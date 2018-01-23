Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 15, 2018 through January 21, 2018:
Brown, Timothy Wayne, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2018, Humboldt Trailer Park #35; Charges: rape of a child (less than 13 years old). Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Echols, Marico Lopez, 23, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2018, 22nd Avenue at Northwood Blvd.; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Fesmire, Michael Bradley, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2018, Barker Auto Sales; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drugs, trespass – criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Haynes, Kenyon Dejohn, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/19/2018, 2659 North Central Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Holt, Anthony Bernard, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/19/2018, 2659 North Central Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Hunt, Carlos Roshun, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2018, 24th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Young, Markell Rashad, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/15/2018, Humboldt Medical Center; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 8, 2018 through January 21, 2018.
Larry Cornelious Brown, b/m, 48 –driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation of stop sign law
Corderro Sinclair Byars, b/m, 32 –domestic assault
Samantha Nicole Henson, w/f, 29 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies
Brian Devon Stewart, b/f, 40 –duty to give information and aid, hit and run of a person
Charles Edward McElroy, w/m, 44 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, capias
Jamie Kay Miller, w/f, 36 –forgery, theft of property
Bruce Lynn Pafford, w/m, 54 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, intent to manufacture methamphetamines
Linda Diane Pirtle, b/f, 44 -capias
Nathan Anthony Ripley, w/m, 33 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Estina Raynita Sheilds, b/f, 34 -capias
Adrian Demons Simmons, b/m, 38 –attachment order
Sonya Lynn Thompson, b/f, 52 -capias
Scotty Lynn Ables, w/m, 30 –capias, knowingly falsify sex offender registry
David Hunter Ashburn, w/m, 28 –failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence first offense, open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation of implied consent law
Jamie Katherin Blankenship, w/f, 44 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Desirae Michelle Carter, w/f, 33 –aggravated burglary
Virginia Marie Fletcher, w/f, 38 -court
Marcus Derrell Glenn, b/m, 37 -capias
Glenn Edward Johnson, w/m, 30 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Robert William Joyce, w/m, 51 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Julie Marie Landrum, w/f, 48 -capias
John O’Brian Lewis, w/m, 49 -capias
Paul Joseph Collins, w/m, 30 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Carl Joseph Kress, w/m, 36 -capias
Julie Marie Landrum, w/f, 48 –attachment order
Jamie Kay Miller, w/f, 36 -capias
Lisa Dawn Noval, w/f, 54 –aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, criminal trespass, capias, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, theft of property
Jordan Duson Powell, b/m, 19 –capias, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license
Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48 -capias
Jody Dean Townson, w/m, 48 -capias
Thomas Dalton Walker, b/m, 19 –capias
Cody James Woods, b/m, 19 –attachment order
Johnathan Dale Hughes, w/m, 26 –criminal impersonation, escape, attachment order, capias
Steven Owen Jarvis, w/m, 40 –driving on revoked/suspended license, capias
James Scott Johnstone, w/m, 49 –violation of probation
Michael Steven Woodrell, w/m, 35 -capias
Christopher Gene Adams, w/m, 35 –theft of property
Matthew Brent Brown, w/m, 22 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, cruelty to animals, possession of a handgun while under the influence, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, aggravated assault
Carroll Simon Butler, w/m, 36 –driving on revoked/suspended license, knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Tra O’Neal Cole, w/m, 29 –domestic assault
Jeffery Lee Davis, w/m, 56 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, capias
Frances Renee Hammonds, w/f, 52 –violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense, Schedule II drug violations
Luke Wayne Holladay, w/m, 28 –attachment order
Timothy Wayne Brown, w/m, 46 -capias
Derrick Randell Cross, w/m, 33 –Schedule II drug violations
Christopher Davontae Emery, b/m, 25 –failure to appear
Amanda Lynne Faulkner, w/f, 37 –worthless checks
Adam Hunter Halford, w/m, 34 –worthless checks
Sylvester Holmes, b/m, 54 –contempt of court
Mekeisha Rene Roach, w/f, 31 –contempt of court
David Windell Tolleson, w/m, 60 –worthless checks
Timothy Joda Tuttle, w/m, 35 –Schedule II drug violations
Court Report
General Sessions
Patrick Burleson – theft up to $1,000, vandalism up to $1,000
Robert Neilson – theft up to $1,000
Norle Brooks – driving on revoked DL with priors
Cain Patrick – domestic assault
Cameron Whitelaw – evading arrest
Davante Watson – DUI
Eric Fabion – DUI
Daniel Gillespie – driving on revoked DL
Robert Barber – DUI
Andrew Curry – driving on revoked DL
Jonathan Mayberry – DUI
Jonathan Barnett – driving without DL
Skyler Cook – driving without DL
Kenneth Donald – simple possession of Schedule VI
Linda Pirtle – DUI
Virginia Fletcher – simple possession of Schedule VI, simple possession of Schedule IV, driving on revoked DL
Nikema Weaver-Woodard – simple possession of Schedule VI
Cornelius Watson – driving without DL, contempt of court
Marriage Licenses
Franklin Shane Akin of Medina and Tonya Nicole Baker of Medina
Andrew Keith Thurbush of Humboldt and Courtney Diella Marie Rimmer of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
Melinda G. Johnson and husband, Lynn D. Johnson to Dustin J. Gerald – Medina – $179,900
James M. Blankinship and Ann L. Blankinship, a/k/a Rachel Ann Blankinship to Eddie C. Pellegrin, Sr. – Humboldt – $150,000
The First United Methodist Church of Humboldt, by Bob Pruett as Board Chairman, to Thomas G. Hobbs and wife, Kathy J. Hobbs –Humboldt – $152,000
SBA Infrastructure, LLC to SBA Steel, Inc. – Rutherford – $11,200
Minnie L. Fuchs to Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince – Milan – $30,600