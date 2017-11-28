Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 20, 2017 through November 26, 2017:
Crawford, Thomas Jamol, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/26/2017, Maple Street and 18th Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, possession of handgun while under influence, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Elliott, Ty Luke, 36, of Savannah; Arrest date and location: 11/25/2017, Exxon Station; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Kuykendall, Christopher Ryan, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/20/2017, 2206 E. Main Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 20, 2017 through November 26, 2017.
Bobby James Cliff, b/m, 34 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Travis S. Harris, b/m, 37 -capias
Jimmie Everett Kilburn, w/m, 59 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Robert Rendell March, b/m, 46 –domestic assault
Laura Lee Morris, w/f, 51 –cruelty to animals
Joshua Colton Waller, w/m, 29 -capias
Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 21 –simple possession/casual exchange
Jesse Tyler Baker, w/m, 22 -capias
Joseph Thomas Bortz, w/m, 31 -capias
Marcus Eugene Boykin, b/m, 44 -capias
Laurie Jean Brown, w/f, 44 –resisting arrest, false reports/statements
Robert Joseph Brown, w/m, 35 –vandalism, evading arrest
Michael Scott Gant, w/m, 46 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, identity theft/use of another’s information
Freddie Lee Harrison, w/m, 51 –driving under the influence
Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 18 -capias
Brittany Lynn Long, w/f, 25 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license
Lekendrick Demajione Malone, b/m, 19 –simple possession/casual exchange, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Hannah Claire Milligan, w/f, 18 –simple possession/casual exchange
Robert Thomas Mount, w/m, 51 –violation of conditions of community supervision
Christy Michelle Rea, w/f, 42 –improper display of plates, capias, driving on revoked/suspended license
Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 21 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant, driving on revoked/suspended license
Trenton Court Report
Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community
Dylan W. Garaham – domestic assault
William C. Dunagan – simple possession Sch. VI – judicial diversion
William J Clayton – simple possession
Channing B. Wright – DUI third amended to DUI first
Zachary B. Powell – driving while licensed suspended amended to driving without
Elizabeth J. Lane – DUI first
Donald N. Barber – driving while license revoked
Ricky Grady – worthless checks up to $1,000
Michael D. Smith – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Whitney Leighann Sawyers – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Iva Babe Estrada – DUI second
Brian Ray England – simple possession Sch. VI
Lorie Eubanks Crowe – driving while licensed suspended amended to driving without
Quentin Childress – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving without license
Gregory K. Garcia – DUI first
Amanda J. Kemp – meth
Steve W. Akins – criminal trespass
Richard Anthony Olee – meth amended to simple possession Sch. II
Anthony Fitz – DUI first amended to reckless driving
Cody B. Thomas – theft up to $1,000 judicial diversion
Steven L. Kolwyck – driving while license suspended 2nd or sub.
Charles Wesley Eddlemon – aggravated criminal trespass
Tyler Frederick Underwood – aggravated criminal trespass
Thomas L. Dial – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Jeremy Coleman – driving while licensed suspended
Juan Francisco Canales Calderon – driving without license
Brandon Lee Mills – driving while license revoked
Candace Bolin – DUI first
Anna Marie Quast – simple possession Sch. II
Leanna Adams – meth amended to simple possession Sch. II
Marriage Licenses
Joe Lynn Alexander of Bradford and Johnna Kaylee McCartney of Bradford
Richard Kelly Griffis of Trenton and Tonjua Katherine Maxwell of Trenton
Aaron David Stricklin of Milan and Ashley Nicole Butler of Milan
Dexter Coleman of Trenton and Alecia Renia Ganaway Manierre of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Clarence Jackson, Trustee of the Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust to JDG_001_Milan,LLC – Milan – $285,000
Moss Enterprises, Inc. to JDG_001_Humboldt,LLC – Humboldt – $150,000
Michael Freeman and wife, Christie Freeman to Trent Maness and wife, Jodi Maness – Medina – $23,000
Crystal Lofton to Shawn David Lewis and wife, Stephanie Marie Lewis – Medina – $188,000
Osmond Cooper, Jr. and Bobby Cooper, Trustees of the Osmond Cooper and Earline Cooper Revocable Living Trust to Marlin D. Miller and wife, Julie Miller – 19th CD
Don C. Landrum and wife, Linda J. Landrum to Charles R. Ashworth and Tammy Reasons – Rutherford – $2,200
Richard D. Parks to Hunter C. Smith and wife, Emily Blaire Smith – Trenton – $103,000
Deborah Lyons to James Brown and wife, Betty Brown – Humboldt – $14,690
Norman E. Hall to North Fork Partners – 21st CD – $50,000
Mary Rebecca Wilson to Daniel W. Baker and wife, Kimberly C. Baker – Bradford – $75,000
Marjorie Ruth McDaniel to Bobby Crowell and wife, Maxiene Crowell – Humboldt – $159.900
John Moore and wife, Mary K. Moore to John Ross and wife, Melissa Ross – Milan – $95,000
Lighthousing, LLC to Maria McMichael and Telvin Epperson – Milan – $20,000
Charles Lee Haynes to Sammy White – Milan – $13,000
Lanny Baugus Poteet, Jr., Susan Poteet Hammond and Michael Paul Poteet to Michael Paul Poteet – Trenton
Lanny Baugus Poteet, Jr., Susan Poteet Hammond and Michael Paul Poteet to Lanny Baugus Poteet, Jr. – Trenton
Vickie Sue Bynum to Cox’s Paradise, LLC – Gibson County – $60,000
Edward Dewayne Goodgine and wife, Tesha Goodgine to George Hunt – Dyer – $100,000
Bruce Markovich and wife, Cherry Markovich to Grady Lynn Tharpe and wife, Janet Stoffregen Tharpe – Rutherford – $160,000
Jeannie Jackson Winters to Jason B. Browning – Trenton – $32,500
George Hill and wife, Rhonda Hill to Kenneth Mitchel Fongers and wife, Daphne Nicole Fongers – Trenton – $28,000
Martha R. Herron to Mary Davis and husband, Larnce Davis – Humboldt – $3,000