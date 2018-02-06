Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 29, 2018 through February 4, 2018:
Cunningham, Tyrone Davis, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/01/2018, Dotson Street; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Dancer, Darrell Leon, 25, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2018, East Main Street at Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: possession of a weapon in commission of a felony, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Davis, Bredell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/29/2018, behind 2012 Mitchell Street; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Golden, Kenneth Warren, 55, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 02/03/2018, 2227 East End Drive; Charges: driving under the influence, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Grant, Benjamin Jason, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2018, Elliott Street and 22nd Avenue; Charges: vandalism, domestic assault, false imprisonment (misd). Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Kail, Timothy Benton, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/31/2018, 2186 Dotson Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Kilburn, Brandy Nicole, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/31/2018, Exxon station; Charges: forgery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Long, Kovy Lee, 22, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2018, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.
Perry, Roche O’Brian, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/30/2018, 3rd floor,; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff's Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff's Department and printed as is.
Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 29, 2018 through February 4, 2018.
Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, w/m, 25 –forgery, theft of property
Justin Daniel Barker, w/m, 28 -rape
John Gregory Branch, w/m, 46 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Leonard Ray Ferguson, b/m, 43 -capias
Jennifer Lee Gunnells, w/f, 33 -capias
William Michael Horton, w/m, 39 –violation of light law, violation of registration law, driving under the influence first offense
Johnny Wayne Leach, w/m, 59 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Sequanta Minor, b/f, 24 –theft of property
Tammy Lynette Newton, w/f, 29 -capias
Kenneth Gene Overstreet, b/m, 50 –attachment order
Roche O’Brian Perry, b/m, 34 –violation of probation
Rickell Shontae Strayhorn, b/f, 21 –attachment order
Christopher John Trull, w/m, 31 –domestic assault
Megan Marie Sharp, w/f, 27 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Jasmine Mashay Smith, b/f, 26 -capias
Alton Spencer, b/m, 26 –attachment order, capias
Karen Meadows White, b/f, 75 –worthless checks
Steven Williams Jr, b/m, 25 –Schedule VI drug violations
Johnathan David Wulff, w/m, 46 -capias
Casandra Caprice Blair, b/f, 47 –theft of property
Amber Doreen Caswell, w/m, 34 –theft of property
Christopher Dale Duncan, w/m, 35 –contempt of court
Eric Larren Faulkner, w/m, 26 –failure to appear, capias, capias
Latonya Denise Fentress, b/f, 40 -capias
Timothy Benton Kail, w/m, 32 –attachment order, capias
Christopher Jay Laird, w/m, 36 –worthless checks, capias
Tyrice Carlos Lee, b/m, 39 -capias
Jamie Cheyenne Melvin, w/f, 26 -capias
Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 25 -capias
Shawdae Rae Richison, w/f, 30 -capias
Charles Anthony Scruggs, w/m, 55 –reckless endangerment, reckless driving aggravated assault
Court Report
General Sessions
Corderro Byars – domestic assault
Amanda Blackmon – driving on suspended DL
Brandon Moore – theft up to $1,000
Matthews Burdette – vandalism up to $1,000
Chad Roberts – simple possession of Schedule VI
Shawania Pikramenos – driving without DL
Taylor Parra – driving on suspended DL
Building Permits
Jerald Jewell, 1250A Highway 45 Bypass, Trenton
Stephanie Ulrich, 307 State Route 187, Medina
Clearview Tower Company. LLC, 4050 Ellis Street, Milan
Dustin and Caryn Walters, 130 Slim Charlton Road, Bradford
Marriage Licenses
Hunter Scott Thurman of Ringgold, Georgia and Julie Ann Heavner of Milan
Troy Albert Hurst of Adamsville and Judy Ann Frazier of Savannah
Eder Vargas Dominguez of Bells and Adalid Hernandez of Trenton
Roman Mandrell Johnson of Milan and Suncera Kimberly McClain of Milan
Divorces
Rhonda Sue Ramey vs. James Michael Ramey
Real Estate Transfers
Earnest Rice to Dustin T. Sanford and Niki M. Upton – Trenton – $68,000
William H. Aston to Brad M. York and wife, Courtney L. York – Humboldt – $3,000
Teddy G. Priser to Tawfik Mohammed Mohsen – Humboldt – $500
Joshua Arnold to Angela Mueller – Trenton – $52,000
Bradley V. Arnold and wife, Bethany Ann Arnold to Tanya B. Thomas – Milan – $124,900
Beverly Gail Calvin to Northwest Tennessee Property – Rutherford – $36,500
Modern Medical Care, Inc. to Justin Scott – Trenton – $110,000
Phillip Vanravenswaay and wife, Leslie Vanravenswaay to Lail Whittemore and wife, Kelly Whittemore – Medina – $326,000
Coy L. Hathcock, Cynthia H. Walker and Crystal Lyn McGee to Joseph Cates and wife, Leigh Ann Cates – Bradford – $170,000
Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA to Mark Baucom – Kenton – $7,500
Gregory Ray Samples to Marvin Morgan and wife, Tonia Morgan – Trenton – $27,000
Lisa Woodruff and Daniel Issac Riddick to Williams Family Farms and Properties, LLC – Gibson County
Ray T. Whitwell and wife, Linda F. Whitwell to Jake Stewart – Milan – $62,000
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Antonio D. Pigue – Trenton – $98,490
Kimberly Ann Lowery, Trustee of the Kal Living Trust, to William H. Little and wife, Betty Lou Little and Joshua C. Little and wife, Katie H. Little – Bradford – $860,000
Robert Hickerson and wife, Lorraine Hickerson to Daniel Walter Lynn and wife, Regina Elizabeth Lynn – Milan – $9,000
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Joseph Brian Moss – Humboldt – $15,700
Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department.
Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Presbyterian Day School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
C&G Lounge, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Humboldt Senior Citizen Center, complete inspection, 99 score
Papa’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Deerfield Inn Food, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, two criticals
Deerfield Inn Food, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Emery’s Burger Barn, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, three criticals
Kid’s Land, complete inspection, 100 score
East End School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
East End School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
MCLC, Inc., Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Little Caesars, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Little Caesars, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 99 score
Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Emery’s Burger Barn, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score
Noah’s Ark Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Medina Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Lee’s Famous Chicken, Milan, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Peabody High School Cafeteria, Trenton, complete inspection, 97 score
Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score