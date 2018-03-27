Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 19, 2018 through March 25, 2018:
Barnes, Gregory Dewight, 55, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/20/2018, 2721 N. Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Boykin, Natasha Ann, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/24/2018, Stop and Shop; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.
Connors, Catherine Emily, 20, of Murfreesboro; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2018, 93 Farrow Lane; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Epperson, Denzell Malik, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, 407 Maple Street; Charges: manufacture/ deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Epperson, Xavier Devon, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/24/2018, 1440 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacture/deliver/sell/controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Griggs, Jeffrey Lynn, 03/21/2018, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2018, 1940 Stallings; Charges: public intoxication, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, 911 calls in non-emergency situations prohibited. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Ingram, (Patterson) James Howard, 39, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/25/2018, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: simple possession, violation of light law, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.
Pearson, Jasmine Marie, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, Westside Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding/financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Pharms, Terrell Ramone, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: evading arrest, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Ross, Charius Darel, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2018, 93 Farrow Lane; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Smith, Danderia Lashell, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/20/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: custodial interference. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Turner, Rodney Stigmond, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: fraudulent use of credit/debit card, identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Williams (Warlick), Johnathan Kodack, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, 520 Westside Drive; Charges: filing a false report. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 19, 2018 through March 25, 2018.
Gregory Dwight Barnes, b/m, 56 –failure to appear
Kenneth Cook, b/m, 50 –abandonment of airtight containers
Michael Eugene Johnson, w/m, 58 -capias
Jessica Faye McCaskill, w/f, 28 –simple possession/casual exchange
Jason Michael Rinks, w/m, 43 -capias
John William Hinson, w/m, 53 -capias
Charlyn Bush, w/f, 49 -capias
Joshua Joe Evans, w/m, 28 –driving under the influence second offense
John William Hinson, w/m, 53 –capias, cruelty to animals
Micalea Raeshawn Jackson, b/f, 33 –worthless checks
Carissa Marie Jones, b/f, 30 –contributing to the dependency of a child
Jessica Faye McCaskill, w/f, 28 -capias
Ricky Lynn Morris, w/m, 59 –violation of probation, attachment order
Terrell Ramone Pharms, b/m, 35 –evading arrest, reckless driving
Brandon James Pratt, w/m, 33 –violation of probation
Charius Darel Ross, b/m, 37 –aggravated assault, theft of property, capias, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related
Danderia Lashell Smith, b/f, 48 –assault, theft of property, vandalism
Megan Michelle Thomas, w/f, 28 –capias, domestic assault
Dylan Scott Thomas, w/m, 24 -capias
Christopher John Trull, w/m, 32 -capias
Rodney Stigmond Turner, b/m, 55 –assault, theft of property
Jennifer Leann Wiseman, w/f, 43 -capias
Jimmy Lynn Adair, w/m, 48 -court
David James Booher, w/m, 32 -capias
Terry Lynn Holmes, w/m, 48 -capias
Ronda Leighann Johnson, w/f, 32 -capias
Tosha Renee Lovell, b/f, 38 –contributing to the dependency of a child
Tawill Tanell Marshall, b/f, 26 –contributing to the dependency of a child
Brandon James Pratt, w/m, 33 –aggravated assault, resisting arrest
Jimmy Don Pratt, w/m, 59 –accessory after the fact, Schedule VI drug violations , unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Teddy Gene Priser, w/m, 45 -capias
Jason Patrick Rinks, w/m, 22 –misuse of 911
Samuel Paul Seat, w/m, 49 –simple possession/casual exchange, violation of registration law, Schedule II drug violations, misuse of reg.
Stevie Cornell Snipes, b/m, 44 –contributing to the dependency of a child
Christopher John Trull, w/m, 32 –domestic assault
Constance Lyna White, b/f, 30 –contributing to the dependency of a child, capias
Court Report
General Session
Steven Arnold – public intoxication
Gregory Siddell – contempt of court, domestic assault (simple)
Robert Yon – simple possession of Schedule VI
Kathryn Gordon – simple possession of Schedule II
David Woolfork Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI
Randy Gooch – DUI
Shawntavious Milan – simple possession of Schedule VI
Dedrick Bryson – possession of Schedule VI
Billy Price – reckless endangerment
Samantha Breininger – disorderly conduct
John Blackwell – theft up to $1,000
Civil
Nationwide Southeast LLC vs Rosella Pettigrew
Synchrony Bank vs Susan Eaton aka Susan D. Eaton aka Susan D. Buss
Synchrony Bank vs Kelly Collier
Roy McCorkle vs Vince Reynolds aka Reynolds Plumbing
Heights Financial Corp vs Joann Jones
American Express Bank FSB vs Dorothy Jones Glenn
TD Bank USA N.A. as successor in interest to Target National Bank
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Charisma Rice
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Janna Weeks
Midland Funding LLC vs Robert Evans
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Judith Vernet
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank vs April Reed
Rent-A-Center vs Carrie Sansing
Rent-A-Center vs Tayia Rodgers
Rent-A-Center vs Roche Perry
Bonnie Cagle dba Bonnie’s School of Dance vs Lawanda Herron
Bonnie Cagle dba Bonnie’s School of Dance vs Kendra Bryson
Wilma Parrish vs Lorene Lee
Discover Bank vs Teri Calvert
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Nicole Fargo
Joshua Arnold vs Lashanda Robinson
Lexington Hospital Corporations dba Henderson County Community hospital vs Christian Minges
Michael Dennis Jr. vs Tashanise L. Ayers
Marriage Licenses
Taylor Lee Wallace of Murfreesboro and Robyn Danielle Fly of Murfreesboro
Cedric Lynn Poynor of Trenton and Leslie Marie Dodd of Trenton
Andrew Curtis Beard of Only and Jessica Michelle Burns of Milan
Christopher Wayne Smith of Milan and Beth Anne Brady of Milan
Marc Daniel Masters of Milan and Jessica Day Eubanks of Milan
Dan Edward Samol of Milan and Samantha Ann King Branham of Milan
Brett Michael Waldrop of Medina and Lauren Alexander Robbins of Medina
Terran Lee Watford of Milan and Brandy Nicole Tharpe of Milan
Divorces
Kim Blundell vs Richard Blundell
Real Estate Transfers
Vicki Lynn Arnold to Victor Ramirez and Bertha Campos – Trenton – $15,000
Lynn Arnold and wife, Joan G. Arnold to Joshua Lynn Arnold and wife, Monica Arnold – Milan – $75,000
Regions Bank to Vonnie L. Parrish and wife, Paula S. Parrish – Humboldt – $30,250
Brad York and wife, Courtney L. York to Ray A. Rowan – Humboldt – $3,500
Louis S. Rechis, Jr. and wife, Sheila A. Rechis – Medina – $219,000
Richard Allen Mingle to Bruce Allen Monroe and wife, Roberta Ann Monroe – Dyer – $40,000
Michael D. Corder and Paula J. McMinn to W.F. Jones, Jr. – 18th CD – $155,925
Craig Laman and Brad Laman to Johnny Davis – Trenton – $225,000
Michael Haston McCoy to Jonathan E. Searcy and wife, Cynthia T. Searcy – Humboldt – $10,500
Michael Brad Presson to Richard Pacchioli – Medina – $222,000
Vickie Buchanan Carter, John David Buchanan and Billy Jack Buchanan to David T. Bunney and wife, Karla K. Bunney – Humboldt – $189,500
Garland Alexander Hurt to Steven W. Knight and Ashlyn T. Hardee – Medina – $140,000
Jones Farms, Inc. to Dustin Mark Twyman and wife, Rebecca Elizabeth Twyman – $50,000