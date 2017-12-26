Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

Civil

Donald Raimondi vs Kriston Sysan

Thomas Porter vs Jolessa Armstrong

BancorpSouth vs Amy Roznovska aka Amy Guenther aka Amylyn Johnson

James Todd Hardin vs Kris Pickard

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Shirley Meadows

Scott Morris vs Janice Trotter

James Deberry vs Jerry Edwards

Sylvia Wade vs Andrea Carmon

BancorpSouth Bank vs Dennis Vernon and/or any occupants

Real Estate Transfers

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs – Humboldt – $50,430

Nolan Bradford to Dustin Walters and wife, Caryn Walters – 14th CD – $1,000

Regions Bank to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs – Milan – $86,000

James T. Mayfield and wife, Cathey S. Mayfield to Derek C. Sowell and wife, Lindsey Sowell – Medina – $135,000

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Quentin Belmont – Trenton – $25,000

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association, f/k/a The Bank of New York to First Baptist Church of Bradford – Bradford – $9,900

Marcus L. Menge and Janelle K. Menge to John Campbell, II and wife, Heather Campbell – Kenton – $208,000

David Raines, Latta Jean Ward and Richard Raines to Johnny Wallace Ward and wife, Latta Jean Ward – Dyer – $75,000

Tammie Dycus Copley. Gary Dycus, Amy Dycus Creswell and Jody Dycus to Melody Caldwell and Stacy Drew – 23rd CD

Sonja Hays to Jason N. Carter – Humboldt – $52,500

Michael Barry Copley, Bryan Copley, Bradley Copley and Melissa Copley McCartney to Kristopher Hardin and wife, Laura Hardin – Bradford – $5,000

Gregory McRae to Todd W. Slaughter – Trenton – $15,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Gavin Blackwell – Medina – $206,400

Frederick H. Agee to Bradley Arnold and Lynn Arnold – Milan – $60,000

Sylvia Harris to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $13,000

John L. Campbell, II and wife, Heather Nicole Campbell to Michael N. Baldwin and Donald C. Lytle – Kenton – $67,900

Kevin E. Hunley and wife, Kimberly M. Hunley to Robert M. Graning and wife, Judy A. Graning – Humboldt – $45,000

Salem Baptist Church, Trenton to RH Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $4,500

Debra J. Jones to Jamie L. Jackson – Humboldt – $55,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Richard Newbill – Medina – $232,000

Robert Kent Green to Blake Spellings and Jack Finch – 14th CD – $15,000

Russell F. Dudley and wife, Jo A. Dudley to Daniel Gray – 18th CD – $129,500

Kerry Daniel and wife, Jennifer H. Daniel to Jeffrey Wayne Lucas – Trenton – $19,000

Gary Ray Eddlemon and Sherry Ann Eddlemon Reasons to Richard S, Webb and wife, Janet R. Webb – Trenton – $1,000

David M. Groves and wife, Danielle Groves to Christopher Thomas and wife, Leah Thomas – Medina – $267,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $100

Thomas C. Smith and wife, Kellee M. Smith to H&I Investments, LLC – Milan – $400,000

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to BC Storage Medina, LLC – Trenton and Medina – $3,114,000

Voncyle C. Terry, n/k/a Voncyle C. Hickman, to Joshua Cory Whitaker and wife, Courtney Whitaker – Trenton – $97,500

Richard C. Morris to Keri Gilliam and Nicholas McCann – Milan – $30,000

Scott Powell to Randall L. Baird and wife, Sally J. Baird – Humboldt – $12,500

Geraldine Thompson to J. Ray Huang and wife, Linda A. Huang – Medina – $22,500

Angie Andrews to Charles M. Johnson and wife, Janna L. Johnson – Medina – $142,700

Isaiah Wade Kyle and wife, Tiffanie Carol Kyle to Dawn R. Skidmore – Milan – $42,000

Cathleen Wikle, Holly McAlexander, Carol Mabry, Mike Messer and Christine Kazmier to Christopher Ryan Boyd and wife, Julie Christine Boyd – Milan – $112,000

Larry T. Childress and wife, Betty Murel Childress to John Becker and wife, Rosalie Becker – Bradford – $100,000

Curtis W. Thompson and wife, Jonnie E. Thompson to Donnie W. Knott – Milan – $25,000

Thomas Scott Griffin to Anthony Keith Griffin, Jr. – Trenton – $11,000

Kim K. Hardee, n/k/a Kim Taylor, to Brad Lindsey –Humboldt – $19,000

Elliott Street Church of Christ to Wayne W. Welch and wife, Terri Welch – Milan – $64,000

Jonathan Welch and Heidi Teague, f/k/a Heidi C. Welch, to Richard Lee Alexander and wife, Crystal Ann Alexander – Milan – $169,000

Wilmington Savings Fund to Kevin K. Todd, Trustee of the Kevin K. Todd Revocable Trust, – Humboldt – $62,000

Richard Lee Alexander and wife, Crystal Ann Alexander to James B. Graves – Milan – $110,000

James Bowers and wife, Leigh Ann Bowers to Kyle E. Robinson and wife, Valerie Robinson – Humboldt – $229,900