Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from June 25, 2018 through July 8, 2018:

Brown, James David Ray, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/29/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Coble, Roderick Sherman, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/29/2018, 17th Avenue and Maple Street; Charges: theft of property, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Eubanks, Robert Keith, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/01/2018, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Ford, David Le’Quane, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/01/2018, 10th Avenue and Calhoun Street; Charges: evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Griggs, Phillip Dewayne, 52, of Friendship; Arrest date and location: 06/28/2018, Bailey Park; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

King, Skye L., 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/01/2018, Humboldt Emergency Room; Charges: filing a false report, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Luster, Marquaylin Donyess, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/25/2018, 1840 Stallings Road; Charges: aggravated robbery. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Pewitte, Dexter Jamarrion, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2018, 1634 Maple Street; Charges: aggravated robbery. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Pezzatta, Wesley Eugene, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2018, 2415 Mape Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Powell, Zachary Blake, 25, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Thacker, Sandra Renee, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/26/2018, 2415 Mape Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

Albea, Gregory Glendale, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/07/2018, 2206 East Main Street; Charges: aggravated assault, simple possession, unlawful possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Barrett, Artie Mitchell, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/05/2018, 924 North 30th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Boykin, Nathasha Ann, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/02/2018, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: public intoxication, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Brown, Robert Joseph , 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/04/2018, 1923 North Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Cobb, Teresa, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/04/2018, Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Curry, Valerie Lynnette, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/03/2018, 114 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, criminal exposure of HIV, HBV, HCV. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Dance, Raymond Zachary, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/07/2018, 629 14th Avenue; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Harris, Dylan Anthony, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/08/2018, Highway 45 and East Main Street; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Howard, Melissa Susanne, 50, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 07/07/2018, Chere Carol Road and East Main Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Lee, Tommy Oliver, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/05/2018, Elliott Street at Drug Task Force; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Middlebrooks, Mario Antwinne, 38, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/08/2018, East Main Street at Highway 45 Bpass; Charges: simple possession, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, aggravated assault, assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

White, Daniel Allen, 42, of McKenzie; Arrest date and location: 07/06/2018, East End Drive; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Yarbrough, John Allen, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/05/2018, 2364 Maple Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 2, 2018 through July 8, 2018.

Shawn Wilson Barber, w/m, 38 –domestic assault

Shayna Lynn Brewer, w/f, 25 –domestic assault

Billy James Cliff, b/n, 57 -capias

Christopher Robert Corbin, w/m, 29 –driving under the influence second offense

Antovise Cartel Cunningham, b/m, 35 -capias

Robert Steven Edwards, w/m, 46 –domestic assault

Danny Joe Faulkner, w/m, 54 –theft of property

Christian Lynn Jackson, w/m, 27 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Julie Ann Murry, w/f, 48 –driving without license

Angel Deanne Rodriguez, w/f, 36 –attachment order

Jonathan Alexander Romero, w/m, 20 -capias

Stephanie Carrison Shilliday, w/f, 43 -capias

Katherine Ann Barber, w/f, 49 -forgery

Angela Hope Blackburn, w/f, 26 –burglary, theft of property, vandalism

Austin Robert Brewer, w/m, 29 –domestic assault

James Scott Call, w/m, 38 -capias

Larry Joe Davis, w/m, 57 -assault

Scott Lawrence Dawson, w/m, 44 –improper lane usage

Michael Dewayne Gooch, b/m, 40 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, attachment order, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of legend drugs without a prescription

Robert Bryan Hensley, w/m, 31 -capias

Brandon Tarvisus Hillman, b/m, 35 -capias

Jaccheus Ka’Vonte Kimble, b/m, 24 –attachment order, capias

Anyabwile Nosokhere Kuthawakulu, b/m, 49 -capias

Verlyn Doyle Lawrence, w/m, 21 –aggravated burglary, domestic assault

Corliss Ray Milan, b/m, 23 -court

James T. Nesbitt, b/m, 60 -capias

Michael Edward Newbill Jr., b/m, 42 –violation of probation

Phillip Jerome Palmer, b/m, 41 -capias

Matthew Grooms Pate, w/m, 33 –aggravated assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Majestic Steak House, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Zachary’s Catering, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Hop’s Fish & Go, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Building Permits

Brenner and Leslie Booker, 116 Hope Hill Cemetery Road, Milan

Bret McMillion, 4 Tara Drive, Humboldt

Bret McMillion, 8 Tara Drive, Humboldt

Sherrie L. Lukeman, 260 Trenton Highway, Humboldt

Harold Grear, 215 Thetford Road, Trenton

David and Carol Plumlee, 112 Mathis Crossing Road, Milan

Walter Hazelwood, 71 Old Jackson Road, Bradford

Joe Wiggins, 271 State Highway 187, Milan

Kevin Rich, 117 Pleasant Hill Road, Humboldt

Eugene Brown, 295 Baseline Road, Yorkville

Jonathan Cox, 33 Old Turkey Creek Road, Medina

Clark Homes, 18 Hale Farm Road, Medina

Clark Homes, 25 Kennedie, Medina

Clark Homes, 1 Lesia Drive, Medina

Clark Homes, 2 Lesia Drive, Medina

Mark Reed, 635A Brazil-Eaton Road, Trenton

Marriage Licenses

Kyle Robert Smith of Dyer and Valencia Ann Jennings of Dyer

Johnny Wayne McCaskill of Jackson and Alice Ann Duerkes Miller of Milan

Larry Daniel Cantey of Milan and Dusty Davis Miller of Milan

Daniel Dean Mcharrey of Kenton and Lori Carole Yarbrough Gurley of Kenton

Tyler Edward Estes of Trenton and Kerrigan Michelle Ramirez of McKenzie

Steven Michael Crossno of Huntingdon and Rose Marie Wilson Ward of Milan

David Lynn Hubble of Trenton and Ann Marie Davis of Trenton

Divorces

Ashley Groves vs. Roger Dale Barber

Edna Ann Smith vs. Jody D. Smith

Candy Pearl Allmon vs. Donald Ray Allmon

Kelly Elizabeth Kaack vs. Christopher Lee Kaack

James S. Graves vs. Dawn Graves

Catherine Jean Cantrell vs. Troy Vee Cantrell

Jaime Burdette vs. Kevin Burdette

Kareesa Norwood vs. Kenneth Norwood

Monica Louis White vs. Marvin Lewis White

Wendell Griffin vs. Shanna L. Griffin

Robert L. Doss vs. Deidra Dawn Doss

Rebecca Sherrill vs. Lonnie Sherrill

Real Estate Transfers

Brad M. York and wife, Courtney L. York to Charlie L. Harper Reunited Properties – (1302 North 22nd Avenue) Humboldt – $6,250

Brad M. York and wife, Courtney L. York to Charlie L. Harper Reunited Properties – (1308 North 22nd Avenue) Humboldt – $6,250

Bienes Raige 2, LLC to David Wayne Walton, Jr. – Medina – $305,000

Donald F. Williams and wife, Christine M. Williams to Mary Beth H. McCool – Humboldt – $275,000

Brionne S. Ashley and wife, Molly J. Ashley to Jonathan R. Reynolds and Haley Cooper – Milan – $157,500

Vickie Lynn Lester to Josh Arnold and Walter Huey – Milan – $35,000

Samantha Clark, n/k/a Samantha Clark Sewell, Max Clark and Richardson Bell to Richardson D. Bell and wife, Donna J. Bell – 19th and 3rd CDs – $214,000

Bobbie Joyce Isbell to Steve Sanders and wife, Darlene Sanders – 18th CD – $22,500

Jo Page Davis and husband, Larry J. Davis to Jerry Wilson and wife, Kimberly Jeanette Wilson – Milan – $128,900

RH Holdings, LLC to Robert Bell and wife, Peggy Bell – Trenton – $55,000

Jason K. Kimery to West Tennessee Holdings, LLC – Medina – $143,000

Gary Lynn Sanders to Jeremy Dunn – 4th CD – $20,000

David Daniels to Kenneth M. Campbell – Milan – $66,000

Chad Walker and wife, Margo Walker to David C. Lansaw – Milan – $69,900

Calyn J. McMinn, f/k/a Calyn J. Evans, to Timothy Tyler Dial and wife, Stephanie N. Dial – Milan – $158,500

Donald Todd Huston and wife, Amy Huston to Bobby Coffman and wife, Anne Coffman – Medina – $272,500

Fannie Mae f/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Blanca Velazco Martinez and Josue Zarate Garcia – Humboldt – $32,000

Gregory S. Holt, Susan L. Holt and Jennilee Holt to Seth Brian Holt – 3rd CD – $100

TPM Holdings to Avocado’s Grill, LLC – Humboldt – $350,000

Centennial Bank, f/k/a Farmers & Merchants Bank – Trezevant to Lynn Arnold and Ed Norman – Trenton – $99,000

Kevin R. Conrad and wife, Katherine P. Conrad to Stephanie F. Hansford – Milan – $135,000

Brenda Joyce McCartney to John M. Winter – Milan – $88,700

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Jacob Hopper – Trenton – $13,500

W.F. Jones, Jr. to Center Pointe Builders, LLC – Medina – $70,000

BancorpSouth Bank to Walker Huey and Josh Arnold – Trenton – $50,000

Jones Farms, Inc. to Jonathan L. Cox – Medina – $55,000

Larry Duane Westbrooks to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – Dyer – $300,000

Jo Ann Simmons to Jonathan Dudley and wife, Mary Ellen Dudley – Trenton – $100,000

Fona Fay Bailey and husband, Kenneth Bailey to Roger E. Owen – Milan – $84,900