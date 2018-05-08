Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 30, 2018 through May 6, 2018:

Armstrong, Terry Hall, 54, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 05/04/2018, across from Autumnwood Apartments; Charges: driving under influence, violation of open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Boykin, Nathasha Ann, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/06/2018, 200 N. 12th Avenue at First United Methodist Church; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Galloway, Jameson Lamar, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/05/2018, 2321 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, retaliation past action, false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Grant, Benjamin Jason, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/2018, 2229 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Johnson, Terraca Keyonia, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2018, 706 McLin Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Gibson County.

Spinks, Johnny Wayne, 67, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 05/06/2018, 321North 22nd Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Sullivan, Jerry Louis, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/02018, McLin Street at 13th Avenue and Central Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Turner, Marquisa Antionette, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2018, Stop ‘N Shop; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Turner, Sammy Joe, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/2018, 511 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Williams,, Jamie Lee, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/03/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 30, 2018 through May 6, 2018.

Jennifer Kay Williams, w/f, 49 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Amanda Gail Blackmon, w/f, 46 –attachment order

Tequilla Caprice Coleman, b/f, 45 –driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law, failure to provide proof of insurance

Takeea Soreea Douglas, b/f, 25 –theft of property

Jerry Louis Fitzgerald, b/m, 39 -court

James Louis Frye, b/m, 30 –attachment order

Jason Wayne Gordon, w/m, 43 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Terraca Jeyonia Johnson, b/f, 32 -capias

Raneisha Latrice Johnson, b/f, 20 –attachment order

Dalton Shane Kilzer, w/m, 18 –drinking under 21

Devon Blake McLain, w/m, 22 -capias

Rachel Lynn Morgan, w/f, 22 -burglary

Caleb Paul Prather, b/m, 21 –attachment order

Shawn Christopher Riley, w/m, 38 -capias

Lisa Nicole Smith, w/f, 34 -capias

Christy Renee Williams, w/f, 41 -capias

Jamie Lee Williams, w/f, 40 –simple possession/casual exchange

Johnathon Ryan Crowe, w/m, 34 –violation of registration law, violation of stop sign lawn, simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, improper lane usage

Lela Renia Drake, w/f, 29 –contempt of court

John Alllen Gathings, w/m, 41 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, failure to exercise due caution

Sonya Lynn Horton, w/f, 46 –vehicular assault

Brandon David Ingram, w/m, 36 -capias

Deanna Elizabeth Robbins, w/f, 39 –aggravated assault

Courtney O’Neil Thomas, b/m, 32 -capias

Court Report

General Sessions

Recordo Ivy – driving on revoked DL

Ronald Kiddle – domestic assault

Michael Newbill Jr. – criminal trespass

Carlos Hunt – driving on revoked DL

Misty Jackett – obstruction of process

Rachel Morgan – evading arrest

Christopher Kuykendall – evading arrest

Nicholas Meales – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of a weapon, driving on suspended DL

Civil

Estate of Suzie Six vs Rene Hugley

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada NA vs Catherine Alford

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Regina Claybrook

LVNV Funding LLC vs Felicia Lloyd

LVNV Funding LLC vs Sharlice Bradford

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kathy McCaslin

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sarah Pashall

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kevin Baker

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Canieka Barham

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marcus Shivers

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Douglas Bowens

Total Wellness Chiropractic vs Lesley S. Arnold

Cash Express LLC vs Donna Huff

Cash Express LLC vs Johnny Graves

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Ricky S. Williams

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Donna Wren

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Michael S. Kirby

Progressive Hawaii Insurance Company ASO Tabeel Pearson vs Jennifer Solberg

Republic Finance LLC vs Rena Turner

Centennial Bank vs Justion Yance and Stacy Yance

Cash Express LLC vs Emily Enidcott

Republic Finance LLC vs Destiny Passero

Michael Dennis vs Elena C. Wilson

Tammie Porter vs Jackie Porter

John Moore vs Anthony Avery and Curonious Wise

Clementine Cottrell vs Billy J. Matthews

Stewart Finance Inc. vs Samantha Curry

Stewart Finance Inc. vs John Glisson

Food Inspections

Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 84 score, three criticals

Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Rosato’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Ramz Place, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

Sweet Retreat Bake Shop Truck, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Hampton Inn Food, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score one critical

La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 81 score four criticals

Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

Main Street, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

New Life Recreation Center, Bradford, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Humboldt Plaza III, complete inspection, 100 score

Fairgrounds Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Ritz Theatre, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

The Skating Place, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Hampton Inn Food, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Kinder Academy Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Joe and Deanna’s Bypass Café, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score

This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 91 score, two criticals

This Is It BBQ, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Bradford Senior Center, complete inspection, 100 score

Domino’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals

Domino’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Heritage Inn, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score

Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection 91 score, two criticals

Gibson County Golf Course, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

White Squirrel Deli and Sweet Shoppe, Kenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

White Squirrel Deli and Sweet Shoppe, Kenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

El Vallarta II, Rutherford, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

El Vallarta II, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Marriage Licenses

David Louis Eno of Dyer and Anita Lynne Engebretson Scharf of Dyer

Robert Casey Fowler of Milan and Krista Joy Hatfield of Milan

James Ellis Woods of Trenton and Deborah Ann Yarbrough of Trenton

Tracy Devon Wonsley, Jr. of Lake City, Arkansas and Hannah Paige Smith of Lake City, Arkansas

David Cullen Ing of Milan and Kerri Lynn Bolton of Milan

Jeff Wayne Orgain of Trenton and Sara Katelyn Partee of Trenton

Matthew Chase Smith of Kenton and Taylor Nicole Hatcher of Jackson

Joshua Ryan Fulgham of Kenton and Jessica Jade Pearson of Kenton

Divorces

Kimberly Dawn Parham vs. Michael Edward Parham

Mark Edward Jackson vs. Leslie Dee Ann Jackson

Samantha Jo Edwards vs. Ricky Wayne Edwards, II

Mark Blurton vs. Carol Blurton

Regina Fluty vs. Ronny Fluty

Jessica Watson vs. Brandon Watson

Timothy Gammons vs. Marlena Gammons

Selena Stafford vs. Christopher Stafford

Anthony B. Westmoreland vs Samantha L. Westmoreland