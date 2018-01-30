Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 22, 2018 through January 28, 2018:
Burdette, Matthew Bradley, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/22/2018, 2336 Maple Circle; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Flores, Jennifer Ann, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/26/2018, 213 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: willful abuse, neglect and exploitation, theft of property, willful abuse, neglect and exploitation, fraudulent use of credit/debit card, identity theft. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Griffith, Alicia Corey, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/27/2018, 35 Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: County.
Payne, Corey Lavelle, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/24/2018, 1607 Poplar Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Vanvranken, Robert Charles, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/28/2018, 2015 Campbell Street; Charges: vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 22, 2018 through January 28, 2018.
Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 49 –driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated criminal trespass
Christy Anny Saulters, w/f, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Curtis Nolan West, w/m, 20 -capias
Stephanie Joan Balentine, w/f, 47 –worthless checks, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jamie Katherine Blankenship, w/f, 45 –driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated criminal trespass
Chris Wayne Carter, w/m, 41 –aggravated assault
Kenneth Dandridge, b/m, 60 –attachment order, capias
Norman Eugene Dunn, w/m, 69 –aggravated sexual battery
Michael Sam Dupee, w/m, 50 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Jordan Ray Hart, w/m, 27 –aggravated assault
Nicki Beth Hatcher, w/f, 33 –attachment order
William Avery Jelks, u/u, 23 –attachment order
Dalton Leslie, w/m, 21 -rape
Pamela Aevette Moore, w/f, 50 -capias
Tina Elise Pierson, w/f, 48 –public intoxication
Alsento Terrell Price, b/m, 42 -capias
Sean Michael Rhodes, w/m, 31 –domestic assault
Michael Roy Tubbs, w/m, 56 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Kenneth Bernard Williams, b/m, 50 –theft of property, contempt of court
Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, w/m, 26 –forgery, theft of property
Martha Lynn Blackwell, w/f, 33 -capias
Paul Joseph Collins, w/m, 31 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 28 –hold for other agency
Evan Tyler Farrell, w/m, 27 –worthless checks
Alicia Corey Griffith, w/f, 27 -capias
Larry O’Dell Minter, b/m, 29 -capias
P. Datrell, b/f, 24 –domestic assault
Tamera Lynette Rinks, w/f, 40 –hit and run of a person, habitual traffic offender, violation of probation, driving under the influence first offense, capias, failure to provide proof of insurance
Desmond Jamond Stewart, b/m, 21 -capias
Amber Stroud, w/f, 29 –aggravated cruelty to animals
Robin Lashaun Taylor, b/m, 36 –simple possession/casual exchange
Court Report
General Sessions
Patrick Burleson – theft up to $1,000, vandalism up to $1,000
Robert Neilson – theft up to $1,000
Norle Brooks – driving on revoked DL with priors
Cain Patrick – domestic assault
Cameron Whitelaw – evading arrest
Davante Watson – DUI
Eric Fabion – DUI
Daniel Gillespie – driving on revoked DL
Robert Barber – DUI
Andrew Curry – driving on revoked DL
Jonathan Mayberry – DUI
Jonathan Barnett – driving without DL
Skyler Cook – driving without DL
Kenneth Donald – simple possession of Schedule VI
Linda Pirtle – DUI
Virginia Fletcher – simple possession of Schedule VI, simple possession of Schedule IV, driving on revoked DL
Nikema Weaver-Woodard – simple possession of Schedule VI
Cornelius Watson – driving without DL, contempt of court
Floyd Denton – reckless driving
Michael Birmingham – driving without DL
Josh McCann – driving without DL
Sylvester Holmes – driving on revoked DL
Amanda Cathey – theft up to $500
Civil
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to World Financial Network Bank vs Darlethia Walker
Discover Bank vs Ronnie E. Daniels Sr.
Centennial Bank fka Medina Banking Company vs Joseph Dunn
Mary Ruth Gordon Manasco estate/ Robert M. Thompson executor vs James Manasco
Cash Express LLC vs Miranda Balderston
Cash Express LLC vs Skye King
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Michele F. Kingsto
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Vernon W. Hobock
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Terry L. Sanders
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Brenda Morgan
Republic Finance LLC vs Mario Davis
Stewart Finance Inc vs Jeffery Shivers
Lashlee-Rich Building Materials vs Carolyn Pack
Joshua Arnold vs Charlene Norman
Manish Patel vs Yvette Williams
Thomas G. Hyde vs Darlene Pitts and Gerry Pitts
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Marquetta Hawk
Glynn T. Edmonds vs David Gunn
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Jennifer Eddleman
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Helen White
LVNV Funding LLC vs Chris Farley
LVNV Funding LLC vs Ashli D. Thomas
LVNV Funding LLC vs Mindy Martin
West haven Mobile Home Park vs Shannon Epperson
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Tenova Healthcare-Regional vs Kimberly Sanders and George Sanders
Lyle Swingler vs Sherry Cook
West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Harry Abel
C&C Equipment Rental Inc vs Jeffery McCormick
Marriage Licenses
Hunter Scott Thurman of Ringgold, Georgia and Julie Ann Heavner of Milan
Troy Albert Hurst of Adamsville and Judy Ann Frazier of Savannah
Eder Vargas Dominguez of Bells and Adalid Hernandez of Trenton
Roman Mandrell Johnson of Milan and Suncera Kimberly McClain of Milan
Real Estate Transfers
Peter Harris to Juan Cano and wife, Maria Del Carmen Enriquez Vazquez – Humboldt – $30,000
Blue Sky Investment, LLC to Franklin O.D. Gilliland Rutherford – $3,500
John M. Criswell to James Kennie Dinwiddie – Trenton – $45,000
Jeffrey M. Fuller and wife, Melanie S. Fuller to Nickalous Caleb O’Neal and wife, Lyndsey M. O’Neal – Medina – $173,000
Martin Earl Greer to Scott Reeves – Kenton – $40,000
Mark A. Hampton and wife, Delana C. Hampton to Xavier Tatum Alexander and wife, Bethany Alexander – Bradford – $75,000
Ryan J. Pope to Jennifer McEwen and husband, Jeremy McEwen – Dyer – $122,000
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Global Premier Asset Management, LLC – Bradford – $4,600
Jonathan Lee Cox and wife, Alicia N. Cox to Craig A. Rickett – Medina – $235,000
Prez Enterprises, Inc, to Provident Trust Group, LLC, FBO: Michael Harwood ROTH IRA – Trenton – $33,600
Greg Lumley to Prez Enterprises, Inc. – Trenton – $19,300 Walker Huey to Jonathan Light – Milan – $55,000