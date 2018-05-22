Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 14, 2018 through May 20, 2018:
Boykin, Bionca Demetrice, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2018, 1603 Etheridge Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Brooks, Mariaha Laniesha, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2018, Humboldt High School; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Curry, Valerie Lynette, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2018, 115 W. Mitchell Street; Charges: arson (aggravated). Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Dowell, Sherman Bernard, 32, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2018, 17th Avenue and McKnight Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, evading arrest, criminal impersonation, violation of implied consent law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Gentile, Joseph Paul, 29, of Cedar Grove; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Greene, Amy Beth, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2018, N. 20th Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Hernandez, Marlena Dayne, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2018, 312 N. 19th Avenue; Charges: criminal trespassing, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Maness, Jeffery Daniel, 34, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.
Powell, Charles David, 34, of Oakfield; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.
Spears, Corey Richard, 28, of Gibson; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2018, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: felony evading in vehicle, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law, fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for May 14, 2018 through May 20, 2018.
Carter, Desirae Michelle, w/f, 33 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Jeffrey Don Coffman, w/m, 52 –criminal trespass
Steven Thomas Crawford, w/m, 32 –Schedule II drug violations
Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 35 –juvenile offense
Terry Dale Green, w/m, 40 –violation of parole
James Scott Johnstone, w/m, 49 –sex offender registry
Stephanie Mallery Jones, w/f, 28 –false report/statements
Grayson Andrew Knight, w/m, 19 –criminal trespass
Jonathan Greyson Long, w/m, 19 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
David Dwain Morgan, w/m, 32 –Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Roosevelt Traylor Jr., b/m, 41 –violation of parole, capias
Kristen Michelle Alford, w/f, 37 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Terrance Dewayne Bradford, b/m, 31 –capias, theft of property, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, attachment order
Michael Houston Brown, w/m, 35 -capias
Quentin Jerrod Childress, b/m, 21 -capias
Kennen James Cobb, b/m, 23 –violation of order of protection/restraining order, resisting arrest or search (non-violent)
Valerie Curry, b/f, 52 –aggravated arson
Kenneth Taylor Dafron, w/m, 22 –public intoxication
Timothy Alan Goff Sr., w/m, 53 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of light law
Ronald Wilson Hampton, w/m, 40 –child restraint law, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), improper display of plates
Brittany Lynn Long, w/f, 26 -capias
Marcus Dewayne Miller, b/m, 43 –solicitation of minor to observe sexual acts
Shakiki Tamu Montgomery, b/f, 41 –aggravated burglary, burglary, criminal trespass, vandalism
Michael Shante Montgomery, b/m, 19 –aggravated burglary, burglary, criminal trespass, vandalism
Trevor Yvette Pitts, b/f, 49 –violation of probation
Althon Hunter Smith, w/m, 32 –violation of light law, driving on a revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance
Thomas Dalton Walker, w/m, 18 -capias
Deyonte Ladarius Warren, b/m, 23 -capias
Donald Lynn Warren, b/m, 45 –capias, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Michael Justin Williams, w/m, 32 -capias
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Marquisa Turner – resisting arrest
Antwan Woodruff – disorderly conduct
Charles Stinson – simple possession of Schedule II, criminal impersonation
Joanna Kernodle – DUI
Ranisha Johnson – driving without DL
Jamie L. Williams – simple possession of Schedule VI
Billy Reeves – contempt of court
James Johnson – evading arrest
Terrance Bradford – aggravated criminal trespass
Jordan Powell – unlawful possession of weapon
James Bolding III – driving without DL
Adam Lake – simple possession of Schedule VI
Detriera Albea – theft under $1,000
Terry Keily – domestic assault
James Ingram – simple possession of Schedule VI
Benjamin Grant – simple domestic assault
Willie Gantt – simple possession of Schedule VI
Robert Rodgers Jr. – driving on suspended DL
David Castellaw – driving without DL
Deyonte Warren – contempt of court
Gregory Albea – simple possession of Schedule VI
Civil
Stewart Finance Inc vs Fray Brown
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Victoria Johnson
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Wendy Matthews
Republic Finance LLC vs Whitney Miller
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Brandie Claybrooks
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Christopher Kirk
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Angela Brown
Triad Financial Services Inc (as servicer for George Banking Company) vs estate of Larry D. Garner
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA as successor to BNY Midwest Trust Company vs Jerry Mathis and Linda Mathis
Robert W. Barrett vs Mary J. Fleming
Zakia Wardlow vs Delois Wash