Your Right to Know
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 26, 2018 through April 8, 2018.
Xavier Devon Epperson, b/m, 26 –violation of parole
Trevor Scott Garland, w/m, 27 –contempt of court
Randal Wayne Hensley, w/m, 27 -capias
Samantha Nicole Henson, w/f, 29 -capias
Matthew Dillon Inman, w/m, 22 –contempt of court
Thomas Frank Jackson, b/m, 73 -capias
Corey Lavelle Payne, b/m, 25 -capias
Antonio Lamar Reynolds, b/m, 29 -capias
Cornelious Dewayne Roberson, b/m, 23 –Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations
Kendall Rashaan White, b/m, 23 –sexual battery
Deyonte Ladarius Warren, b/m, 22 -capias
Celisa Ann Williams, w/f, 35 –worthless checks
Terrance Marquez Ball, b/m, 21 -capias
John Patrick Canaday Jr., w/m, 32 -capias
James Robert Chandler, w/m, 37 -capias
James Guy Johnson, w/m, 49 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methemphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange
David Ray Kernodle, w/m, 26 –evading arrest, improper lane usage, speeding
Anthony Tyler Langston, w/m, 33 –criminal trespass, vandalism
Cody Shane Little, w/m, 26 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Kevin Leland Moore, w/m, 32 -capias
David Allen Oxley, w/m, 26 -capias
David Edward Rinks, w/m, 39 -capias
Justin Patrick Ayers, w/m, 30 –attachment order
Dwayne Franklin Brasfield, w/m, 57 -assault
Timothy Wayne Hood, w/m, 33 –attachment order
David Allen Oxley, w/m, 26 –domestic assault
Joshua Oscar Ramirez, w/m, 24 –violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence second offense
Honesty Michelle Tippett, w/f, 41 –hold for other agency
Jeffrey Charles Tippett, w/m, 25 –hold for other agency
Laquitas Monique Wilkes, b/f, 36 –worthless checks
Jimmy Lynn Adair, w/m, 48 -capias
Daniel Shane Bratcher, w/m, 37 -capias
Jeremy Cole Burks, w/m, 42 -capias
Taylor Ashley Carter, w/f, 26 -capias
William James Clayton, w/m, 40 –attachment order
Virgil James Doss, w/m, 44 –attachment order
Anthony Lawrence Gooch, b/m, 54 –unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related
Hunter Martin Greene, w/m, 21 –theft of property, capias
Kenneth Jay Holland Jr., w/m, 30 –attachment order
Jon-Taa martell Mays, b/m, 28 –contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange
Timothy Paul Pitts, w/m, 35 –capias, attachment order
Jennifer Marie Sargeant, w/f, 33 –attachment order, capias
Summer Nichole Simmons, w/f, 42 -capias
Robert Lee Tate, b/m, 25 –driving under the influence
Jeffery Allen Welty, w/m, 47 –attachment order
Marriage Licenses
Tyler Dustin Coleman of Bradford and Brittney Nicole McCartney of Bradford
Dwight Roger Knight of Trenton and Stephanie Michelle Piggott of Trenton
Charles David Dilliard of Jackson and Laura Beth Barnett of Jackson
Wesley Lynn Adams of Dyer and Krista Marie Clanton of Newbern
Divorces
Bryan Roberts vs. Tracy Ranee Roberts
James E. Graves vs. Regina Ann Graves
Lindsey Vernon Riley vs. Roy Clint Riley
Building Permits
Tony Davis, 573 Riverside-Yorkville Road, Trenton
Tyler Prince, 107 Esquire Estes Road, Humboldt
Roger Autry, 5 Killen Road, Milan
Michael Steinly, 190 Lonnie Holt Road, Milan
Todd Gamble, 199 Bob Witt Road, Medina
Clark Homes, 16 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt
AVC, Inc., 208 South High Street, Trenton
Gibson County, North College Street, Trenton
AVC, Inc., 204 South High Street, Trenton
Carol Harbin/Norma Barnett, 826 High Street, Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Sherry Eddlemon Reasons and husband, Jimmy D. Reasons to RHI Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $33,000
Hugh Patrick Barnett and wife, Norma Jean Barnett and Hugh Scott Barnett to Randell H. Pool and wife, Cynthia G. Pool – Trenton – $20,900
Thomas E. Wolfe, Jr. to Joshua Sutcliffe and wife, Tracy Sutcliffe – 18th CD – $4,000
Gloria Beth Skipper to Jack Cline – Milan – $10,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jonathan C. McMahon and wife, Ashley McMahon – Medina – $267,900
Barry Allen and wife, Sharon Allen to Jonathan B. Gibson and wife, Cindy G. Gibson – Milan – $199,900
Angel Denise Callicoatt, f/k/a Angela Denise Lowery, to Patricia A. Hernandez and Ronald F. Demichele – Medina – $26,350
The Jerry Scherer and Jeannie Scherer Family Trust to Raymond T. Scherer and wife, Abigail M. Scherer – Medina – $146,500
Leland V. Starnes and Marjorie J. Starnes, as Co-Trustees of The Starnes Living Trust to Brandi Tilley – 2nd CD – $110,000
Murray T. Gibson, Sr. and wife, Mary S. Gibson to Charles N. Talley – Eaton – $53,000
Ken Barber to Robin R. McGhee – Medina – $32,000
Rebecca J. Hays to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – Milan – $183,000
William David Hinson and Sandra Gail Taylor to Colton M. Beasley – Humboldt – $113,500
Bradley Arnold and Lynn Arnold to Amber N. Replogle – Milan – $126,000
Bradley Matthews and wife, Kara Matthews to Mack Harlan McElrath and wife, Francisca McElrath – $187,800
Prez Enterprises, Inc. to Provident Trust Group, LLC – Trenton – $41,200
Greg Lumley to Prez Enterprises, Inc. – Trenton – $22,100
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brian Wallace, Karin Wallace and Joyce Roach – Medina – $338,937.60
Martha E. Henning and Myra Faye Henning Crider, Barbara Ellen Henning Coleman, Kathy Jean Henning Blankenship, Susan Elizabeth Henning Todd and Rosemary Henning Webb to Tiffany N. Laman – Humboldt – $44,500
Fred Baier, III to Silas Troyer and wife, Kathryn Troyer – Rutherford – $135,000
Fred Baier, III to Stephen Schrock and wife, Doris Schrock – Rutherford – $135,000
Farmers & Merchants Bank to Randy Holloway – Dyer – $6,200
Jean A. Launsby to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $48,000
Taylor Atkins and wife, Sara Atkins to Austin Moseley – Medina – $115,900
Brandi Beth Baker Wyatt to Paul G. Adams and wife, Konnie C. Adams – Milan – $40,000
Milan Special School District to Walker Huey and Joshua Arnold – Milan – $1
Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. to Brandon Bailey – Trenton – $10,500
Sara White to Scout Edwards and wife, Harlie Marie Edwards – Milan – $136,500
Mary Ann Harwood, Trustee of the Mary Ann Harwood Revocable Trust, to Roy A. Lipford – Trenton – $18,500
Nathan Sellers and Phyllis S. Dudley to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny – Milan – $60,000