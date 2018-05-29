Your Right to Know
Marriage Licenses
Trey Anderson Tate of Rutherford and Katherine Elizabeth Duke of Parsons
Ray Anthony Rowan of Humboldt and Crystal Renee Wedley of Humboldt
Matthew Taylor Stuckey of Milan and Leigh Ann Malanga of Milan
Jordan Daley Presley of Bradford and Lauren Elizabeth Langston of Bradford
Tevin Decree Crayton of Milan and Camri Shanae Donald of Milan
George W. Threadgill IV of Austin, Texas and Holly Vera Chen of Austin, Texas
Justice Jacarr Haley of Humboldt and Jalexis Nicole Haynes of McKenzie
Robert Joseph McKinley of Humboldt and Fay Graves of Jackson
Daniel Alexander Cochran of Milan and Casey Jo Ward of Milan
Danny Hubert Metzger of Dyer and Wendy Elaine Peevyhouse Bunyard of Dyer
Corey Levi Porter of West Plains, Missouri and Randa Samantha Hart of West Plains, Missouri
Divorces
Mary A. Armstrong vs Aaron L. Armstrong
Brittany C. Butler vs Dallas R. Butler
Real Estate Transfers
Angela Crane to Justin Crone and wife, Tonya Renee Crone – Medina – $156,000
Sharon K. Barron to Christopher Skelton – Trenton $45,000
David A. Blackwell and wife, Helen K. Blackwell to Jacob A. Lynn and Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Lynn – 20th CD – $11,000
Harry Fonville, Mary Ann Bailey and Becky Jean White to Michael Schoonover and Robert Schoonover and wife, Reda Schoonover – $50,000
John E. Raines to Morley Williamson – Trenton – $23,000
Thomas Levon Powers and Terry Lee Powers to Mark Smith and daughter, Dena Smith Bell – 15th CD – $25,000
Ruth Ann Robinson to Wilaliam Doyle, III – Humboldt – $85,000
The Bank of Milan to Charles Carter and wife, Melissa Carter- Milan – $38,000
Pro Quantum Solutions, LLC to Jesse Coble and wife, Julia Coble – Medina – $194,500
William B. Melton and wife, Melanie L. Melton to Cody S. Smith and wife, Brynn S. Smith – Milan – $206,000
Frank West and wife, Virginia West to Jaime Vanalstine – Gibson – $25,000
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Randy Parham – Dyer – $19,000
J.C. Teague to Karen A. Reasons and Jeremiah Graupman and wife, Wanda Graupman – Humboldt – $20,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Michael Carter and wife, Sarah Carter – Milan – $80,000
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Christy Ferrell – Humboldt – $52,226
Ditech Financial, LLC to Tim Hutcherson – Dyer – $4,500
Larry Elgin and wife, Jane Pullium Elgin to Swaim & Swaim West, LLC – Trenton – $82,500
Eric Partee and wife, Angela L. Partee to Swaim & Swaim West, LLC – Trenton – $82,500
Loretta Ann Doyle, f/k/a Loretta Ann Anderson, to Cristina Cabral – Milan – $112,900
Vonnie L. Parrish and wife, Paula S. Parrish to Pamela J. Asher – Trenton – $17,500
James M. Davis, Jr. to Roger D. Braddock and wife, Diana M. Braddock – Dyer – $112,000
Ricky A. Hensley to Richard A. Neisler – Trenton – $74,400
Ann C. Drumwright, individually and as Attorney-In-Fact for Teresa Terri Story, Michelle Gibbs and Kim Gibbs and Gentry B. Underhill, Jr. as Trustee of the Testamentary Trust of Autry F. Gibbs, Sr., Gibbs Family Trust to Albert E. Abbott – Dyer – $34,900
Michael Brad Presson to Haitham M. Asad and wife, Iman Asad – Medina – $216,400
Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC to Brian Egan – Milan – $48,500
Shelley Adkins, Timothy Adkins and Virginia Adkins to Cheslee Layne Navarro and husband, Marty Thomas Navarro – Milan – $123,000
James K. Cloyd and wife, Kimberly A. Cloyd to Jason Patrick Nyholm and wife, Jennifer Sue Nyholm – Medina – $208,000
Elizabeth Bridges, f/k/a Elizabeth Bridges Suhar, to Annie Tedder – Milan – $110,000
Hillary D. Cates, f/k/a Hillary D. Dunning, to Michael Blake Goodgine and wife, Hannah Raye Goodgine – Medina – $155,000
Joy Edmiston Lewis, Kevin T. McNeese, Craig E. McNeese, Benjamin McNeese and Carlye McNeese to Sammy Edmiston –Trenton – $5,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Simon M. Saputo and wife, Jessica N. Saputo – Milan – $139,900
John R. Pollard to Daniel L. Wade and wife, Isha E. Wade – Trenton – $108,900
Joshua E. Morris to James K. Cloyd and wife, Kimberly A. Cloyd – Humboldt – $135,900
Charles Z. James and wife, Angel James to West Tennessee Holdings, LLC – Medina – $143,000