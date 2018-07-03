Your Right to Know
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for June 25, 2018 through July 1, 2018.
Carroll Simon Butler, w/m, 36 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Gregory Lynn Callahan, w/m, 55 –attachment order
Timothy Guy Coffman, w/m, 42 –forgery, theft of property
Chad Allen Crafton, w/m, 24 –theft of property
David Ray Kernoldle, w/m, 27 –capias, intentional killing of an animal
Jeremy Edward Kidd, w/m, 27 –theft of property
Denzel Alexander Lee, b/m, 20 -capias
Cody Shane Little, w/m, 26 –simple possession/casual exchange
Marquaylin Donyell Luster, b/m, 19 –aggravated robbery
Aaron Ray Luter, b/m, 37 -joyriding
Jeffery Don Moody, w/m, 35 –worthless checks
Dexter Jamarrion Pewitte, b/m, 20 –aggravated robbery
Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 –reckless endangerment
Felicia Marie Robinson, w/f-, 31 –false reports/statements
Shakayla Danielle Robinson, b/f, 23 –domestic assault, vandalism, stalking
Barbara Michelle Sherron, b/f, 50 –domestic assault
Roy Andrew Smith, w/m, 24 –vandalism, burglary
Althon Hunter Smith, w/m, 32 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
S. Lee, b/m, 40 -capias
Quintarius Shikelion White, b/m, 25 -capias
Seana Dee Autrey, w/f, 28 –theft of property
Kimberly Leanne Barnes, w/f, 34 -capias
Justin Leigh Butler, w/m, 24 -capias
Mark Daniel Cole, w/m, 51 -driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, resisting arrest, misuse of reg.
Jeremy Richard Colemen, w/m, 27 –violation of probation
Jeffery Dewight Collins, w/m, 47 –capias
Steven Jarrett Cunningham, w/m, 37 –attachment order
Jevon Marcel Elliott, b/m, 42 -capias
Christian Anthony Estes, w/m, 23 –capias, contempt of court
Preston Tremaine Fields, b/m, 28 –revocation or suspension of sentence
Tessa Denee Goodman, w/f, 22 –identity theft/use of another’s information, criminal simulation, forgery
George Clinton Hill III, w/m, 38 -capias
Marcus Dewayne Miller, b/m, 43 –solicitation of person under 18 years of age, rape of a child
Kevin Dwight Patterson, w/m, 51 –simple possession/casual exchange
Tristan Lee Pierson, w/m, 20 –domestic assault
Jacob Dale Powell, w/m, 24 –domestic assault
Michael Raymor Sanders, b/m, 35 –domestic assault
Althon Hunter Smith, w/m, 32 -capias
Angela Louise Williams, w/f, 43 –driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of stop sign law
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Danielle Martin – theft under $1,000
Rickey Oldham – evading arrest
Michael Miller – simple possession Schedule II meth
Joseph Hickman – DUI, simple possession of Schedule IV
Gary Crutchfield – reckless endangerment
Kimberly Barnes – contempt of court
James Agnew Jr. – DUI
Larry Brown – driving on revoked DL with priors
Joseph Thorson – DUI, DUI
Jeremy Ward – contempt of court
Denzel Lee – driving without DL
Civil
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jennifer Lutes
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Melissa Lovell
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Amy Allen
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Christine Anderson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Stacey Duncan
LVNV funding LLC as assignee of credit One Bank NA vs Corey Cole
Barclays Bank Delaware vs Shannon B. Betts
Southeastern Emergency Physicians LLC Baptist East Emergency vs Richard Steed
Ally Financial Inc. vs Bobby Johnson
Speedee Cash vs Celia Davis
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Vernon W. Hobock
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to World Financial Network Bank vs Shemiah Johnson
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to World Financial Network Bank vs Danny L. Epperson
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Vernon W. Hobock
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Latonya Hannah
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Amanda Hicks
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs David Hanafee
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Rene Carrabon
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Christopher T. Justice
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to US Bank National Association vs Timothy W. Sanderson
Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank/Reed Jewelry vs Henry Barnett
Campbell Clinic (Athena) vs Daisy R. Porter
Transsouth Healthcare vs Allen Kee
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC as successor in interest to Webbank vs Vernory Hobock
Revenue Maximizatioin Consultants Corp. final assignee of Aaron’s Inc. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Jason Puckett
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Sherry D. Griffin
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Thomas Gooch
J.P. Morgan Acquisition Corp vs Amanda Kincaid and Garry W. Kincaid Jr.
Tidewater Finance Company vs Danny Stewart
T and T Home Rentals LLC vs Kimberly Talley and Phillip Talley
Pastor Mark Perry vs Charles Gill
Marriage Licenses
John Walter Horner of Trenton and Kendra Gaye Kirby Wimberley of Trenton
Michael Curtis Callis of Trenton and Rebecca Megan Crowe of Trenton
Tyler Michael Arrington of Bradford and Worthy Shalom Walker of Bradford
Quang Tran of Medina and Thanh Thi Nguyen of Medina
Gregory Adam Bailey of Milan and Maley Wade Mount of Milan
Carson Matthew Wray Inman of Humboldt and Alyssa Rae Laney of Humboldt
t
Divorces
Jennifer M. Doyle vs Timothy W. Doyle
Christopher K. Lewis vs Valerie G. Lewis
Real Estate Transfers
Nicholas C. Carter to Robert Jakubowski and Erik Jakubowski – Rutherford – $102,000
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Adrian Davis – Humboldt – $4,900
William Ward O’Keefe and wife, Lisa O’Keefe to Grace Campbell Murrey – Milan – $71,500
Jeff Stinson to Harold Steve League and wife, Amy League – Milan – $79,000
Suzzanne Gabrielle Frase to Angelissa Renee Gentry – Medina – $218,000
Richard Scott Smothers to Amye K. Renfroe and husband, William M. Renfroe – Medina – $155,000
Ryan D. Eller and wife, Kelly M. Eller to Jacob Daniel Henderson – Medina – $132,500
Roger E. Owen to Kenneth H. Tozer and wife, Cynthia J. Tozer – Trenton – $145,000
Jeffrey A. Lyell to JLK investments, LLC – Milan – $81,000
Darren Perry and wife, Mechelle Perry to Christopher M. Moore and wife, Megan M. Moore – $41,500
Jean G. Hunderup to Dina Kaing – Humboldt – $70,000
Willie M. Ross to Superior Saw Service, Inc. – Humboldt – $10,000
Nick Cates and wife, Kathy Cates to Erik Jakubowski and Robert Jakubowski – Bradford – $47,000
Marshall Keith Lindsey and wife, Paula J. Lindsey to Donald New and wife, Krista New – Trenton – $98,500
Benjamin N. Lit and wife, Carrie E. Lit to Richard Hensley and wife, Patricia Hensley – Humboldt – $22,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Annetta L. Jorgensen and husband, Paul L. Jorgensen – Medina – $259,900
Tommy Ray Carter and wife, Brenda Gale Carter to Jeff Lowe and wife, Traci Lowe – Medina – $20,000
W.T. Sims and wife, Brenda T. Sims to David Alexander Sims and wife, Amber Jenea Sims – Dyer – $6,000
TRI Star Investments, Inc. to Hussain Aldhahra – Humboldt – $60,000
David Rodamaker to James S. Lawrence and wife, Sabrina Lawrence – Milan – $100,000
Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to Edward Rushing – Milan – $50,000
B&N Storage, LLC to Zachary L. Maness – Trenton – $4,196
James D. Pinckley and wife, Sherry K. Pinckley to Tami M. Reid and husband, Kyle Andrew Reid – Dyer – $125,000
Michael Tyrone Lewis and Priscilla L. Lewis to Joe Cox – Humboldt – $1,000
Steven Ballentine and wife, Rachel Ballentine to Michael Brent Scott and wife, Tracy Scott – Medina – $178,000
Anthony Suarez and wife, Ada Suarez to Olivia R. Halbrook and husband, Keith Halbrook – Rutherford – $148,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Andrew C. Sutton and wife, Ruth F. Sutton – Medina – $344,500
Michael Dallas Griggs and wife, Holly C. Griggs to Steven Ballentine and wife, Rachel Ballentine – Medina – $249,000
Fredia Miller to Tuyen C. Giang and Jenny Giang – 14th CD – $225,000