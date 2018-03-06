Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 26, 2018 through March 4, 2018:

Albea, Detriera Shalai, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: A.C. Buchanan.

Baucom, Christopher Wayne, 44, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 03/04/2018, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving under the influence, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Dan Ables.

Chandler, James Robert, 37, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 02/26/2018, Plaza parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Sharp, Darius Davon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2018, 309 Vine Street; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Sharp, Darius Davon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2018, 309 Vine Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Siddell, Gregory Julius, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/04/2018, 1309 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 26, 2018 through March 4, 2018.

Thomas Brent Patterson, w/m, 35 –hold for other agency

James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 50 –hold for other agency

Anthony John Ross, w/m, 49 –sale, loan or exhibition of material to minors

Dakota Lane Smith, w/m, 22 –contempt of court

Stevie Cornell Snipes, b/m, 43 –violation of regulations of bldg./structure/land usage, capias

Thomas Lee Toone, w/m, 26 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Ryan David Truett, w/m, 38 –aggravated assault

April Michelle Vestal, w/f, 31 –contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, attachment order

Jeremy Jack Wray, w/m, 31 –simple possession/casual exchange, capias

Christie Ann Arnold, w/f, 40 –driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates

Amanda Cage Bailey, w/f, 30 –attachment order

Thomas Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 45 –simple possession/casual exchange

Elizabeth Annemarie Farris, w/f, 29 –improper display of plates, simple possession/casual exchange, capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Timothy Alan Goff, w/m, 52 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on right side of road

Kevin Lee Harris, w/m, 51 –domestic assault

Nove Jay Kephart, w/m, 25 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Roger Dale Lawson, w/m, 29 -capias

Lacy Hope Littleton, w/f, 23 –driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law

Stephen Caprice Overstreet, b/m, 36 -capias

Jason Franklin Wood, w/m, 48 –driving without license

Joseph Ethan Barnett, w/m, 31 –contempt of court

Tommy James Bynum, b/m, 27 –attachment order

Briana Cason, u/u –worthless checks

Elizabeth Annamarie Farris, w/f, 29 -capias

Jerry Lewis Fenner, b/m, 53 –Schedule VI drug violations

Latonya Denise Fentress, b/f, 40 –contempt of court

Trevor Lee Flowers, w/m, 21 –domestic assault

Brandon Tarvisus Hillsman, b/m, 34 –simple possession/casual exchange

Markheous Keshon Lloyd, b/m, 20 –simple possession/causal exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence

Daniel Ray Long, w/m, 31 -capias

Cynthia Pledge Nance, b/f, 54 –worthless checks

Ladarion Lamar Pearson, b/m, 27 -capias

Cameron Shuntel Turner, b/m, 28 –theft of property, domestic assault, vandalism

Court Report

General Sessions

William Self – driving without DL

David H. Ashburn – reckless driving

Glenda Robinson – DUI

Roche Perry – possession of drug paraphernalia

George Herron – simple possession of Schedule VI

Megan McMinn – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI

Mae E. Miller – driving on suspended DL (2nd)

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Taco Bell, Milan complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Medina Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Taco Bell, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 80 score, four criticals

La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Yorkville School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Subway, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Candyland, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Little Peoples Jump Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 83 score, three criticals

Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

El Gallero #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Hardee’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Sonic Drive-In, complete inspection, 98 score

McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Professional Child Care Center, complete inspection, 100 score

TN EHS, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 100 score

Trenton Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Trenton Middle School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Golden Palace, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score 2 criticals

Golden Palace, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

TLC, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Milan Middle School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Little Peoples Day Care, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical

Pizza Hut, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Milan Golf and Country Club, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Marriage Licenses

Darius Deontae Phinnessee of Humboldt and Quan Denisha Chanterria McCurry of Humboldt

Guage Caliber Reynolds of Greenfield and Tara Noel Rose of Greenfield

Daniel Robert Fountain of Middletown, Indiana and Kathie Jo Maitlen Ditton of Muncie, Indiana

Jerry Earl Arnett, Jr. of Trenton and Venus Carol Goforth of Trenton

Dillon Lee Alexander of Bradford and Danielle Storm Lusk of Bradford

Brian Keith Speaks Tyson, Jr. of Milan and Jessica Renee Dupree Smith of Milan

Cody Holland Agee of Trenton and Bryce Erin Appleton of Milan