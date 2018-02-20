Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from February 12, 2018 through February 18, 2018:

Baldwin, Bonni Leigh, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/15/2018, Exxon; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, theft of property-merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Ferguson, Eddie Lee Jr., 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2018, 1824 Maple Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Gresham, Jennifer Ann, 36, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 02/18/2018, Fred’s; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Harper, Kenneth Gene, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/12/2018, 27th Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection, violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Huddleston, Kevin O’Neal, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/17/2018, Highway 70/79 and Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

West, Krystall Santana, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/16/2018, 13th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Court Report

General Sessions

Paul Harbor – driving on revoked DL with priors

Corey Payne – vandalism up to $1,000

Conrad Johnson – driving without DL

Lamorris Jones – simple possession of Schedule VI

Brian Rhodes – simple possession of Schedule VI, theft up to $1,000

Christopher Emery – theft up to $1,000

Steven Epperson – driving without DL

Real Estate Transfers

Charity Stephens, Trustee for the Jason Stephens Revocable Trust, to Michael Morris and Diana T. White – Rutherford – $7,000

Tract 1: Lee Williams and wife, Jessica Williams and Eric Bundy and wife, Jocelyn Bundy, d/b/a Williams and Bundy Properties, Tract 2: Williams and Bundy Properties to Opera House Humboldt, LLC – Humboldt – $25,070.84

Stephen Lee Knott and Jeffrey Lynn Knott, sole heirs at law of Martha Lynn Knott, to Michael Barron and wife, Paula Barron – Dyer – $82,100

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Keith Autry Humboldt – $59,000

James Kennie Dinwiddie to Regina A. Jones and husband, William H. Jones – Trenton – $139,900

Dr. Frances Berry-Brown, Trustee of the J.M. Berry Family Living Trust, to Jason T. Roberts and wife, Laura J. Roberts – Milan – $160.000

Randy Holloway to Scott Malone and wife, Shonna Malone – Dyer – $91,000

Kevin Walker, Jimmie Walker, II, Tonya Cobb and Nicole Walker to Dustin Tyler Smith and wife, Theresa Marie Smith – Milan – $8,000

Ricky Dale Holloway and Gaylloyd Randy Holloway, Jr. to Mark Baucom – Kenton – $37,500

Brenda K. Arnold and Tracye Arnold Whitaker, as Co-Trustees of the W. Paul Arnold Trust, to Dalton Harrison and Samantha Blair Slayton – Trenton – $120,000

B&N Storage, LLC to Julia Anna Leal – Humboldt – $29,500

Ronnie W. Powell, Elaine P. Fields and Pamela P. Grady to William O. Tompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Dyer – $40,000

Daniel E, Nelson to Kenneth H. Tozer, II and wife, Cynthia Tozer – Trenton – $25,000

OCM investments to Michael Carter and wife, Sarah Carter – Milan – $15,000

OCM Investments to Michael Carter and wife, Sarah Carter – Milan – $45,000

Jackie Edward Martin, II to Josh Arnold – Milan – $2,000

Jess Alexander and wife, Rachel Alexander to James Turner Mayfield and wife, Cathey S. Mayfield – Milan – $117,000

Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Jonathan Murphree IRA to Daniel W. Lynn and wife, Regina E. Elizabeth Lynn- Milan – $6,000

Paul Edwin Thompson to Leonardo Gonzalez-Gutierrez ad wife, Amalia Ruiz-Solorzano – Humboldt – $30,000