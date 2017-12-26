Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
Civil
Donald Raimondi vs Kriston Sysan
Thomas Porter vs Jolessa Armstrong
BancorpSouth vs Amy Roznovska aka Amy Guenther aka Amylyn Johnson
James Todd Hardin vs Kris Pickard
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Shirley Meadows
Scott Morris vs Janice Trotter
James Deberry vs Jerry Edwards
Sylvia Wade vs Andrea Carmon
BancorpSouth Bank vs Dennis Vernon and/or any occupants
Real Estate Transfers
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs – Humboldt – $50,430
Nolan Bradford to Dustin Walters and wife, Caryn Walters – 14th CD – $1,000
Regions Bank to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs – Milan – $86,000
James T. Mayfield and wife, Cathey S. Mayfield to Derek C. Sowell and wife, Lindsey Sowell – Medina – $135,000
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Quentin Belmont – Trenton – $25,000
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association, f/k/a The Bank of New York to First Baptist Church of Bradford – Bradford – $9,900
Marcus L. Menge and Janelle K. Menge to John Campbell, II and wife, Heather Campbell – Kenton – $208,000
David Raines, Latta Jean Ward and Richard Raines to Johnny Wallace Ward and wife, Latta Jean Ward – Dyer – $75,000
Tammie Dycus Copley. Gary Dycus, Amy Dycus Creswell and Jody Dycus to Melody Caldwell and Stacy Drew – 23rd CD
Sonja Hays to Jason N. Carter – Humboldt – $52,500
Michael Barry Copley, Bryan Copley, Bradley Copley and Melissa Copley McCartney to Kristopher Hardin and wife, Laura Hardin – Bradford – $5,000
Gregory McRae to Todd W. Slaughter – Trenton – $15,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Gavin Blackwell – Medina – $206,400
Frederick H. Agee to Bradley Arnold and Lynn Arnold – Milan – $60,000
Sylvia Harris to Terry Rogier – Humboldt – $13,000
John L. Campbell, II and wife, Heather Nicole Campbell to Michael N. Baldwin and Donald C. Lytle – Kenton – $67,900
Kevin E. Hunley and wife, Kimberly M. Hunley to Robert M. Graning and wife, Judy A. Graning – Humboldt – $45,000
Salem Baptist Church, Trenton to RH Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $4,500
Debra J. Jones to Jamie L. Jackson – Humboldt – $55,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Richard Newbill – Medina – $232,000
Robert Kent Green to Blake Spellings and Jack Finch – 14th CD – $15,000
Russell F. Dudley and wife, Jo A. Dudley to Daniel Gray – 18th CD – $129,500
Kerry Daniel and wife, Jennifer H. Daniel to Jeffrey Wayne Lucas – Trenton – $19,000
Gary Ray Eddlemon and Sherry Ann Eddlemon Reasons to Richard S, Webb and wife, Janet R. Webb – Trenton – $1,000
David M. Groves and wife, Danielle Groves to Christopher Thomas and wife, Leah Thomas – Medina – $267,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $100
Thomas C. Smith and wife, Kellee M. Smith to H&I Investments, LLC – Milan – $400,000
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to BC Storage Medina, LLC – Trenton and Medina – $3,114,000
Voncyle C. Terry, n/k/a Voncyle C. Hickman, to Joshua Cory Whitaker and wife, Courtney Whitaker – Trenton – $97,500
Richard C. Morris to Keri Gilliam and Nicholas McCann – Milan – $30,000
Scott Powell to Randall L. Baird and wife, Sally J. Baird – Humboldt – $12,500
Geraldine Thompson to J. Ray Huang and wife, Linda A. Huang – Medina – $22,500
Angie Andrews to Charles M. Johnson and wife, Janna L. Johnson – Medina – $142,700
Isaiah Wade Kyle and wife, Tiffanie Carol Kyle to Dawn R. Skidmore – Milan – $42,000
Cathleen Wikle, Holly McAlexander, Carol Mabry, Mike Messer and Christine Kazmier to Christopher Ryan Boyd and wife, Julie Christine Boyd – Milan – $112,000
Larry T. Childress and wife, Betty Murel Childress to John Becker and wife, Rosalie Becker – Bradford – $100,000
Curtis W. Thompson and wife, Jonnie E. Thompson to Donnie W. Knott – Milan – $25,000
Thomas Scott Griffin to Anthony Keith Griffin, Jr. – Trenton – $11,000
Kim K. Hardee, n/k/a Kim Taylor, to Brad Lindsey –Humboldt – $19,000
Elliott Street Church of Christ to Wayne W. Welch and wife, Terri Welch – Milan – $64,000
Jonathan Welch and Heidi Teague, f/k/a Heidi C. Welch, to Richard Lee Alexander and wife, Crystal Ann Alexander – Milan – $169,000
Wilmington Savings Fund to Kevin K. Todd, Trustee of the Kevin K. Todd Revocable Trust, – Humboldt – $62,000
Richard Lee Alexander and wife, Crystal Ann Alexander to James B. Graves – Milan – $110,000
James Bowers and wife, Leigh Ann Bowers to Kyle E. Robinson and wife, Valerie Robinson – Humboldt – $229,900