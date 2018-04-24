Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 16, 2018 through April 22, 2018:

Allen, Alice Marie, 42, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2018, Central Avenue at Cash Express; Charges: speeding, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Whitney Ann Bush, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/16/2018, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Farmer, Janna Elizabeth, 31, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 04/21/2018, Women’s Shelter; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Hill, Braxton Christophe, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Kail, Timothy Benton, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/16/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Ortiz, leobardo, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/22/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at Kappis; Charges: driving under influence, driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation of open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Pierce, Kimberly Kay, 47, of Halls; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2018, Walmart; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Smith, Maurice Lamar, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2018, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Tyus, Antron Demon, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2018, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: S.A. Hill.

Wicknick, Robert Scott, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/17/2018, 2107 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 16, 2018 through April 22, 2018.

Whitney Ann Bush, w/f, 24 –juvenile offense

Chasity Nicole Finch, w/f, 33 -capias

Jennifer Lee Gunnells, w/f, 33 -capias

Joshua Joseph Hauser, w/m, 32 –attachment order

Anthony Bernard Johnson, b/m, 43 -capias

Zachary David Milstead, w/m, 21 –disorderly conduct, vandalism

Dashawn Rodriccus Morgan, b/m, 23 –theft of property, domestic assault, vandalism

Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 26 –attachment order

Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 48 –contempt of court

Joshua Lowe Rhoden, w/m, 24 –capias, attachment order

Jason Jerome Samples, w/m, 47 –aggravated assault

Robbi Blondell Shawver, w/f, 45 –worthless checks

Clarence Edward Spinks, b/m, 40 –attachment order

Emily Danielle Walker, w/f, 23 -capias

Jeffrey Wayne Bolin, w/m, 46 –aggravated assault

Amber Nichole Coker, w/f, 28 –attachment order

Jannna Elizabeth Farmer, w/f, 32 –disorderly conduct

Tonya Johnson Farmer, w/f, 38 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Anthony Bernard Floyd, b/m, 54 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, aggravated robbery

Braxton Christophe Hill, b/m, 23 –aggravated assault, aggravated robbery

Ciarra Quenette Marsh, b/f, 21 –disorderly conduct

Amanda Joyce Mears, w/f, 34 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, misuse of registration, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Dennis Edward Morris, w/m, 46 –attachment order

Jordan Duson Powell, b/m, 19 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm – domestic violence related

Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 48 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, misuse of registration, violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Amy Lee Sharp, w/f, 33 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, criminal impersonation

Emily Danielle Walker, w/f, 23 –identity theft/use of another’s information, theft of property

Michael Steven Woodrell, w/m, 35 –capias, driving on revoked/suspended license

Court Report

Sylvester Holmes – driving on revoked DL

Joseph Lenon Jr. – contempt of court, criminal trespass

Jorris Taylor – contempt of court

Rodney Turner – theft under $1,000

Joshua Hauser – driving on suspeneded DL

Bruce Tipler – driving without DL

Mark Malone – simple assault

Dennis Morris – contempt of court

Teddy Priser – contempt of court

Marriage Licenses

Danterrance Derrell Brown of Humboldt and Angelica Denise McCurrie of Humboldt

Gabriel Allen Shepherd of Milan and Jenny Elizabeth Warren of Milan

Andrew Robert Shields of Aurora, CO and Abigayle Michele Snook of Aurora, CO

Christopher Michael House of Milan and Jessica Lynn Cochran of Milan

Kevin Lee Autry of Medina and Rita Kay Wood Collier of Medina

Divorces

Joseph Fuller vs Vicky Fuller

Real Estate Transfers

Tammy Hill to Markina L. Strayhorn – Milan – $95,000

James R. Blurton to Mike Reece – Humboldt – $20,000

Lillie Euvene Patterson and Eddie Thomas Patterson, as Trustees of The Lillie Euvene Patterson Living Trust, to Thomas McCue and wife, Sherry McCue – Humboldt – $106,000

Richie G. Flowers to Charlie Ainsworth – Bradford – $3,500

Nathan Brittain to Tammie J. Gammel – Medina – $181,500

Donald L. Lambert and wife, Brenda K. Lambert to Kyle J. Heidenreich and wife, Ronda M. Heidenreich – Milan – $185,500

Edward Lynn Taylor, Jr. to Jeff Stinson – Milan – $37,000

21st Mortgage Corporation to Stephen A. Rose and wife, Tammy J. Rose – Trenton – $63,600

Barry T. Phillips and Andrew L. Phillips to Ryan Philpott – Humboldt – $52,000

Charlotte Cupples, Kathy Denton and Sherry Hughes, a/k/a Sherry Cooper, to Stacie Young – Dyer – $3,000

Charles Lovell to David Kevin Lovell and wife, Monica Lovell – $38,000

Larry Cochran and Rosa Arnold Cochran Revocable Living Trust and Ronnie Arnold to Payton Featherston and wife, Haley Featherston – 17th CD – $10,500

Pamela Sue Bell and husband, Russell W, Bell to Colton Marcle and wife, Heather Marcle – Rutherford – $4,400

Jerald M. Campbell, Jr. and Sonya R. Campbell to Brian Pulley and wife, Kelly Pulley – Dyer – $164,000

Alison Jackson, f/k/a Alison Y. Garner, and Michael J. Jackson to Center Pointe Builders, LLC – Medina – $248,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina

Jo Ann W. Simmons to Donna Kay Garthwaite, Porter H. Peoples, Jr. and Darrel Eugene Saunders – Trenton – $15,500

Adrian D. Jenkins and wife, Laura B. Jenkins to Justin W. Robbins and wife, Lauren E. Robbins – Medina – $189,900

Jody Carrell and wife, Brooke Carrell, a/k/a Summer L. Jones, a/k/a Summer L. Jones Carrel or a/k/a Summer Lena-Brooke Carrell to Sandra G. Griggs and son, Mart A. Griggs – Rutherford – $2,000

Laurie Lee Smith and husband, Jerry Franklin Smith, Jr. to Christina L. Berry – Trenton – $136,000

Hershel Ray Crossno and wife, Pamela Dean Crossno to David Andrew Corvin and wife, Meghan Michele Cunningham – Bradford – $50,000

Steven D. Rushing to Nicholas Keith Wilson – Milan – $74,900

Lisa Bryant Pickens and Deborah Bryant Ort to Mary Pratt – Milan – $136,900

Mina Sue McClain to Charles S. Crocker and wife, Lindsay Crocker – Milan – $286,000

Jo Ann Simmons to Steele Holdings, LLKC – Trenton – $150,000

Diane Oliver Eddlemon and Claudette Oliver London to Ivan Walker and wife, Teresa Walker – Rutherford – $35,000

Bro-Co., a partnership comprised of James Zachary Rogers and Paul Bradley Rogers, to Brent Varner and wife, Mary Varner – $39,000

Ricky Jones and wife, Rebekah Jones to Xavier Tatum Alexander and wife, Bethany Alexander – Bradford – $35,000

Jerrod Gibbons and wife, Samantha Gibbons to Brian Speed and wife, Yonna Speed – Medina – $295,000

Vicie L. Isbell to Billy Isbell and wife, Margaret Isbell – 19th CD – $28,000