Your Right to Know

Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 5, 2018 through March 11, 2018:
Beasley, Kenneth Leroy, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/11/2018, 410 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Blurton, Mark Dale, 54, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 03/10/2018, Highway 45 and Avondale Street; Charges: driving under influence, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Cox, Joel Lamon, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: indecent exposure. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Farmer, David Wayne, 31, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2018, 7th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Franks, Andy Earl, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2018, Central Avenue and Stacy Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.
Goodrich, Esther Rienita, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/11/2018, parking lot at State Farm; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Jackett, Misty Jean, 43, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 03/06/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Laudermilk, Gregory Alan, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/11/2018, St. Matthew Manor; Charges: criminal trespassing, simple possession, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Luster, Marqualylin Donyell, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2018, Alternative School; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Mays, Cameron Lee, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2018, 508 Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Nicols, Terry Scott, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: rape of a child (less than (13) YOA), rape, sexual: incest. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Ripley, Parker Addison, 21, of Lavina; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2018, dealership and Milan Highway; Charges: violation of registration law, financial responsibility law, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 5, 2018 through March 11, 2018.
Jacob Lynn Simpson, w/m, 30 –capias, criminal trespass
Jason Paul Costello, w/m, 29 -capias
Joanna Leigh Cross, w/f, 34 -capias
Tiffany Danielle Curtiss, w/f, 27 –attachment order
Clay Douglas Farrell, w/m, 30 –assault, attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Erica Diane Gordon, w/f, 34 -capias
Dama Rose Gumiran, o/f, 37 -capias
April Ann Huddleston, b/f, 37 –contributing to the dependency of a child
Todd Athen Ingram, w/m, 24 -capias
James Scott Johnstone, w/m, 48 -court
Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 23 -capias
Teddy Wayne Morgan, w/m, 26 -capias
Seresa Renee Newell, w/f, 42 -capias
Lacy Janelle O’Brien, w/f, 35 -capias
Christopher Robinson, w/m, 36 -capias
Adrian Oliver Seward, b/m, 28 -capias
James Anthony Slates, b/m, 49 –theft of property, forgery
Jason Mike Smith, w/m, 45 –attachment order
Cody Brett Thomas, w/m, 28 -vandalism
Andrea Marie Tinajero, w/f, 18 –criminal trespass, vandalism
Jessie Tyler Baker, w/m, 22 –capias, capias
Bryan Malic Banks, b/m, 19 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities
Kenneth Carnell Belew Jr., b/m, 41 –violation of conditions of community supervision, knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Makayla Brook Burton, w/f, 23 –contempt of court
Iasiah Coleman, u/m –contempt of court
Kristy Glover, u/f –contributing to the dependency of a child
Bryce Allan Haynes, w/m, 28 –grounds for arrest by office without a warrant, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card
Holly Hudson, w/f, 32 -capias
Joshua Aaron Maddox, w/m, 28 –failure to report
Megan Renee McMinn, w/f, 27 –Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations
Amber Nicole Moody, w/f, 26 –domestic assault
Patsy Newson, w/f, 55 -capias
Jonathan Coleby Scogin, w/m, 24 –domestic assault
Michael Thomas Taylor, w/m, 35 -capias
Court Report
General Sessions
Todd Ingram – driving on revoked DL
Thomas Blackmon – evading arrest, simple possession of Schedule VI
Jessy Baker – driving on revoked DL
Leon Holmes – contempt of court, domestic assault
Jerry Mallard Jr. – DUI
Raymond Jackson – driving without DL, speeding
Chancellor Hunt – simple possession of Schedule VI, resisting arrest
Tabitha Castleman – driving without DL
TiShorea Hall – driving on suspended DL
Gene Fesmire – driving without DL
Briana J. Cason – worthless checks up to $1,000
Civil
H&P Properties vs Duncan Johnson and Sylvia Bond
Stewart Finance Inc. vs Robert Simonton Jr.
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jessi Alexander
Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sandra Drain
Cande Wright vs Casey Autry
David and Joy Goodman vs Charity Maddox
Frank West vs Lucas Reasons
Physicians Quality Care vs Brandie Gilliam
Physicians Quality Care vs Grant Wyatt and Leslie R. Wyatt
Physicians Quality Care vs John Richardson and Penny Lynn Richardson
Total Wellness Chiropractic vs Stacey Puentes
Cash Express LLC vs Michael C. Yeager
Cash Express LLC vs Lawanda Herron
Cash Express LLC vs Joleesa Armstrong
Joshua Arnold vs Sabrina Bond
Joshua Arnold vs Tyshon Banks
Joe Gunn vs Joycelynn Wardlow
Ed Scarbrough vs Josh Pewitte
Marriage Licenses
Damian Marquis Hood of Humboldt and Marrissa Annibelle Pottinger of Humboldt
Brandon Thomas Petty of Trenton and Ashton Leigh Ross Autry of Trenton
Alexander Dangelo Fitzgerald of Humboldt and Ashley Gail Smith of Humboldt
Ryan Robert Rinks of Bradford and Makiya Paige Chilcutt of Bradford
Kevin Anthony Malinow of Milan and Kimberly Ann Detie of Milan
Alaric Bernard Cobb of Humboldt and Shirley Jean Boykin Warren of Humboldt
Keith James Brown of Humboldt and Sue Ellyn Ogden Watson of Humboldt
Joshua Allen Boals of Humboldt and Suzzanne Gabrielle Greer Frase of Medina
Divorces
Stephen D. Graves vs. Cathy A. Graves
Jessica Lynn Hagle vs. Christopher Lee Nagle
Sarah Mathews vs. James Boaz
Cynthia J. Sallee vs Charles Melvin Salle Jr.
Building Permits
Josh Boals, 176 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt
Clark Homes, 3 Lesia, Medina
Clark Homes 4 Lesia, Medina
Chasidy Taylor, 193 Narrow Gauge Road, Trenton
Carol Harbin, 826 High Street, Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Diane Taylor, Dachon Taylor and Shearlynn Raines to Patricia E. Davis – Humboldt – $35,k000
John David McBride, James Gregory McBride, Donna Christine McBride Toler and Ellen Marie McBride Fox to Vance Harrington – Milan – $10
Jerry W. Coleman and wife, Harriet Coleman to Sigifredo Aviles Hernandez Trenton – $7,500
The Winifred Garey Matthews Trust by Brenda Matthews Bruhn as Successor Trustee to Lorie A. Hale – Jackson – $70,000
Helen M. Replogle to Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody – Milan – $40,000
Samuel E. Smith and wife, Lori E. Smith to Brandon Pratt and wife, Kimberly J. Pratt – Milan – $153,000
Ronald E. Pratt and wife, Mayrene B. Pratt to Emilee A. Hunt and husband, Drew Hunt – Milan – $102,500
Carroll Bank & Trust to Terry L. Mitchell and wife, Donnah Mitchell – Bradford – $10,000
Peggy Joe Wise, Louis Jarrett Harrison, Willie J. Harrison, Alfreida Degroot, Palmer Evans and Tammika Faulkner, heirs to the Estate of Evelyn Harrison by their Attorney-In-Fact John Alsobrook to Colton Ballentine – Trenton – $45,000
Daniel Eubanks by and thru his Attorney-In-Fact, Melanie S. Herndon, to Andrew J. Landers and wife, Kayla Landers – Milan – $118,000
Chelsea Elizabeth Carroll to David Moore Investments, LLC – Bradford – $30,000
Urban Financial REO LLC, by Attorney-In-Fact Singlesource Property Solutions, LLC, to Wesley Witherspoon and wife, Brooke Witherspoon – Humboldt – $301,150
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper and Jon Kendall – Trenton – $45,000
Michael Youmans and Carla Reynolds, Administratrix of the Estate of Sylvia J. Barron, to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Humboldt – $80,000
Donna Denise Casey to Carlton R. Knight and Laurie M. Cooper – Trenton – $2,000
Terry Joe Dozier to J.C. Teague – Humboldt – $16.000
Josh Arnold to Milton Walters and wife, Rita Walters – Milan – $15,000
Martha F. Black Haas, a/k/a Martha Frances Haas, by and through Attorney-In-Fact Kenneth Terry Black, and Kenneth Terry Black, Preston Keith Black, Sr., Teresa Simmons, James Howard Black and Elizabeth Ring to Barry C. Taylor and wife, Janice D. Taylor – Trenton – $40,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to MACC Properties, a partnership comprised of Christopher R. Carroll and Jordan Perkins – Humboldt – $70,000
Kenneth McFarland and wife, Raeleada McFarland, f/k/a Raeleada Heathcott to Randy A. Wilcox and wife, Eugenie T. Wilcox – Dyer – $130,000
The City of Medina to Bro Co, a general partnership composed of Paul Bradley Rogers and James Zachary Rogers, – Medina – $2,901
Bobbie R. Brown to Maxine Johnson Amos – Trenton -$14,000
Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody to John Phifer and wife, Cynthia Phifer – Milan – $52,000