Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from June 11, 2018 through June 17, 2018:
Bradford, Benjamin Lamont, 44, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 06/17/2018, 1211 Mitchell Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Bradford, Benjamin Lamont, 44, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 06/11/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Brown, Cassie Michelle, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/11/2018, 1923 North Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Crutchfield, Gary Anthony, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/15/2018, Main Street; Charges: reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Floyd, Jaylan Marcell, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/15/2018, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Grant, Benjamin Jason, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/11/2018, 2229 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Martin, Christopher Dale, 47, of Henning; Arrest date and location: 06/17/2018, 618 N. 22nd Avenue, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Newbill, Michael Edward, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/12/2018, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Tinker, Tiffany Marie, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/17/2018, 1509 Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Wade, Sadarious Carloin, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/15/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: weapon – prohibited (A)(6). Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Weathers, Vernon Marcel, 33, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 06/15/2018, West Main Street at Marshall’s; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Patterson.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for June 4, 2018 through June 17, 2018.
Jon Warren Berry, b/m, 57 -capias
Marcus Dewayne Cole, b/m, 34 –driving without a license, attachment order, failure to obey traffic light, evading arrest, violation of probation, domestic assault
Derek Glenn Connell, w/m, 27 –theft of property
Paul O’Neal Harber, w/m, 49 –attachment order
Lewis Montrell Jenkins, b/m, 26 –aggravated assault
Jonathan Allen King, w/m, 26 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Daniel Steven Kinkade, w/m, 35 –driving on revoked/suspended license, public indecency, indecent exposure
Rodger Dale Lawson, w/m, 29 –cruelty to animals, especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, theft of property, domestic assault, vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related
Carolyn Dianne McCaig, w/f, 22 -capias
Michael Bee Miller, w/m, 40 -capias
Gary Nicholas Pickard, w/m, 30 –driving under the influence second offense
Cornelius Marquis Pledge, b/m, 21 –other, violation of probation (circuit)
Darius Lawrence Riding, b/m, 29 –aggravated assault
Cassandra Paige Schaffer, w/f, 26 –reckless endangerment
Bobby Wayne Smith Jr., w/m, 27 -capias
Steve Ricky Smith, w/m, 61 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Kevin Alan Thompson, w/m, 38 –criminal impersonation
Travis Dwaine Williams, w/m, 29 –driving under the influence first offense
Casondra Nicole Austin, w/f, 33 –attachment order
William Andrew Chumley, w/m, 28 –attachment order
Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 35 –capias, evading arrest, domestic assault, reckless endangerment
Erin Tiffany Highley, w/f, 32 -vandalism
Michael Aslton Kee, w/m, 35 -capias
Gregory Allen Laudermilk, w/m, 55 -capias
Jeremiah Jerome Mays, b/m, 28 -capias
Michael John Miller, w/m, 39 -capias
Althon Hunter Smith, w/m, 32 –bond revoked
Jimmy Lynn Adair, w/m, 48 -court
Deanna Marie Caldwell, w/f, 52 –simple possession/casual exchange
Joshua Mandrell Clay, b/m, 30 -capias
Shon Cornelius Easley, b/m, 47 -capias
Jessica Nicole Ervin, w/f, 35 -capias
Jamie Louise McClinton, b/f, 36 –Schedule II drug violations
Julie Ann Murry, w/f, 48 -capias
Michael Edward Mewbill, b/m, 42 –violation of sex offender live work restrictions
Conchos Conall Powell, b/m, 45 -capias
Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 –reckless endangerment
Robert Craven Rodgers Jr., b/m, 38 -capias
Deonta Ladvious Simmons, b/m, 23 –theft of property
Ben Frank Vinson, w/m, 42 –failure to appear
Autumn Nicole White, b/f, 23 -capias
Elijah McHenry Carney, w/m, 52 -capias
Johnathon Ryan Crowe, w/m, 34 –custodial interference
Terry Harold Drake, w/m, 50 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Dennis Timothy Green, w/m, 41 -capias
Sabrina Shontel McNeal, b/f, 35 -capias
Michael Wayne Melder, w/m, 34 –vandalism, theft of property
Daniel Juston Mitchell, w/m, 30 –domestic assault
Julieanne Powers, w/f, 32 –criminal trespass, capias
Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 -stalking
Joshua Logan Terry, w/m, 28 -capias
Sandra Renee Thacker, w/f, 39 –criminal trespass, possession of legend drugs without a prescription, burglary
Tristian Mark Thomas, w/m, 31 –domestic assault
Barbara Gale Walters, w/f, 59 –domestic assault
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Benjamin Bradford – public intoxication
Krystal West – simple possession of Schedule VI
Paul Harber – driving on revoked DL with priors
Brandon Crouch – simple possession of Schedule II
Ray Bills – simple possession of Schedule VI
Brianna Powell – driving without DL
Casandra Blair – theft under $1,000
David Wilson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Civil
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to CitiBank NA/Best Buy Mastercard vs Julio Mendoza
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs David Hanafee
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Victoria’s Secret vs Kendra Cordes
Nationwide Southeast LLC vs Rosella Pettigrew
Total Wellness Chiropractic vs Courtney Mochrie
Brad Webster vs Frederick Hubbard and Laquita Palmer
Cavalry SPV LLS as assignee of CitiBank NA/Advantage vs Melissa Bird
Cavalry SPV LLS as assignee of Synchrony Bank/Ashley Home Stores vs Sunny Branham
West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Edgar Martinez
Heights Finance Corporation (TN P&L) vs Kyasha Adkisson and Marcus Adkisson
James T. Ryal Jr. vs Monica Ferguson
John W. Moore vs Micaela Jackson
H and P Properties vs Bridgette Thomas
J.C. Teague vs Jimmy Goolsby
Paul Stanley vs Tawill Marshall
Marriage Licenses
Holden Garrett Shamlin of Jackson and Rebecca Nicole Johnstone of Jackson
Carl Jerome Teel, III of Humboldt and Catherine Nicole Christie of Humboldt
Brandon Lee Mooney of Martin and Hannah Rose Houck of Humboldt
Patrick Michael Flynn of Vestavia, Alabama and Lindsey Allison Deloach of Vestavia, Alabama
Andres Sebastian Navas of Milan and Kathryn Belle Hardee of Milan
Charles Wesley Williams of Humboldt and Tabatha Danielle Summers of Humboldt
Gregory Lawrence Smith of Humboldt and Meg Meredith Evangelista Serrano of Humboldt
Seth John Tanner of Kennedy, New York and Laura Elizabeth Herz of Bradford
Rickey Joe Kent of Humboldt and Lori Diane Greear Walters of Humboldt
James Tyler Pyron of Medina and Brittan Layne Reed of Medina
Eric Wayne Ramsey of Bradford and Crystal Joyce Callison of Bradford
Timothy Alan Morris of Humboldt and Kathy Jean West of Humboldt
Marriage Licenses
Danny Hubert Metzger of Dyer and Wendy Elaine Peevyhouse Bunyard of Dyer
Tyler Allen Belew of Milan and Katherine Constance Dudley of Milan
James Albert Jones of Milan and Vicky Darlene Mabry Wood of Milan
Nicholas Keith Wilson of Milan and Kaci Beth Adair of Milan
Austin Wayne Kirk of Knoxville and Christina Marie Quenon of Knoxville
Brandon Alexander Faubion of Humboldt and Clizia Lagni of Humboldt
Bill Boyd Redner of Milan and April Denise Arrington of Milan
Benjamin Tyler Jeter of Humboldt and Katie Elizabeth Vaughn of Jackson
Rodny Layne Lowery of Milan and Lula LaQuita Sims of Milan
James Edward Yelverton, Jr. of Medina and Jamie Lynn Jarvis Bailey of Medina
Joseph Dylan West of Trenton and Abigail Ianthus Grooms of Trenton
Jason Duncan Maness of Trenton and Autumn Dawn Greene of Trenton
Christopher Daniel Smith of Milan and Chelsea Nicole Lamb of Milan
Daniel Franklin Meinert of Cumberland Gap and Caroline Elizabeth Purcell of Cumberland Gap
Andrew Joseph Gordon of Milan and Kaitlyn Michelle Kelly of Humboldt
Timothy Daniel White of Milan and Dana Marie Ferrell Johnson of Milan
Clayton Gene Page of Paragould, Arkansas and Cynthia Ann Jewell Rogers of Dyer
Real Estate Transfers
David T. Bunney and wife, Karla K. Bunney to Brian C. Britt and wife, Barbara E. Britt – Humboldt – $35,000
Sue Dunham (Wallace) to Brian Bass and Amy Bass – Humboldt – $35,00
Justin Cagle and wife, Janon S. Cagle to Larry D. Maupin, Sr. and wife, Lisa D. Maupin – Bradford – $259,900
Aaron’s Inc. to TPM Holdings – Humboldt – $164,900
John C. Woods to Robert Wray – Humboldt – $95,000
Justin Smith and wife, Cherie Smith to Allen J. Walters and wife, Ashley E. Walters – Medina – $206,500
Justin C. White and wife, Kimberly White to Clay Patrick Pipkin and wife, Jessica Pipkin – Medina – $140,000
Gurtej Sandhu and wife, Poonam K. Sandhu to Larry F. Brown and wife, Debra S. Brown – Milan – $123,500
Benny Joe McVay and wife, Neva Cooper McVay to Chadd Everett Watson – Trenton – $14,000
N.P. Dodge, Jr. to Jessica L. Jackson and husband, Kwesi A. Jackson – Medina – $277,000
N.P. Dodge, Jr. to C/O NEI Global Relocation Company – Medina – $277,000
William S. Miller to Robert Fenn – Medina – $145,000
Rodney Jackson and wife, Karen D. Jackson to Desiree K. Freidam and Andrew M. Minges – Milan – $49,000
Karin Wallace, f/k/a Karin J. Rogers, to Shannon E. Thornhill – Medina – $179,900
Sammie Lee Hankins and wife, Dorothy M. Hankins to Trisha Mayall – Humboldt – $176,500
Robert Ray Barron, a/k/a Bobby Barron, to Donald Wright and wife, Betty Wright – Dyer – $75,000
Steven S. Worley to Jeff Stinson – Gibson and Weakley Counties – $150,000
Russell Dudley and wife, Jo Dudley to Jonathan Dudley and wife, Mary Ellen Dudley – 18th CD – $27,000
Pro Quantum Solutions, LLC to Robert Paul Barrett – Humboldt – $54,500
Jerry Glen Petty and wife, Loretta Petty to Diane Duncan and husband, Ralph Duncan – Trenton – $120,000
Cathleen M. Shannon to Scottie Branham – Milan – $21,000
Judith A. Warren to Anita Adams – Trenton – $10,000
JW Congregation Support, Inc. to Vincent Stearny – Milan – $65,000
Mary Ann Batchelor Shaw to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney and wife, Mary Clenney – Milan – $45,000
Sharon Fay Blackmon to Donna Glisson – Dyer – $59,900
James R. Cutlip and wife, Carolyn Cutlip to Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney – Milan – $405,000
James Prescott and wife, Tina Prescott to Brian Weatherford and wife, Ginger Weatherford – Medina – $55,000
Ray Fonville to Josue Zarate Garcia – Humboldt – $21,000
Barbara Johnson to Julia Jones and Angela Ward – Trenton – $22,000
Shirley Jean Fry to Deborah Pettigrew and Kimbria Pettigrew Foulks – Milan – $32,000
Huey Acquisitions, LLC to 4D Holdings, LLC – Milan – $55,000
Walter Huey and Josh Arnold to 4D Holdings, LLC – Milan – $60,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to 4D Holdings – Milan – $57,500
Preston Holt to Anita L. Little and husband, John Franklin Little – Milan – $131,500
Waltermary, LLC to Carol A. Hunt, Trustee of the Blazer Trust – Milan – $110,000
Barbara R. Williams to Freddie Lewis and wife, Mary Ervin – Humboldt – $160,000
Bradly J. Criswell and wife, Victoria M. Criswell to Gregory G. Haney and wife, Shelia A. Haney – Milan – $121,500
Stephanie Dial, f/k/a Stephanie Lusk, to Jennifer Brooks and husband, Joshua Brooks – Milan – $86,000
Lena Mai Mance Ezell, Teresa Wright, Marie Wright, Shaquille Watson, Oscar Mance, III, Nina Albea, Michael Harris and Martha Mance to Luis Cano Martinez and wife, Rosa Ontiveros Sandoval – Trenton – $60,000
Rebecca Lopez to Alan Hayes and wife, Rosemary Hayes – Trenton – $24,500
Billy Teague and wife, Peggy Teague to Broco Properties – Medina – $90,000