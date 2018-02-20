Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 12, 2018 through February 18, 2018:
Baldwin, Bonni Leigh, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/15/2018, Exxon; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Ferguson, Eddie Lee Jr., 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2018, 1824 Maple Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Gresham, Jennifer Ann, 36, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 02/18/2018, Fred’s; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Harper, Kenneth Gene, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/12/2018, 27th Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection, violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Huddleston, Kevin O’Neal, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/17/2018, Highway 70/79 and Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
West, Krystall Santana, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2018, 13th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Court Report
General Sessions
Paul Harbor – driving on revoked DL with priors
Corey Payne – vandalism up to $1,000
Conrad Johnson – driving without DL
Lamorris Jones – simple possession of Schedule VI
Brian Rhodes – simple possession of Schedule VI, theft up to $1,000
Christopher Emery – theft up to $1,000
Steven Epperson – driving without DL
Real Estate Transfers
Charity Stephens, Trustee for the Jason Stephens Revocable Trust, to Michael Morris and Diana T. White – Rutherford – $7,000
Tract 1: Lee Williams and wife, Jessica Williams and Eric Bundy and wife, Jocelyn Bundy, d/b/a Williams and Bundy Properties, Tract 2: Williams and Bundy Properties to Opera House Humboldt, LLC – Humboldt – $25,070.84
Stephen Lee Knott and Jeffrey Lynn Knott, sole heirs at law of Martha Lynn Knott, to Michael Barron and wife, Paula Barron – Dyer – $82,100
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Keith Autry Humboldt – $59,000
James Kennie Dinwiddie to Regina A. Jones and husband, William H. Jones – Trenton – $139,900
Dr. Frances Berry-Brown, Trustee of the J.M. Berry Family Living Trust, to Jason T. Roberts and wife, Laura J. Roberts – Milan – $160.000
Randy Holloway to Scott Malone and wife, Shonna Malone – Dyer – $91,000
Kevin Walker, Jimmie Walker, II, Tonya Cobb and Nicole Walker to Dustin Tyler Smith and wife, Theresa Marie Smith – Milan – $8,000
Ricky Dale Holloway and Gaylloyd Randy Holloway, Jr. to Mark Baucom – Kenton – $37,500
Brenda K. Arnold and Tracye Arnold Whitaker, as Co-Trustees of the W. Paul Arnold Trust, to Dalton Harrison and Samantha Blair Slayton – Trenton – $120,000
B&N Storage, LLC to Julia Anna Leal – Humboldt – $29,500
Ronnie W. Powell, Elaine P. Fields and Pamela P. Grady to William O. Tompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Dyer – $40,000
Daniel E, Nelson to Kenneth H. Tozer, II and wife, Cynthia Tozer – Trenton – $25,000
OCM investments to Michael Carter and wife, Sarah Carter – Milan – $15,000
OCM Investments to Michael Carter and wife, Sarah Carter – Milan – $45,000
Jackie Edward Martin, II to Josh Arnold – Milan – $2,000
Jess Alexander and wife, Rachel Alexander to James Turner Mayfield and wife, Cathey S. Mayfield – Milan – $117,000
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Jonathan Murphree IRA to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Elizabeth Lynn- Milan – $6,000
Paul Edwin Thompson to Leonardo Gonzalez-Gutierrez ad wife, Amalia Ruiz-Solorzano – Humboldt – $30,000