Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 23, 2018 through April, 2018:

Boyland, Jessie Junior, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, 1704 Campbell Street; Charges: sexual battery. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.

Croom, Latonya Antoinette, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2018, 815 North Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, felony evading in a vehicle, theft of property – merchandise, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Dickerson, Joshua Larrenze, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2018, 1224 Maple Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.

Floyd, Jaylan Marcell, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, Central Avenue and Etherdige Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Hunt, Carlos Roshun, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, Highway 45 Bypass and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Jenkins, Kimberly Lynn, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2018, 2214 Elliott Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.

Kernodle, Joanna Cox, 60, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2018, Highway 70/79 at West Main Street; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Marshall, Dyeve Nicole, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, Central Avenue and Etheridge Street; Charges: picked up for other agency, citation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Thomas, Billy, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, 17th AVenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Torres-Vela, Victor Ivan, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, 1315 Soy Drive; Charges: driving under influence, driving without a license, financial responsibility law, financial responsibility law, failure to render aid, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Woodruff, Antwan Seanthonio, 30, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2018, Elks Lodge; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Inv. Sgt. Hill.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 23, 2018 through April 29, 2018.

Stephen Michael Bryan, w/m, 37 –burglary, resisting arrest, assault

Joseph Grant Coker, w/m, 30 –domestic assault

Kenneth Taylor Dafron, w/m, 22 –adult contributing to delinquency of a child

Jarvis Tremain Emerson, b/m, 29 –hold for other agency

Zack Blake Fowler, w/m, 32 –violation of conditions of community supervision, assault

Jared Clinton Green, w/m, 41 -capias

Keenan Malik Haynes, b/m, 19 –drinking under 21

Austin Tyler Juhl, w/m, 19 –underage consumption

Ian Pierce McCurdy, w/m, 19 –drinking under 21

James Dillon Moore, w/m, 26 –theft of property

Michael Edward Newbill Jr., b/m, 42 –violation of probation

Allen Glynn Reynolds, w/m, 58 –resisting arrest

Anthony Christopher Westbrooks, b/m, 29 –domestic assault

Zachery Blaine Bates, w/m, 22 -capias

Chadwick Earl Dickerson, w/m, 47 -capias

Joshua Lareze Dickerson, w/m, 21 –theft of property, aggravated burglary

Billy Thomas Gately, w/m, 40 –driving under the influence first offense

Recordo Lamar Ivy, b/m, 30 -capias

Brandy Nicole Kilburn, w/f, 23 –capias, worthless checks, assault, escape

James Dillan Moore, w/m, 26 -burglary

Amber Beth Rinks, w/m, 37 –attachment order

Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, b/m, 25 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Court Report

General Sessions

Billy W. Price – simple assault

Pamela Mayo – DUI

Christopher Kuykendall – DUI

Jonathan Burke – driving on revoked DL with priors

Briana Pewitte – driving without DL

Quantarious Spinks – driving without DL

Trenton Court Report

General Sessions Court of Gibson County – Trenton

Jeremy D. Lyons – unlawful possession of a weapon

Jason Franklin Wood – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Mark L. Purvis – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Thomas W. Reynolds – DUI first offense amended to reckless driving

David W. Rhodes – DUI second offense

Thomas Forrest – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia

April Vestal – meth amended to simple possession Schedule II

William Kristopher Short – DUI first offense

Christie A. Arnold – driving while license revoked

James P. Bullington – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Brandon Hillsman – simple possession

Kevin A. Thompson – criminal impersonation

Gary L. Sims – sexual offender registration form violation amended to sexual offender registration form violation attempt

Nove J. Kephart Jr. – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Amanda M. Betterman – false reports

Cameron Antonia Taylor – assault – bodily injury

Demond Elijah Burrow – domestic assault

Benjamin Reel – escape felony amended to escape misdemeanor

Krystal Dawn Smith – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Daniel Long – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Robert W. Joyce – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia x2

Roger D. Lawson – driving while license revoked

Rodger Dale Lason – unlawful hunt/fish

Joshua Clifton – child abuse/neglect felony amended to child abuse/neglect Class A

Jason P. Williquette – DUI first offense amended to reckless driving

Marty Allen Lyles – domestic assault

Jesse T. Baker – driving while license suspended

Martha L. Blackwell – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia

Amanda Bray – child abuse/neglect Class A

Elizabeth Annie Marie Jackson – simple possession Schedule VI

Robin Ivie – assault – threat of bodily injury

Wayne A. Ross – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia

Justin L. Butler – simple possession Schedule VI

Jeffery Dwight Collins – 911 calls in non -emergency situations prohibited x4 – plead 1 count – 5 days, cost

Rocky D. Snider Jr. – theft up to $1000

Bobbie J. Johnson – simple possession Schedule II

Derrick R. Cross – simple possession/casual exchange

Kristen Alford – simple possession Schedule VI

Ashlee Johnson – driving without license

Butch Cunningham – domestic assault

3/22 Melissa Brinkley – driving without license

Jimmy Don Pratt – attempt accessory

David Oxley – domestic assault

Candice Renee Bolin – vandalism up to $1,000

Zina Sue Edward – theft of merchandise -shoplifting

Larry Floyd – public intoxication

Bryan Johnson – driving without license

Timmy Smith – driving without license

Jerry Prince – domestic assault

William G. Prince – domestic assault

Candice Renee Bolin – vandalism up to $1000

David Booher – driving on revoked

Troy Whitson – DUI first offense amended to reckless driving & driving while license suspended

James G. Johnson – meth amended to simple possession Schedule II

Tyler McCartney – hunt/kill big game during closed season

Scott Gregory Woodruff – DUI second offense

David C. Wilson – DUI first offense

Leslie Truett – DUI first offense

Dustin Lee Graham – contraband in penal facility amended to simple possession Schedule II

Michael L. Phillips – DUI second offense

Daytrien Hunt – DUI first offense

Daytrien Hunt – simple domestic

Amber Stroud – bound over to Grand Jury

Craig Dewayne Cash – driving without

Christopher Trull – domestic assault

Christopher Trull – domestic assault R&R, consecutive

Christopher Trull – public intoxication revoke to serve concurrent

Christopher Trull – driving without license revoke to serve concurrent

Christopher Trull – domestic assault R&R, consecutive

Damarrius Cobb – driving while license revoked x2

Darren Knight – Schedule II simple possession/casual exchange

Vera A. Miller – DUI first offense

Tayia Marie Rodgers – driving while license revoked second or sub. amended to driving without

Terraca Keyonia Johnson – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Nicholas A. Apuzzo – domestic assault amended to simple assault

Octavious Thomas – domestic assault – diversion

Stephen M. Bryan – public intoxication

Anthony John Ross – sale, loan, or exhibition of materials to minors

Dalton Colby Harrison – driving without license

Cheri L. Leyhue – VBCL

Damond T. McDonald – VBCL

Nove J. Kephart – Schedule II drugs: cocaine

Stephen M. Bryan – public intoxication

Celisa A. Williams – worthless checks up to $1000

Joel Clay Bartlett – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Janna Farmer – disorderly conduct

Michael S. Woodrell – driving while license revoked second or sub.

Stephanie Balentine – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Chadwick E. Dickerson – driving while license suspended

Nicholas M. Johnson – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Rodrikus J. Gibbs – reckless driving judicial diversion

Samantha C. Wilkerson – Schedule VI drugs amended to simple possession Schedule VI diversion

Jeffery Scott Somerville – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Shannon Patterson – aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass

Amanda N. Long – domestic assault

Antonio Jacques Pewitte – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Edgar D. Rosas – DUI first offense

Hunter White – meth amended to simple possession Schedule II

Seresa Renee Newell – simple possession Schedule VI

Jon -Taa Martell Mays – driving while license suspended

Jon -Taa Martell Mays – plea simple possession Schedule VI

Joshua Caleb Warrington – simple possession IV

Pamela Moore – false reports to officer

Pamela Aevette Mayo – false reports amended to obstruction of process