Noval – DUI first offense

Dustin Lee Graham – violation of community supervision criminal offense amended to violation of community supervision criminal attempt

Jerry Forrest – public intoxication

Lawanda Elizabeth Beard – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Joshua R. Montgomery – domestic assault

Veronica Elizabeth Mills – simple possession

Harvey Eugene Gillentine – driving while license suspended

Ovid Leo Perkins – driving while license revoked second

Timothy W. Vestal Jr. – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Deonkievious D. Cooper – driving while license suspended

Ashley Ann Turner – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

David Varela – vandalism up to $1,000

Jennifer Gunnells – driving while license revoked

Christy Saulters – driving while license revoked second amended to driving while license revoked first

Douglas D. Seward – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Thomas Wayne Allison – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing

Lesley Anna Sherga – aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass

Jarrod J. Slaughter – DUI first amended up to DUI second (prior conviction 5/12/08), found guilty improper turn and driver to exercise due care

Nakia Simpson – driving while license suspended

Charles Wesley Jines Jr. – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

David Riggs – driving while license revoked

William Vestal – vandalism

William D. Morgan – driving without

Bradley Ray Whitney – DUI first

Debronski Lenon – possession of weapon during commission of a dangerous felony amended to unlawful possession of weapon attempt

Elijah Carney – residential and work restriction

Marriage Licenses

Randall Loren Bennett, II of Rutherford and Melissa Blair Griggs of Trenton

Daniel James Mills of Milan and Veranda Leigh Dishman of Milan

Charles Edward Glenn of Trenton and Losie Mae Atkins Mays of Trenton

Matthew Gregory Mullins of Bradford and Jennifer Michelle Grimes of Bradford

Billy Joe Witherspoon of Milan and Rebecca Lynn Falkinburg of Milan

Divorces

Daniel Lee Pannell vs Penny Alisha Pannell

Real Estate Transfers

Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody to Samuel C. Ivory – Milan – $67,500

Damar D. Fayne to Daniel Griggs – Milan – $4,000

William Martin and wife, Chelsea Martin to Donald E. Strucker – Trenton – $50,000

Easy Living Homes, LLC to Daniel T. Phillips and wife, Shayla B. Phillips – Trenton – $94,000

Curtis King to W.F. Jones, Jr. – Humboldt – $128,518.50

Allison Leann Vanover, f/k/a Allison Leann Wright, to Brian K. Beard – Trenton – $190,000

Julia C. Hassell to Jonathan Dudley and wife, Mary Ellen Dudley – Trenton – $40,000

Ronald J. Catronio and wife, Mary Ann Catronio to Jennifer Alexander – Medina – $235,000

Jason D. Eades to Matthew J. Harriss and Kathryn A. Hahn – Medina – $159,900

Janet J. Harris and Jonathan R. Harris to Gary McFarland, Deborah McFarland and Shawn McFarland – Humboldt – $290,800

Ann S. Fisher, by and through attorney-in-fact, Jo Ann Simmons, to Roger Mack Lowery – Trenton – $16,000

Tamiko Willis and Lawanda McCurry to Trustees of the New Abundant Life Church, Humboldt – Humboldt – $2,000

Jo Ann Jones to Timothy Allmon and Taylor Allmon – Trenton – $8,000

Joann Frye to Jamie Cagle and husband, Daniel Cagle – Medina – $139,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Scott K. Rohovit and wife, Honara Rohovit – Medina – $285,852.36

James T. Ryal, Jr. to Lee Ann Arrington – Humboldt – $35,000