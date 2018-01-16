Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from January 8, 2018 through January 15, 2018:

Ashburn, David Hunter, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/12/2018, Central Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, violation of open container law, financial responsibility law, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Brown, Larry Cornelius, 47, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 01/11/2018, Walgreen’s parking lot; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Henson, Samantha Nicole, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/08/2018, 1310 Burrow Street; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drugs. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

McCurry, Myron Dewayne, 55, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 01/09/2018, Main Street at Woodland Drive; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, tampering with construction signs/barricade. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Miller, Mai Evelyn, 55, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 01/09/2018, Highway 45 Bypass at Hardee’s; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Simmons, Adrian Demons, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/09/2018, 2609 Viking Drive; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Stewart, Brian Devon, 40, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 01/11/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: failure to render aid, accident/fatal/injury (failure to render aid). Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Marriage Licenses

Danny Steven King of Humboldt and Victoria McCaslin Laurie of Humboldt

Christopher Sean Dunlap of Milan and Monica Victoria Somerville Hudson of Milan

Patrick Lee Parker of Alamo and Amy Lynne Hunt Davidson of Alamo

Real Estate Transfers

Stephen Ray Talley and Taylor Ann Allmon, f/k/a Taylor Ann Richards, to Amy L. Leake – Milan – $55,900

Roberta H. Groves to Randell H. Pool and wife, Cynthia G. Pool – Trenton – $185,000

Carol Patrice Adams to BTJ&A Investments, LLC – Rutherford – $32,500

George “Ed” Pinkerton to Sheila O’Drane – Humboldt – $95,000

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, to Jeffrey Herndon and wife, Holly Herndon – Humboldt – $132,405

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $35,000

Albert Taylor and wife, Denise Taylor to Jonathan L. Skaggs – Trenton – $158,400

Fred Hodge to Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny and Lee W. Phillips with Brian W. Zimny and wife, Alane M. Zimny – Milan – $100,000

Bradley R. Davidson to Travis Don Davidson – Medina – $15,000

James Daniel Carpenter to Jeffrey L. Austin and wife, Carol Anne Austin – Newbern – $67,960

OCM Investments to Clarence Jackson Murphree, Trustee of the Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $135,000

Bradley Owens and Christopher Carroll to Clarence Jackson Murphree, Trustee of the Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $125,000

Jennifer D. McEwen and husband, Jeremy R. McEwen to James L. Lee and wife, Sara E. Lee – Trenton – $295,000

Nicky P. Howell and wife, Rose M. Howell and Curtis L. Sullivan and wife, Emily P. Sullivan to Jonathan Courtney Friedman – Trenton – $105,000

Blake Spellings and Jack Finch to Thomas G. Witherspoon – Bradford – $18,500

Leah Parrish and Jeff Johnson to Joshua Arnold – Trenton – $46,000