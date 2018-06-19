Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from June 11, 2018 through June 17, 2018:

Bradford, Benjamin Lamont, 44, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 06/17/2018, 1211 Mitchell Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Bradford, Benjamin Lamont, 44, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 06/11/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Brown, Cassie Michelle, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/11/2018, 1923 North Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Crutchfield, Gary Anthony, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/15/2018, Main Street; Charges: reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Floyd, Jaylan Marcell, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/15/2018, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Grant, Benjamin Jason, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/11/2018, 2229 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Martin, Christopher Dale, 47, of Henning; Arrest date and location: 06/17/2018, 618 N. 22nd Avenue, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Newbill, Michael Edward, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/12/2018, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Tinker, Tiffany Marie, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/17/2018, 1509 Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Wade, Sadarious Carloin, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/15/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: weapon – prohibited (A)(6). Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Weathers, Vernon Marcel, 33, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 06/15/2018, West Main Street at Marshall’s; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Patterson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for June 4, 2018 through June 17, 2018.

Jon Warren Berry, b/m, 57 -capias

Marcus Dewayne Cole, b/m, 34 –driving without a license, attachment order, failure to obey traffic light, evading arrest, violation of probation, domestic assault

Derek Glenn Connell, w/m, 27 –theft of property

Paul O’Neal Harber, w/m, 49 –attachment order

Lewis Montrell Jenkins, b/m, 26 –aggravated assault

Jonathan Allen King, w/m, 26 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Daniel Steven Kinkade, w/m, 35 –driving on revoked/suspended license, public indecency, indecent exposure

Rodger Dale Lawson, w/m, 29 –cruelty to animals, especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, theft of property, domestic assault, vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related

Carolyn Dianne McCaig, w/f, 22 -capias

Michael Bee Miller, w/m, 40 -capias

Gary Nicholas Pickard, w/m, 30 –driving under the influence second offense

Cornelius Marquis Pledge, b/m, 21 –other, violation of probation (circuit)

Darius Lawrence Riding, b/m, 29 –aggravated assault

Cassandra Paige Schaffer, w/f, 26 –reckless endangerment

Bobby Wayne Smith Jr., w/m, 27 -capias

Steve Ricky Smith, w/m, 61 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Kevin Alan Thompson, w/m, 38 –criminal impersonation

Travis Dwaine Williams, w/m, 29 –driving under the influence first offense

Casondra Nicole Austin, w/f, 33 –attachment order

William Andrew Chumley, w/m, 28 –attachment order

Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 35 –capias, evading arrest, domestic assault, reckless endangerment

Erin Tiffany Highley, w/f, 32 -vandalism

Michael Aslton Kee, w/m, 35 -capias

Gregory Allen Laudermilk, w/m, 55 -capias

Jeremiah Jerome Mays, b/m, 28 -capias

Michael John Miller, w/m, 39 -capias

Althon Hunter Smith, w/m, 32 –bond revoked

Jimmy Lynn Adair, w/m, 48 -court

Deanna Marie Caldwell, w/f, 52 –simple possession/casual exchange

Joshua Mandrell Clay, b/m, 30 -capias

Shon Cornelius Easley, b/m, 47 -capias

Jessica Nicole Ervin, w/f, 35 -capias

Jamie Louise McClinton, b/f, 36 –Schedule II drug violations

Julie Ann Murry, w/f, 48 -capias

Michael Edward Mewbill, b/m, 42 –violation of sex offender live work restrictions

Conchos Conall Powell, b/m, 45 -capias

Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 –reckless endangerment

Robert Craven Rodgers Jr., b/m, 38 -capias

Deonta Ladvious Simmons, b/m, 23 –theft of property

Ben Frank Vinson, w/m, 42 –failure to appear

Autumn Nicole White, b/f, 23 -capias

Elijah McHenry Carney, w/m, 52 -capias

Johnathon Ryan Crowe, w/m, 34 –custodial interference

Terry Harold Drake, w/m, 50 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Dennis Timothy Green, w/m, 41 -capias

Sabrina Shontel McNeal, b/f, 35 -capias

Michael Wayne Melder, w/m, 34 –vandalism, theft of property

Daniel Juston Mitchell, w/m, 30 –domestic assault

Julieanne Powers, w/f, 32 –criminal trespass, capias

Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 -stalking

Joshua Logan Terry, w/m, 28 -capias

Sandra Renee Thacker, w/f, 39 –criminal trespass, possession of legend drugs without a prescription, burglary

Tristian Mark Thomas, w/m, 31 –domestic assault

Barbara Gale Walters, w/f, 59 –domestic assault

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Benjamin Bradford – public intoxication

Krystal West – simple possession of Schedule VI

Paul Harber – driving on revoked DL with priors

Brandon Crouch – simple possession of Schedule II

Ray Bills – simple possession of Schedule VI

Brianna Powell – driving without DL

Casandra Blair – theft under $1,000

David Wilson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Civil

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to CitiBank NA/Best Buy Mastercard vs Julio Mendoza

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs David Hanafee

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/Victoria’s Secret vs Kendra Cordes

Nationwide Southeast LLC vs Rosella Pettigrew

Total Wellness Chiropractic vs Courtney Mochrie

Brad Webster vs Frederick Hubbard and Laquita Palmer

Cavalry SPV LLS as assignee of CitiBank NA/Advantage vs Melissa Bird

Cavalry SPV LLS as assignee of Synchrony Bank/Ashley Home Stores vs Sunny Branham

West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Edgar Martinez

Heights Finance Corporation (TN P&L) vs Kyasha Adkisson and Marcus Adkisson

James T. Ryal Jr. vs Monica Ferguson

John W. Moore vs Micaela Jackson

H and P Properties vs Bridgette Thomas

J.C. Teague vs Jimmy Goolsby

Paul Stanley vs Tawill Marshall

Marriage Licenses

Holden Garrett Shamlin of Jackson and Rebecca Nicole Johnstone of Jackson

Carl Jerome Teel, III of Humboldt and Catherine Nicole Christie of Humboldt

Brandon Lee Mooney of Martin and Hannah Rose Houck of Humboldt

Patrick Michael Flynn of Vestavia, Alabama and Lindsey Allison Deloach of Vestavia, Alabama

Andres Sebastian Navas of Milan and Kathryn Belle Hardee of Milan

Charles Wesley Williams of Humboldt and Tabatha Danielle Summers of Humboldt

Gregory Lawrence Smith of Humboldt and Meg Meredith Evangelista Serrano of Humboldt

Seth John Tanner of Kennedy, New York and Laura Elizabeth Herz of Bradford

Rickey Joe Kent of Humboldt and Lori Diane Greear Walters of Humboldt

James Tyler Pyron of Medina and Brittan Layne Reed of Medina

Eric Wayne Ramsey of Bradford and Crystal Joyce Callison of Bradford

Timothy Alan Morris of Humboldt and Kathy Jean West of Humboldt

Danny Hubert Metzger of Dyer and Wendy Elaine Peevyhouse Bunyard of Dyer

Tyler Allen Belew of Milan and Katherine Constance Dudley of Milan

James Albert Jones of Milan and Vicky Darlene Mabry Wood of Milan

Nicholas Keith Wilson of Milan and Kaci Beth Adair of Milan

Austin Wayne Kirk of Knoxville and Christina Marie Quenon of Knoxville

Brandon Alexander Faubion of Humboldt and Clizia Lagni of Humboldt

Bill Boyd Redner of Milan and April Denise Arrington of Milan

Benjamin Tyler Jeter of Humboldt and Katie Elizabeth Vaughn of Jackson

Rodny Layne Lowery of Milan and Lula LaQuita Sims of Milan

James Edward Yelverton, Jr. of Medina and Jamie Lynn Jarvis Bailey of Medina

Joseph Dylan West of Trenton and Abigail Ianthus Grooms of Trenton

Jason Duncan Maness of Trenton and Autumn Dawn Greene of Trenton

Christopher Daniel Smith of Milan and Chelsea Nicole Lamb of Milan

Daniel Franklin Meinert of Cumberland Gap and Caroline Elizabeth Purcell of Cumberland Gap

Andrew Joseph Gordon of Milan and Kaitlyn Michelle Kelly of Humboldt

Timothy Daniel White of Milan and Dana Marie Ferrell Johnson of Milan

Clayton Gene Page of Paragould, Arkansas and Cynthia Ann Jewell Rogers of Dyer

Real Estate Transfers

David T. Bunney and wife, Karla K. Bunney to Brian C. Britt and wife, Barbara E. Britt – Humboldt – $35,000

Sue Dunham (Wallace) to Brian Bass and Amy Bass – Humboldt – $35,00

Justin Cagle and wife, Janon S. Cagle to Larry D. Maupin, Sr. and wife, Lisa D. Maupin – Bradford – $259,900

Aaron’s Inc. to TPM Holdings – Humboldt – $164,900

John C. Woods to Robert Wray – Humboldt – $95,000

Justin Smith and wife, Cherie Smith to Allen J. Walters and wife, Ashley E. Walters – Medina – $206,500

Justin C. White and wife, Kimberly White to Clay Patrick Pipkin and wife, Jessica Pipkin – Medina – $140,000

Gurtej Sandhu and wife, Poonam K. Sandhu to Larry F. Brown and wife, Debra S. Brown – Milan – $123,500

Benny Joe McVay and wife, Neva Cooper McVay to Chadd Everett Watson – Trenton – $14,000

N.P. Dodge, Jr. to Jessica L. Jackson and husband, Kwesi A. Jackson – Medina – $277,000

N.P. Dodge, Jr. to C/O NEI Global Relocation Company – Medina – $277,000

William S. Miller to Robert Fenn – Medina – $145,000

Rodney Jackson and wife, Karen D. Jackson to Desiree K. Freidam and Andrew M. Minges – Milan – $49,000

Karin Wallace, f/k/a Karin J. Rogers, to Shannon E. Thornhill – Medina – $179,900

Sammie Lee Hankins and wife, Dorothy M. Hankins to Trisha Mayall – Humboldt – $176,500

Robert Ray Barron, a/k/a Bobby Barron, to Donald Wright and wife, Betty Wright – Dyer – $75,000

Steven S. Worley to Jeff Stinson – Gibson and Weakley Counties – $150,000

Russell Dudley and wife, Jo Dudley to Jonathan Dudley and wife, Mary Ellen Dudley – 18th CD – $27,000

Pro Quantum Solutions, LLC to Robert Paul Barrett – Humboldt – $54,500

Jerry Glen Petty and wife, Loretta Petty to Diane Duncan and husband, Ralph Duncan – Trenton – $120,000

Cathleen M. Shannon to Scottie Branham – Milan – $21,000

Judith A. Warren to Anita Adams – Trenton – $10,000

JW Congregation Support, Inc. to Vincent Stearny – Milan – $65,000

Mary Ann Batchelor Shaw to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney and wife, Mary Clenney – Milan – $45,000

Sharon Fay Blackmon to Donna Glisson – Dyer – $59,900

James R. Cutlip and wife, Carolyn Cutlip to Zachary R. Delaney and wife, Melissa A. Delaney – Milan – $405,000

James Prescott and wife, Tina Prescott to Brian Weatherford and wife, Ginger Weatherford – Medina – $55,000

Ray Fonville to Josue Zarate Garcia – Humboldt – $21,000

Barbara Johnson to Julia Jones and Angela Ward – Trenton – $22,000

Shirley Jean Fry to Deborah Pettigrew and Kimbria Pettigrew Foulks – Milan – $32,000

Huey Acquisitions, LLC to 4D Holdings, LLC – Milan – $55,000

Walter Huey and Josh Arnold to 4D Holdings, LLC – Milan – $60,000

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to 4D Holdings – Milan – $57,500

Preston Holt to Anita L. Little and husband, John Franklin Little – Milan – $131,500

Waltermary, LLC to Carol A. Hunt, Trustee of the Blazer Trust – Milan – $110,000

Barbara R. Williams to Freddie Lewis and wife, Mary Ervin – Humboldt – $160,000

Bradly J. Criswell and wife, Victoria M. Criswell to Gregory G. Haney and wife, Shelia A. Haney – Milan – $121,500

Stephanie Dial, f/k/a Stephanie Lusk, to Jennifer Brooks and husband, Joshua Brooks – Milan – $86,000

Lena Mai Mance Ezell, Teresa Wright, Marie Wright, Shaquille Watson, Oscar Mance, III, Nina Albea, Michael Harris and Martha Mance to Luis Cano Martinez and wife, Rosa Ontiveros Sandoval – Trenton – $60,000

Rebecca Lopez to Alan Hayes and wife, Rosemary Hayes – Trenton – $24,500

Billy Teague and wife, Peggy Teague to Broco Properties – Medina – $90,000