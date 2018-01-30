Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 22, 2018 through January 28, 2018:

Burdette, Matthew Bradley, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/22/2018, 2336 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Flores, Jennifer Ann, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/26/2018, 213 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: willful abuse, neglect and exploitation, theft of property, willful abuse, neglect and exploitation, fraudulent use of credit/debit card, identity theft. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Griffith, Alicia Corey, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/27/2018, 35 Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: County.

Payne, Corey Lavelle, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/24/2018, 1607 Poplar Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Vanvranken, Robert Charles, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/28/2018, 2015 Campbell Street; Charges: vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 22, 2018 through January 28, 2018.

Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 49 –driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated criminal trespass

Christy Anny Saulters, w/f, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Curtis Nolan West, w/m, 20 -capias

Stephanie Joan Balentine, w/f, 47 –worthless checks, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jamie Katherine Blankenship, w/f, 45 –driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated criminal trespass

Chris Wayne Carter, w/m, 41 –aggravated assault

Kenneth Dandridge, b/m, 60 –attachment order, capias

Norman Eugene Dunn, w/m, 69 –aggravated sexual battery

Michael Sam Dupee, w/m, 50 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Jordan Ray Hart, w/m, 27 –aggravated assault

Nicki Beth Hatcher, w/f, 33 –attachment order

William Avery Jelks, u/u, 23 –attachment order

Dalton Leslie, w/m, 21 -rape

Pamela Aevette Moore, w/f, 50 -capias

Tina Elise Pierson, w/f, 48 –public intoxication

Alsento Terrell Price, b/m, 42 -capias

Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 31 –domestic assault

Michael Roy Tubbs, w/m, 56 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Kenneth Bernard Williams, b/m, 50 –theft of property, contempt of court

Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, w/m, 26 –forgery, theft of property

Martha Lynn Blackwell, w/f, 33 -capias

Paul Joseph Collins, w/m, 31 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 28 –hold for other agency

Evan Tyler Farrell, w/m, 27 –worthless checks

Alicia Corey Griffith, w/f, 27 -capias

Larry O’Dell Minter, b/m, 29 -capias

P. Datrell, b/f, 24 –domestic assault

Tamera Lynette Rinks, w/f, 40 –hit and run of a person, habitual traffic offender, violation of probation, driving under the influence first offense, capias, failure to provide proof of insurance

Desmond Jamond Stewart, b/m, 21 -capias

Amber Stroud, w/f, 29 –aggravated cruelty to animals

Robin Lashaun Taylor, b/m, 36 –simple possession/casual exchange

Court Report

General Sessions

Patrick Burleson – theft up to $1,000, vandalism up to $1,000

Robert Neilson – theft up to $1,000

Norle Brooks – driving on revoked DL with priors

Cain Patrick – domestic assault

Cameron Whitelaw – evading arrest

Davante Watson – DUI

Eric Fabion – DUI

Daniel Gillespie – driving on revoked DL

Robert Barber – DUI

Andrew Curry – driving on revoked DL

Jonathan Mayberry – DUI

Jonathan Barnett – driving without DL

Skyler Cook – driving without DL

Kenneth Donald – simple possession of Schedule VI

Linda Pirtle – DUI

Virginia Fletcher – simple possession of Schedule VI, simple possession of Schedule IV, driving on revoked DL

Nikema Weaver-Woodard – simple possession of Schedule VI

Cornelius Watson – driving without DL, contempt of court

Floyd Denton – reckless driving

Michael Birmingham – driving without DL

Josh McCann – driving without DL

Sylvester Holmes – driving on revoked DL

Amanda Cathey – theft up to $500

Civil

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to World Financial Network Bank vs Darlethia Walker

Discover Bank vs Ronnie E. Daniels Sr.

Centennial Bank fka Medina Banking Company vs Joseph Dunn

Mary Ruth Gordon Manasco estate/ Robert M. Thompson executor vs James Manasco

Cash Express LLC vs Miranda Balderston

Cash Express LLC vs Skye King

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Michele F. Kingsto

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Vernon W. Hobock

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Terry L. Sanders

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Brenda Morgan

Republic Finance LLC vs Mario Davis

Stewart Finance Inc vs Jeffery Shivers

Lashlee-Rich Building Materials vs Carolyn Pack

Joshua Arnold vs Charlene Norman

Manish Patel vs Yvette Williams

Thomas G. Hyde vs Darlene Pitts and Gerry Pitts

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Marquetta Hawk

Glynn T. Edmonds vs David Gunn

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Jennifer Eddleman

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Helen White

LVNV Funding LLC vs Chris Farley

LVNV Funding LLC vs Ashli D. Thomas

LVNV Funding LLC vs Mindy Martin

West haven Mobile Home Park vs Shannon Epperson

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tenova Healthcare-Regional vs Kimberly Sanders and George Sanders

Lyle Swingler vs Sherry Cook

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Harry Abel

C&C Equipment Rental Inc vs Jeffery McCormick

Marriage Licenses

Hunter Scott Thurman of Ringgold, Georgia and Julie Ann Heavner of Milan

Troy Albert Hurst of Adamsville and Judy Ann Frazier of Savannah

Eder Vargas Dominguez of Bells and Adalid Hernandez of Trenton

Roman Mandrell Johnson of Milan and Suncera Kimberly McClain of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Peter Harris to Juan Cano and wife, Maria Del Carmen Enriquez Vazquez – Humboldt – $30,000

Blue Sky Investment, LLC to Franklin O.D. Gilliland Rutherford – $3,500

John M. Criswell to James Kennie Dinwiddie – Trenton – $45,000

Jeffrey M. Fuller and wife, Melanie S. Fuller to Nickalous Caleb O’Neal and wife, Lyndsey M. O’Neal – Medina – $173,000

Martin Earl Greer to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $40,000

Mark A. Hampton and wife, Delana C. Hampton to Xavier Tatum Alexander and wife, Bethany Alexander – Bradford – $75,000

Ryan J. Pope to Jennifer McEwen and husband, Jeremy McEwen – Dyer – $122,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Global Premier Asset Management, LLC – Bradford – $4,600

Jonathan Lee Cox and wife, Alicia N. Cox to Craig A. Rickett – Medina – $235,000

Prez Enterprises, Inc, to Provident Trust Group, LLC, FBO: Michael Harwood ROTH IRA – Trenton – $33,600

Greg Lumley to Prez Enterprises, Inc. – Trenton – $19,300 Walker Huey to Jonathan Light – Milan – $55,000