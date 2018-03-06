Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 26, 2018 through March 4, 2018:
Albea, Detriera Shalai, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: A.C. Buchanan.
Baucom, Christopher Wayne, 44, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 03/04/2018, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving under the influence, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Dan Ables.
Chandler, James Robert, 37, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 02/26/2018, Plaza parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Sharp, Darius Davon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2018, 309 Vine Street; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Sharp, Darius Davon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/27/2018, 309 Vine Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Siddell, Gregory Julius, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 03/04/2018, 1309 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for February 26, 2018 through March 4, 2018.
Thomas Brent Patterson, w/m, 35 –hold for other agency
James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 50 –hold for other agency
Anthony John Ross, w/m, 49 –sale, loan or exhibition of material to minors
Dakota Lane Smith, w/m, 22 –contempt of court
Stevie Cornell Snipes, b/m, 43 –violation of regulations of bldg./structure/land usage, capias
Thomas Lee Toone, w/m, 26 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Ryan David Truett, w/m, 38 –aggravated assault
April Michelle Vestal, w/f, 31 –contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, attachment order
Jeremy Jack Wray, w/m, 31 –simple possession/casual exchange, capias
Christie Ann Arnold, w/f, 40 –driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates
Amanda Cage Bailey, w/f, 30 –attachment order
Thomas Claxton Blackmon, w/m, 45 –simple possession/casual exchange
Elizabeth Annemarie Farris, w/f, 29 –improper display of plates, simple possession/casual exchange, capias, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Timothy Alan Goff, w/m, 52 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on right side of road
Kevin Lee Harris, w/m, 51 –domestic assault
Nove Jay Kephart, w/m, 25 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Roger Dale Lawson, w/m, 29 -capias
Lacy Hope Littleton, w/f, 23 –driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law
Stephen Caprice Overstreet, b/m, 36 -capias
Jason Franklin Wood, w/m, 48 –driving without license
Joseph Ethan Barnett, w/m, 31 –contempt of court
Tommy James Bynum, b/m, 27 –attachment order
Briana Cason, u/u –worthless checks
Elizabeth Annamarie Farris, w/f, 29 -capias
Jerry Lewis Fenner, b/m, 53 –Schedule VI drug violations
Latonya Denise Fentress, b/f, 40 –contempt of court
Trevor Lee Flowers, w/m, 21 –domestic assault
Brandon Tarvisus Hillsman, b/m, 34 –simple possession/casual exchange
Markheous Keshon Lloyd, b/m, 20 –simple possession/causal exchange, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence
Daniel Ray Long, w/m, 31 -capias
Cynthia Pledge Nance, b/f, 54 –worthless checks
Ladarion Lamar Pearson, b/m, 27 -capias
Cameron Shuntel Turner, b/m, 28 –theft of property, domestic assault, vandalism
Court Report
General Sessions
William Self – driving without DL
David H. Ashburn – reckless driving
Glenda Robinson – DUI
Roche Perry – possession of drug paraphernalia
George Herron – simple possession of Schedule VI
Megan McMinn – simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule VI
Mae E. Miller – driving on suspended DL (2nd)
Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Taco Bell, Milan complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Medina Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Taco Bell, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Huddle House, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Huddle House, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 80 score, four criticals
La Fiesta, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Yorkville School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Subway, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Candyland, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Little Peoples Jump Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 83 score, three criticals
Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
El Gallero #2, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Milan Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Hardee’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Sonic Drive-In, complete inspection, 98 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Professional Child Care Center, complete inspection, 100 score
TN EHS, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 100 score
Trenton Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Trenton Middle School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Golden Palace, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score 2 criticals
Golden Palace, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
TLC, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Milan Middle School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Little Peoples Day Care, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Stigall Primary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score, one critical
Pizza Hut, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Milan Golf and Country Club, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Marriage Licenses
Darius Deontae Phinnessee of Humboldt and Quan Denisha Chanterria McCurry of Humboldt
Guage Caliber Reynolds of Greenfield and Tara Noel Rose of Greenfield
Daniel Robert Fountain of Middletown, Indiana and Kathie Jo Maitlen Ditton of Muncie, Indiana
Jerry Earl Arnett, Jr. of Trenton and Venus Carol Goforth of Trenton
Dillon Lee Alexander of Bradford and Danielle Storm Lusk of Bradford
Brian Keith Speaks Tyson, Jr. of Milan and Jessica Renee Dupree Smith of Milan
Cody Holland Agee of Trenton and Bryce Erin Appleton of Milan