Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 15, 2017 through January 7, 2018:
Johnson, Conrad Conti, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/27/2017, Osborne Street and 16th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Mills, Terry Lee, 44, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 12/28/2017, Dowsley Drive and Central Avenue; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property – merchandise, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Minter, Larry Odell, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/28/2017, 14th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, speeding, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.
Patterson, Judeson Lee, 38, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 12/31/2017, 2600 North Central Avenue; Charges: violation of light law, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Powell, Beulah Vernell, 62, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: 12/30/2017, Carriage Lane and Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Rainey, Terry Dwight, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/29/2017, Central Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hudson.
Reynolds, Dewell Colonel, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/29/2017, 1610 Burrow Street; Charges: sexual battery. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Ross, Reda Sheril, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/30/2017, Robert’s Package Store parking lot; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Slates, James Anthony, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/28/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: forgery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Smith, Danderia Lashell, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/30/2017, Central Avenue at Sweet Pits BBQ; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Spinks, Quantavious Deshawn, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/31/2017, 1415 North 20th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Bryars, Corderro Sinclair, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
Curry, Valerie Lynnette, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2018, 1702 burrow Street; Charges: filing false report, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Freeman, Athena Kamaya, 39, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Martin, Mary Hudson, 69, of Pinson; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2018, Three Way area; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Mayberry, Jonathan C., 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2018, Mag Duffy Road at Trenton Highway; Charges: driving under influence, speeding, violation of open container law, violation of implied consent law, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.
McHaney, Toney Eltory, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2018, North Central Avenue; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Wardlow, Joycelyn Diane, 48, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2018, 13th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 25, 2017 through January 7, 2018.
Ann Janette Clulee, w/f, 39 –bond revoked
Jennifer Lee Gunnells, w/f, 32 -capias
Diane Kosark, w/f, 67 -capias
David Glynn Riggs, w/m, 31 -capias
Gerald Thomas Samples, w/m, 51 -capias
Ophelia Anderson, b/f, 51 –domestic assault
Jacob Grant Bryan, w/m, 20 –underage consumption, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Emma-Leigh Opal Butler, w/f, 23 –cruelty to animals
Farris Ian Glover, w/m, 44 –domestic assault
Kevin Ronald Green, b/m, 20 -capias
Tamaba Trinise Leke, b/f, 31 -capias
James Henry Poe, w/m, 49 –domestic assault, theft of property
Jason Patrick Rinks, w/m, 21 –capias, escape
Deonta Ladavious Simmons, b/m, 23 –theft of property
William Brett Sutton, w/m, 23 –cruelty to animals
Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, w/m, 26 -capias
Carl Edward Barr, w/m, 59 –public intoxication
Jessie James Bonds, b/m, 60 –violation of sex offender live work restrictions
Charles Clark, b/m, 44 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Tequilla Caprice Coleman, b/f, 45 -capias
Tondra Danque Fuller, b/f, 44 –driving under the influence first offense
Kody Allen Gray, w/m, 20 –aggravated criminal trespass
Lewis Peter Jenkins Jr., b/m, 47 –Schedule VI drug violations, capias
Kevin Gene Johnson, w/m, 51 –harassment (non-verbal threat)
Bobbie Jean Johnson, b/f, 54 –driving under the influence first offense, driving under the influence
Ashlee Nicole Johnson, b/f, 25 -capias
Aretta McCary, b/f, 61 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Joshua Adam Mifflin, w/m, 36 –domestic assault
Brandon Monroe, b/m, 19 -burglary
Mason Drew Sanders, w/m, 21 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant, theft of property
Danny Earl Tucker, b/m, 29 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Lucus Lanard Ware, b/m, 45 -capias
Haley Marie Whitman, w/f, 25 –failure to appear
Patrick Shane Burleson, w/m, 32 -capias
Jarvis Tremain Emerson, b/m, 28 –bond revoked
Kedrick Holmes, b/m, 29 –driving without license
Melissa Lashelle Lewis, b/f, 50 -capias
Brandon Monroe, b/m, 19 –theft of property
Bruce Lynn Pafford, w/m, 53 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant, accessory after the fact
David Edward Rinks, w/m, 38 -capias
Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 21 –unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, ground for arrest by office without warrant, theft of property
Haley Marie Whitman, w/f, 25 –violation of probation
Caleb Ashton Young, w/m, 22 –violation of order of protection
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Robert J. Brown – vandalism up to $1,000
Ronald Fuzzell – DUI
Ramon Jones – domestic assault, simple possession of Schedule II
Zadrian Brooks – evading arrest
James Brogdon – driving on suspended DL
Charlie Patrick – simple possession of Schedule VI
Rapheal Lewis – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jeremy Greene – domestic assault, theft up to $1,000
Keith Cole – simple possession of Schedule VI
Courtney Elam – driving on suspended DL
Jerry Wade – driving while revoked DL
Eureka S. Walker – driving on revoked DL
Mondeze McNeal – driving without DL
Kenny Pruitt – driving without DL
Steven Hall – driving on revoked DL
Jessica Riggs – contempt of court
Robert Martin – driving on revoked DL
Robert B. Martin – contempt of court
Shado Rhoden – driving on revoked DL, simple possession of Schedule VI, assault
Shado E. Rhoden – vandalism up to $1,000
Darick Porter – DUI
Christopher Rogers – criminal simulation attempt
Juwan Hunt – driving without DL
Thomas Copley – simple possession Meth
Rashad Miller – driving without DL
Malion Davis – public intoxication
Judson Patterson – driving on revoked DL with priors
Terry Mills – possession of drug paraphernalia
Marriage Licenses
Brian Phillip York of Bradford and Leann Kimery of Bradford
Divorces
James N. Towater vs. Patricia L. Towater
Tim Young vs. Audrey Young
Cindy Lyons vs. James Richard Lyons
Tina Marie Dyer vs. Bryan Adam Dyer
Jimmy McRee Powell vs. Esther Faye Powell
Janey Quinn vs. Garrett Quinn
James H. Kemp vs. Jennifer L.S. Kemp
Ricky L. Crabtree vs Samantha E. Crabtree
Janice Moody Drake vs Terry Drake Jr.
Allison M. Kuykendall vs Kerry D. Kuykendall
Real Estate Transfers
Oneida Elliott to Rayjean Turner, Casey Turner, Aaron Turner and Gage Turner – Trenton – $5,000
Billy Mack Carey, Jr. to Christopher C. Hunt and wife, Mandi L. Hunt – Dyer – $12,000
Clint D. Morrison and wife, Pamela L. Morrison to Melanie G. Dial – Medina – $145,000
Terry L. Lytle to Christopher Parham – Humboldt – $46,000
Castlerock 2017, LLC to Shana Faircloth – Trenton – $17,000
Jeffrey L. Cagle to Rodger Brewer and wife, Susan Harris Brewer –Humboldt – $88,500
Billy D. Roberson, by and thru his Attorney-in-Fact Christine A. Matheny, to Brittney L. Hays – $59,500
Lyle B. Swingler and wife, Melissa C. Swingler to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Gibson County – $1,127,400
Bethel Hefner to Denver G. Westfall and Sandra R. Westfall – Trenton – $217,000
Robert Dennis to Juan Omar Rodriguez Rocha and wife, Jalessa Rodriguez – Humboldt – $10,000
Carol Denise Clark and Sheila Ann Tullos to Michael Walker – Newbern – $102,500
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Tim Young – $25,000
Julie Joyner, n/k/a Julie Joyner Hager, and husband, Ben Hager to Amber Olson – Trenton – $99,900
Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
Northside Catering, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
VFW Post 4780, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
El Vallarta II, Rutherford, complete inspection, 99 score
Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, follow-up inspection 98 score
Geneva’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score