Your Right to Know
Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 17, 2017 through December 24, 2017:
Copley, Thomas Nelson, 55, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2017, 22nd Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, meth – possess or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Echols, Eric Lynn, 28, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2017, Highway 45 North; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Johnson, Monifa Nicole, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/24/2017, Front Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Martinez, Brandon Dion, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
Moore, Robert Anderson, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.
Mosby, Marion Nicole, 33, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2017, Heritage Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Mosier, Jeffrey Lynn, 53, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2017, El Lagar; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Pickard, Kristopher Mitchell, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Powell, Brianna Chata, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2017, Maple Circle; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Scott, Tyrone, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2017, 1327 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.
Whitelaw, Cameron Terrell, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2017, 88 Todd Levee Road; Charges: felony evading in vehicle, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Windmon, Frederick Damario, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/24/2017, Exxon; Charges: driving under influence, violation of open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Marriage Licenses
Timothy Ray Gammons, Sr. of Trenton and Marlena Diane Turner Chandler of Trenton
Zackary Francois Gerard of Milan and Maria Brooke Gonzalez of Trenton
Taylor Phillip Coomer of Dyer and Allison Noelle Breece of Dyer
Austin Park Evans of Bradford and Audrey Dawn Spain of Bradford
James Eugene Parham, Jr. of Branson, Missouri and Marsa Jean Prince Bradley of Branson, Missouri
Tommie Oliver Lee of Humboldt and Latonya Antoinette Croom of Humboldt
Collin Anthony Abbott of Trenton and Jesse Lynn Crowe of Trenton
Kenneth Wayne McEwen of Dyer and Janice Gail Crouson Gustafson of Trimble
Daniel Martin Conder of Medina and Sarah Elizabeth Allen Brittain of Medina
Mark Shawn Manning of Bradford and Lisa Diane Riggins Steele of Bradford
Eric Preston Egbert of Medina and Lauren Ashley Taylor of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
Dennis Garcia and wife, Christine Garcia to Justin Curtis Scott and wife, Donna Marie Scott – Trenton – $196,534.85
Senior Way, Inc. to Sandra Pickens – Milan – $75,000
Mid-South Industrial, Inc. to Joseph Carl Johnson and wife, Danielle Johnson – Humboldt – $275,000
Princeton Commercial NE Holdings, LLC to Alin Mansor – Humboldt – $60,000
Danny G. Anderson, Deborah T. Anderson and Jeremy A. Anderson to Guy W. Causey and wife, Tammy L. Causey – Humboldt – $85,000
Carl T. Turnbow to Billy W. Griffin – Kenton – $12,000
Joshua Bryant and wife, Felecia Bryant to Crystal R. Hill – Medina – $215,900
Kelly R. Zadakaus to Daniel Walter Lynn and wife, Regina Elizabeth Lynn – Trenton – $24,000
Timothy Grant Luckey to Robert Carr ad wife, Judith Carr – Humboldt – $135,000
David J, Bunney and wife, Haley H. Bunney to Craig K. Coltharp, II and wife, Jennifer H. Coltharp – Medina – $335,900
Mitch Akins to Kayla Reasons and Devin Hilliard – Milan – $2,500
Malinda Coleman Doyle to Pat H. Mann, Jr. and Joshua B. Shearon – 10th CD – $300,000
PHH Mortgage Corporation to Blue Water Investment Trust 2017-1 – Humboldt – $5,772.36
Lisa Hailey and Randy Davis to Lisa Hailey and husband, Mark Hailey – Kenton – $20,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $100
Michael J. Joslin and Helga A. Joslin, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Michael J. Joslin, to Wanda Lutz – Dyer – $55,000
Mitzie L. Hinson and husband, David K. Hinson to Jacob David Hinson – Trenton – $23,100
Joe Jenkins to Joe Jenkins and wife, Joan Jenkins – Milan
Bradley Davis and wife, Jessica Davis to Stacy R. Bromley and husband, Edward R. Bromley, II – Milan – $230,000
Zackary Baggett to Bonnie Ribeiro – Medina – $172,200
Karol M. Hensley and Kathy D. Karnes to Larry Thomas Shaffer, Jr., Trustee of the Larry Thomas Shaffer, Jr. Trust, – Milan – $200,000
Trenton Livestock Sales, Inc. to Darrell Ridgely – $120,000
Dennis L. Miller to Ronda Miller – Milan – $74,500