Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 2, 2018 through April 15, 2018:
Hughey, Sandra Renee, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2018, Highway 45 and Carriage Lane; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Moore, Jeffrey Glenn, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/08/2018, 2365 Maple Circle; Charges: cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Parker, Theresa Gay, 50, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 04/02/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agencies. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Tippett, Honesty M., 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/05/2018, 3432 Bledsoe Road, Lot number 39; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: US Marshall.
Tippett, Jeffery, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/05/2018, 3432 Bledsoe Road, Lot number 39; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: US Marshall.
Barcenas, Roberto Avalos, 47, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2018, East Main Street; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Cox, Andrew Hayes, 63, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2018, 9th Avenue and Etheridge Street; Charges: failure to maintain control, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, window, tinted. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Cox, Jaycent Montrell, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/10/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Asst. Chief Ables.
Johnson, Terraca Keyonia, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/10/2018, 5th Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Lenon, Joseph Lenard Jr., 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2018, 18th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency, burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
Maitland, Haley Nicole, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/11/2018, 2226 Mullins Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Murriel, Yolanda Rae, 38, of Corinth, Miss.; Arrest date and location: 04/11/2018, Central Avenue at Plaza Shopping Center; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, improper changing of lanes. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Newbill, Michael Edward, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2018, 413 N. 16th Avenue; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
Phelps, Adam Wallace, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2018, Highway 45 and East End Drive; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Price, Heath Lee, 41, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2018, 1316 N. 22nd Extended; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Somerville, Jeffrey Scott, 42, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2018, 1316 N. 22nd Avenue Ext.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Somerville, Jeffrey Scott, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2018, 2427 Mape Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 9, 2018 through April 15, 2018.
Tana J. Alford, w/f, 49 -assault
Stephen Michael Bryan, w/m, 36 –public intoxication
Andrew Hayes Cox, b/m, 63 –failure to exercise due care, windshield glass, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Marico Lopez Echols, b/m, 24 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related
Desiree Evonne Harrison, w/f, 22 -capias
Jorvis Libison Taylor, b/m, 32 –attachment order
Octavious Corderell Thomas, b/m, 21 –domestic assault
John Jason Thompson, w/m, 46 –violation of parole
Katherine Ann Watt, w/f, 27 –aggravated burglary
Celisa Ann Williams, w/f, 35 -capias
Thomas Eric Chamberlain, w/m, 26 -capias
Christina Lynn Curtis, w/f, 28 -capias
Jordan Robert Decker, w/m, 28 –tattooing of minors
Marico Lopez Echols, b/m, 24 –violation of probation (circuit)
John Junior Ferrell Jr., b/m, 23 –violation of probation
Tedrick Carlmine Houston, b/m, 33 –attachment order
Elizabeth Dawn Johnson, b/f, 33 –attachment order
Crhistopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 18 –capias, evading arrest
James Edward Loper, w/m, 53 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry, attachment order
Qristian Lamarious Mance, b/m, 24 –domestic assault
Christopher Rashad O’Dneal, b/m, 30 -capias
Adam Wallace Phelps, w/m, 40 –attachment order
James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 50 -capias
Heath Lee Price, w/m, 41 -capias
Randal Keith Smith, w/m, 29 -joyriding
Bruce Albert Tipler, Jr., b/m, 30 –attachment order
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Yolanda Murriel – driving on suspended DL
David Simmons – domestic assault
Jacob Pearson – simple assault
Thomas Hughes – driving without DL
Daniel Williams – simple possession of Schedule II meth
Dylan Thomas – contempt of court
Patra Hubbard – simple possession of Schedule VI
William Earnest – domestic assault
Donald Fly – DUI
Euniquica Office – driving without DL
Taylor Carter – driving without DL
David Hamman – simple possession of meth
Conny Contrell – simple possession of Schedule II
Cynthia Nance – worthless checks up to $1,000 (3 checks), worthless checks up to $1,000 (2 checks), worthless checks up to $1,000 (4 checks)
Jennifer Wiseman – criminal trespass
Kenneth Harper – violation of order
Justin Ayers – simple possession of meth
Conrad Johnson – driving without DL
Takia Moffatt – driving without DL
George Lawrence – disorderly conduct
Jacob Lancaster – simple possession of Schedule VI
Civil
Rent-A-Center vs Derrick Cross and Joanna Cross
James Haynes vs Ashli D. Thomas
Heights Finance Corp vs Kaelyn Miller
Secretary of Veteran Affairs, an Office of the United states vs Billy Price (or current occupant)
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association vs Carl Turner and Quoneka Turner
Beau Eddings dba J&S Welding vs Joe Dunn
Charles E. Lee vs Douglas Booth
Christopher Glenn vs Southside Deli
Marriage Licenses
Colton Taylor Vestal of Milan and Cristonia Marie Blackwell Dunaway of Milan
Joshua Cornelius Dotson of Humboldt and Kiara Canel Williams of Humboldt
Gaylon Dale Holland, Jr. of Milan and Tabitha Mechelle Kiser of Milan
Tyler Joe Rogers of Trenton and Caitlin Marie Elliott of Trenton
Christopher Boyd Poole of Trenton and Nickie Marie Bryan Miles of Trenton
Otis Lynwood Johnson of Milan and Angela Maria Doaks Overstreet of Milan
Robert Jefferson Cox of Milan and Patra Kiersten King of Milan
Ryan David Thompson of Medina and Ashley Nicole Wilson Wilkinson of Medina
Michael Jason Jackson of Jackson and Alison Yvette Greer Gardner of Jackson
John Wayne Turnbo of Milan and Carolyn Jean Mabry Reynolds of Milan
Todd Lynn Lowrance of Newbern and Jennifer Lynn Graves Turner of McKenzie
Danterrance Derrell Brown of Humboldt and Angelica Denise McCurrie of Humboldt
Divorces
Samantha Helen Collins vs Paul Joseph Collins
Patrick Joseph O’Sullivan vs Holly Ann O’Sullivan
Jodi M. Needham vs Robin C. Needham
Samantha Hauck vs Scott C. Hauck
Food Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Pizza Hut, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score
Subway, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Bradford School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals
El Palenque, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Sweet Retreat Bake Shop, Bradford, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Sweet Retreat Bake Shop, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Milan Christian Care Center, complete inspection, 99 score
Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection,
100 score
Sonic, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Sonic, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
By The Pound, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
By The Pound, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Trenton Donuts, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical
Subway, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
T&G Miracle Day Care, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
J.C. Cakes, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Grandpa’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, Follow-up inspection 99 score
Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Maria’s, Milan, complete inspection, 71 score, seven criticals
CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
CoCo’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Milan Commissary, complete inspection, 100 score
Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score
El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals
Hannah’s and Doris Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Milan Donuts, complete inspection, 96 score
McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 79 score, four criticals
Mi Casita, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
To The Last Drop, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Real Estate Transfers
Charles B. Newton to Christopher Bart Prater and John Mark Harrison – Medina – $100,000
Robert Timothy Bell and wife, Lila M. Bell to Lucas N. Lamar and wife, Madison Lamar – Trenton – $275,000
Ronald W. Stephenson and wife, Cathy A. Stephenson to Colby Marcle – Trenton – $21,000
Steven Leatherland and wife, Jane Leatherland to Tiffany Pazin and Robert Drane – Medina – $121,500
Larry Watson and wife, Teresa Watson to Edward Thompson and wife, Melissa Thompson – Trenton – $83,000
Michael David Boswell, Jr. and Callum Kane Boswell to Richard Dale Akin and wife, Cheryl Lynn Akin – Bradford – $60,000
Matthew P. Underwood and wife, Jennifer L. Underwood to Warren Neely and wife, Elizabeth Neely – Milan – $198,000
Danny Gearin to Alva J. Price and wife, Sheryl C. Price – Bradford – $40,000
Robert Gregory Brown and Steven Arvin Brown to Michael Little and wife, Abigail Patricia Little – Milan – $54,000