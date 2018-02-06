Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 29, 2018 through February 4, 2018:

Cunningham, Tyrone Davis, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/01/2018, Dotson Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Dancer, Darrell Leon, 25, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2018, East Main Street at Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: possession of a weapon in commission of a felony, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Davis, Bredell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2018, behind 2012 Mitchell Street; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Golden, Kenneth Warren, 55, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2018, 2227 East End Drive; Charges: driving under the influence, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Grant, Benjamin Jason, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2018, Elliott Street and 22nd Avenue; Charges: vandalism, domestic assault, false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Kail, Timothy Benton, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/31/2018, 2186 Dotson Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Kilburn, Brandy Nicole, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/31/2018, Exxon station; Charges: forgery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Long, Kovy Lee, 22, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2018, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

Perry, Roche O’Brian, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2018, 3rd floor,; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 29, 2018 through February 4, 2018.

Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, w/m, 25 –forgery, theft of property

Justin Daniel Barker, w/m, 28 -rape

John Gregory Branch, w/m, 46 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Leonard Ray Ferguson, b/m, 43 -capias

Jennifer Lee Gunnells, w/f, 33 -capias

William Michael Horton, w/m, 39 –violation of light law, violation of registration law, driving under the influence first offense

Johnny Wayne Leach, w/m, 59 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Sequanta Minor, b/f, 24 –theft of property

Tammy Lynette Newton, w/f, 29 -capias

Kenneth Gene Overstreet, b/m, 50 –attachment order

Roche O’Brian Perry, b/m, 34 –violation of probation

Rickell Shontae Strayhorn, b/f, 21 –attachment order

Christopher John Trull, w/m, 31 –domestic assault

Megan Marie Sharp, w/f, 27 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Jasmine Mashay Smith, b/f, 26 -capias

Alton Spencer, b/m, 26 –attachment order, capias

Karen Meadows White, b/f, 75 –worthless checks

Steven Williams Jr, b/m, 25 –Schedule VI drug violations

Johnathan David Wulff, w/m, 46 -capias

Casandra Caprice Blair, b/f, 47 –theft of property

Amber Doreen Caswell, w/m, 34 –theft of property

Christopher Dale Duncan, w/m, 35 –contempt of court

Eric Larren Faulkner, w/m, 26 –failure to appear, capias, capias

Latonya Denise Fentress, b/f, 40 -capias

Timothy Benton Kail, w/m, 32 –attachment order, capias

Christopher Jay Laird, w/m, 36 –worthless checks, capias

Tyrice Carlos Lee, b/m, 39 -capias

Jamie Cheyenne Melvin, w/f, 26 -capias

Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 25 -capias

Shawdae Rae Richison, w/f, 30 -capias

Charles Anthony Scruggs, w/m, 55 –reckless endangerment, reckless driving aggravated assault

Court Report

General Sessions

Corderro Byars – domestic assault

Amanda Blackmon – driving on suspended DL

Brandon Moore – theft up to $1,000

Matthews Burdette – vandalism up to $1,000

Chad Roberts – simple possession of Schedule VI

Shawania Pikramenos – driving without DL

Taylor Parra – driving on suspended DL

Building Permits

Jerald Jewell, 1250A Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton

Stephanie Ulrich, 307 State Route 187, Medina

Clearview Tower Company. LLC, 4050 Ellis Street, Milan

Dustin and Caryn Walters, 130 Slim Charlton Road, Bradford

Marriage Licenses

Hunter Scott Thurman of Ringgold, Georgia and Julie Ann Heavner of Milan

Troy Albert Hurst of Adamsville and Judy Ann Frazier of Savannah

Eder Vargas Dominguez of Bells and Adalid Hernandez of Trenton

Roman Mandrell Johnson of Milan and Suncera Kimberly McClain of Milan

Divorces

Rhonda Sue Ramey vs. James Michael Ramey

Real Estate Transfers

Earnest Rice to Dustin T. Sanford and Niki M. Upton – Trenton – $68,000

William H. Aston to Brad M. York and wife, Courtney L. York – Humboldt – $3,000

Teddy G. Priser to Tawfik Mohammed Mohsen – Humboldt – $500

Joshua Arnold to Angela Mueller – Trenton – $52,000

Bradley V. Arnold and wife, Bethany Ann Arnold to Tanya B. Thomas – Milan – $124,900

Beverly Gail Calvin to Northwest Tennessee Property – Rutherford – $36,500

Modern Medical Care, Inc. to Justin Scott – Trenton – $110,000

Phillip Vanravenswaay and wife, Leslie Vanravenswaay to Lail Whittemore and wife, Kelly Whittemore – Medina – $326,000

Coy L. Hathcock, Cynthia H. Walker and Crystal Lyn McGee to Joseph Cates and wife, Leigh Ann Cates – Bradford – $170,000

Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA to Mark Baucom – Kenton – $7,500

Gregory Ray Samples to Marvin Morgan and wife, Tonia Morgan – Trenton – $27,000

Lisa Woodruff and Daniel Issac Riddick to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – Gibson County

Ray T. Whitwell and wife, Linda F. Whitwell to Jake Stewart – Milan – $62,000

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Antonio D. Pigue – Trenton – $98,490

Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of the Kal Living Trust, to William H. Little and wife, Betty Lou Little and Joshua C. Little and wife, Katie H. Little – Bradford – $860,000

Robert Hickerson and wife, Lorraine Hickerson to Daniel Walter Lynn and wife, Regina Elizabeth Lynn – Milan – $9,000

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Joseph Brian Moss – Humboldt – $15,700

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

C&G Lounge, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Senior Citizen Center, complete inspection, 99 score

Papa’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Deerfield Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals

Deerfield Inn Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Emery’s Burger Barn, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, three criticals

Kid’s Land, complete inspection, 100 score

East End School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

East End School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

MCLC, Inc., Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

Little Caesars, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Little Caesars, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 99 score

Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Emery’s Burger Barn, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score

Noah’s Ark Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Medina Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score

Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score

Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score