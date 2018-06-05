Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 21, 2018 through June 3, 2018:

Emerson, Sherita Marchel, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/22/2018, 1710 McKnight Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to maintain control, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Mays, Jeremiah Jerome, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/24/2018, Deerfield Inn; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Riggs, Jerry Don, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/22/2018, Walmart; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Taylor, Jennifer Chantel, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/26/2018, 1309 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Transou, Darquise Rasheed, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/26/2018, Regal Inn; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Velasco, Victor Manuel, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/27/2018, Walmart parking lot; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Velazco, Gustavo Jose, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/27/2018, Walmart parking lot; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Buchanan, Jeff David, w/m, 43 – driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, tampering with or fabricating evidence

Farmer, Anthony Wayne, w/m, 27 – driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law

Graves, Undrea Lamont, b/m, 31 – manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license

Harper, Kenneth Gene, w/m, 43 – reckless endangerment

Hawkins, Brandon Deshaun, b/m, 37 – driving under influence, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to: give immediate notice on accident, leaving scene of accident, violation of implied consent law, failure to: give immediate notice on accident

Hickman, Joseph Shane, w/m, 38 – possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent, driving under the influence, violation of open container law, evading arrest

Holmes, Silvester, b/m, 55 – driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, altering or forging title or plates, financial responsibility law

Craig Robert Jacobs, w/m, 38 – driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license

Billy Elijah King, w/m, 22 – driving under influence, evading arrest, violation of open container

Martin, Danielle Nicole, w/f, 27 – identity theft, theft of property, forgery

McDowell, Christian Keaphon, b/m, 26 – driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, simple possession

Palmer, Michael Lynn, b/m, 39 – picked up for other agency

Payne, Corey Lavelle, b/m, 25 – criminal trespassing

Perry, Floyd Lee, b/m, 59 – picked up for other agency

Taylor, Monte Cortez, w/m, 31 – picked up for other agency, fugitive from justice

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for May 21, 2018 through June 3, 2018.

Anton Demond Brittenum, b/m, 45 –hold for other agency

Eddie Michael Butler, w/m, 43 –hold for other agency

Jartavious Dee’Juan Cleaves, b/m, 27 –hold for other agency

Kevin Davis, b/m, 42 –hold for other agency

Courtney Nicole DePriest, w/f, 21 -capias

Jonathan Michael Dycus, w/m, 38 –driving under the influence

Kegan Tyler Blaine Hatley, w/m, 27 –hold for other agency

Harold Franklin Hawkins, w/m, 29 –hold for other agency

Anthony Bryan Holmes, w/m, 47 –hold for other agency

Michael Brandon Joyner, u/u, 36 –hold for other agency

Brandon Wayne King, w/m, 31 –hold for other agency

Jonathan Tom Lundy, w/m, 37 –attachment order

Quentin Lavon McKinnie, b/m, 38 –hold for other agency

James T. Nesbitt, b/m, 59 -capias

Kimberly Kay Pierce, w/f, 47 –theft of property

Douglas Pitts, b/m, 52 –failure to appear

Robin Elaine Samples, w/f, 53 –domestic assault

Alicia Lynn Smith, w/f, 31 –criminal trespass

Joshua Nathaniel Ballard, b/m, 30 –public intoxication, criminal trespass

Misty Nicole Brewer, w/f, 34 -capias

Shayna Beckett Casey, w/f, 32 -capias

Juanita Chism Doss, w/f, 53 –harassment (non-verbal threat)

Kelly Dewayne Grooms, w/m, 52 –driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence second offense, driving on right side of road

Ronda Leighann Johnson, w/f, 31 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Zaccheaus Raymon Lloyd, b/m, 25 –disorderly conduct

Brittany Lynn Long, w/f, 26 –contempt of court

Justin Wayne Lunsford, w/m, 34 –domestic assault

Olice Brandon Mayberry, b/m, 40 -capias

Robert Thomas Mount, w/m, 52 –violation of conditions of community supervision, intentional tamp or removal of GPS device

Tommie Kay Rovbinson, w/f, 60 –domestic assault

Timothy Ray Robinson, w/m, 33 –domestic assault

Thomas Ray Word, b/m, 48 –resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Kennedy Jane Churchwell, w/f, 19 –theft of property

Courtney Nicole DePriest, w/f, 21 -assault

Harvey Eugene Gellentine, w/m, 52 -capias

Kenneth Gene Harper, w/m, 43 –harassment (non-verbal threat)

Tevin Jamal Holmes, b/m, 23 –attachment order

Recordo Lamar Ivy, b/m, 29 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Joanna Kernodle, w/f, 60 –driving under the influence first offense

Grayson Andrew Knight, w/m, 19 –criminal trespass

Bradley Alen Kopp, w/m, 32 -capias

Melvin Dewayne Lewis, b/m, 47 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Christian Keaphone McDowell, b/m, 26 –attachment order

Tony Eltory McHaney, b/m, 51 –domestic assault

Veronica Elizabeth Mills, w/f, 25 -capias

Joshua Ray Montgomery, w/m, 33 -capias

Michael Lynn Palmer, b/m, 39 –attachment order

Floyd Lee Perry, b/m, 59 -capias

Charles Jatavious Roberts, b/m, 26 –reckless endangerment

Chad Moichael Roberts, w/m, 26 –hold for other agency

Jeremy Ross Walton, w/m, 27 –domestic assault

Lawanda Elizabeth Beard, b/f, 25 -capias

Jessica Rennee Castleman, w/f, 30 -capias

George Cornelius Herron, b/m, 34 -capias

Amber Nicole Moody, w/f, 27 -capias

Michael Eugene Sanders, b/m, 57 –bond revoked

Christopher Paul Sanders, w/m, 32 –theft of property, evading arrest, domestic assault, vandalism

Bradley Dillon Selph, w/m, 24 – theft of property, evading arrest, domestic assault, vandalism

Monte Cortez Taylor, b/m, 37 –attachment order

Jason Scott Thomas, w/m, 45 –identity theft/use of another’s information

Tykaus Lajuan Wynn, b/m, 27 –aggravated assault