Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 19, 2018 through March 25, 2018:

Barnes, Gregory Dewight, 55, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/20/2018, 2721 N. Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Boykin, Natasha Ann, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/24/2018, Stop and Shop; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.

Connors, Catherine Emily, 20, of Murfreesboro; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2018, 93 Farrow Lane; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Epperson, Denzell Malik, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, 407 Maple Street; Charges: manufacture/ deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Epperson, Xavier Devon, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/24/2018, 1440 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, manufacture/deliver/sell/controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Griggs, Jeffrey Lynn, 03/21/2018, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2018, 1940 Stallings; Charges: public intoxication, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, 911 calls in non-emergency situations prohibited. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Ingram, (Patterson) James Howard, 39, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 03/25/2018, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: simple possession, violation of light law, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt. Bomer.

Pearson, Jasmine Marie, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, Westside Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding/financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Pharms, Terrell Ramone, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: evading arrest, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Ross, Charius Darel, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/21/2018, 93 Farrow Lane; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Smith, Danderia Lashell, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/20/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: custodial interference. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Turner, Rodney Stigmond, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: fraudulent use of credit/debit card, identity theft, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Williams (Warlick), Johnathan Kodack, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/23/2018, 520 Westside Drive; Charges: filing a false report. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 19, 2018 through March 25, 2018.

Gregory Dwight Barnes, b/m, 56 –failure to appear

Kenneth Cook, b/m, 50 –abandonment of airtight containers

Michael Eugene Johnson, w/m, 58 -capias

Jessica Faye McCaskill, w/f, 28 –simple possession/casual exchange

Jason Michael Rinks, w/m, 43 -capias

John William Hinson, w/m, 53 -capias

Charlyn Bush, w/f, 49 -capias

Joshua Joe Evans, w/m, 28 –driving under the influence second offense

John William Hinson, w/m, 53 –capias, cruelty to animals

Micalea Raeshawn Jackson, b/f, 33 –worthless checks

Carissa Marie Jones, b/f, 30 –contributing to the dependency of a child

Jessica Faye McCaskill, w/f, 28 -capias

Ricky Lynn Morris, w/m, 59 –violation of probation, attachment order

Terrell Ramone Pharms, b/m, 35 –evading arrest, reckless driving

Brandon James Pratt, w/m, 33 –violation of probation

Charius Darel Ross, b/m, 37 –aggravated assault, theft of property, capias, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related

Danderia Lashell Smith, b/f, 48 –assault, theft of property, vandalism

Megan Michelle Thomas, w/f, 28 –capias, domestic assault

Dylan Scott Thomas, w/m, 24 -capias

Christopher John Trull, w/m, 32 -capias

Rodney Stigmond Turner, b/m, 55 –assault, theft of property

Jennifer Leann Wiseman, w/f, 43 -capias

Jimmy Lynn Adair, w/m, 48 -court

David James Booher, w/m, 32 -capias

Terry Lynn Holmes, w/m, 48 -capias

Ronda Leighann Johnson, w/f, 32 -capias

Tosha Renee Lovell, b/f, 38 –contributing to the dependency of a child

Tawill Tanell Marshall, b/f, 26 –contributing to the dependency of a child

Brandon James Pratt, w/m, 33 –aggravated assault, resisting arrest

Jimmy Don Pratt, w/m, 59 –accessory after the fact, Schedule VI drug violations , unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Teddy Gene Priser, w/m, 45 -capias

Jason Patrick Rinks, w/m, 22 –misuse of 911

Samuel Paul Seat, w/m, 49 –simple possession/casual exchange, violation of registration law, Schedule II drug violations, misuse of reg.

Stevie Cornell Snipes, b/m, 44 –contributing to the dependency of a child

Christopher John Trull, w/m, 32 –domestic assault

Constance Lyna White, b/f, 30 –contributing to the dependency of a child, capias

Court Report

General Session

Steven Arnold – public intoxication

Gregory Siddell – contempt of court, domestic assault (simple)

Robert Yon – simple possession of Schedule VI

Kathryn Gordon – simple possession of Schedule II

David Woolfork Jr. – simple possession of Schedule VI

Randy Gooch – DUI

Shawntavious Milan – simple possession of Schedule VI

Dedrick Bryson – possession of Schedule VI

Billy Price – reckless endangerment

Samantha Breininger – disorderly conduct

John Blackwell – theft up to $1,000

Civil

Nationwide Southeast LLC vs Rosella Pettigrew

Synchrony Bank vs Susan Eaton aka Susan D. Eaton aka Susan D. Buss

Synchrony Bank vs Kelly Collier

Roy McCorkle vs Vince Reynolds aka Reynolds Plumbing

Heights Financial Corp vs Joann Jones

American Express Bank FSB vs Dorothy Jones Glenn

TD Bank USA N.A. as successor in interest to Target National Bank

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Charisma Rice

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Janna Weeks

Midland Funding LLC vs Robert Evans

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Judith Vernet

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank vs April Reed

Rent-A-Center vs Carrie Sansing

Rent-A-Center vs Tayia Rodgers

Rent-A-Center vs Roche Perry

Bonnie Cagle dba Bonnie’s School of Dance vs Lawanda Herron

Bonnie Cagle dba Bonnie’s School of Dance vs Kendra Bryson

Wilma Parrish vs Lorene Lee

Discover Bank vs Teri Calvert

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Nicole Fargo

Joshua Arnold vs Lashanda Robinson

Lexington Hospital Corporations dba Henderson County Community hospital vs Christian Minges

Michael Dennis Jr. vs Tashanise L. Ayers

Marriage Licenses

Taylor Lee Wallace of Murfreesboro and Robyn Danielle Fly of Murfreesboro

Cedric Lynn Poynor of Trenton and Leslie Marie Dodd of Trenton

Andrew Curtis Beard of Only and Jessica Michelle Burns of Milan

Christopher Wayne Smith of Milan and Beth Anne Brady of Milan

Marc Daniel Masters of Milan and Jessica Day Eubanks of Milan

Dan Edward Samol of Milan and Samantha Ann King Branham of Milan

Brett Michael Waldrop of Medina and Lauren Alexander Robbins of Medina

Terran Lee Watford of Milan and Brandy Nicole Tharpe of Milan

Divorces

Kim Blundell vs Richard Blundell

Real Estate Transfers

Vicki Lynn Arnold to Victor Ramirez and Bertha Campos – Trenton – $15,000

Lynn Arnold and wife, Joan G. Arnold to Joshua Lynn Arnold and wife, Monica Arnold – Milan – $75,000

Regions Bank to Vonnie L. Parrish and wife, Paula S. Parrish – Humboldt – $30,250

Brad York and wife, Courtney L. York to Ray A. Rowan – Humboldt – $3,500

Louis S. Rechis, Jr. and wife, Sheila A. Rechis – Medina – $219,000

Richard Allen Mingle to Bruce Allen Monroe and wife, Roberta Ann Monroe – Dyer – $40,000

Michael D. Corder and Paula J. McMinn to W.F. Jones, Jr. – 18th CD – $155,925

Craig Laman and Brad Laman to Johnny Davis – Trenton – $225,000

Michael Haston McCoy to Jonathan E. Searcy and wife, Cynthia T. Searcy – Humboldt – $10,500

Michael Brad Presson to Richard Pacchioli – Medina – $222,000

Vickie Buchanan Carter, John David Buchanan and Billy Jack Buchanan to David T. Bunney and wife, Karla K. Bunney – Humboldt – $189,500

Garland Alexander Hurt to Steven W. Knight and Ashlyn T. Hardee – Medina – $140,000

Jones Farms, Inc. to Dustin Mark Twyman and wife, Rebecca Elizabeth Twyman – $50,000