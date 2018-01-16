Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 8, 2018 through January 15, 2018:
Ashburn, David Hunter, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/12/2018, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, violation of open container law, financial responsibility law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Brown, Larry Cornelius, 47, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 01/11/2018, Walgreen’s parking lot; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Henson, Samantha Nicole, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/08/2018, 1310 Burrow Street; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drugs. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
McCurry, Myron Dewayne, 55, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 01/09/2018, Main Street at Woodland Drive; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, tampering with construction signs/barricade. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Miller, Mai Evelyn, 55, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 01/09/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at Hardee’s; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Simmons, Adrian Demons, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/09/2018, 2609 Viking Drive; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Stewart, Brian Devon, 40, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 01/11/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: failure to render aid, accident/fatal/injury (failure to render aid). Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Marriage Licenses
Danny Steven King of Humboldt and Victoria McCaslin Laurie of Humboldt
Christopher Sean Dunlap of Milan and Monica Victoria Somerville Hudson of Milan
Patrick Lee Parker of Alamo and Amy Lynne Hunt Davidson of Alamo
Real Estate Transfers
Stephen Ray Talley and Taylor Ann Allmon, f/k/a Taylor Ann Richards, to Amy L. Leake – Milan – $55,900
Roberta H. Groves to Randell H. Pool and wife, Cynthia G. Pool – Trenton – $185,000
Carol Patrice Adams to BTJ&A Investments, LLC – Rutherford – $32,500
George “Ed” Pinkerton to Sheila O’Drane – Humboldt – $95,000
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, to Jeffrey Herndon and wife, Holly Herndon – Humboldt – $132,405
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000
Albert Taylor and wife, Denise Taylor to Jonathan L. Skaggs – Trenton – $158,400
Fred Hodge to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Lee W. Phillips with Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny – Milan – $100,000
Bradley R. Davidson to Travis Don Davidson – Medina – $15,000
James Daniel Carpenter to Jeffrey L. Austin and wife, Carol Anne Austin – Newbern – $67,960
OCM Investments to Clarence Jackson Murphree, Trustee of the Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $135,000
Bradley Owens and Christopher Carroll to Clarence Jackson Murphree, Trustee of the Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $125,000
Jennifer D. McEwen and husband, Jeremy R. McEwen to James L. Lee and wife, Sara E. Lee – Trenton – $295,000
Nicky P. Howell and wife, Rose M. Howell and Curtis L. Sullivan and wife, Emily P. Sullivan to Jonathan Courtney Friedman – Trenton – $105,000
Blake Spellings and Jack Finch to Thomas G. Witherspoon – Bradford – $18,500
Leah Parrish and Jeff Johnson to Joshua Arnold – Trenton – $46,000