Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 30, 2018 through May 6, 2018:
Armstrong, Terry Hall, 54, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 05/04/2018, across from Autumnwood Apartments; Charges: driving under influence, violation of open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Boykin, Nathasha Ann, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/06/2018, 200 N. 12th Avenue at First United Methodist Church; Charges: public intoxication, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Galloway, Jameson Lamar, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/05/2018, 2321 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, retaliation past action, false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Grant, Benjamin Jason, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/2018, 2229 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Johnson, Terraca Keyonia, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2018, 706 McLin Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Gibson County.
Spinks, Johnny Wayne, 67, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 05/06/2018, 321North 22nd Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Sullivan, Jerry Louis, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/02018, McLin Street at 13th Avenue and Central Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Turner, Marquisa Antionette, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/30/2018, Stop ‘N Shop; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Turner, Sammy Joe, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/2018, 511 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Williams,, Jamie Lee, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/03/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 30, 2018 through May 6, 2018.
Jennifer Kay Williams, w/f, 49 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Amanda Gail Blackmon, w/f, 46 –attachment order
Tequilla Caprice Coleman, b/f, 45 –driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law, failure to provide proof of insurance
Takeea Soreea Douglas, b/f, 25 –theft of property
Jerry Louis Fitzgerald, b/m, 39 -court
James Louis Frye, b/m, 30 –attachment order
Jason Wayne Gordon, w/m, 43 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Terraca Jeyonia Johnson, b/f, 32 -capias
Raneisha Latrice Johnson, b/f, 20 –attachment order
Dalton Shane Kilzer, w/m, 18 –drinking under 21
Devon Blake McLain, w/m, 22 -capias
Rachel Lynn Morgan, w/f, 22 -burglary
Caleb Paul Prather, b/m, 21 –attachment order
Shawn Christopher Riley, w/m, 38 -capias
Lisa Nicole Smith, w/f, 34 -capias
Christy Renee Williams, w/f, 41 -capias
Jamie Lee Williams, w/f, 40 –simple possession/casual exchange
Johnathon Ryan Crowe, w/m, 34 –violation of registration law, violation of stop sign lawn, simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, improper lane usage
Lela Renia Drake, w/f, 29 –contempt of court
John Alllen Gathings, w/m, 41 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, failure to exercise due caution
Sonya Lynn Horton, w/f, 46 –vehicular assault
Brandon David Ingram, w/m, 36 -capias
Deanna Elizabeth Robbins, w/f, 39 –aggravated assault
Courtney O’Neil Thomas, b/m, 32 -capias
Court Report
General Sessions
Recordo Ivy – driving on revoked DL
Ronald Kiddle – domestic assault
Michael Newbill Jr. – criminal trespass
Carlos Hunt – driving on revoked DL
Misty Jackett – obstruction of process
Rachel Morgan – evading arrest
Christopher Kuykendall – evading arrest
Nicholas Meales – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of a weapon, driving on suspended DL
Civil
Estate of Suzie Six vs Rene Hugley
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada NA vs Catherine Alford
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Regina Claybrook
LVNV Funding LLC vs Felicia Lloyd
LVNV Funding LLC vs Sharlice Bradford
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kathy McCaslin
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sarah Pashall
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kevin Baker
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Canieka Barham
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Marcus Shivers
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Douglas Bowens
Total Wellness Chiropractic vs Lesley S. Arnold
Cash Express LLC vs Donna Huff
Cash Express LLC vs Johnny Graves
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Ricky S. Williams
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Donna Wren
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Michael S. Kirby
Progressive Hawaii Insurance Company ASO Tabeel Pearson vs Jennifer Solberg
Republic Finance LLC vs Rena Turner
Centennial Bank vs Justion Yance and Stacy Yance
Cash Express LLC vs Emily Enidcott
Republic Finance LLC vs Destiny Passero
Michael Dennis vs Elena C. Wilson
Tammie Porter vs Jackie Porter
John Moore vs Anthony Avery and Curonious Wise
Clementine Cottrell vs Billy J. Matthews
Stewart Finance Inc. vs Samantha Curry
Stewart Finance Inc. vs John Glisson
Food Inspections
Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 84 score, three criticals
Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Rock and Shirl Disco, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Rosato’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Ramz Place, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
Sweet Retreat Bake Shop Truck, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Hicks-Phelan VFW Post, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Hampton Inn Food, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score one critical
La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 81 score four criticals
Heritage Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score
Main Street, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
New Life Recreation Center, Bradford, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
The Snack Shack BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Humboldt Plaza III, complete inspection, 100 score
Fairgrounds Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Ritz Theatre, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
The Skating Place, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Hampton Inn Food, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Kinder Academy Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Joe and Deanna’s Bypass Café, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score
This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 91 score, two criticals
This Is It BBQ, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Bradford Senior Center, complete inspection, 100 score
Domino’s, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals
Domino’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Heritage Inn, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 100 score
Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection 91 score, two criticals
Gibson County Golf Course, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
Rhodes Family Diner, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
White Squirrel Deli and Sweet Shoppe, Kenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
White Squirrel Deli and Sweet Shoppe, Kenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
El Vallarta II, Rutherford, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
El Vallarta II, Rutherford, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Marriage Licenses
David Louis Eno of Dyer and Anita Lynne Engebretson Scharf of Dyer
Robert Casey Fowler of Milan and Krista Joy Hatfield of Milan
James Ellis Woods of Trenton and Deborah Ann Yarbrough of Trenton
Tracy Devon Wonsley, Jr. of Lake City, Arkansas and Hannah Paige Smith of Lake City, Arkansas
David Cullen Ing of Milan and Kerri Lynn Bolton of Milan
Jeff Wayne Orgain of Trenton and Sara Katelyn Partee of Trenton
Matthew Chase Smith of Kenton and Taylor Nicole Hatcher of Jackson
Joshua Ryan Fulgham of Kenton and Jessica Jade Pearson of Kenton
Divorces
Kimberly Dawn Parham vs. Michael Edward Parham
Mark Edward Jackson vs. Leslie Dee Ann Jackson
Samantha Jo Edwards vs. Ricky Wayne Edwards, II
Mark Blurton vs. Carol Blurton
Regina Fluty vs. Ronny Fluty
Jessica Watson vs. Brandon Watson
Timothy Gammons vs. Marlena Gammons
Selena Stafford vs. Christopher Stafford
Anthony B. Westmoreland vs Samantha L. Westmoreland