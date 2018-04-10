Your Right to Know

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 26, 2018 through April 8, 2018.

Xavier Devon Epperson, b/m, 26 –violation of parole

Trevor Scott Garland, w/m, 27 –contempt of court

Randal Wayne Hensley, w/m, 27 -capias

Samantha Nicole Henson, w/f, 29 -capias

Matthew Dillon Inman, w/m, 22 –contempt of court

Thomas Frank Jackson, b/m, 73 -capias

Corey Lavelle Payne, b/m, 25 -capias

Antonio Lamar Reynolds, b/m, 29 -capias

Cornelious Dewayne Roberson, b/m, 23 –Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations

Kendall Rashaan White, b/m, 23 –sexual battery

Deyonte Ladarius Warren, b/m, 22 -capias

Celisa Ann Williams, w/f, 35 –worthless checks

Terrance Marquez Ball, b/m, 21 -capias

John Patrick Canaday Jr., w/m, 32 -capias

James Robert Chandler, w/m, 37 -capias

James Guy Johnson, w/m, 49 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methemphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange

David Ray Kernodle, w/m, 26 –evading arrest, improper lane usage, speeding

Anthony Tyler Langston, w/m, 33 –criminal trespass, vandalism

Cody Shane Little, w/m, 26 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Kevin Leland Moore, w/m, 32 -capias

David Allen Oxley, w/m, 26 -capias

David Edward Rinks, w/m, 39 -capias

Justin Patrick Ayers, w/m, 30 –attachment order

Dwayne Franklin Brasfield, w/m, 57 -assault

Timothy Wayne Hood, w/m, 33 –attachment order

David Allen Oxley, w/m, 26 –domestic assault

Joshua Oscar Ramirez, w/m, 24 –violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence second offense

Honesty Michelle Tippett, w/f, 41 –hold for other agency

Jeffrey Charles Tippett, w/m, 25 –hold for other agency

Laquitas Monique Wilkes, b/f, 36 –worthless checks

Jimmy Lynn Adair, w/m, 48 -capias

Daniel Shane Bratcher, w/m, 37 -capias

Jeremy Cole Burks, w/m, 42 -capias

Taylor Ashley Carter, w/f, 26 -capias

William James Clayton, w/m, 40 –attachment order

Virgil James Doss, w/m, 44 –attachment order

Anthony Lawrence Gooch, b/m, 54 –unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related

Hunter Martin Greene, w/m, 21 –theft of property, capias

Kenneth Jay Holland Jr., w/m, 30 –attachment order

Jon-Taa martell Mays, b/m, 28 –contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange

Timothy Paul Pitts, w/m, 35 –capias, attachment order

Jennifer Marie Sargeant, w/f, 33 –attachment order, capias

Summer Nichole Simmons, w/f, 42 -capias

Robert Lee Tate, b/m, 25 –driving under the influence

Jeffery Allen Welty, w/m, 47 –attachment order

Marriage Licenses

Tyler Dustin Coleman of Bradford and Brittney Nicole McCartney of Bradford

Dwight Roger Knight of Trenton and Stephanie Michelle Piggott of Trenton

Charles David Dilliard of Jackson and Laura Beth Barnett of Jackson

Wesley Lynn Adams of Dyer and Krista Marie Clanton of Newbern

Divorces

Bryan Roberts vs. Tracy Ranee Roberts

James E. Graves vs. Regina Ann Graves

Lindsey Vernon Riley vs. Roy Clint Riley

Building Permits

Tony Davis, 573 Riverside-Yorkville Road, Trenton

Tyler Prince, 107 Esquire Estes Road, Humboldt

Roger Autry, 5 Killen Road, Milan

Michael Steinly, 190 Lonnie Holt Road, Milan

Todd Gamble, 199 Bob Witt Road, Medina

Clark Homes, 16 Hale Farm Road, Humboldt

AVC, Inc., 208 South High Street, Trenton

Gibson County, North College Street, Trenton

AVC, Inc., 204 South High Street, Trenton

Carol Harbin/Norma Barnett, 826 High Street, Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Sherry Eddlemon Reasons and husband, Jimmy D. Reasons to RHI Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $33,000

Hugh Patrick Barnett and wife, Norma Jean Barnett and Hugh Scott Barnett to Randell H. Pool and wife, Cynthia G. Pool – Trenton – $20,900

Thomas E. Wolfe, Jr. to Joshua Sutcliffe and wife, Tracy Sutcliffe – 18th CD – $4,000

Gloria Beth Skipper to Jack Cline – Milan – $10,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Jonathan C. McMahon and wife, Ashley McMahon – Medina – $267,900

Barry Allen and wife, Sharon Allen to Jonathan B. Gibson and wife, Cindy G. Gibson – Milan – $199,900

Angel Denise Callicoatt, f/k/a Angela Denise Lowery, to Patricia A. Hernandez and Ronald F. Demichele – Medina – $26,350

The Jerry Scherer and Jeannie Scherer Family Trust to Raymond T. Scherer and wife, Abigail M. Scherer – Medina – $146,500

Leland V. Starnes and Marjorie J. Starnes, as Co-Trustees of The Starnes Living Trust to Brandi Tilley – 2nd CD – $110,000

Murray T. Gibson, Sr. and wife, Mary S. Gibson to Charles N. Talley – Eaton – $53,000

Ken Barber to Robin R. McGhee – Medina – $32,000

Rebecca J. Hays to Samuel Smith and wife, Lori Smith – Milan – $183,000

William David Hinson and Sandra Gail Taylor to Colton M. Beasley – Humboldt – $113,500

Bradley Arnold and Lynn Arnold to Amber N. Replogle – Milan – $126,000

Bradley Matthews and wife, Kara Matthews to Mack Harlan McElrath and wife, Francisca McElrath – $187,800

Prez Enterprises, Inc. to Provident Trust Group, LLC – Trenton – $41,200

Greg Lumley to Prez Enterprises, Inc. – Trenton – $22,100

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brian Wallace, Karin Wallace and Joyce Roach – Medina – $338,937.60

Martha E. Henning and Myra Faye Henning Crider, Barbara Ellen Henning Coleman, Kathy Jean Henning Blankenship, Susan Elizabeth Henning Todd and Rosemary Henning Webb to Tiffany N. Laman – Humboldt – $44,500

Fred Baier, III to Silas Troyer and wife, Kathryn Troyer – Rutherford – $135,000

Fred Baier, III to Stephen Schrock and wife, Doris Schrock – Rutherford – $135,000

Farmers & Merchants Bank to Randy Holloway – Dyer – $6,200

Jean A. Launsby to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $48,000

Taylor Atkins and wife, Sara Atkins to Austin Moseley – Medina – $115,900

Brandi Beth Baker Wyatt to Paul G. Adams and wife, Konnie C. Adams – Milan – $40,000

Milan Special School District to Walker Huey and Joshua Arnold – Milan – $1

Temple Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. to Brandon Bailey – Trenton – $10,500

Sara White to Scout Edwards and wife, Harlie Marie Edwards – Milan – $136,500

Mary Ann Harwood, Trustee of the Mary Ann Harwood Revocable Trust, to Roy A. Lipford – Trenton – $18,500

Nathan Sellers and Phyllis S. Dudley to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny – Milan – $60,000