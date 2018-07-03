Your Right to Know

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for June 25, 2018 through July 1, 2018.

Carroll Simon Butler, w/m, 36 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Gregory Lynn Callahan, w/m, 55 –attachment order

Timothy Guy Coffman, w/m, 42 –forgery, theft of property

Chad Allen Crafton, w/m, 24 –theft of property

David Ray Kernoldle, w/m, 27 –capias, intentional killing of an animal

Jeremy Edward Kidd, w/m, 27 –theft of property

Denzel Alexander Lee, b/m, 20 -capias

Cody Shane Little, w/m, 26 –simple possession/casual exchange

Marquaylin Donyell Luster, b/m, 19 –aggravated robbery

Aaron Ray Luter, b/m, 37 -joyriding

Jeffery Don Moody, w/m, 35 –worthless checks

Dexter Jamarrion Pewitte, b/m, 20 –aggravated robbery

Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 –reckless endangerment

Felicia Marie Robinson, w/f-, 31 –false reports/statements

Shakayla Danielle Robinson, b/f, 23 –domestic assault, vandalism, stalking

Barbara Michelle Sherron, b/f, 50 –domestic assault

Roy Andrew Smith, w/m, 24 –vandalism, burglary

Althon Hunter Smith, w/m, 32 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

S. Lee, b/m, 40 -capias

Quintarius Shikelion White, b/m, 25 -capias

Seana Dee Autrey, w/f, 28 –theft of property

Kimberly Leanne Barnes, w/f, 34 -capias

Justin Leigh Butler, w/m, 24 -capias

Mark Daniel Cole, w/m, 51 -driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, resisting arrest, misuse of reg.

Jeremy Richard Colemen, w/m, 27 –violation of probation

Jeffery Dewight Collins, w/m, 47 –capias

Steven Jarrett Cunningham, w/m, 37 –attachment order

Jevon Marcel Elliott, b/m, 42 -capias

Christian Anthony Estes, w/m, 23 –capias, contempt of court

Preston Tremaine Fields, b/m, 28 –revocation or suspension of sentence

Tessa Denee Goodman, w/f, 22 –identity theft/use of another’s information, criminal simulation, forgery

George Clinton Hill III, w/m, 38 -capias

Marcus Dewayne Miller, b/m, 43 –solicitation of person under 18 years of age, rape of a child

Kevin Dwight Patterson, w/m, 51 –simple possession/casual exchange

Tristan Lee Pierson, w/m, 20 –domestic assault

Jacob Dale Powell, w/m, 24 –domestic assault

Michael Raymor Sanders, b/m, 35 –domestic assault

Althon Hunter Smith, w/m, 32 -capias

Angela Louise Williams, w/f, 43 –driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of stop sign law

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Danielle Martin – theft under $1,000

Rickey Oldham – evading arrest

Michael Miller – simple possession Schedule II meth

Joseph Hickman – DUI, simple possession of Schedule IV

Gary Crutchfield – reckless endangerment

Kimberly Barnes – contempt of court

James Agnew Jr. – DUI

Larry Brown – driving on revoked DL with priors

Joseph Thorson – DUI, DUI

Jeremy Ward – contempt of court

Denzel Lee – driving without DL

Civil

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jennifer Lutes

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melissa Lovell

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Amy Allen

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Christine Anderson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Stacey Duncan

LVNV funding LLC as assignee of credit One Bank NA vs Corey Cole

Barclays Bank Delaware vs Shannon B. Betts

Southeastern Emergency Physicians LLC Baptist East Emergency vs Richard Steed

Ally Financial Inc. vs Bobby Johnson

Speedee Cash vs Celia Davis

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Vernon W. Hobock

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to World Financial Network Bank vs Shemiah Johnson

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to World Financial Network Bank vs Danny L. Epperson

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Vernon W. Hobock

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Latonya Hannah

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Amanda Hicks

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs David Hanafee

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Rene Carrabon

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Christopher T. Justice

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to US Bank National Association vs Timothy W. Sanderson

Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank/Reed Jewelry vs Henry Barnett

Campbell Clinic (Athena) vs Daisy R. Porter

Transsouth Healthcare vs Allen Kee

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Webbank vs Vernory Hobock

Revenue Maximizatioin Consultants Corp. final assignee of Aaron’s Inc. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Jason Puckett

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Sherry D. Griffin

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Thomas Gooch

J.P. Morgan Acquisition Corp vs Amanda Kincaid and Garry W. Kincaid Jr.

Tidewater Finance Company vs Danny Stewart

T and T Home Rentals LLC vs Kimberly Talley and Phillip Talley

Pastor Mark Perry vs Charles Gill

Marriage Licenses

John Walter Horner of Trenton and Kendra Gaye Kirby Wimberley of Trenton

Michael Curtis Callis of Trenton and Rebecca Megan Crowe of Trenton

Tyler Michael Arrington of Bradford and Worthy Shalom Walker of Bradford

Quang Tran of Medina and Thanh Thi Nguyen of Medina

Gregory Adam Bailey of Milan and Maley Wade Mount of Milan

Carson Matthew Wray Inman of Humboldt and Alyssa Rae Laney of Humboldt

t

Divorces

Jennifer M. Doyle vs Timothy W. Doyle

Christopher K. Lewis vs Valerie G. Lewis

Real Estate Transfers

Nicholas C. Carter to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Rutherford – $102,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Adrian Davis – Humboldt – $4,900

William Ward O’Keefe and wife, Lisa O’Keefe to Grace Campbell Murrey – Milan – $71,500

Jeff Stinson to Harold Steve League and wife, Amy League – Milan – $79,000

Suzzanne Gabrielle Frase to Angelissa Renee Gentry – Medina – $218,000

Richard Scott Smothers to Amye K. Renfroe and husband, William M. Renfroe – Medina – $155,000

Ryan D. Eller and wife, Kelly M. Eller to Jacob Daniel Henderson – Medina – $132,500

Roger E. Owen to Kenneth H. Tozer and wife, Cynthia J. Tozer – Trenton – $145,000

Jeffrey A. Lyell to JLK investments, LLC – Milan – $81,000

Darren Perry and wife, Mechelle Perry to Christopher M. Moore and wife, Megan M. Moore – $41,500

Jean G. Hunderup to Dina Kaing – Humboldt – $70,000

Willie M. Ross to Superior Saw Service, Inc. – Humboldt – $10,000

Nick Cates and wife, Kathy Cates to Erik Jakubowski and Robert Jakubowski – Bradford – $47,000

Marshall Keith Lindsey and wife, Paula J. Lindsey to Donald New and wife, Krista New – Trenton – $98,500

Benjamin N. Lit and wife, Carrie E. Lit to Richard Hensley and wife, Patricia Hensley – Humboldt – $22,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Annetta L. Jorgensen and husband, Paul L. Jorgensen – Medina – $259,900

Tommy Ray Carter and wife, Brenda Gale Carter to Jeff Lowe and wife, Traci Lowe – Medina – $20,000

W.T. Sims and wife, Brenda T. Sims to David Alexander Sims and wife, Amber Jenea Sims – Dyer – $6,000

TRI Star Investments, Inc. to Hussain Aldhahra – Humboldt – $60,000

David Rodamaker to James S. Lawrence and wife, Sabrina Lawrence – Milan – $100,000

Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to Edward Rushing – Milan – $50,000

B&N Storage, LLC to Zachary L. Maness – Trenton – $4,196

James D. Pinckley and wife, Sherry K. Pinckley to Tami M. Reid and husband, Kyle Andrew Reid – Dyer – $125,000

Michael Tyrone Lewis and Priscilla L. Lewis to Joe Cox – Humboldt – $1,000

Steven Ballentine and wife, Rachel Ballentine to Michael Brent Scott and wife, Tracy Scott – Medina – $178,000

Anthony Suarez and wife, Ada Suarez to Olivia R. Halbrook and husband, Keith Halbrook – Rutherford – $148,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Andrew C. Sutton and wife, Ruth F. Sutton – Medina – $344,500

Michael Dallas Griggs and wife, Holly C. Griggs to Steven Ballentine and wife, Rachel Ballentine – Medina – $249,000

Fredia Miller to Tuyen C. Giang and Jenny Giang – 14th CD – $225,000