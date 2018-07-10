Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from June 25, 2018 through July 8, 2018:
Brown, James David Ray, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/29/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Coble, Roderick Sherman, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/29/2018, 17th Avenue and Maple Street; Charges: theft of property, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Eubanks, Robert Keith, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/01/2018, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Ford, David Le’Quane, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/01/2018, 10th Avenue and Calhoun Street; Charges: evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Griggs, Phillip Dewayne, 52, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: 06/28/2018, Bailey Park; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
King, Skye L., 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/01/2018, Humboldt Emergency Room; Charges: filing a false report, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Luster, Marquaylin Donyess, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/25/2018, 1840 Stallings Road; Charges: aggravated robbery. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Pewitte, Dexter Jamarrion, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2018, 1634 Maple Street; Charges: aggravated robbery. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.
Pezzatta, Wesley Eugene, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2018, 2415 Mape Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Powell, Zachary Blake, 25, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Thacker, Sandra Renee, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2018, 2415 Mape Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
Albea, Gregory Glendale, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/07/2018, 2206 East Main Street; Charges: aggravated assault, simple possession, unlawful possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Barrett, Artie Mitchell, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/05/2018, 924 North 30th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Boykin, Nathasha Ann, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/02/2018, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: public intoxication, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Brown, Robert Joseph , 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/04/2018, 1923 North Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Cobb, Teresa, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/04/2018, Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Curry, Valerie Lynnette, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/03/2018, 114 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, criminal exposure of HIV, HBV, HCV. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Dance, Raymond Zachary, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/07/2018, 629 14th Avenue; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Harris, Dylan Anthony, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/08/2018, Highway 45 and East Main Street; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Howard, Melissa Susanne, 50, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 07/07/2018, Chere Carol Road and East Main Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Lee, Tommy Oliver, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/05/2018, Elliott Street at Drug Task Force; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Middlebrooks, Mario Antwinne, 38, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/08/2018, East Main Street at Highway 45 Bpass; Charges: simple possession, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, aggravated assault, assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
White, Daniel Allen, 42, of McKenzie; Arrest date and location: 07/06/2018, East End Drive; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Yarbrough, John Allen, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/05/2018, 2364 Maple Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 2, 2018 through July 8, 2018.
Shawn Wilson Barber, w/m, 38 –domestic assault
Shayna Lynn Brewer, w/f, 25 –domestic assault
Billy James Cliff, b/n, 57 -capias
Christopher Robert Corbin, w/m, 29 –driving under the influence second offense
Antovise Cartel Cunningham, b/m, 35 -capias
Robert Steven Edwards, w/m, 46 –domestic assault
Danny Joe Faulkner, w/m, 54 –theft of property
Christian Lynn Jackson, w/m, 27 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Julie Ann Murry, w/f, 48 –driving without license
Angel Deanne Rodriguez, w/f, 36 –attachment order
Jonathan Alexander Romero, w/m, 20 -capias
Stephanie Carrison Shilliday, w/f, 43 -capias
Katherine Ann Barber, w/f, 49 -forgery
Angela Hope Blackburn, w/f, 26 –burglary, theft of property, vandalism
Austin Robert Brewer, w/m, 29 –domestic assault
James Scott Call, w/m, 38 -capias
Larry Joe Davis, w/m, 57 -assault
Scott Lawrence Dawson, w/m, 44 –improper lane usage
Michael Dewayne Gooch, b/m, 40 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, attachment order, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of legend drugs without a prescription
Robert Bryan Hensley, w/m, 31 -capias
Brandon Tarvisus Hillman, b/m, 35 -capias
Jaccheus Ka’Vonte Kimble, b/m, 24 –attachment order, capias
Anyabwile Nosokhere Kuthawakulu, b/m, 49 -capias
Verlyn Doyle Lawrence, w/m, 21 –aggravated burglary, domestic assault
Corliss Ray Milan, b/m, 23 -court
James T. Nesbitt, b/m, 60 -capias
Michael Edward Newbill Jr., b/m, 42 –violation of probation
Phillip Jerome Palmer, b/m, 41 -capias
Matthew Grooms Pate, w/m, 33 –aggravated assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related
Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Majestic Steak House, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Zachary’s Catering, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Hop’s Fish & Go, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Building Permits
Brenner and Leslie Booker, 116 Hope Hill Cemetery Road, Milan
Bret McMillion, 4 Tara Drive, Humboldt
Bret McMillion, 8 Tara Drive, Humboldt
Sherrie L. Lukeman, 260 Trenton Highway, Humboldt
Harold Grear, 215 Thetford Road, Trenton
David and Carol Plumlee, 112 Mathis Crossing Road, Milan
Walter Hazelwood, 71 Old Jackson Road, Bradford
Joe Wiggins, 271 State Highway 187, Milan
Kevin Rich, 117 Pleasant Hill Road, Humboldt
Eugene Brown, 295 Baseline Road, Yorkville
Jonathan Cox, 33 Old Turkey Creek Road, Medina
Clark Homes, 18 Hale Farm Road, Medina
Clark Homes, 25 Kennedie, Medina
Clark Homes, 1 Lesia Drive, Medina
Clark Homes, 2 Lesia Drive, Medina
Mark Reed, 635A Brazil-Eaton Road, Trenton
Marriage Licenses
Kyle Robert Smith of Dyer and Valencia Ann Jennings of Dyer
Johnny Wayne McCaskill of Jackson and Alice Ann Duerkes Miller of Milan
Larry Daniel Cantey of Milan and Dusty Davis Miller of Milan
Daniel Dean Mcharrey of Kenton and Lori Carole Yarbrough Gurley of Kenton
Tyler Edward Estes of Trenton and Kerrigan Michelle Ramirez of McKenzie
Steven Michael Crossno of Huntingdon and Rose Marie Wilson Ward of Milan
David Lynn Hubble of Trenton and Ann Marie Davis of Trenton
Divorces
Ashley Groves vs. Roger Dale Barber
Edna Ann Smith vs. Jody D. Smith
Candy Pearl Allmon vs. Donald Ray Allmon
Kelly Elizabeth Kaack vs. Christopher Lee Kaack
James S. Graves vs. Dawn Graves
Catherine Jean Cantrell vs. Troy Vee Cantrell
Jaime Burdette vs. Kevin Burdette
Kareesa Norwood vs. Kenneth Norwood
Monica Louis White vs. Marvin Lewis White
Wendell Griffin vs. Shanna L. Griffin
Robert L. Doss vs. Deidra Dawn Doss
Rebecca Sherrill vs. Lonnie Sherrill
Real Estate Transfers
Brad M. York and wife, Courtney L. York to Charlie L. Harper Reunited Properties – (1302 North 22nd Avenue) Humboldt – $6,250
Brad M. York and wife, Courtney L. York to Charlie L. Harper Reunited Properties – (1308 North 22nd Avenue) Humboldt – $6,250
Bienes Raige 2, LLC to David Wayne Walton, Jr. – Medina – $305,000
Donald F. Williams and wife, Christine M. Williams to Mary Beth H. McCool – Humboldt – $275,000
Brionne S. Ashley and wife, Molly J. Ashley to Jonathan R. Reynolds and Haley Cooper – Milan – $157,500
Vickie Lynn Lester to Josh Arnold and Walter Huey – Milan – $35,000
Samantha Clark, n/k/a Samantha Clark Sewell, Max Clark and Richardson Bell to Richardson D. Bell and wife, Donna J. Bell – 19th and 3rd CDs – $214,000
Bobbie Joyce Isbell to Steve Sanders and wife, Darlene Sanders – 18th CD – $22,500
Jo Page Davis and husband, Larry J. Davis to Jerry Wilson and wife, Kimberly Jeanette Wilson – Milan – $128,900
RH Holdings, LLC to Robert Bell and wife, Peggy Bell – Trenton – $55,000
Jason K. Kimery to West Tennessee Holdings, LLC – Medina – $143,000
Gary Lynn Sanders to Jeremy Dunn – 4th CD – $20,000
David Daniels to Kenneth M. Campbell – Milan – $66,000
Chad Walker and wife, Margo Walker to David C. Lansaw – Milan – $69,900
Calyn J. McMinn, f/k/a Calyn J. Evans, to Timothy Tyler Dial and wife, Stephanie N. Dial – Milan – $158,500
Donald Todd Huston and wife, Amy Huston to Bobby Coffman and wife, Anne Coffman – Medina – $272,500
Fannie Mae f/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Blanca Velazco Martinez and Josue Zarate Garcia – Humboldt – $32,000
Gregory S. Holt, Susan L. Holt and Jennilee Holt to Seth Brian Holt – 3rd CD – $100
TPM Holdings to Avocado’s Grill, LLC – Humboldt – $350,000
Centennial Bank, f/k/a Farmers & Merchants Bank – Trezevant to Lynn Arnold and Ed Norman – Trenton – $99,000
Kevin R. Conrad and wife, Katherine P. Conrad to Stephanie F. Hansford – Milan – $135,000
Brenda Joyce McCartney to John M. Winter – Milan – $88,700
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Jacob Hopper – Trenton – $13,500
W.F. Jones, Jr. to Center Pointe Builders, LLC – Medina – $70,000
BancorpSouth Bank to Walker Huey and Josh Arnold – Trenton – $50,000
Jones Farms, Inc. to Jonathan L. Cox – Medina – $55,000
Larry Duane Westbrooks to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – Dyer – $300,000
Jo Ann Simmons to Jonathan Dudley and wife, Mary Ellen Dudley – Trenton – $100,000
Fona Fay Bailey and husband, Kenneth Bailey to Roger E. Owen – Milan – $84,900