Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 26, 2018 through April 1, 2018:

Cottrell, Conny Ray, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/01/2018, 511 N. 19th Avenue; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.

Croom, Shanqueta Rashea, 26, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 04/01/2018, Central Avenue and McLin Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, assault, child restraint law, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Hamman, David Lynn, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/29/2018, 25th Avenue and Elliott Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver, sell methamphetamines. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Holmes, Silvester, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/01/2018, 114 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Hubbard, Patra Danielle, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/30/2018, 30 Vance Street; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Payne, Corey Lavelle, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/28/2018, 1607 Poplar Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hickerson.

Robinson, Everett Dewayne, 52, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/31/2018, 1311 13th Avenue; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Rodger, Robert Craven, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/01/2018, 511 N. Poplar Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.

Simmons, David Lee, 62, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/27/2018, Lot number 23, Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: aggravated assault, violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Simmons, Sheldon Gerrod, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/27/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Thomas, Kaylon Deon, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/26/2018, 16th Avenue and Elm Street; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Wiseman, Jennifer Leann, 42, of Trezevant; Arrest date and location: 03/29/2018, Walmart; Charges: criminal tresspass. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Sebastian Reams – driving on suspended DL with priors

Jennifer Flores – theft under $1,000 (2 counts)

Charlynn Bush – DUI

Benjamin Grant – domestic assault

Brandy Edgin – possession of drug paraphernalia

Kristy McCurry – simple possession of Schedule VI

John Blackwell – theft up to $1,000

Civil

Tammie Porter vs Devin Wilson

Speedee Cash vs Kenessha Graves

Speedee Cash vs Clarissa Dupree

Speedee Cash vs Britney Powell

Speedee Cash vs Meghan Jackson

Speedee Cash vs William T. Brown

Speedee Cash vs Sherika Harrison

Speedee Cash vs Dana Waible

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Bradley Heimbach and Dani Freshour

Christopher Glenn vs Cody Hatfield

Christopher Glenn vs Brandy Flowers

Heights Finance Corporations vs Felicia Ryzner

Sarah Cunningham vs Ashley Ward

Elroy Hicks vs Christa Dodd

Marriage Licenses

Kevin Oneal Brogdon of Humboldt and Kristy Jo Mathis Odle of Medina

Eric Hein of Milan and Sally Ann Murray Redfearn of Milan

Divorces

Kim Blundell vs Richard Blundell

Real Estate Transfers

Ryan Thompson to Megan Shaw and husband, Wesley B. Shaw – Medina – $137,750

Barbara Graves to Quienton Simpson, Quiencey Simpson and Tamias Johnson – Trenton – $48,000

April Thomas, f/k/a April Gilliam, to Cole Y. Lessenberry and wife, Hannah G. Lessenberry – Milan – $115.900

Geneva P. Danner to Henry H. Adkisson, Sr. and Dawn L. Adkisson – Milan – $15,000

John B. Leneave and Margo R. Leneave to Lauren Hyde Galey and Lisa Cole Hyde – Medina – $125,600

Poly-M Contractors, Inc. to Michael R. Morgan and wife, Rene R. Morgan – Dyer – $20,000

Ray U. Tanner and wife, Margaret W. Tanner to William Ralph Jones, III and wife, Camille T. Jones – 15th CD

Bank of America, N.A. to Joseph Brian Moss – Humboldt – $17,000

Robert E.Penn and wife, Teresa M. Penn to James Carver, II – Medina – $129,900

Douglas R. Marshall and wife, Sally J. Marshall to Terry A. Kennedy and wife, Jason Kennedy – $207,000

Adam Reese, Angela Nicole Jetton, Ashley Ann Hill and The John Keith Crocker Testamentary Trust to CKT Properties, Inc. – Humboldt – $5,000

Ann R. N. Ward and Deatra Cannon to Melinda Simmons – Trenton – $2,300

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Steven C. Bridger and wife, Jennifer Bridger – Milan – $296,397.50

Norman Robinson to Savannah N. Snead and Joseph S. Blankenship – Dyer – $88,000

TIAA FSB, d/b/a Everbank to Scott Rabb and wife, Mary Cooper – Trenton – $35,000

William Morris Ganaway to Erica Ganaway – Trenton – $10,000

Garland Johns and wife, Millie Simpson Johns to Robert Minton and wife, Claudine Minton – Kenton – $211,000

Ann L. Simmons Fisher, by and through Attorney-In-Fact Jo Ann Simmons, to Jozef Urbas – Trenton – $45,000

Tobin C. Eddlemon to Damon L. Rinks – Rutherford – $18,000

Nathan Tyler Cooper to Jack Williams and wife, Amanda Williams – Milan – $155,000

Denney McDonald to Josh Youmans – Medina – $74,000

Derrick Slayton and wife, Lauren Slayton to Jennifer Jenkins – Humboldt – $70,500

Patricia Gibson to Larina Chapman and husband, Phillip Chapman – Milan – $90,000

Farmers & Merchants Bank to Allen Cunningham and wife, Tammy Cunningham – Dyer – $5,700

John Drinkard and wife, Jessica Drinkard to Phillip R. Clark and Pamela K. Clark – Medina – $173,900

James K. Malone II to Larry M. Brasher and wife, Misty L. Brasher – Medina – $186,720

Leign Anne Baker Reynolds to Paul Adams and wife, Konnie Adams – Milan – $130,000

Reynard E. Buchanan to Julia A. Barnes – Humboldt – $50,000

Brianna E. Casteelucci and husband, Conan M. Castellucci, by and through his Attorney–In-Fact Brianna E. Castellucci, to Roy W. Allen, Jr. and wife, Janet Diane Allen – Medina – $338,120

OCM Investments to Brooks Cross and wife, Cindy Cross – Medina – $109,000

Harold R. Hunt and wife, Margaret A. Hunt to Charles Wayne Austin and wife, Pamela D. Austin – Dyer – $141,500

McDonald’s Corporation to McDonald’s Real Estate Company – Humboldt – $681,000

Joe Harold Williford, Don Franklin Williford and Barbara Gail Williford to AAA Farms, LLC – 12th CD – $315,000

Marcus Franklin McLemore, Jana Leigh McLemore Landreth, Jenny Meredith McLemore Craig and Michael Franklin McLemore to Jeffery Wayne Sanders, Beverly Meridith Lax and Melinda Jane Bradley – Milan – $15,000

Farmers & Merchants Bank to Kelly Diane Castleman – Trenton – $18,000

Dickey Hinson and wife, Waldeem Hinson to Jeff Cooper and wife, Belinda Cooper – Bradford – $97,500