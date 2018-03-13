Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from March 5, 2018 through March 11, 2018:

Beasley, Kenneth Leroy, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/11/2018, 410 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Blurton, Mark Dale, 54, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 03/10/2018, Highway 45 and Avondale Street; Charges: driving under influence, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Cox, Joel Lamon, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: indecent exposure. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Farmer, David Wayne, 31, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2018, 7th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Franks, Andy Earl, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2018, Central Avenue and Stacy Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.

Goodrich, Esther Rienita, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/11/2018, parking lot at State Farm; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Jackett, Misty Jean, 43, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 03/06/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: filing false report. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Laudermilk, Gregory Alan, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/11/2018, St. Matthew Manor; Charges: criminal trespassing, simple possession, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Luster, Marqualylin Donyell, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2018, Alternative School; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Mays, Cameron Lee, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2018, 508 Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Nicols, Terry Scott, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/09/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: rape of a child (less than (13) YOA), rape, sexual: incest. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Ripley, Parker Addison, 21, of Lavina; Arrest date and location: 03/08/2018, dealership and Milan Highway; Charges: violation of registration law, financial responsibility law, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for March 5, 2018 through March 11, 2018.

Jacob Lynn Simpson, w/m, 30 –capias, criminal trespass

Jason Paul Costello, w/m, 29 -capias

Joanna Leigh Cross, w/f, 34 -capias

Tiffany Danielle Curtiss, w/f, 27 –attachment order

Clay Douglas Farrell, w/m, 30 –assault, attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Erica Diane Gordon, w/f, 34 -capias

Dama Rose Gumiran, o/f, 37 -capias

April Ann Huddleston, b/f, 37 –contributing to the dependency of a child

Todd Athen Ingram, w/m, 24 -capias

James Scott Johnstone, w/m, 48 -court

Andrea Marie Morgan, w/f, 23 -capias

Teddy Wayne Morgan, w/m, 26 -capias

Seresa Renee Newell, w/f, 42 -capias

Lacy Janelle O’Brien, w/f, 35 -capias

Christopher Robinson, w/m, 36 -capias

Adrian Oliver Seward, b/m, 28 -capias

James Anthony Slates, b/m, 49 –theft of property, forgery

Jason Mike Smith, w/m, 45 –attachment order

Cody Brett Thomas, w/m, 28 -vandalism

Andrea Marie Tinajero, w/f, 18 –criminal trespass, vandalism

Jessie Tyler Baker, w/m, 22 –capias, capias

Bryan Malic Banks, b/m, 19 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses & activities

Kenneth Carnell Belew Jr., b/m, 41 –violation of conditions of community supervision, knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Makayla Brook Burton, w/f, 23 –contempt of court

Iasiah Coleman, u/m –contempt of court

Kristy Glover, u/f –contributing to the dependency of a child

Bryce Allan Haynes, w/m, 28 –grounds for arrest by office without a warrant, fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card

Holly Hudson, w/f, 32 -capias

Joshua Aaron Maddox, w/m, 28 –failure to report

Megan Renee McMinn, w/f, 27 –Schedule VI drug violations, Schedule II drug violations

Amber Nicole Moody, w/f, 26 –domestic assault

Patsy Newson, w/f, 55 -capias

Jonathan Coleby Scogin, w/m, 24 –domestic assault

Jacob Lynn Simpson, w/m, 30 –capias, criminal trespass

Michael Thomas Taylor, w/m, 35 -capias

Court Report

General Sessions

Todd Ingram – driving on revoked DL

Thomas Blackmon – evading arrest, simple possession of Schedule VI

Jessy Baker – driving on revoked DL

Leon Holmes – contempt of court, domestic assault

Jerry Mallard Jr. – DUI

Raymond Jackson – driving without DL, speeding

Chancellor Hunt – simple possession of Schedule VI, resisting arrest

Tabitha Castleman – driving without DL

TiShorea Hall – driving on suspended DL

Gene Fesmire – driving without DL

Briana J. Cason – worthless checks up to $1,000

Civil

H&P Properties vs Duncan Johnson and Sylvia Bond

Stewart Finance Inc. vs Robert Simonton Jr.

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jessi Alexander

Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Sandra Drain

Cande Wright vs Casey Autry

David and Joy Goodman vs Charity Maddox

Frank West vs Lucas Reasons

Physicians Quality Care vs Brandie Gilliam

Physicians Quality Care vs Grant Wyatt and Leslie R. Wyatt

Physicians Quality Care vs John Richardson and Penny Lynn Richardson

Total Wellness Chiropractic vs Stacey Puentes

Cash Express LLC vs Michael C. Yeager

Cash Express LLC vs Lawanda Herron

Cash Express LLC vs Joleesa Armstrong

Joshua Arnold vs Sabrina Bond

Joshua Arnold vs Tyshon Banks

Joe Gunn vs Joycelynn Wardlow

Ed Scarbrough vs Josh Pewitte

Marriage Licenses

Damian Marquis Hood of Humboldt and Marrissa Annibelle Pottinger of Humboldt

Brandon Thomas Petty of Trenton and Ashton Leigh Ross Autry of Trenton

Alexander Dangelo Fitzgerald of Humboldt and Ashley Gail Smith of Humboldt

Ryan Robert Rinks of Bradford and Makiya Paige Chilcutt of Bradford

Kevin Anthony Malinow of Milan and Kimberly Ann Detie of Milan

Alaric Bernard Cobb of Humboldt and Shirley Jean Boykin Warren of Humboldt

Keith James Brown of Humboldt and Sue Ellyn Ogden Watson of Humboldt

Joshua Allen Boals of Humboldt and Suzzanne Gabrielle Greer Frase of Medina

Divorces

Stephen D. Graves vs. Cathy A. Graves

Jessica Lynn Hagle vs. Christopher Lee Nagle

Sarah Mathews vs. James Boaz

Cynthia J. Sallee vs Charles Melvin Salle Jr.

Building Permits

Josh Boals, 176 Gibson Cemetery Road, Humboldt

Clark Homes, 3 Lesia, Medina

Clark Homes 4 Lesia, Medina

Chasidy Taylor, 193 Narrow Gauge Road, Trenton

Carol Harbin, 826 High Street, Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Diane Taylor, Dachon Taylor and Shearlynn Raines to Patricia E. Davis – Humboldt – $35,k000

John David McBride, James Gregory McBride, Donna Christine McBride Toler and Ellen Marie McBride Fox to Vance Harrington – Milan – $10

Jerry W. Coleman and wife, Harriet Coleman to Sigifredo Aviles Hernandez Trenton – $7,500

The Winifred Garey Matthews Trust by Brenda Matthews Bruhn as Successor Trustee to Lorie A. Hale – Jackson – $70,000

Helen M. Replogle to Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody – Milan – $40,000

Samuel E. Smith and wife, Lori E. Smith to Brandon Pratt and wife, Kimberly J. Pratt – Milan – $153,000

Ronald E. Pratt and wife, Mayrene B. Pratt to Emilee A. Hunt and husband, Drew Hunt – Milan – $102,500

Carroll Bank & Trust to Terry L. Mitchell and wife, Donnah Mitchell – Bradford – $10,000

Peggy Joe Wise, Louis Jarrett Harrison, Willie J. Harrison, Alfreida Degroot, Palmer Evans and Tammika Faulkner, heirs to the Estate of Evelyn Harrison by their Attorney-In-Fact John Alsobrook to Colton Ballentine – Trenton – $45,000

Daniel Eubanks by and thru his Attorney-In-Fact, Melanie S. Herndon, to Andrew J. Landers and wife, Kayla Landers – Milan – $118,000

Chelsea Elizabeth Carroll to David Moore Investments, LLC – Bradford – $30,000

Urban Financial REO LLC, by Attorney-In-Fact Singlesource Property Solutions, LLC, to Wesley Witherspoon and wife, Brooke Witherspoon – Humboldt – $301,150

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper and Jon Kendall – Trenton – $45,000

Michael Youmans and Carla Reynolds, Administratrix of the Estate of Sylvia J. Barron, to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Hollis Clenney – Humboldt – $80,000

Donna Denise Casey to Carlton R. Knight and Laurie M. Cooper – Trenton – $2,000

Terry Joe Dozier to J.C. Teague – Humboldt – $16.000

Josh Arnold to Milton Walters and wife, Rita Walters – Milan – $15,000

Martha F. Black Haas, a/k/a Martha Frances Haas, by and through Attorney-In-Fact Kenneth Terry Black, and Kenneth Terry Black, Preston Keith Black, Sr., Teresa Simmons, James Howard Black and Elizabeth Ring to Barry C. Taylor and wife, Janice D. Taylor – Trenton – $40,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to MACC Properties, a partnership comprised of Christopher R. Carroll and Jordan Perkins – Humboldt – $70,000

Kenneth McFarland and wife, Raeleada McFarland, f/k/a Raeleada Heathcott to Randy A. Wilcox and wife, Eugenie T. Wilcox – Dyer – $130,000

The City of Medina to Bro Co, a general partnership composed of Paul Bradley Rogers and James Zachary Rogers, – Medina – $2,901

Bobbie R. Brown to Maxine Johnson Amos – Trenton -$14,000

Joy Cody and wife, Patsy Cody to John Phifer and wife, Cynthia Phifer – Milan – $52,000