Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 15, 2018 through January 21, 2018:

Brown, Timothy Wayne, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/18/2018, Humboldt Trailer Park #35; Charges: rape of a child (less than 13 years old). Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Echols, Marico Lopez, 23, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2018, 22nd Avenue at Northwood Blvd.; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Fesmire, Michael Bradley, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2018, Barker Auto Sales; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drugs, trespass – criminal aggravated. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Haynes, Kenyon Dejohn, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/19/2018, 2659 North Central Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Holt, Anthony Bernard, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/19/2018, 2659 North Central Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Hunt, Carlos Roshun, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/20/2018, 24th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Young, Markell Rashad, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/15/2018, Humboldt Medical Center; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Estes.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for January 8, 2018 through January 21, 2018.

Larry Cornelious Brown, b/m, 48 –driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation of stop sign law

Corderro Sinclair Byars, b/m, 32 –domestic assault

Samantha Nicole Henson, w/f, 29 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies

Brian Devon Stewart, b/f, 40 –duty to give information and aid, hit and run of a person

Charles Edward McElroy, w/m, 44 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, capias

Jamie Kay Miller, w/f, 36 –forgery, theft of property

Bruce Lynn Pafford, w/m, 54 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, intent to manufacture methamphetamines

Linda Diane Pirtle, b/f, 44 -capias

Nathan Anthony Ripley, w/m, 33 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Estina Raynita Sheilds, b/f, 34 -capias

Adrian Demons Simmons, b/m, 38 –attachment order

Sonya Lynn Thompson, b/f, 52 -capias

Scotty Lynn Ables, w/m, 30 –capias, knowingly falsify sex offender registry

David Hunter Ashburn, w/m, 28 –failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence first offense, open container law, failure to provide proof of insurance, violation of implied consent law

Jamie Katherin Blankenship, w/f, 44 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Desirae Michelle Carter, w/f, 33 –aggravated burglary

Virginia Marie Fletcher, w/f, 38 -court

Marcus Derrell Glenn, b/m, 37 -capias

Glenn Edward Johnson, w/m, 30 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Robert William Joyce, w/m, 51 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Julie Marie Landrum, w/f, 48 -capias

John O’Brian Lewis, w/m, 49 -capias

Paul Joseph Collins, w/m, 30 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Carl Joseph Kress, w/m, 36 -capias

Julie Marie Landrum, w/f, 48 –attachment order

Jamie Kay Miller, w/f, 36 -capias

Lisa Dawn Noval, w/f, 54 –aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, criminal trespass, capias, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, theft of property

Jordan Duson Powell, b/m, 19 –capias, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license

Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48 -capias

Jody Dean Townson, w/m, 48 -capias

Thomas Dalton Walker, b/m, 19 –capias

Cody James Woods, b/m, 19 –attachment order

Johnathan Dale Hughes, w/m, 26 –criminal impersonation, escape, attachment order, capias

Steven Owen Jarvis, w/m, 40 –driving on revoked/suspended license, capias

James Scott Johnstone, w/m, 49 –violation of probation

Michael Steven Woodrell, w/m, 35 -capias

Christopher Gene Adams, w/m, 35 –theft of property

Matthew Brent Brown, w/m, 22 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, cruelty to animals, possession of a handgun while under the influence, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, aggravated assault

Carroll Simon Butler, w/m, 36 –driving on revoked/suspended license, knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Tra O’Neal Cole, w/m, 29 –domestic assault

Jeffery Lee Davis, w/m, 56 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, capias

Frances Renee Hammonds, w/f, 52 –violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence first offense, Schedule II drug violations

Luke Wayne Holladay, w/m, 28 –attachment order

Timothy Wayne Brown, w/m, 46 -capias

Derrick Randell Cross, w/m, 33 –Schedule II drug violations

Christopher Davontae Emery, b/m, 25 –failure to appear

Amanda Lynne Faulkner, w/f, 37 –worthless checks

Adam Hunter Halford, w/m, 34 –worthless checks

Sylvester Holmes, b/m, 54 –contempt of court

Mekeisha Rene Roach, w/f, 31 –contempt of court

David Windell Tolleson, w/m, 60 –worthless checks

Timothy Joda Tuttle, w/m, 35 –Schedule II drug violations

Court Report

General Sessions

Patrick Burleson – theft up to $1,000, vandalism up to $1,000

Robert Neilson – theft up to $1,000

Norle Brooks – driving on revoked DL with priors

Cain Patrick – domestic assault

Cameron Whitelaw – evading arrest

Davante Watson – DUI

Eric Fabion – DUI

Daniel Gillespie – driving on revoked DL

Robert Barber – DUI

Andrew Curry – driving on revoked DL

Jonathan Mayberry – DUI

Jonathan Barnett – driving without DL

Skyler Cook – driving without DL

Kenneth Donald – simple possession of Schedule VI

Linda Pirtle – DUI

Virginia Fletcher – simple possession of Schedule VI, simple possession of Schedule IV, driving on revoked DL

Nikema Weaver-Woodard – simple possession of Schedule VI

Cornelius Watson – driving without DL, contempt of court

Marriage Licenses

Franklin Shane Akin of Medina and Tonya Nicole Baker of Medina

Andrew Keith Thurbush of Humboldt and Courtney Diella Marie Rimmer of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Melinda G. Johnson and husband, Lynn D. Johnson to Dustin J. Gerald – Medina – $179,900

James M. Blankinship and Ann L. Blankinship, a/k/a Rachel Ann Blankinship to Eddie C. Pellegrin, Sr. – Humboldt – $150,000

The First United Methodist Church of Humboldt, by Bob Pruett as Board Chairman, to Thomas G. Hobbs and wife, Kathy J. Hobbs –Humboldt – $152,000

SBA Infrastructure, LLC to SBA Steel, Inc. – Rutherford – $11,200

Minnie L. Fuchs to Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince – Milan – $30,600