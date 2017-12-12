Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 4, 2017 through December 10, 2017:
Bufford, Deandre Latroy, 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2017, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Emery, Thelisa Danatte, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2017, 404 N. 14th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Ferguson, Randrea, 41, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/04/2017, East Mitchell Street and Highway 45; Charges: simple possession, failure to maintain control, possession of Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Herron, George Cornelius, 78, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/08/2017, 124 Sweetgum Drive; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Jones, Lamorris Alfrantuan, 40, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 12/09/2017, Highway 70/79 and Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Lewis, Rapheal Christophe, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/09/2017, Highway 70/79 and Gibson Wells Road; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Pitts, Geramy Allen, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/04/2017, 14th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, disobeying traffic signals, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Self, William C., 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/08/2017, Viking Drive and Ingram Street; Charges: stop sign violation, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Thomas, Courtney Oneil, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/10/2017, McLin Street and Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 4, 2017 through December 10, 2017.
Dalton Wayne Harrison, w/m, 22 –burglary, criminal trespass
Dion Arnez Jones, b/m, 30 -capias
Patra Kireston King, w/f, 29 -capias
Robert Rendell March, b/m, 46 –domestic assault
Tyler Brent Mccartney, w/m, 22 –burglary, criminal trespass
James Arvil Osteen, w/m, 46 -capias
Erick Dewayne Rice, b/m, 33 -capias
William Everett Riddle, w/m, 52 -capias
Tayia Marie Rodgers, b/f, 27 –contempt of court
Larry Joe Thompson, w/m, 48 –theft of property, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Cameron Treon Banks, b/m, 21 -capias
David Shane Castellaw, w/m, 42 –speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license
Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 27 -capias
Arpil Lynn Hardy, w/f, 36 -capias
Kedrick Holmes, b/m, 28 -capias
Logan Lynn Holmes, w/m, 21 –Schedule II drug violations
Patra Kireston King, w/f, 29 -capias
Cheri Leyhue, w/f, 37 -capias
Brittany Nicole Mason, w/f, 21 –fugitive from justice
Johnny Wayne Moling, w/m, 39 -capias
Larry William Morgan, w/m, 65 -capias
Hector Rafel Martinez Perez, w/m, 27 –theft of property
Geramy Allan Pitts, b/m, 26 –failure to obey traffic light, attachment order, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license
Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 29 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Thomas Wayne Reynolds, w/m, 56 –driving under the influence first offense
Wayne Allen Ross, w/m, 51 –public intoxication
Ryan David Truett, w/m, 37 -capias
Rory Kiley Wallace, w/m, 43 -capias
David Joseph Walls, w/m, 37 -capias
Loukisha Machell Yarbrough, b/f, 44 –attachment order
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Ryan Moore – resisting arrest
Luis Martinez – driving without DL
James Frye – driving on suspended DL
Richard Holcomb – driving on suspended DL
Christine Curtis – driving on revoked DL
Steven Canada – attempt violation ex offender registration
Albertonica Freeman – domestic assault
Erica Clark – domestic assault
Marriage Licenses
Kerry Wayne Worrell of Humboldt and Nicole Sue Ann Hamill of Humboldt
James Warren Cooper of Dyer and Amy Ruth Sellers Crawford of Union City
Coty Neal Barbee of Milan and Anna Marie Hardin of Milan
Logan Christopher Farley of Humboldt and Shelby Madison Redburn of Trenton
Divorces
Sakara Milan vs. Mark Milan
Shannon Cory Damron vs. Courtney Farrow Keathley
Ashley Lawrence vs. Maurice Lawrence
Real Estate Transfers
David Keith Ing and Jerry Bruce Ing to Joe Jenkins – Milan – $1,000
Travis L. Carter, Jr. and wife, Margaret J. Carter to Morris Chandler and wife, Cynthia Chandler – Milan – $750
Travis L. Carter, Jr. and wife, Margaret J. Carter to Lois C. McFarland, Dalton E. McFarland and Marcus C. McFarland – Milan – $1,500
Charles Timothy Rauchle, Trustee of the Rauchle Family Trust, to Larry Cantey and Dusty Drue Miller – Milan – $120,660
Tim Rauchle to Charlie Rauchle and wife, Mary Jean Rauchle – Milan – $1,500
Chanel H. Pewitte and husband, Darrius Pewitte to Jesslyn M. Blackwell – Medina – $117,400
Joshua Thomas Wagner and wife, Jacqueline Christine Wagner to Charles Adam Volner and wife, Kandi Michelle Volner – Medina – $184,900
George H, Guthrie and wife, Pat Guthrie to Jon Putt and wife, Carla Putt – Milan – $325,000
David A. Sims and wife, Amber J. Sims to Zachary T. Brewer and wife, Katie J. Brewer – Dyer – $86,500
Clifford Montgomery to Steven C. Cunningham – 14th CD – $2,500
William Jake Baker to Jennifer M. Hudkins and Mandy Stoots – Bradford – $68,500
Michael G. Potter, Sr. to Darrell L. Payne and wife, Patti Payne – Medina – $150,000
Chris Chamberlain to Russell F. Dudley and wife, Jo A. Dudley – Trenton – $4,000
Steven H. McDaniel and Louis Douglas McDaniel and Nancy Lehman McDaniel to Curtis Brandon McDaniel – Rutherford – $87,000
William T. Parsons, Jr. to Sarah E. Bergman and Bryan S. Bergman and husband, Bryan S. Bergman – Medina – $340,000
Eric M. Lee and wife, Molly W. Lee to Travis R. McGhee and wife, Loutishie K. McGhee – Medina – $244,900
Joyce Diane Blount to Amy S. Laman – Humboldt – $24,000
Harlen Patterson and wife, Dawn Patterson to Michael G. Brasher and Jeremy L. Seach – Milan – $2,500
Fielding Randolph and wife, Cassia D. Randolph to William T. Parson, Jr. and wife, Ashley Parson – Medina – $199,000
Teresa Bowers Cocke, Trustee of the Johnnie C. Bowers Irrevocable Trust, to Joseph Hunter Watson – Milan – $64,000
William L. Bailey to Morgan Bray – Medina – $120,000
Jason E. Crawford and wife, Christy L. Crawford to Crystal Davis – Medina – $200,000
William M. Jeter to Hunter Smith and wife, Blair Smith – Trenton – $1,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC (Lot 22) – Medina – $35,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC (Lot 23) – Medina – $35,000
Nationnstar Mortgage, LLC to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Rutherford
Susan West to Gregory A. Wagner – Trenton – $30,000
Building Permits
Jeremy Seymour, 86 Smith-Scott Road, Humboldt
James S. Riggs, 498 Christmasville Road, Trenton
Michael Helton, 15 Dyer Highway, Trenton
Jason Thomas, 275 Pleasant Hill Road, Humboldt
Krystle McCall, 399 Idlewild-Hollyleaf Road, Milan
Melissa West, 331 Germantown Road, Milan
Stephen McCartney, 61 Buddy Neal Road, Bradford
Cliff and Jackie Sheridan, 609 South High Street, Trenton
Milan Auto and Industrial Inc., 185 Haliburton Street, Trenton
Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical
Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Tennessee Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection 100 score
Main Street County, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Hardee’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Dustin’s Ice, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score, two criticals
Chow Wagon, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Chow Wagon, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98
score
T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Trenton Elks Lodge Kitchen, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Trenton Elks Lodge Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 100 score
T&G Miracle Day Care, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Kinder Academy Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection 93 score, one critical
Creamers, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical
Creamers, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Double Barrell BBQ, Medina, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals
Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Hop’s Fish and Go, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Joe and Deanna’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score
This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
El Vallarta, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Main Street Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Camo Cafe and Grill, complete inspection, 88 score
Paul’s Bar and Lounge, complete inspection, 94 score
White Squirrel Deli and Sweet Shoppe, Kenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical