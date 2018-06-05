Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 21, 2018 through June 3, 2018:
Emerson, Sherita Marchel, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/22/2018, 1710 McKnight Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Mays, Jeremiah Jerome, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/24/2018, Deerfield Inn; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Riggs, Jerry Don, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/22/2018, Walmart; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Taylor, Jennifer Chantel, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/26/2018, 1309 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Transou, Darquise Rasheed, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/26/2018, Regal Inn; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Velasco, Victor Manuel, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/27/2018, Walmart parking lot; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Velazco, Gustavo Jose, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/27/2018, Walmart parking lot; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Buchanan, Jeff David, w/m, 43 – driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, tampering with or fabricating evidence
Farmer, Anthony Wayne, w/m, 27 – driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law
Graves, Undrea Lamont, b/m, 31 – manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license
Harper, Kenneth Gene, w/m, 43 – reckless endangerment
Hawkins, Brandon Deshaun, b/m, 37 – driving under influence, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to: give immediate notice on accident, leaving scene of accident, violation of implied consent law, failure to: give immediate notice on accident
Hickman, Joseph Shane, w/m, 38 – possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent, driving under the influence, violation of open container law, evading arrest
Holmes, Silvester, b/m, 55 – driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, altering or forging title or plates, financial responsibility law
Craig Robert Jacobs, w/m, 38 – driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license
Billy Elijah King, w/m, 22 – driving under influence, evading arrest, violation of open container
Martin, Danielle Nicole, w/f, 27 – identity theft, theft of property, forgery
McDowell, Christian Keaphon, b/m, 26 – driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, simple possession
Palmer, Michael Lynn, b/m, 39 – picked up for other agency
Payne, Corey Lavelle, b/m, 25 – criminal trespassing
Perry, Floyd Lee, b/m, 59 – picked up for other agency
Taylor, Monte Cortez, w/m, 31 – picked up for other agency, fugitive from justice
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for May 21, 2018 through June 3, 2018.
Anton Demond Brittenum, b/m, 45 –hold for other agency
Eddie Michael Butler, w/m, 43 –hold for other agency
Jartavious Dee’Juan Cleaves, b/m, 27 –hold for other agency
Kevin Davis, b/m, 42 –hold for other agency
Courtney Nicole DePriest, w/f, 21 -capias
Jonathan Michael Dycus, w/m, 38 –driving under the influence
Kegan Tyler Blaine Hatley, w/m, 27 –hold for other agency
Harold Franklin Hawkins, w/m, 29 –hold for other agency
Anthony Bryan Holmes, w/m, 47 –hold for other agency
Michael Brandon Joyner, u/u, 36 –hold for other agency
Brandon Wayne King, w/m, 31 –hold for other agency
Jonathan Tom Lundy, w/m, 37 –attachment order
Quentin Lavon McKinnie, b/m, 38 –hold for other agency
James T. Nesbitt, b/m, 59 -capias
Kimberly Kay Pierce, w/f, 47 –theft of property
Douglas Pitts, b/m, 52 –failure to appear
Robin Elaine Samples, w/f, 53 –domestic assault
Alicia Lynn Smith, w/f, 31 –criminal trespass
Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, b/m, 30 –public intoxication, criminal trespass
Misty Nicole Brewer, w/f, 34 -capias
Shayna Beckett Casey, w/f, 32 -capias
Juanita Chism Doss, w/f, 53 –harassment (non-verbal threat)
Kelly Dewayne Grooms, w/m, 52 –driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence second offense, driving on right side of road
Ronda Leighann Johnson, w/f, 31 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Zaccheaus Raymon Lloyd, b/m, 25 –disorderly conduct
Brittany Lynn Long, w/f, 26 –contempt of court
Justin Wayne Lunsford, w/m, 34 –domestic assault
Olice Brandon Mayberry, b/m, 40 -capias
Robert Thomas Mount, w/m, 52 –violation of conditions of community supervision, intentional tamp or removal of GPS device
Tommie Kay Rovbinson, w/f, 60 –domestic assault
Timothy Ray Robinson, w/m, 33 –domestic assault
Thomas Ray Word, b/m, 48 –resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Kennedy Jane Churchwell, w/f, 19 –theft of property
Courtney Nicole DePriest, w/f, 21 -assault
Harvey Eugene Gellentine, w/m, 52 -capias
Kenneth Gene Harper, w/m, 43 –harassment (non-verbal threat)
Tevin Jamal Holmes, b/m, 23 –attachment order
Recordo Lamar Ivy, b/m, 29 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Joanna Kernodle, w/f, 60 –driving under the influence first offense
Grayson Andrew Knight, w/m, 19 –criminal trespass
Bradley Alen Kopp, w/m, 32 -capias
Melvin Dewayne Lewis, b/m, 47 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Christian Keaphone McDowell, b/m, 26 –attachment order
Tony Eltory McHaney, b/m, 51 –domestic assault
Veronica Elizabeth Mills, w/f, 25 -capias
Joshua Ray Montgomery, w/m, 33 -capias
Michael Lynn Palmer, b/m, 39 –attachment order
Floyd Lee Perry, b/m, 59 -capias
Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 –reckless endangerment
Chad Moichael Roberts, w/m, 26 –hold for other agency
Jeremy Ross Walton, w/m, 27 –domestic assault
Lawanda Elizabeth Beard, b/f, 25 -capias
Jessica Rennee Castleman, w/f, 30 -capias
George Cornelius Herron, b/m, 34 -capias
Amber Nicole Moody, w/f, 27 -capias
Michael Eugene Sanders, b/m, 57 –bond revoked
Christopher Paul Sanders, w/m, 32 –theft of property, evading arrest, domestic assault, vandalism
Bradley Dillon Selph, w/m, 24 – theft of property, evading arrest, domestic assault, vandalism
Monte Cortez Taylor, b/m, 37 –attachment order
Jason Scott Thomas, w/m, 45 –identity theft/use of another’s information
Tykaus Lajuan Wynn, b/m, 27 –aggravated assault