Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 15, 2017 through January 7, 2018:

Johnson, Conrad Conti, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/27/2017, Osborne Street and 16th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Mills, Terry Lee, 44, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 12/28/2017, Dowsley Drive and Central Avenue; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property – merchandise, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Minter, Larry Odell, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/28/2017, 14th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, speeding, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.

Patterson, Judeson Lee, 38, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 12/31/2017, 2600 North Central Avenue; Charges: violation of light law, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Powell, Beulah Vernell, 62, of Nashville; Arrest date and location: 12/30/2017, Carriage Lane and Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Rainey, Terry Dwight, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/29/2017, Central Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hudson.

Reynolds, Dewell Colonel, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/29/2017, 1610 Burrow Street; Charges: sexual battery. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Ross, Reda Sheril, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/30/2017, Robert’s Package Store parking lot; Charges: driving under the influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Slates, James Anthony, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/28/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: forgery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Smith, Danderia Lashell, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/30/2017, Central Avenue at Sweet Pits BBQ; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Spinks, Quantavious Deshawn, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/31/2017, 1415 North 20th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Bryars, Corderro Sinclair, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2018, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

Curry, Valerie Lynnette, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2018, 1702 burrow Street; Charges: filing false report, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Freeman, Athena Kamaya, 39, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2018, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Martin, Mary Hudson, 69, of Pinson; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2018, Three Way area; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Mayberry, Jonathan C., 34, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2018, Mag Duffy Road at Trenton Highway; Charges: driving under influence, speeding, violation of open container law, violation of implied consent law, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Ptl. Burmeister.

McHaney, Toney Eltory, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 01/07/2018, North Central Avenue; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Wardlow, Joycelyn Diane, 48, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 01/01/2018, 13th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 25, 2017 through January 7, 2018.

Ann Janette Clulee, w/f, 39 –bond revoked

Jennifer Lee Gunnells, w/f, 32 -capias

Diane Kosark, w/f, 67 -capias

David Glynn Riggs, w/m, 31 -capias

Gerald Thomas Samples, w/m, 51 -capias

Ophelia Anderson, b/f, 51 –domestic assault

Jacob Grant Bryan, w/m, 20 –underage consumption, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Emma-Leigh Opal Butler, w/f, 23 –cruelty to animals

Farris Ian Glover, w/m, 44 –domestic assault

Kevin Ronald Green, b/m, 20 -capias

Tamaba Trinise Leke, b/f, 31 -capias

James Henry Poe, w/m, 49 –domestic assault, theft of property

Jason Patrick Rinks, w/m, 21 –capias, escape

Deonta Ladavious Simmons, b/m, 23 –theft of property

William Brett Sutton, w/m, 23 –cruelty to animals

Colton Edward-Andrew Barber, w/m, 26 -capias

Carl Edward Barr, w/m, 59 –public intoxication

Jessie James Bonds, b/m, 60 –violation of sex offender live work restrictions

Charles Clark, b/m, 44 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Tequilla Caprice Coleman, b/f, 45 -capias

Tondra Danque Fuller, b/f, 44 –driving under the influence first offense

Kody Allen Gray, w/m, 20 –aggravated criminal trespass

Lewis Peter Jenkins Jr., b/m, 47 –Schedule VI drug violations, capias

Kevin Gene Johnson, w/m, 51 –harassment (non-verbal threat)

Bobbie Jean Johnson, b/f, 54 –driving under the influence first offense, driving under the influence

Ashlee Nicole Johnson, b/f, 25 -capias

Aretta McCary, b/f, 61 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Joshua Adam Mifflin, w/m, 36 –domestic assault

Brandon Monroe, b/m, 19 -burglary

Mason Drew Sanders, w/m, 21 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant, theft of property

Danny Earl Tucker, b/m, 29 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Lucus Lanard Ware, b/m, 45 -capias

Haley Marie Whitman, w/f, 25 –failure to appear

Patrick Shane Burleson, w/m, 32 -capias

Jarvis Tremain Emerson, b/m, 28 –bond revoked

Kedrick Holmes, b/m, 29 –driving without license

Melissa Lashelle Lewis, b/f, 50 -capias

Brandon Monroe, b/m, 19 –theft of property

Bruce Lynn Pafford, w/m, 53 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant, accessory after the fact

David Edward Rinks, w/m, 38 -capias

Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 21 –unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, ground for arrest by office without warrant, theft of property

Haley Marie Whitman, w/f, 25 –violation of probation

Caleb Ashton Young, w/m, 22 –violation of order of protection

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Robert J. Brown – vandalism up to $1,000

Ronald Fuzzell – DUI

Ramon Jones – domestic assault, simple possession of Schedule II

Zadrian Brooks – evading arrest

James Brogdon – driving on suspended DL

Charlie Patrick – simple possession of Schedule VI

Rapheal Lewis – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jeremy Greene – domestic assault, theft up to $1,000

Keith Cole – simple possession of Schedule VI

Courtney Elam – driving on suspended DL

Jerry Wade – driving while revoked DL

Eureka S. Walker – driving on revoked DL

Mondeze McNeal – driving without DL

Kenny Pruitt – driving without DL

Steven Hall – driving on revoked DL

Jessica Riggs – contempt of court

Robert Martin – driving on revoked DL

Robert B. Martin – contempt of court

Shado Rhoden – driving on revoked DL, simple possession of Schedule VI, assault

Shado E. Rhoden – vandalism up to $1,000

Darick Porter – DUI

Christopher Rogers – criminal simulation attempt

Juwan Hunt – driving without DL

Thomas Copley – simple possession Meth

Rashad Miller – driving without DL

Malion Davis – public intoxication

Judson Patterson – driving on revoked DL with priors

Terry Mills – possession of drug paraphernalia

Marriage Licenses

Brian Phillip York of Bradford and Leann Kimery of Bradford

Divorces

James N. Towater vs. Patricia L. Towater

Tim Young vs. Audrey Young

Cindy Lyons vs. James Richard Lyons

Tina Marie Dyer vs. Bryan Adam Dyer

Jimmy McRee Powell vs. Esther Faye Powell

Janey Quinn vs. Garrett Quinn

James H. Kemp vs. Jennifer L.S. Kemp

Ricky L. Crabtree vs Samantha E. Crabtree

Janice Moody Drake vs Terry Drake Jr.

Allison M. Kuykendall vs Kerry D. Kuykendall

Real Estate Transfers

Oneida Elliott to Rayjean Turner, Casey Turner, Aaron Turner and Gage Turner – Trenton – $5,000

Billy Mack Carey, Jr. to Christopher C. Hunt and wife, Mandi L. Hunt – Dyer – $12,000

Clint D. Morrison and wife, Pamela L. Morrison to Melanie G. Dial – Medina – $145,000

Terry L. Lytle to Christopher Parham – Humboldt – $46,000

Castlerock 2017, LLC to Shana Faircloth – Trenton – $17,000

Jeffrey L. Cagle to Rodger Brewer and wife, Susan Harris Brewer –Humboldt – $88,500

Billy D. Roberson, by and thru his Attorney-in-Fact Christine A. Matheny, to Brittney L. Hays – $59,500

Lyle B. Swingler and wife, Melissa C. Swingler to Charles P. Wilson Foundation, Inc. – Gibson County – $1,127,400

Bethel Hefner to Denver G. Westfall and Sandra R. Westfall – Trenton – $217,000

Robert Dennis to Juan Omar Rodriguez Rocha and wife, Jalessa Rodriguez – Humboldt – $10,000

Carol Denise Clark and Sheila Ann Tullos to Michael Walker – Newbern – $102,500

Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Tim Young – $25,000

Julie Joyner, n/k/a Julie Joyner Hager, and husband, Ben Hager to Amber Olson – Trenton – $99,900

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Northside Catering, Milan, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

Northside Catering, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

VFW Post 4780, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Wall Street Grill, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Mi Casita, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

El Vallarta II, Rutherford, complete inspection, 99 score

Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, follow-up inspection 98 score

Geneva’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Mike and Peggy’s Central Diner, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score