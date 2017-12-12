Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from December 4, 2017 through December 10, 2017:

Bufford, Deandre Latroy, 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2017, Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Emery, Thelisa Danatte, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/07/2017, 404 N. 14th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Ferguson, Randrea, 41, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 12/04/2017, East Mitchell Street and Highway 45; Charges: simple possession, failure to maintain control, possession of Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Herron, George Cornelius, 78, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/08/2017, 124 Sweetgum Drive; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Jones, Lamorris Alfrantuan, 40, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 12/09/2017, Highway 70/79 and Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Lewis, Rapheal Christophe, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/09/2017, Highway 70/79 and Gibson Wells Road; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Pitts, Geramy Allen, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/04/2017, 14th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, disobeying traffic signals, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Self, William C., 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/08/2017, Viking Drive and Ingram Street; Charges: stop sign violation, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Thomas, Courtney Oneil, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 12/10/2017, McLin Street and Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for December 4, 2017 through December 10, 2017.

Dalton Wayne Harrison, w/m, 22 –burglary, criminal trespass

Dion Arnez Jones, b/m, 30 -capias

Patra Kireston King, w/f, 29 -capias

Robert Rendell March, b/m, 46 –domestic assault

Tyler Brent Mccartney, w/m, 22 –burglary, criminal trespass

James Arvil Osteen, w/m, 46 -capias

Erick Dewayne Rice, b/m, 33 -capias

William Everett Riddle, w/m, 52 -capias

Tayia Marie Rodgers, b/f, 27 –contempt of court

Larry Joe Thompson, w/m, 48 –theft of property, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Cameron Treon Banks, b/m, 21 -capias

David Shane Castellaw, w/m, 42 –speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license

Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 27 -capias

Arpil Lynn Hardy, w/f, 36 -capias

Kedrick Holmes, b/m, 28 -capias

Logan Lynn Holmes, w/m, 21 –Schedule II drug violations

Patra Kireston King, w/f, 29 -capias

Cheri Leyhue, w/f, 37 -capias

Brittany Nicole Mason, w/f, 21 –fugitive from justice

Johnny Wayne Moling, w/m, 39 -capias

Larry William Morgan, w/m, 65 -capias

Hector Rafel Martinez Perez, w/m, 27 –theft of property

Geramy Allan Pitts, b/m, 26 –failure to obey traffic light, attachment order, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 29 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Thomas Wayne Reynolds, w/m, 56 –driving under the influence first offense

Wayne Allen Ross, w/m, 51 –public intoxication

Ryan David Truett, w/m, 37 -capias

Rory Kiley Wallace, w/m, 43 -capias

David Joseph Walls, w/m, 37 -capias

Loukisha Machell Yarbrough, b/f, 44 –attachment order

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Ryan Moore – resisting arrest

Luis Martinez – driving without DL

James Frye – driving on suspended DL

Richard Holcomb – driving on suspended DL

Christine Curtis – driving on revoked DL

Steven Canada – attempt violation ex offender registration

Albertonica Freeman – domestic assault

Erica Clark – domestic assault

Marriage Licenses

Kerry Wayne Worrell of Humboldt and Nicole Sue Ann Hamill of Humboldt

James Warren Cooper of Dyer and Amy Ruth Sellers Crawford of Union City

Coty Neal Barbee of Milan and Anna Marie Hardin of Milan

Logan Christopher Farley of Humboldt and Shelby Madison Redburn of Trenton

Divorces

Sakara Milan vs. Mark Milan

Shannon Cory Damron vs. Courtney Farrow Keathley

Ashley Lawrence vs. Maurice Lawrence

Real Estate Transfers

David Keith Ing and Jerry Bruce Ing to Joe Jenkins – Milan – $1,000

Travis L. Carter, Jr. and wife, Margaret J. Carter to Morris Chandler and wife, Cynthia Chandler – Milan – $750

Travis L. Carter, Jr. and wife, Margaret J. Carter to Lois C. McFarland, Dalton E. McFarland and Marcus C. McFarland – Milan – $1,500

Charles Timothy Rauchle, Trustee of the Rauchle Family Trust, to Larry Cantey and Dusty Drue Miller – Milan – $120,660

Tim Rauchle to Charlie Rauchle and wife, Mary Jean Rauchle – Milan – $1,500

Chanel H. Pewitte and husband, Darrius Pewitte to Jesslyn M. Blackwell – Medina – $117,400

Joshua Thomas Wagner and wife, Jacqueline Christine Wagner to Charles Adam Volner and wife, Kandi Michelle Volner – Medina – $184,900

George H, Guthrie and wife, Pat Guthrie to Jon Putt and wife, Carla Putt – Milan – $325,000

David A. Sims and wife, Amber J. Sims to Zachary T. Brewer and wife, Katie J. Brewer – Dyer – $86,500

Clifford Montgomery to Steven C. Cunningham – 14th CD – $2,500

William Jake Baker to Jennifer M. Hudkins and Mandy Stoots – Bradford – $68,500

Michael G. Potter, Sr. to Darrell L. Payne and wife, Patti Payne – Medina – $150,000

Chris Chamberlain to Russell F. Dudley and wife, Jo A. Dudley – Trenton – $4,000

Steven H. McDaniel and Louis Douglas McDaniel and Nancy Lehman McDaniel to Curtis Brandon McDaniel – Rutherford – $87,000

William T. Parsons, Jr. to Sarah E. Bergman and Bryan S. Bergman and husband, Bryan S. Bergman – Medina – $340,000

Eric M. Lee and wife, Molly W. Lee to Travis R. McGhee and wife, Loutishie K. McGhee – Medina – $244,900

Joyce Diane Blount to Amy S. Laman – Humboldt – $24,000

Harlen Patterson and wife, Dawn Patterson to Michael G. Brasher and Jeremy L. Seach – Milan – $2,500

Fielding Randolph and wife, Cassia D. Randolph to William T. Parson, Jr. and wife, Ashley Parson – Medina – $199,000

Teresa Bowers Cocke, Trustee of the Johnnie C. Bowers Irrevocable Trust, to Joseph Hunter Watson – Milan – $64,000

William L. Bailey to Morgan Bray – Medina – $120,000

Jason E. Crawford and wife, Christy L. Crawford to Crystal Davis – Medina – $200,000

William M. Jeter to Hunter Smith and wife, Blair Smith – Trenton – $1,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC (Lot 22) – Medina – $35,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC (Lot 23) – Medina – $35,000

Nationnstar Mortgage, LLC to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Rutherford

Susan West to Gregory A. Wagner – Trenton – $30,000

Building Permits

Jeremy Seymour, 86 Smith-Scott Road, Humboldt

James S. Riggs, 498 Christmasville Road, Trenton

Michael Helton, 15 Dyer Highway, Trenton

Jason Thomas, 275 Pleasant Hill Road, Humboldt

Krystle McCall, 399 Idlewild-Hollyleaf Road, Milan

Melissa West, 331 Germantown Road, Milan

Stephen McCartney, 61 Buddy Neal Road, Bradford

Cliff and Jackie Sheridan, 609 South High Street, Trenton

Milan Auto and Industrial Inc., 185 Haliburton Street, Trenton

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score, one critical

Sonic Drive-In, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Tennessee Early Head Start, Trenton, complete inspection 100 score

Main Street County, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Hardee’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Hardee’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Dustin’s Ice, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

Perkins, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score, two criticals

Chow Wagon, Milan, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Chow Wagon, Milan, follow-up inspection, 98

score

T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

T&G Miracle Food Express, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Trenton Elks Lodge Kitchen, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Trenton Elks Lodge Kitchen, follow-up inspection, 100 score

T&G Miracle Day Care, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Kinder Academy Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Milan, complete inspection 93 score, one critical

Creamers, Medina, complete inspection, 98 score, one critical

Creamers, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Double Barrell BBQ, Medina, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

Toot N Tell It, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

Majestic Steak House, Trenton, complete inspection, 90 score, two criticals

Perkins, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Hop’s Fish and Go, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Joe and Deanna’s Bypass Cafe, Dyer, complete inspection, 99 score

This Is It BBQ, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

El Vallarta, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Main Street Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Main Street Grill, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Hig’s Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Camo Cafe and Grill, complete inspection, 88 score

Paul’s Bar and Lounge, complete inspection, 94 score

White Squirrel Deli and Sweet Shoppe, Kenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Crenshaw Catfish Cookers, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical