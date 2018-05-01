Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 23, 2018 through April, 2018:
Boyland, Jessie Junior, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, 1704 Campbell Street; Charges: sexual battery. Arresting officer: Inv. Wilson.
Croom, Latonya Antoinette, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2018, 815 North Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, felony evading in a vehicle, theft of property – merchandise, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Dickerson, Joshua Larrenze, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/24/2018, 1224 Maple Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
Floyd, Jaylan Marcell, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, Central Avenue and Etherdige Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Hunt, Carlos Roshun, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, Highway 45 Bypass and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Jenkins, Kimberly Lynn, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2018, 2214 Elliott Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.
Kernodle, Joanna Cox, 60, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2018, Highway 70/79 at West Main Street; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Marshall, Dyeve Nicole, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, Central Avenue and Etheridge Street; Charges: picked up for other agency, citation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Thomas, Billy, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, 17th AVenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Torres-Vela, Victor Ivan, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/28/2018, 1315 Soy Drive; Charges: driving under influence, driving without a license, financial responsibility law, financial responsibility law, failure to render aid, leaving scene of accident. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Woodruff, Antwan Seanthonio, 30, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 04/29/2018, Elks Lodge; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Inv. Sgt. Hill.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 23, 2018 through April 29, 2018.
Stephen Michael Bryan, w/m, 37 –burglary, resisting arrest, assault
Joseph Grant Coker, w/m, 30 –domestic assault
Kenneth Taylor Dafron, w/m, 22 –adult contributing to delinquency of a child
Jarvis Tremain Emerson, b/m, 29 –hold for other agency
Zack Blake Fowler, w/m, 32 –violation of conditions of community supervision, assault
Jared Clinton Green, w/m, 41 -capias
Keenan Malik Haynes, b/m, 19 –drinking under 21
Austin Tyler Juhl, w/m, 19 –underage consumption
Ian Pierce McCurdy, w/m, 19 –drinking under 21
James Dillon Moore, w/m, 26 –theft of property
Michael Edward Newbill Jr., b/m, 42 –violation of probation
Allen Glynn Reynolds, w/m, 58 –resisting arrest
Anthony Christopher Westbrooks, b/m, 29 –domestic assault
Zachery Blaine Bates, w/m, 22 -capias
Chadwick Earl Dickerson, w/m, 47 -capias
Joshua Lareze Dickerson, w/m, 21 –theft of property, aggravated burglary
Billy Thomas Gately, w/m, 40 –driving under the influence first offense
Recordo Lamar Ivy, b/m, 30 -capias
Brandy Nicole Kilburn, w/f, 23 –capias, worthless checks, assault, escape
James Dillan Moore, w/m, 26 -burglary
Amber Beth Rinks, w/m, 37 –attachment order
Quantavious Deshawn Spinks, b/m, 25 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Billy W. Price – simple assault
Pamela Mayo – DUI
Christopher Kuykendall – DUI
Jonathan Burke – driving on revoked DL with priors
Briana Pewitte – driving without DL
Quantarious Spinks – driving without DL
Trenton Court Report
General Sessions Court of Gibson County – Trenton
Jeremy D. Lyons – unlawful possession of a weapon
Jason Franklin Wood – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Mark L. Purvis – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Thomas W. Reynolds – DUI first offense amended to reckless driving
David W. Rhodes – DUI second offense
Thomas Forrest – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia
April Vestal – meth amended to simple possession Schedule II
William Kristopher Short – DUI first offense
Christie A. Arnold – driving while license revoked
James P. Bullington – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Brandon Hillsman – simple possession
Kevin A. Thompson – criminal impersonation
Gary L. Sims – sexual offender registration form violation amended to sexual offender registration form violation attempt
Nove J. Kephart Jr. – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Amanda M. Betterman – false reports
Cameron Antonia Taylor – assault – bodily injury
Demond Elijah Burrow – domestic assault
Benjamin Reel – escape felony amended to escape misdemeanor
Krystal Dawn Smith – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Daniel Long – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Robert W. Joyce – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia x2
Roger D. Lawson – driving while license revoked
Rodger Dale Lason – unlawful hunt/fish
Joshua Clifton – child abuse/neglect felony amended to child abuse/neglect Class A
Jason P. Williquette – DUI first offense amended to reckless driving
Marty Allen Lyles – domestic assault
Jesse T. Baker – driving while license suspended
Martha L. Blackwell – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia
Amanda Bray – child abuse/neglect Class A
Elizabeth Annie Marie Jackson – simple possession Schedule VI
Robin Ivie – assault – threat of bodily injury
Wayne A. Ross – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia
Justin L. Butler – simple possession Schedule VI
Jeffery Dwight Collins – 911 calls in non -emergency situations prohibited x4 – plead 1 count – 5 days, cost
Rocky D. Snider Jr. – theft up to $1000
Bobbie J. Johnson – simple possession Schedule II
Derrick R. Cross – simple possession/casual exchange
Kristen Alford – simple possession Schedule VI
Ashlee Johnson – driving without license
Butch Cunningham – domestic assault
3/22 Melissa Brinkley – driving without license
Jimmy Don Pratt – attempt accessory
David Oxley – domestic assault
Candice Renee Bolin – vandalism up to $1,000
Zina Sue Edward – theft of merchandise -shoplifting
Larry Floyd – public intoxication
Bryan Johnson – driving without license
Timmy Smith – driving without license
Jerry Prince – domestic assault
William G. Prince – domestic assault
Candice Renee Bolin – vandalism up to $1000
David Booher – driving on revoked
Troy Whitson – DUI first offense amended to reckless driving & driving while license suspended
James G. Johnson – meth amended to simple possession Schedule II
Tyler McCartney – hunt/kill big game during closed season
Scott Gregory Woodruff – DUI second offense
David C. Wilson – DUI first offense
Leslie Truett – DUI first offense
Dustin Lee Graham – contraband in penal facility amended to simple possession Schedule II
Michael L. Phillips – DUI second offense
Daytrien Hunt – DUI first offense
Daytrien Hunt – simple domestic
Amber Stroud – bound over to Grand Jury
Craig Dewayne Cash – driving without
Christopher Trull – domestic assault
Christopher Trull – domestic assault R&R, consecutive
Christopher Trull – public intoxication revoke to serve concurrent
Christopher Trull – driving without license revoke to serve concurrent
Christopher Trull – domestic assault R&R, consecutive
Damarrius Cobb – driving while license revoked x2
Darren Knight – Schedule II simple possession/casual exchange
Vera A. Miller – DUI first offense
Tayia Marie Rodgers – driving while license revoked second or sub. amended to driving without
Terraca Keyonia Johnson – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Nicholas A. Apuzzo – domestic assault amended to simple assault
Octavious Thomas – domestic assault – diversion
Stephen M. Bryan – public intoxication
Anthony John Ross – sale, loan, or exhibition of materials to minors
Dalton Colby Harrison – driving without license
Cheri L. Leyhue – VBCL
Damond T. McDonald – VBCL
Nove J. Kephart – Schedule II drugs: cocaine
Stephen M. Bryan – public intoxication
Celisa A. Williams – worthless checks up to $1000
Joel Clay Bartlett – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Janna Farmer – disorderly conduct
Michael S. Woodrell – driving while license revoked second or sub.
Stephanie Balentine – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Chadwick E. Dickerson – driving while license suspended
Nicholas M. Johnson – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Rodrikus J. Gibbs – reckless driving judicial diversion
Samantha C. Wilkerson – Schedule VI drugs amended to simple possession Schedule VI diversion
Jeffery Scott Somerville – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Shannon Patterson – aggravated burglary amended to aggravated criminal trespass
Amanda N. Long – domestic assault
Antonio Jacques Pewitte – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Edgar D. Rosas – DUI first offense
Hunter White – meth amended to simple possession Schedule II
Seresa Renee Newell – simple possession Schedule VI
Jon -Taa Martell Mays – driving while license suspended
Jon -Taa Martell Mays – plea simple possession Schedule VI
Joshua Caleb Warrington – simple possession IV
Pamela Moore – false reports to officer
Pamela Aevette Mayo – false reports amended to obstruction of process