Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 20, 2017 through November 26, 2017:

Crawford, Thomas Jamol, 26, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/26/2017, Maple Street and 18th Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, possession of handgun while under influence, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Elliott, Ty Luke, 36, of Savannah; Arrest date and location: 11/25/2017, Exxon Station; Charges: public intoxication, simple possession, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Kuykendall, Christopher Ryan, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/20/2017, 2206 E. Main Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 20, 2017 through November 26, 2017.

Bobby James Cliff, b/m, 34 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Travis S. Harris, b/m, 37 -capias

Jimmie Everett Kilburn, w/m, 59 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Robert Rendell March, b/m, 46 –domestic assault

Laura Lee Morris, w/f, 51 –cruelty to animals

Joshua Colton Waller, w/m, 29 -capias

Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 21 –simple possession/casual exchange

Jesse Tyler Baker, w/m, 22 -capias

Joseph Thomas Bortz, w/m, 31 -capias

Marcus Eugene Boykin, b/m, 44 -capias

Laurie Jean Brown, w/f, 44 –resisting arrest, false reports/statements

Robert Joseph Brown, w/m, 35 –vandalism, evading arrest

Michael Scott Gant, w/m, 46 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, identity theft/use of another’s information

Freddie Lee Harrison, w/m, 51 –driving under the influence

Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 18 -capias

Brittany Lynn Long, w/f, 25 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license

Lekendrick Demajione Malone, b/m, 19 –simple possession/casual exchange, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Hannah Claire Milligan, w/f, 18 –simple possession/casual exchange

Robert Thomas Mount, w/m, 51 –violation of conditions of community supervision

Christy Michelle Rea, w/f, 42 –improper display of plates, capias, driving on revoked/suspended license

Joshua Caleb Warrington, w/m, 21 –grounds for arrest by office without warrant, driving on revoked/suspended license

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community

Dylan W. Garaham – domestic assault

William C. Dunagan – simple possession Sch. VI – judicial diversion

William J Clayton – simple possession

Channing B. Wright – DUI third amended to DUI first

Zachary B. Powell – driving while licensed suspended amended to driving without

Elizabeth J. Lane – DUI first

Donald N. Barber – driving while license revoked

Ricky Grady – worthless checks up to $1,000

Michael D. Smith – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Whitney Leighann Sawyers – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Iva Babe Estrada – DUI second

Brian Ray England – simple possession Sch. VI

Lorie Eubanks Crowe – driving while licensed suspended amended to driving without

Quentin Childress – possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving without license

Gregory K. Garcia – DUI first

Amanda J. Kemp – meth

Steve W. Akins – criminal trespass

Richard Anthony Olee – meth amended to simple possession Sch. II

Anthony Fitz – DUI first amended to reckless driving

Cody B. Thomas – theft up to $1,000 judicial diversion

Steven L. Kolwyck – driving while license suspended 2nd or sub.

Charles Wesley Eddlemon – aggravated criminal trespass

Tyler Frederick Underwood – aggravated criminal trespass

Thomas L. Dial – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Jeremy Coleman – driving while licensed suspended

Juan Francisco Canales Calderon – driving without license

Brandon Lee Mills – driving while license revoked

Candace Bolin – DUI first

Anna Marie Quast – simple possession Sch. II

Leanna Adams – meth amended to simple possession Sch. II

Marriage Licenses

Joe Lynn Alexander of Bradford and Johnna Kaylee McCartney of Bradford

Richard Kelly Griffis of Trenton and Tonjua Katherine Maxwell of Trenton

Aaron David Stricklin of Milan and Ashley Nicole Butler of Milan

Dexter Coleman of Trenton and Alecia Renia Ganaway Manierre of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Clarence Jackson, Trustee of the Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust to JDG_001_Milan,LLC – Milan – $285,000

Moss Enterprises, Inc. to JDG_001_Humboldt,LLC – Humboldt – $150,000

Michael Freeman and wife, Christie Freeman to Trent Maness and wife, Jodi Maness – Medina – $23,000

Crystal Lofton to Shawn David Lewis and wife, Stephanie Marie Lewis – Medina – $188,000

Osmond Cooper, Jr. and Bobby Cooper, Trustees of the Osmond Cooper and Earline Cooper Revocable Living Trust to Marlin D. Miller and wife, Julie Miller – 19th CD

Don C. Landrum and wife, Linda J. Landrum to Charles R. Ashworth and Tammy Reasons – Rutherford – $2,200

Richard D. Parks to Hunter C. Smith and wife, Emily Blaire Smith – Trenton – $103,000

Deborah Lyons to James Brown and wife, Betty Brown – Humboldt – $14,690

Norman E. Hall to North Fork Partners – 21st CD – $50,000

Mary Rebecca Wilson to Daniel W. Baker and wife, Kimberly C. Baker – Bradford – $75,000

Marjorie Ruth McDaniel to Bobby Crowell and wife, Maxiene Crowell – Humboldt – $159.900

John Moore and wife, Mary K. Moore to John Ross and wife, Melissa Ross – Milan – $95,000

Lighthousing, LLC to Maria McMichael and Telvin Epperson – Milan – $20,000

Charles Lee Haynes to Sammy White – Milan – $13,000

Lanny Baugus Poteet, Jr., Susan Poteet Hammond and Michael Paul Poteet to Michael Paul Poteet – Trenton

Lanny Baugus Poteet, Jr., Susan Poteet Hammond and Michael Paul Poteet to Lanny Baugus Poteet, Jr. – Trenton

Vickie Sue Bynum to Cox’s Paradise, LLC – Gibson County – $60,000

Edward Dewayne Goodgine and wife, Tesha Goodgine to George Hunt – Dyer – $100,000

Bruce Markovich and wife, Cherry Markovich to Grady Lynn Tharpe and wife, Janet Stoffregen Tharpe – Rutherford – $160,000

Jeannie Jackson Winters to Jason B. Browning – Trenton – $32,500

George Hill and wife, Rhonda Hill to Kenneth Mitchel Fongers and wife, Daphne Nicole Fongers – Trenton – $28,000

Martha R. Herron to Mary Davis and husband, Larnce Davis – Humboldt – $3,000