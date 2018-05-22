Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 14, 2018 through May 20, 2018:

Boykin, Bionca Demetrice, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2018, 1603 Etheridge Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Brooks, Mariaha Laniesha, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2018, Humboldt High School; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Curry, Valerie Lynette, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2018, 115 W. Mitchell Street; Charges: arson (aggravated). Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Dowell, Sherman Bernard, 32, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2018, 17th Avenue and McKnight Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under the influence, evading arrest, criminal impersonation, violation of implied consent law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Gentile, Joseph Paul, 29, of Cedar Grove; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Greene, Amy Beth, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2018, N. 20th Avenue; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Hernandez, Marlena Dayne, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2018, 312 N. 19th Avenue; Charges: criminal trespassing, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Maness, Jeffery Daniel, 34, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.

Powell, Charles David, 34, of Oakfield; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.

Spears, Corey Richard, 28, of Gibson; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2018, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: felony evading in vehicle, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law, fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for May 14, 2018 through May 20, 2018.

Carter, Desirae Michelle, w/f, 33 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Jeffrey Don Coffman, w/m, 52 –criminal trespass

Steven Thomas Crawford, w/m, 32 –Schedule II drug violations

Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 35 –juvenile offense

Terry Dale Green, w/m, 40 –violation of parole

James Scott Johnstone, w/m, 49 –sex offender registry

Stephanie Mallery Jones, w/f, 28 –false report/statements

Grayson Andrew Knight, w/m, 19 –criminal trespass

Jonathan Greyson Long, w/m, 19 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

David Dwain Morgan, w/m, 32 –Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Roosevelt Traylor Jr., b/m, 41 –violation of parole, capias

Kristen Michelle Alford, w/f, 37 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Terrance Dewayne Bradford, b/m, 31 –capias, theft of property, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, attachment order

Michael Houston Brown, w/m, 35 -capias

Quentin Jerrod Childress, b/m, 21 -capias

Kennen James Cobb, b/m, 23 –violation of order of protection/restraining order, resisting arrest or search (non-violent)

Valerie Curry, b/f, 52 –aggravated arson

Kenneth Taylor Dafron, w/m, 22 –public intoxication

Timothy Alan Goff Sr., w/m, 53 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of light law

Ronald Wilson Hampton, w/m, 40 –child restraint law, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), improper display of plates

Brittany Lynn Long, w/f, 26 -capias

Marcus Dewayne Miller, b/m, 43 –solicitation of minor to observe sexual acts

Shakiki Tamu Montgomery, b/f, 41 –aggravated burglary, burglary, criminal trespass, vandalism

Michael Shante Montgomery, b/m, 19 –aggravated burglary, burglary, criminal trespass, vandalism

Trevor Yvette Pitts, b/f, 49 –violation of probation

Althon Hunter Smith, w/m, 32 –violation of light law, driving on a revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance

Thomas Dalton Walker, w/m, 18 -capias

Deyonte Ladarius Warren, b/m, 23 -capias

Donald Lynn Warren, b/m, 45 –capias, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Michael Justin Williams, w/m, 32 -capias

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Marquisa Turner – resisting arrest

Antwan Woodruff – disorderly conduct

Charles Stinson – simple possession of Schedule II, criminal impersonation

Joanna Kernodle – DUI

Ranisha Johnson – driving without DL

Jamie L. Williams – simple possession of Schedule VI

Billy Reeves – contempt of court

James Johnson – evading arrest

Terrance Bradford – aggravated criminal trespass

Jordan Powell – unlawful possession of weapon

James Bolding III – driving without DL

Adam Lake – simple possession of Schedule VI

Detriera Albea – theft under $1,000

Terry Keily – domestic assault

James Ingram – simple possession of Schedule VI

Benjamin Grant – simple domestic assault

Willie Gantt – simple possession of Schedule VI

Robert Rodgers Jr. – driving on suspended DL

David Castellaw – driving without DL

Deyonte Warren – contempt of court

Gregory Albea – simple possession of Schedule VI

Civil

Stewart Finance Inc vs Fray Brown

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Victoria Johnson

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Wendy Matthews

Republic Finance LLC vs Whitney Miller

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Brandie Claybrooks

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Christopher Kirk

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Angela Brown

Triad Financial Services Inc (as servicer for George Banking Company) vs estate of Larry D. Garner

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA as successor to BNY Midwest Trust Company vs Jerry Mathis and Linda Mathis

Robert W. Barrett vs Mary J. Fleming

Zakia Wardlow vs Delois Wash