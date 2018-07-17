Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 9, 2018 through July 15, 2018:
Bolin, Sherry Louise, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/15/2018, 207 North 19th Avenue; Charges: burglary, vandalism. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
Brooks, Kadaysha Marie, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/14/2018, 2352 Maple Circle; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Charles Allen Crawford, 23, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2018, 1915 Hawks Loop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Foly Junior Echols, 43, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/14/2018, Highway 45 and Brady Nelson Road; Charges: speeding, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of registration law, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Gray, Tory Tanaka, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/13/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
Johnson, Allen Benard, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2018, 1016 N. 12th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.
Johnson, Tyrece Parnell, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/10/2018, 1321 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of Schedule II drugs. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Perry, Rochie O’Brian, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/11/2018, Fort Hill Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Quarles, Cordero Cortez, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/09/2018, 1500 East Main Street; Charges: criminal impersonation, simple possession, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.
Samples, Larry Damon, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/15/2018, 2506 McDearmon Street; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of Schedule II drugs, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Stewart, Johnny Lee, 75, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/12/2018, 6th Avenue and Maple Street; Charges: driving under the influence, simple possession, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Sheriff’s Report
Sheriff's Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 9, 2018 through July 15, 2018.
Kristen Darlene Burkhead, w/g, 33 –hold for other agency
Justin Leigh Butler, w/m, 24 –Schedule VI drug violations
Johnathan Dewayne Choate, w/m, 35 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Charles Allen Crawford, b/m, 23 -capias
Shawn Matthew Flowers, w/m, 30 -capias
Jeremy Glenn Fuller, w/m, 27 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Dalantus Jarqua Fussell, b/m, 25 -capias
Derek Allen Hilliard, w/m, 32 –Schedule VI drug violations
Gaylon Dale Holland, w/m, 54 -assault
Calandre Antrione Hunt, b/m, 31 -capias
Cody Devon Johnson, b/m, 29 -capias
Grayson Andrew Knight, w/m, 19 –criminal trespass
Lovie Sherida Martin, b/f, 40 –worthless checks
Jeremiah Jerome Mays, b/m, 28 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Donald Anthony Morris, w/m, 39 –violation of probation
Amy Jean Nicholas, w/f, 20 -capias
Roche O’Brian Perry, b/m, 35 –domestic assault
Joshua Ray Powell, w/m, 32 –attachment order
Beulah Vernell Powell, b/f, 63 –driving without license
Jacob Dale Powell, w/m, 24 –vandalism, assault
Cordero Cortez Quarles, b/m, 27 –attachment order, violation of probation
Terry Dewight Rainey, w/m, 31 –driving without license
Charlotte J. Reasons, w/f, 68 -assault
Christopher Jacob Reynolds, w/m, 28 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Jesse Lee Riggs, w/m, 46 –domestic assault
Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 –reckless endangerment
Ronney Mathew Rogers, w/m, 34 –habitual traffic offender
Christy Anna Saulters, w/f, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Deonta Ladvious Simmons, b/m, 23 –theft of property
Desmond Darnell Simpson, b/m, 28 –open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Effraim Skerrett, w/m, 39 –solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct
Troy Omar Tall, b/m, 23 -capias
Amber Nicole Vasquez, w/f, 21 –driving under the influence
Dominique Detray Vaughn, b/m, 24 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Jeremy Scott Vinyard, w/m, 30 -capias
Krystal Santana West, b/f, 32 –Schedule VI drug violations
Brittany M. Bryant, w/f, 28 – hold for other agency
Tina Sue Clifton, w/f, 40 –Schedule II drug violations
Zackery Scott Eversole, w/m, 28 –aggravated burglary, evading arrest, assault
Shawn Andrew Hood, w/m, 33 -capias
William Michael Lofton, w/m, 39 -stalking
Ryan David Truett, w/m, 38 -capias
Montreal Larmar Warren, b/m, 23 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, Schedule VI drug violations
Court Report
Court Report
General Sessions
David ford – evading arrest
Johnathan Williams – obstruction of legal process
Dexter Patterson – domestic assault
Cordero Quarles – evading arrest
Charles Roberts – simple possession of Schedule VI
Tim Coffman – theft up to $1,000
Roderick Coble – theft up to $1,000
Jeffrey Moody – worthless checks up to $1,000 (2 checks)
Shaun Somers – domestic assault
Ben Vinson – simple possession meth
Trenton Court Report
Trenton Court Report
General Sessions Court of Gibson County – Trenton
Carroll S. Butler – sexual offender registration form violation amended to sexual offender registration form violation attempt
Michael Cottner – driving while license suspended
Carolyn Dianne McCaig – theft of property $1,000-$2,500 amended to theft under $1,000
Jimmy Lynn Adair – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Kevin A. Thompson – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Anthony Floyd – Sch. II drugs amended to simple possession Sch. II
Malik Hicks – assault-physical contact
Jeffrey D. Collins – content of court attempt
Stephanie Balentine – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Deanna M. Caldwell – simple possession Sch. II
Cody S. Little – Sch. VI drugs amended to simple possession Sch. VI
Travis D. Lovell – vandalism up to $1,000
Gary N. Pickard – DUI second offense
Lisa R. Noval – DUI first offense
Dustin Lee Graham – violation of community supervision criminal offense amended to violation of community supervision criminal attempt
Jerry Forrest – public intoxication
Lawanda Elizabeth Beard – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Joshua R. Montgomery – domestic assault
Veronica Elizabeth Mills – simple possession
Harvey Eugene Gillentine – driving while license suspended
Ovid Leo Perkins – driving while license revoked second
Timothy W. Vestal Jr. – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Deonkievious D. Cooper – driving while license suspended
Ashley Ann Turner – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
David Varela – vandalism up to $1,000
Jennifer Gunnells – driving while license revoked
Christy Saulters – driving while license revoked second amended to driving while license revoked first
Douglas D. Seward – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Thomas Wayne Allison – bound over to Grand Jury after preliminary hearing
Lesley Anna Sherga – aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass
Jarrod J. Slaughter – DUI first amended up to DUI second (prior conviction 5/12/08), found guilty improper turn and driver to exercise due care
Nakia Simpson – driving while license suspended
Charles Wesley Jines Jr. – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
David Riggs – driving while license revoked
William Vestal – vandalism
William D. Morgan – driving without
Bradley Ray Whitney – DUI first
Debronski Lenon – possession of weapon during commission of a dangerous felony amended to unlawful possession of weapon attempt
Elijah Carney – residential and work restriction
Marriage Licenses
Randall Loren Bennett, II of Rutherford and Melissa Blair Griggs of Trenton
Daniel James Mills of Milan and Veranda Leigh Dishman of Milan
Charles Edward Glenn of Trenton and Losie Mae Atkins Mays of Trenton
Matthew Gregory Mullins of Bradford and Jennifer Michelle Grimes of Bradford
Billy Joe Witherspoon of Milan and Rebecca Lynn Falkinburg of Milan
Divorces
Daniel Lee Pannell vs Penny Alisha Pannell
Real Estate Transfers
Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody to Samuel C. Ivory – Milan – $67,500
Damar D. Fayne to Daniel Griggs – Milan – $4,000
William Martin and wife, Chelsea Martin to Donald E. Strucker – Trenton – $50,000
Easy Living Homes, LLC to Daniel T. Phillips and wife, Shayla B. Phillips – Trenton – $94,000
Curtis King to W.F. Jones, Jr. – Humboldt – $128,518.50
Allison Leann Vanover, f/k/a Allison Leann Wright, to Brian K. Beard – Trenton – $190,000
Julia C. Hassell to Jonathan Dudley and wife, Mary Ellen Dudley – Trenton – $40,000
Ronald J. Catronio and wife, Mary Ann Catronio to Jennifer Alexander – Medina – $235,000
Jason D. Eades to Matthew J. Harriss and Kathryn A. Hahn – Medina – $159,900
Janet J. Harris and Jonathan R. Harris to Gary McFarland, Deborah McFarland and Shawn McFarland – Humboldt – $290,800
Ann S. Fisher, by and through attorney-in-fact, Jo Ann Simmons, to Roger Mack Lowery – Trenton – $16,000
Tamiko Willis and Lawanda McCurry to Trustees of the New Abundant Life Church, Humboldt – Humboldt – $2,000
Jo Ann Jones to Timothy Allmon and Taylor Allmon – Trenton – $8,000
Joann Frye to Jamie Cagle and husband, Daniel Cagle – Medina – $139,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Scott K. Rohovit and wife, Honara Rohovit – Medina – $285,852.36
James T. Ryal, Jr. to Lee Ann Arrington – Humboldt – $35,000