Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 16, 2018 through April 22, 2018:
Allen, Alice Marie, 42, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2018, Central Avenue at Cash Express; Charges: speeding, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Whitney Ann Bush, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 06/16/2018, 1901 Vine Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Farmer, Janna Elizabeth, 31, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 04/21/2018, Women’s Shelter; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Hill, Braxton Christophe, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Kail, Timothy Benton, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/16/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Ortiz, leobardo, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/22/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at Kappis; Charges: driving under influence, driving without a license, financial responsibility law, violation of open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Pierce, Kimberly Kay, 47, of Halls; Arrest date and location: 04/18/2018, Walmart; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Smith, Maurice Lamar, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2018, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Tyus, Antron Demon, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/20/2018, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: S.A. Hill.
Wicknick, Robert Scott, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/17/2018, 2107 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 16, 2018 through April 22, 2018.
Whitney Ann Bush, w/f, 24 –juvenile offense
Chasity Nicole Finch, w/f, 33 -capias
Jennifer Lee Gunnells, w/f, 33 -capias
Joshua Joseph Hauser, w/m, 32 –attachment order
Anthony Bernard Johnson, b/m, 43 -capias
Zachary David Milstead, w/m, 21 –disorderly conduct, vandalism
Dashawn Rodriccus Morgan, b/m, 23 –theft of property, domestic assault, vandalism
Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 26 –attachment order
Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 48 –contempt of court
Joshua Lowe Rhoden, w/m, 24 –capias, attachment order
Jason Jerome Samples, w/m, 47 –aggravated assault
Robbi Blondell Shawver, w/f, 45 –worthless checks
Clarence Edward Spinks, b/m, 40 –attachment order
Emily Danielle Walker, w/f, 23 -capias
Jeffrey Wayne Bolin, w/m, 46 –aggravated assault
Amber Nichole Coker, w/f, 28 –attachment order
Jannna Elizabeth Farmer, w/f, 32 –disorderly conduct
Tonya Johnson Farmer, w/f, 38 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Anthony Bernard Floyd, b/m, 54 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, aggravated robbery
Braxton Christophe Hill, b/m, 23 –aggravated assault, aggravated robbery
Ciarra Quenette Marsh, b/f, 21 –disorderly conduct
Amanda Joyce Mears, w/f, 34 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper lane usage, misuse of registration, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Dennis Edward Morris, w/m, 46 –attachment order
Jordan Duson Powell, b/m, 19 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm – domestic violence related
Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 48 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, misuse of registration, violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Amy Lee Sharp, w/f, 33 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, criminal impersonation
Emily Danielle Walker, w/f, 23 –identity theft/use of another’s information, theft of property
Michael Steven Woodrell, w/m, 35 –capias, driving on revoked/suspended license
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
Sylvester Holmes – driving on revoked DL
Joseph Lenon Jr. – contempt of court, criminal trespass
Jorris Taylor – contempt of court
Rodney Turner – theft under $1,000
Joshua Hauser – driving on suspeneded DL
Bruce Tipler – driving without DL
Mark Malone – simple assault
Dennis Morris – contempt of court
Teddy Priser – contempt of court
Marriage Licenses
Danterrance Derrell Brown of Humboldt and Angelica Denise McCurrie of Humboldt
Gabriel Allen Shepherd of Milan and Jenny Elizabeth Warren of Milan
Andrew Robert Shields of Aurora, CO and Abigayle Michele Snook of Aurora, CO
Christopher Michael House of Milan and Jessica Lynn Cochran of Milan
Kevin Lee Autry of Medina and Rita Kay Wood Collier of Medina
Divorces
Joseph Fuller vs Vicky Fuller
Real Estate Transfers
Tammy Hill to Markina L. Strayhorn – Milan – $95,000
James R. Blurton to Mike Reece – Humboldt – $20,000
Lillie Euvene Patterson and Eddie Thomas Patterson, as Trustees of The Lillie Euvene Patterson Living Trust, to Thomas McCue and wife, Sherry McCue – Humboldt – $106,000
Richie G. Flowers to Charlie Ainsworth – Bradford – $3,500
Nathan Brittain to Tammie J. Gammel – Medina – $181,500
Donald L. Lambert and wife, Brenda K. Lambert to Kyle J. Heidenreich and wife, Ronda M. Heidenreich – Milan – $185,500
Edward Lynn Taylor, Jr. to Jeff Stinson – Milan – $37,000
21st Mortgage Corporation to Stephen A. Rose and wife, Tammy J. Rose – Trenton – $63,600
Barry T. Phillips and Andrew L. Phillips to Ryan Philpott – Humboldt – $52,000
Charlotte Cupples, Kathy Denton and Sherry Hughes, a/k/a Sherry Cooper, to Stacie Young – Dyer – $3,000
Charles Lovell to David Kevin Lovell and wife, Monica Lovell – $38,000
Larry Cochran and Rosa Arnold Cochran Revocable Living Trust and Ronnie Arnold to Payton Featherston and wife, Haley Featherston – 17th CD – $10,500
Pamela Sue Bell and husband, Russell W, Bell to Colton Marcle and wife, Heather Marcle – Rutherford – $4,400
Jerald M. Campbell, Jr. and Sonya R. Campbell to Brian Pulley and wife, Kelly Pulley – Dyer – $164,000
Alison Jackson, f/k/a Alison Y. Garner, and Michael J. Jackson to Center Pointe Builders, LLC – Medina – $248,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina
Jo Ann W. Simmons to Donna Kay Garthwaite, Porter H. Peoples, Jr. and Darrel Eugene Saunders – Trenton – $15,500
Adrian D. Jenkins and wife, Laura B. Jenkins to Justin W. Robbins and wife, Lauren E. Robbins – Medina – $189,900
Jody Carrell and wife, Brooke Carrell, a/k/a Summer L. Jones, a/k/a Summer L. Jones Carrel or a/k/a Summer Lena-Brooke Carrell to Sandra G. Griggs and son, Mart A. Griggs – Rutherford – $2,000
Laurie Lee Smith and husband, Jerry Franklin Smith, Jr. to Christina L. Berry – Trenton – $136,000
Hershel Ray Crossno and wife, Pamela Dean Crossno to David Andrew Corvin and wife, Meghan Michele Cunningham – Bradford – $50,000
Steven D. Rushing to Nicholas Keith Wilson – Milan – $74,900
Lisa Bryant Pickens and Deborah Bryant Ort to Mary Pratt – Milan – $136,900
Mina Sue McClain to Charles S. Crocker and wife, Lindsay Crocker – Milan – $286,000
Jo Ann Simmons to Steele Holdings, LLKC – Trenton – $150,000
Diane Oliver Eddlemon and Claudette Oliver London to Ivan Walker and wife, Teresa Walker – Rutherford – $35,000
Bro-Co., a partnership comprised of James Zachary Rogers and Paul Bradley Rogers, to Brent Varner and wife, Mary Varner – $39,000
Ricky Jones and wife, Rebekah Jones to Xavier Tatum Alexander and wife, Bethany Alexander – Bradford – $35,000
Jerrod Gibbons and wife, Samantha Gibbons to Brian Speed and wife, Yonna Speed – Medina – $295,000
Vicie L. Isbell to Billy Isbell and wife, Margaret Isbell – 19th CD – $28,000