Your Right to Know

Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 17, 2017 through December 24, 2017:

Copley, Thomas Nelson, 55, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2017, 22nd Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, meth – possess or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Echols, Eric Lynn, 28, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2017, Highway 45 North; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Johnson, Monifa Nicole, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/24/2017, Front Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Martinez, Brandon Dion, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.

Moore, Robert Anderson, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault, vandalism, contributing to delinquency of minor. Arresting officer: Inv. Williams.

Mosby, Marion Nicole, 33, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 12/18/2017, Heritage Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Mosier, Jeffrey Lynn, 53, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2017, El Lagar; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Pickard, Kristopher Mitchell, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Powell, Brianna Chata, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/19/2017, Maple Circle; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Scott, Tyrone, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/23/2017, 1327 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hudson.

Whitelaw, Cameron Terrell, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/22/2017, 88 Todd Levee Road; Charges: felony evading in vehicle, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Windmon, Frederick Damario, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/24/2017, Exxon; Charges: driving under influence, violation of open container. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Marriage Licenses

Timothy Ray Gammons, Sr. of Trenton and Marlena Diane Turner Chandler of Trenton

Zackary Francois Gerard of Milan and Maria Brooke Gonzalez of Trenton

Taylor Phillip Coomer of Dyer and Allison Noelle Breece of Dyer

Austin Park Evans of Bradford and Audrey Dawn Spain of Bradford

James Eugene Parham, Jr. of Branson, Missouri and Marsa Jean Prince Bradley of Branson, Missouri

Tommie Oliver Lee of Humboldt and Latonya Antoinette Croom of Humboldt

Collin Anthony Abbott of Trenton and Jesse Lynn Crowe of Trenton

Kenneth Wayne McEwen of Dyer and Janice Gail Crouson Gustafson of Trimble

Daniel Martin Conder of Medina and Sarah Elizabeth Allen Brittain of Medina

Mark Shawn Manning of Bradford and Lisa Diane Riggins Steele of Bradford

Eric Preston Egbert of Medina and Lauren Ashley Taylor of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Dennis Garcia and wife, Christine Garcia to Justin Curtis Scott and wife, Donna Marie Scott – Trenton – $196,534.85

Senior Way, Inc. to Sandra Pickens – Milan – $75,000

Mid-South Industrial, Inc. to Joseph Carl Johnson and wife, Danielle Johnson – Humboldt – $275,000

Princeton Commercial NE Holdings, LLC to Alin Mansor – Humboldt – $60,000

Danny G. Anderson, Deborah T. Anderson and Jeremy A. Anderson to Guy W. Causey and wife, Tammy L. Causey – Humboldt – $85,000

Carl T. Turnbow to Billy W. Griffin – Kenton – $12,000

Joshua Bryant and wife, Felecia Bryant to Crystal R. Hill – Medina – $215,900

Kelly R. Zadakaus to Daniel Walter Lynn and wife, Regina Elizabeth Lynn – Trenton – $24,000

Timothy Grant Luckey to Robert Carr ad wife, Judith Carr – Humboldt – $135,000

David J, Bunney and wife, Haley H. Bunney to Craig K. Coltharp, II and wife, Jennifer H. Coltharp – Medina – $335,900

Mitch Akins to Kayla Reasons and Devin Hilliard – Milan – $2,500

Malinda Coleman Doyle to Pat H. Mann, Jr. and Joshua B. Shearon – 10th CD – $300,000

PHH Mortgage Corporation to Blue Water Investment Trust 2017-1 – Humboldt – $5,772.36

Lisa Hailey and Randy Davis to Lisa Hailey and husband, Mark Hailey – Kenton – $20,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $100

Michael J. Joslin and Helga A. Joslin, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Michael J. Joslin, to Wanda Lutz – Dyer – $55,000

Mitzie L. Hinson and husband, David K. Hinson to Jacob David Hinson – Trenton – $23,100

Joe Jenkins to Joe Jenkins and wife, Joan Jenkins – Milan

Bradley Davis and wife, Jessica Davis to Stacy R. Bromley and husband, Edward R. Bromley, II – Milan – $230,000

Zackary Baggett to Bonnie Ribeiro – Medina – $172,200

Karol M. Hensley and Kathy D. Karnes to Larry Thomas Shaffer, Jr., Trustee of the Larry Thomas Shaffer, Jr. Trust, – Milan – $200,000

Trenton Livestock Sales, Inc. to Darrell Ridgely – $120,000

Dennis L. Miller to Ronda Miller – Milan – $74,500