Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from April 2, 2018 through April 15, 2018:

Hughey, Sandra Renee, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2018, Highway 45 and Carriage Lane; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Moore, Jeffrey Glenn, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/08/2018, 2365 Maple Circle; Charges: cruelty to animals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Parker, Theresa Gay, 50, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 04/02/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agencies. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Tippett, Honesty M., 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/05/2018, 3432 Bledsoe Road, Lot number 39; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: US Marshall.

Tippett, Jeffery, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/05/2018, 3432 Bledsoe Road, Lot number 39; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: US Marshall.

Barcenas, Roberto Avalos, 47, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2018, East Main Street; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Cox, Andrew Hayes, 63, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2018, 9th Avenue and Etheridge Street; Charges: failure to maintain control, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, window, tinted. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Cox, Jaycent Montrell, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/10/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Asst. Chief Ables.

Johnson, Terraca Keyonia, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/10/2018, 5th Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Lenon, Joseph Lenard Jr., 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2018, 18th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency, burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.

Maitland, Haley Nicole, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/11/2018, 2226 Mullins Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Murriel, Yolanda Rae, 38, of Corinth, Miss.; Arrest date and location: 04/11/2018, Central Avenue at Plaza Shopping Center; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, improper changing of lanes. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Newbill, Michael Edward, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/15/2018, 413 N. 16th Avenue; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.

Phelps, Adam Wallace, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2018, Highway 45 and East End Drive; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Price, Heath Lee, 41, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2018, 1316 N. 22nd Extended; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Somerville, Jeffrey Scott, 42, of Medina; Arrest date and location: 04/13/2018, 1316 N. 22nd Avenue Ext.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Somerville, Jeffrey Scott, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/14/2018, 2427 Mape Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for April 9, 2018 through April 15, 2018.

Tana J. Alford, w/f, 49 -assault

Stephen Michael Bryan, w/m, 36 –public intoxication

Andrew Hayes Cox, b/m, 63 –failure to exercise due care, windshield glass, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Marico Lopez Echols, b/m, 24 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related

Desiree Evonne Harrison, w/f, 22 -capias

Jorvis Libison Taylor, b/m, 32 –attachment order

Octavious Corderell Thomas, b/m, 21 –domestic assault

John Jason Thompson, w/m, 46 –violation of parole

Katherine Ann Watt, w/f, 27 –aggravated burglary

Celisa Ann Williams, w/f, 35 -capias

Thomas Eric Chamberlain, w/m, 26 -capias

Christina Lynn Curtis, w/f, 28 -capias

Jordan Robert Decker, w/m, 28 –tattooing of minors

Marico Lopez Echols, b/m, 24 –violation of probation (circuit)

John Junior Ferrell Jr., b/m, 23 –violation of probation

Tedrick Carlmine Houston, b/m, 33 –attachment order

Elizabeth Dawn Johnson, b/f, 33 –attachment order

Crhistopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 18 –capias, evading arrest

James Edward Loper, w/m, 53 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry, attachment order

Qristian Lamarious Mance, b/m, 24 –domestic assault

Christopher Rashad O’Dneal, b/m, 30 -capias

Adam Wallace Phelps, w/m, 40 –attachment order

James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 50 -capias

Heath Lee Price, w/m, 41 -capias

Randal Keith Smith, w/m, 29 -joyriding

Bruce Albert Tipler, Jr., b/m, 30 –attachment order

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Yolanda Murriel – driving on suspended DL

David Simmons – domestic assault

Jacob Pearson – simple assault

Thomas Hughes – driving without DL

Daniel Williams – simple possession of Schedule II meth

Dylan Thomas – contempt of court

Patra Hubbard – simple possession of Schedule VI

William Earnest – domestic assault

Donald Fly – DUI

Euniquica Office – driving without DL

Taylor Carter – driving without DL

David Hamman – simple possession of meth

Conny Contrell – simple possession of Schedule II

Cynthia Nance – worthless checks up to $1,000 (3 checks), worthless checks up to $1,000 (2 checks), worthless checks up to $1,000 (4 checks)

Jennifer Wiseman – criminal trespass

Kenneth Harper – violation of order

Justin Ayers – simple possession of meth

Conrad Johnson – driving without DL

Takia Moffatt – driving without DL

George Lawrence – disorderly conduct

Jacob Lancaster – simple possession of Schedule VI

Civil

Rent-A-Center vs Derrick Cross and Joanna Cross

James Haynes vs Ashli D. Thomas

Heights Finance Corp vs Kaelyn Miller

Secretary of Veteran Affairs, an Office of the United states vs Billy Price (or current occupant)

JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association vs Carl Turner and Quoneka Turner

Beau Eddings dba J&S Welding vs Joe Dunn

Charles E. Lee vs Douglas Booth

Christopher Glenn vs Southside Deli

Marriage Licenses

Colton Taylor Vestal of Milan and Cristonia Marie Blackwell Dunaway of Milan

Joshua Cornelius Dotson of Humboldt and Kiara Canel Williams of Humboldt

Gaylon Dale Holland, Jr. of Milan and Tabitha Mechelle Kiser of Milan

Tyler Joe Rogers of Trenton and Caitlin Marie Elliott of Trenton

Christopher Boyd Poole of Trenton and Nickie Marie Bryan Miles of Trenton

Otis Lynwood Johnson of Milan and Angela Maria Doaks Overstreet of Milan

Robert Jefferson Cox of Milan and Patra Kiersten King of Milan

Ryan David Thompson of Medina and Ashley Nicole Wilson Wilkinson of Medina

Michael Jason Jackson of Jackson and Alison Yvette Greer Gardner of Jackson

John Wayne Turnbo of Milan and Carolyn Jean Mabry Reynolds of Milan

Todd Lynn Lowrance of Newbern and Jennifer Lynn Graves Turner of McKenzie

Danterrance Derrell Brown of Humboldt and Angelica Denise McCurrie of Humboldt

Divorces

Samantha Helen Collins vs Paul Joseph Collins

Patrick Joseph O’Sullivan vs Holly Ann O’Sullivan

Jodi M. Needham vs Robin C. Needham

Samantha Hauck vs Scott C. Hauck

Food Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Pizza Hut, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score

Subway, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Bradford School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals

El Palenque, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Sweet Retreat Bake Shop, Bradford, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Sweet Retreat Bake Shop, Bradford, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Milan Christian Care Center, complete inspection, 99 score

Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Milan Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection,

100 score

Sonic, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Sonic, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

TN Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

By The Pound, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

By The Pound, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Trenton Donuts, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Trenton Donuts, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Subway, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical

Subway, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

T&G Miracle Day Care, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

J.C. Cakes, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Grandpa’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Milano’s Pizza, Humboldt, Follow-up inspection 99 score

Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical

Janabelle’s Bakery, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Maria’s, Milan, complete inspection, 71 score, seven criticals

CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

CoCo’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Milan Commissary, complete inspection, 100 score

Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score

El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals

Hannah’s and Doris Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Milan Donuts, complete inspection, 96 score

McDonald’s, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Wendy’s, Milan, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 79 score, four criticals

Mi Casita, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

To The Last Drop, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Real Estate Transfers

Charles B. Newton to Christopher Bart Prater and John Mark Harrison – Medina – $100,000

Robert Timothy Bell and wife, Lila M. Bell to Lucas N. Lamar and wife, Madison Lamar – Trenton – $275,000

Ronald W. Stephenson and wife, Cathy A. Stephenson to Colby Marcle – Trenton – $21,000

Steven Leatherland and wife, Jane Leatherland to Tiffany Pazin and Robert Drane – Medina – $121,500

Larry Watson and wife, Teresa Watson to Edward Thompson and wife, Melissa Thompson – Trenton – $83,000

Michael David Boswell, Jr. and Callum Kane Boswell to Richard Dale Akin and wife, Cheryl Lynn Akin – Bradford – $60,000

Matthew P. Underwood and wife, Jennifer L. Underwood to Warren Neely and wife, Elizabeth Neely – Milan – $198,000

Danny Gearin to Alva J. Price and wife, Sheryl C. Price – Bradford – $40,000

Robert Gregory Brown and Steven Arvin Brown to Michael Little and wife, Abigail Patricia Little – Milan – $54,000